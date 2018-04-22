Military priorities

The same week the Vanuatu government denied press reports that China would be building a military base there, the new head of the ADF has demonstrated why the Chinese are emboldened enough to do so.
Campbell’s first act after being announced as new Chief of Defence last week was to ban Australian soldiers from displaying “symbols of death” or iconography glorifying war.
“On visits across army and our deployed forces I have occasionally come across the display … of symbols, emblems and iconography at odds with Army’s values and the ethical force we seek to build and sustain,” he wrote in a two page directive last week.
Unfortunately, as Chief of Army since 2015, Campbell appears to have drunk the Kool Aid, bollocking Army recruiters for not hitting diversity targets fast enough and authorising a rainbow-coloured Army Pride lapel pin provided to troops at taxpayer expense as part of the official uniform in honour of Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.
An army that bans Spartan symbols while promoting rainbow lapel pins has no credibility as a fighting force, and disrespects soldiers past and present.
To be fair – it isn’t just the military that are at fault here. The previous Labor government were soft on defense, while the current coalition government is downright irresponsible. The military should not be a mechanism to facilitate social engineering or constitute an industry policy or exist simply to preserve Liberal politicians’ jobs in South Australia. Furthermore Australian defense policy should not constitute shooting for long enough so that the US can arrive for the real defense of the country.
It’s embarrassing!
Bernard Gaynor did a good post on this. Apparently the troops are calling this new guy a “care bear” and they’re sending photos of mean looking Care Bears around .
It would be funny if only it weren’t so serious.
I wonder whether General Campbell would approve of the warpaint worn by Victoria Cross recipient Cameron Baird, or have him discharged for being “too scary”.
Based on The Punisher, a common military symbol.
Cameron Baird, VC. MG.
The harsh reality is that we need a strong ally, because defending ourselves is an expensive business.
I’ve thought for some time though, that we do not deserve to call ourselves a ‘middle power’ unless we can contribute a brigade group (ground forces) to an allied operation. Certainly what we have contributed in the past has been quality-trained personnel, but for how long will the U.S. be happy to accept such token quantities?
If the just in time liquid fuel supply chain is cut for a couple of months, no shooting need occur from overseas, the fundamentally transformed Australian polity will begin to eat itself within days.
Their high density Australian megacities without the just in time transport fuel will burn themselves to the ground as the looters move around the blacked out, deindustrialised economic suicide zones.
The joke was always to imagine the speed that the Saudi royal family would flee Saudi Arabia with when the oil ran out, they would look like Darwin’s Galapagos tortoise compared to the speed with which Australia’s political orc class flee this place when our oil is cut off.
Wouldn’t want to be doing a ‘Fall of Saigon’ style clutching of a helicopter skid, with the boot of a shorten or a pyne ready to kick your fingers loose so the chopper could flee faster.
Anybody really think our armed forces would get a sniff of the strategic fuel reserve when our quisling elites absolutely need the fuel to transport their art collections to London, Paris and New York?.
Comrades?.
Did Campbell watch this?
Our concern needs to be the Chinese presence in and around PNG. I don’t mean in terms of full military bases, but economic assistance and political influence. Militarily, that area would be a great location for low-impact signals intelligence facilities (adequately camouflaged as a fish processing facility or some such).
What the Hell is the point? Australia now appears to have a leadership so divorced from reality that there has been no official reaction to this travesty?
I would not fault any member of the armed forces who simply walks away from it all.
We had a right to hope that, after the last pussy that was appointed, those responsible would have the intelligence to appoint a soldier to a soldiers job. Who makes these appointments? The selection jury for course participants at The College for the Advancement of Womyns Studies? F. M. D!
Campbell the soldier became an Institutional fellow traveller enthusiastically developing marxist social engineering at the highest levels of the public service. He thinks he’s a cool Renaissance man now….. and very acceptable to the arts world.
This guy is completely unhinged! Why do we have these idiots in charge of anything!?!? But then again, why do we have a narcissistic idiot in charge of the whole country?!?! For the second time, for fuck sake!?!?!?
Haha low fuel reserves bringing us to our knees.
