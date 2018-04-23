Liberty Quote
It seems like no one remembers how an economy creates jobs anymore. The right answer, in fact the only answer, for jobs and better living standards, is productivity.— Andy Kessler
-
-
Monday Forum: April 23, 2018
Monday Forum: April 23, 2018
Ta da
Oooooh helloooo.
Is there anybody out there?
I am calling you from the heart of dullardness here in Victoria, watching numpties hold up traffic.
Wire rope barriers are stupid.
Google “wire rope barrier” page after page telling how other countries tried them and then ripped them out. Page after page of people killed by them.
Is there any idea retarded enough that it won’t be picked up by one of our many levels of stupid government?
We aren’t a country anymore, we are an unending series of Simpson monorail sketches.
..
Discussion here earlier about the enlightenment.
You know what caused the enlightenment? Centuries of burning witches at the stake.
Those witches were the type of interferring old women we see rampant today, such as the current head of army, or the various human rights creatures.
You know who they were.
They were the types who would stick their big sticky noses in everyones bussiness. Gossiping harpies.
“Ohhh, Why can’t you wear these glowing pantaloons so you don’t get run down by a horse in the dark?.
“Ohhh, that terrible young man next door, always playing the flute till all hours”.
“Ohhh, those infernal machines, there ought to be a law”.
Finally we had enough of them and systematically BBQed the slags.
What ensued was centuries of progress.
Shakespeare wrote a play about it.
Good and decent men were finally able to do the work required to bring the modern world into existence.
Playing with explosives, high voltages and steam pressure vessels.
Some of them died. Mercifully without being nagged.
Progress was made.
Men invented gelignite, steam engines and the pulsing thrum of the mighty V8.
Every inch of progress was paved with the charred bones of horrible witches.
Everything was as it should be. But then…
The harpies returned with a vengence. This time, instead of burning them we gave them the vote.
Chaos proceeded at pace. They voted for the worst type of con artists and weasels.
Everthing good was dismantled. Until we reached the point where retards are paid to festoon major highways with wire rope barriers like some Lilliputian concentration camp.
But not before man managed one last gasp of progress, landing a succession of men on the moon using the massive Saturn V rockets.
From the Oz.
Wire rope barriers have already killed motorcyclists here in Victoria.
The corral kangaroos, motorcyclists then hit a roo and get catapultated into a wire cheese grater.
Bastards.
I don’t like Monday.
You shall mark
Many a duteous and knee crooking knave,
That doting on his own obsequious bondage
Wears out his time, much like his master’s ass,
For naught but provender; and, when he’s old, cashier’d.
Whip me such honest knaves.
Others there are,
Who, trimm’d in forms and visages of duty,
Keep yet their hearts attending on themselves,
And throwing but shows of service on their lords
Do well thrive by them; and when they have lined their coats
Do themselves homage.
hiya
Arky. Your monologue was shit on the other thread. You should have left it there.
10th Battalion A.I.F
Those wire barriers make transporting wide loads and there they are not worried that the road they are sticking these stupid things along the side of is falling apart it’s just make work as the constantly need to pull motor cyclists limbs and heads from them which increase the death toll a requirement for higher fines and enforcement.
rescued from ye olde thread oblivion.
The increasing ratchet of surrendered liberties depends on a steady supply of hate targets as the wedge to introduce the next “public safety”measure, before it becomes compulsory for everyone.
The Poms have really gone for the whole authoritarian bastards/anarcho tyranny thing with great gusto havent they?
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2018/apr/23/tagging-domestic-abusers-is-not-enough-say-campaigners
the Victims’ Rights Campaign, along with Plaid Cymru, have suggested fitting perpetrators with satellite trackers, which would alert their victims if they were nearby, as an alternative to tagging. If risk was deemed to be high, the police could also be automatically alerted.
Harry Fletcher, director of the Victims’ Rights Campaign, said: “Our proposals are about improving safety and public confidence, and allowing victims of domestic abuse and stalking to live their lives without fear.
“Manufacturers have told us that they could develop these simple devices and it is important that the government takes these ideas on board and gives them serious consideration.”
