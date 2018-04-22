Military priorities

The same week the Vanuatu government denied press reports that China would be building a military base there, the new head of the ADF has demonstrated why the Chinese are emboldened enough to do so.

Campbell’s first act after being announced as new Chief of Defence last week was to ban Australian soldiers from displaying “symbols of death” or iconography glorifying war.

“On visits across army and our deployed forces I have occasionally come across the display … of symbols, emblems and iconography at odds with Army’s values and the ethical force we seek to build and sustain,” he wrote in a two page directive last week.

…

Unfortunately, as Chief of Army since 2015, Campbell appears to have drunk the Kool Aid, bollocking Army recruiters for not hitting diversity targets fast enough and authorising a rainbow-coloured Army Pride lapel pin provided to troops at taxpayer expense as part of the official uniform in honour of Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

An army that bans Spartan symbols while promoting rainbow lapel pins has no credibility as a fighting force, and disrespects soldiers past and present.