All we need is truckload of chickens to jackknife on the Freeway and we grind to a halt!
So, Turnbull has put a Pacifist in charge of defending the country! This is scarily reminiscent of the Pacifist British Prime Ministers of 1933-39 who were totally in the thrall of the League of Nations and the concept of ‘Peace through Disarmament’. At least they were until Hitler’s huge and ruthless military machine invaded Poland, when the scales finally fell from their eyes and they abdicated in favour of that awful warmonger W. S. Churchill, who by the way had been long but unsuccessfully arguing that Hitler was secretly (and later not so secretly) preparing for a massive pan-European war and that disarming Britain and France, Hitler’s strongest enemies, was naive in the extreme. I guess that warmongers have their uses, especially in times of war! Are politicians for some reason genetically unable to learn from history? Heaven help us.
Members of the armed forces will voice their protests in the only legitimate way they can – claim discharge at the first opportunity. The swivel chair hussars, responsible for the rock show, will then sit around, writing each other memos about the high rate of those electing discharges, and the poor state of unit cohesion, and morale.
Our concern needs to be the Chinese presence in and around PNG. I don’t mean in terms of full military bases, but economic assistance and political influence.
Muddy, I have been travelling around the Pacific Islands for much of my working life. The problem is more than 20 years old and is prevalent in all locations that are not US protectorates. Even in the US protectorates there are issues. I’m in the Marshall Islands at present, there is one Chinese person here that the local Chinese community considers to be a spy for Beijing. I’ve met them and I tend to agree.
Almost 20 years ago I saw the Chinese put a 747 on the ground for a week in Port Moresby with a “trade delegation “.
The USA is well aware of the problem, I had cause to contact the US Consulate at one point about the potential for them to support a subsea UXO clearance. They said that they could deploy to assist for free in a very short time frame, such was their desire to re-assert influence in The Pacific.
Of course none of this rates a mention with our Politicians or Military because they are either Stupid, on Beijing’s payroll, or both.
All true. But nothing whatever to do with armed forces personnel flirting with the iconography of fascism. The point of the armed forces of liberal democracies is that theheyre disciplined servants of the crown, accountable through military law to commanders ultimately responsible to the people in parliament;not gangsters and war criminals like Morant.
The concepts of deterrence and using the military as a tool of influence seem to have been discarded well and truly. I’ve not had as much experience in PNG as I’m sure you have, however the potential consequences of inaction in that region seem obvious to me. Why it isn’t almost at the top of our foreign affairs ‘To-Do List’ is astounding.
I consider that learning history and acknowledging it are two separate skills.
When your own “staff” start laughing about you, respect is a long road back.
Pyrmonter, the skull and crossbones is anarchist, not fascist. But that isn’t why soldiers use those symbols. It is because they also imply aggression, and a lack of fear of death. You know, the sort of thing that went along with a willingness to defend your country.
This clown wants our soldiers to gently wage war with humility.
I would prefer our soldiers to fight with aggression, assertiveness and wage war with such finality that no one wants to even think about starting a war with us.
What is the effective difference between the Chinese military building a naval base, and a commercial trading port being built by companies owned by the Chicom Peoples Liberation Army, operated by companies controlled by the Peoples Liberation Army and secured by contractors hired from the Peoples Liberation Army?.
Or buying the 99 year lease on a facility already built?.
As I understand it, Campbell ‘left’ the Army in 2006 – presumably at one star level – and held senior jobs – a FAS and then a Dep Sec – in the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet. He returned to the Army in 2010 and was promoted to MAJGEN.
That may go some way to explaining his obvious politicisation, but I’m intrigued at the way he could hop between organisations like that.
He would have had to go through a merit-based selection for the PM&C job, but would he have had to resign from the Army or is there some sort of machinery that allows him to maintain his ADF career. Similarly, by what process would he have been allowed to return to the Army, presumably at least at his former rank?
His dad was reportedly a Brigadier, which may also help explain this rise. As I have said before, he looks and sounds dumb as a box of dog do, and even a died in the wool SJW might have realised that this isn’t the first issue that one should be raising when stepping up to the CDF join, particularly at this time of year.
Seconded! With emphasis!