Safety had to take priority over cost, he added. “Indeed, if safety was paramount it would reduce health costs.”
It’s off. The voller tourettes takes off.
Fun fact.
In 2015 the Senate voted on a motion to have a RC into the banks.
Labor, LNP both voted against it, apart from Wacka Williams who crossed the floor.
Did Kelly O’Dwyer mention that ? Nope.
Did Turd mention that ? Nope.
Stupid fucking liberals.
That last statement of mine was fly affected.
Fuck off Grigory.
Bruce and I are the only ones on here who even vaguely tolerate you.
Because I’m just not that discerning, and Bruce thinks you’re an orphaned galah that needs love and feeding.
Wouldn’t want m0nty to miss this by leaving it on the old thread.
m0nty at 2135
The best traditions of the West came out in World War II, where these specific ideas were consigned to the dustbin of history by our forefathers. Eugenicism is not a frippery that is going to come back into fashion like camel hair jackets or the Charleston. It is an unspeakably evil ethos, borne of bigotry and hatred, which has led in the past to millions of deaths.
Just catching up on last night.
I’m sure that others will have commented on this, but even by m0nty’s debased standards, it is monumentally stupid.
Eugenics was not “consigned to the dustbin of history” after WWII. It continues to be practiced today. The reason that there is such an imbalance of the sexes in places like India and China, where boys are valued culturally more than girls, is eugenics. The reason that fewer children are born with gross physical deformities or with genetic faults like Downs Syndrome in nations where in utero testing is widely available is eugenics.
The vehicle for modern eugenics is abortion. It is no coincidence that the so-called “progressive” left, who were great proponents of eugenics in the first half of the 20th C, are now great proponents of abortion, one of the touchstones of modern left fascism. With their usual taste for euphemisms, eugenics has been replaced by “woman’s right to choose”. But millions still die in modern eugenics programs implemented in abortion clinics around the world.
You should have stuck with arguing with Dr BG’s actual proposition m0nty, you might not have stood on another Bunnings full of rakes.
We know that Kelly O’Dwyer isn’t up to the job – most of ’em aren’t – but she could have neutralised Scrotum face yesterday.
Looking Into The Abyss, by Barry Jones.
Understanding the Age of Trump.
Endorsed by Phillip Adams. “Barry is writing with more insight and clarity than ever. ”
$34.95
Rivetting stuff.
And the result will be ?
Less freedom of speech.
If you want to be strict about it, then every government policy that effects the family unit, is eugenics (and that’s a lot). Of course there’s big effects and small effects, but often those effects are bigger than you think.
Also, I should point out that outlawing kidnapping, slavery and rape is also eugenics (from the point of view of human history, those once played a much larger part in reproduction than they do today).
Reposting the most important post in cat history.
Arky
#2693171, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:13 am
I am calling you from the heart of dullardness here in Victoria, watching numpties hold up traffic.
Wire rope barriers are stupid.
Google “wire rope barrier” page after page telling how other countries tried them and then ripped them out. Page after page of people killed by them.
Is there any idea retarded enough that it won’t be picked up by one of our many levels of stupid government?
We aren’t a country anymore, we are an unending series of Simpson monorail sketches.
..
Discussion here earlier about the enlightenment.
You know what caused the enlightenment? Centuries of burning witches at the stake.
Those witches were the type of interferring old women we see rampant today, such as the current head of army, or the various human rights creatures.
You know who they were.
They were the types who would stick their big sticky noses in everyones bussiness. Gossiping harpies.
“Ohhh, Why can’t you wear these glowing pantaloons so you don’t get run down by a horse in the dark?.
“Ohhh, that terrible young man next door, always playing the flute till all hours”.
“Ohhh, those infernal machines, there ought to be a law”.
Finally we had enough of them and systematically BBQed the slags.
What ensued was centuries of progress.
Shakespeare wrote a play about it.
Good and decent men were finally able to do the work required to bring the modern world into existence.
Playing with explosives, high voltages and steam pressure vessels.
Some of them died. Mercifully without being nagged.
Progress was made.
