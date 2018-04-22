Madness is the new normal



Does seem to show how relatively incompetent Trump’s recent predecessors were. But there is still this and more.

China military islands now control South China Sea…

Beijing final touches on battle plan to take back Taiwan?

Xi says internet control key to stability…

Not to mention this.

Moscow sends warship through English Channel…

ISIS Threatens CNN, Universal Studios…

LONDONISTAN: Leading Surgeon Predicts Summer of Carnage…

Al-Qaeda Using GOOGLE Maps to Plan Attacks…

Iran vows ‘expected and unexpected’ moves if U.S. exits nuclear deal



Yet what are the dominant issues for the loyal opposition and the media?



Problem solving as an aim now seems to be addressed towards solving the psychological problems of around half the population and not dealing with political issues. As found here, for example:

TO ALL HER OTHER CHARMS, SHE ADDS PARANOIA: ‘They Were Never Going to Let Me Be President,’ Said the Woman Who Thought It Was Her Due.