Men invented gelignite, steam engines and the pulsing thrum of the mighty V8.
Every inch of progress was paved with the charred bones of horrible witches.
Everything was as it should be. But then…
The harpies returned with a vengence. This time, instead of burning them we gave them the vote.
Chaos proceeded at pace. They voted for the worst type of con artists and weasels.
Everthing good was dismantled. Until we reached the point where retards are paid to festoon major highways with wire rope barriers like some Lilliputian concentration camp.
But not before man managed one last gasp of progress, landing a succession of men on the moon using the massive Saturn V rockets.
Barry Jones has been drinking his own bathwater for years. Any politician who is held out as a “public intellectual” should be thrown out at the next election. Used Carr falls wholly and squarely within this category as well.
Loved it Arky! Made me smile. Young man playing a flute all hours … lols. HiVis pantaloons, lols.
Can you though, tell me where the crones fit in when young men think it is a good idea to put themselves and your machine in the dead mans curve ie between the fire and its fuel and NOT suffer some catastrophe to said machine?
Hiw often do you have to say, grass grows again, machines do not!
The ingredients are there, machines, men, fire, but no crones. (I was well away, eating sausage rolls). Still, being a farmer, no plan is a certainty. Just have to devise another.
And
Once criminals were sentenced to long terms in prison. No need for tracking.
Voller should have no right to enrich himself using the justice system when he had such a disregard for it in the past. I hope whatever he gets, the lawyers take it all.
Boambee John’
On eugenics.
Theres a huge number of things it includes
Abortion
Sex selection
Testing (after birth) for genetic disorders
Medicines modified for broad population groups (example here)
Invitro fertilization for preferred characteristics.
Designer baby row over clinic that offers eye, skin and hair colour
Monty screams “Nazis when the majority of people happy with all of the above are on his “side”of politics.
Medicines and genetic testing is probably the only ones not considered a bit iff by the “right”in general.
A long time ago – 10+ years? I read a piece that stayed with me as some do by a Dr who said that in the crusade of amnio testing, many more vaible babies are discarded than those who actually have Down Syndrom or other. The test itself is a risk to preganancy. And it seems babies are diagnosed as having gross deformaties when in fact they might have few or mild, or none.
The pressure on older mums to take these tests is huge, yet this may be the only child they ever conceive. To then end the pregnancy on the basis of a test – and a result based on percentages – that evidence suggests from the article I read is inaccurate that would be terribly sad for those mums.
Morning all
Fun fact.
In 2015 the Senate voted on a motion to have a RC into the banks.
Labor, LNP both voted against it, apart from Wacka Williams who crossed the floor.
Didn’t believe U. Did a search and U were right Labor voted against it
https://www.smh.com.au/business/banking-and-finance/senate-votes-down-call-for-royal-commission-into-financial-sector-misconduct-20150624-ghwos1.html
The Senate has voted down a motion for the Abbott government to hold a royal commission into misconduct in the financial services industry.
Voller wouldn’t be availing himself of ‘white law’ would he?
Okay, so your reaction to me saying “please don’t support the Nazi” is to say “no you are the Nazi and you deserve to die”. Good chats.
Young Mr Voller should get in touch with Hogg’s handlers, to arrange a tour of the US.
He’d easily command $10k a speech on the lefty white angst circuit. Voller could talk persecution of Aboriginals and BLMers as a double act with Hogg’s two minute hate on guns. There’d be TV interviews, rallies, fund raisers and a book deal (Hogg’s ghostwriter can do a twofer).
Three months and Voller would easily be a millionaire.
It’s likely that fewer older Mums would try and conceive their own child IF our adoption regulations were less impossible. And fewer abortions of Downs syndrome children may occur if older Mums were reassured that their child would be looked after adequately once they die, given these children have no siblings.
Okay, so your reaction to me saying “please don’t support the Nazi” is to say “no you are the Nazi and you deserve to die”.
Arky can we include Monty as a witch, his estrogen levels are spiking so high hes hearing voices again.
When Barry put tax cuts to O’Dwyer no mention was made of the US experience way way out of her depth no mention that teh US treasury has already admitted they got it widely wrong on the cost to the budget because they didn’t factor in the economic growth.
Good news story, even if the hero of the thing claims he was thinking of himself.
Nashville shooting: ‘hero’ hailed as suspect White House arrest revealed
The customer who wrestled an assault rifle from the suspect, ending the shooting, was saluted as a hero. “He was going to have to work to kill me,” said James Shaw Jr, 29.
…
The shooting happened at 3.25am and the suspect wore nothing but a green jacket when he shot two people in the parking lot outside the Waffle House, Aaron said. Entering the restaurant, he continued firing until Shaw grabbed the rifle. The gunman fled, shedding his jacket, and was seen walking, nude, on a road.
Witness Chuck Cordero told the Tennessean newspaper he was outside the restaurant. “He did not say anything,” Cordero said of the gunman, who he said was “all business”. Cordero said Shaw saved lives. “Had that guy had a chance to reload his weapon, there was plenty more people in that restaurant,” he said.
…
“I looked back and I saw a person lying on the ground right at the entrance of the door, then I jumped and slid … I went behind a push door, a swivel door,” Shaw said. “He shot through that door. I’m pretty sure he grazed my arm. At that time I made up my mind … that he was going to have to work to kill me. When the gun jammed or whatever happened, I hit him with the swivel door.”
Shaw said it was then that they began wrestling, grabbing the hot barrel of the gun: “He was kind of cussing while we were wrestling around. When I finally got the gun he was cussing like I was in the wrong … it wasn’t any kind of talking between us. I just knew I just had to get that away from him.”
“I grabbed it from him and threw it over the countertop and I just took him with me out the entrance.”
..
“I didn’t really fight that man to save everyone else. That may not be a popular thing,” Shaw said. “I took the gun so I could get myself out”.
Tears welled in his eyes as law enforcement agents nonetheless called him a hero. He said he was glad he ended up saving other lives. Waffle House CEO Walter Ehmer also thanked Shaw. “You don’t get to meet too many heroes in life,” Ehmer said. “We are forever in your debt.”
Hope he doesnt have to buy himself a beer for the foreseeable future.
Monty, the point is that instead of dealing with an evil as such, or the issues on their merits, you use the issue as a virtue test or ‘marker issue’ to divide out ‘good people’ from ‘bad people’.
We are not fooled – eugenics was a fashion of the Left in the 1930s and the Nazis were just one of the totalitarian perversions of Leftist ideals. But the real human issues that drive the ideas of eugenics are still hot as people have posted.
You’ve been out-pigeoned on the chess board, m0nts.
..
Witch is gender neutral insofar as whatever Monty is, he is one.
Frightbats are witches.
Can be confirmed by one of the standard witch tests.
I have a question for Cats who are bounding to the aid of Zippy: what would it take for you to turn on him? Jokes about gas chambers and exterminating Muslims like insects are evidently not enough, but where is your line? If he quoted from Mein Kampf, would you still defend him? If he started talking about J*ws in exactly the same way he talks about Muslims, is that where you would object?
The munt tries to make a case for affirmative action for national socialists.
Yes, M0nty, we know what you are doing.
Please stop before Sinc bans you again.
Anti-Semitism and Adolf-loving is owned by the Left. When lefties lose arguments they always go ad hom and Godwin. You’ve just proved it again, not that it needed to be proven.
Given that you think that arguments are all about giving you a chance to virtue signal and do lots of moral posturing, while ignoring facts and logic, I’m in favour of aborting you, m0nty.
You haven’t attained the age of reason and never will, m0nty. I’m sure professor Singer would agree it’s not too late to abort you. It would be a kindness, really.
Think of it as wringing the neck of the pigeon on the chess board of life, m0nty.
Bruce of Newk, I’m afraid you’ve forgotten the law of unintended consequences. The Brown moozley frightbat Magied, who mightily covets the US circuit, would sue the little white shit’s shirt off under the Trade Practices Act for breach of her monopoly on Australian victimhood.
Plus she’s much higher on the lefty totem pole so she could also threaten him with loss of ABC exposure — a fatal blow for the protected class’s upwardly mobile delinquents.
Interesting question. He also attacked made an unprovoked on OCO’s spouse for being Asian. Thing is the Zylon B thing wasn’t a joke at all.
Frightbats are witches.
Can be confirmed by one of the standard witch tests.
The image of either Clammy or Badham aboard the ducking stool is somewhat diverting.
Amazing
Monty the I would leave it up to the mother to make a decision about aborting a baby with down’s syndrome monster tut tutting about eugenics.
What a dumbass fraud.
Diverting? It’s a coffee snorter here! Well done!
Not really, JC. It’s possible that Zippy is a nazi, but it’s certain that m0nty is a loony lefty loser. M0nty is making Nazis look good by comparison.
So monty, when you are right (eg person z said something politically incorrect) you are still wrong (implied: we others should police their thoughts or drive them out or we are complicit in wrongthink)
Shades of the torture pron movie “green hell”
Some villagers blamed Arévalo’s murder on a Canadian citizen Sebastian Woodroffe, 41, who lived in the region and was believed to be one of her patients.
Police found the Canadian’s body buried in a shallow grave about one kilometre (0.6 miles) from Arévalo’s home on Saturday.
A cameraphone recording of the lynching was released in the local press and on social media. The video shows a bloodied man crying out as he lies in a puddle in front of a wooden home with a thatched roof.
Two men put a rope or rubber hose around his neck and drag him along the ground until he goes limp and falls silent. A group of people, including children, look on.
Ronald Suárez, the highest authority of the 40,000-strong Shipibo-Konibo people, said the men responsible for the lynching had “acted on the spur of the moment and resorted to traditional justice”.
“But we are a peaceful people who have always lived in harmony with nature,” he insisted.
Hippie type goes to the Amazon to find a “cure”for drug addiction, possibly shoots the old witch hes learning from and is lynched by the local tribesmen.
Posted a few weeks ago that Japan, like all countries hosting Olympic Games, has been under severe pressure (from IOC, WHO, “public health” groups) since 2014 to implement smoking bans galore. See comments here:
http://catallaxyfiles.com/2018/03/17/open-forum-march-17-2018/comment-page-5/#comments
In the lead-up to 2020, the pressure mounts.
Tokyo Gov. Koike to push for smoking ban stricter than government’s watered down proposal
“It’s not advisable to allow the ministry building, which is visited by many foreign guests, to be filled with smoke,” Kono said. “We hope to lead the global trend (against smoking).”
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2018/04/20/national/tokyo-gov-koike-push-smoking-ban-stricter-governments-watered-proposal/#.WtvaI-qge1u
So, it’s not just smoking bans but becoming fanatical about the “war on tobacco”.
FTOF;
Tel;
They will be ad hoc death groups. Payment will be made on the production of cleaned skulls, which will then be crushed for fertiliser for the Victory Avenue Gardens.
Except for a random few which will be kept aside and re presented for the CFMEU Christmas Party.
M0nty loves Nazis. They give him something to feel morally superior to.
Come on, Doc. The reference to the chemical wasn’t meant as a joke in the context of how Zipperhead comports himself here. He has no sense of humor.I don’t believe it was meant in humor. And the way he attacked OCO about his spouse was pretty low.
Monst is a leftwing jerk, so what else is new.
I find this ironic in way. Zipperhead is Russian. If you want to talk about exterminating entire nations or groups, they would have been first off the cab rank with the existential threats they posed for 40 years Cold War against the West. And they’re still doing so.
Im sure this will end well…
The most feminist of all religions.
‘A vigilante state’: Aceh’s citizens take sharia law into their own hands
People have started raiding, arresting and shaming anyone accused of violating the Indonesia region’s militant moral laws
Everyone in the village saw it, either in the flesh or later when it was immortalised on YouTube. Local children even stuck their heads through the grates of a fence to watch, their attention trained on the spectacle in front of them: a young couple being doused in sewage.
Humiliated but compliant, the couple sat on the edge of a well in Kayee Lee, a village in the Indonesian province of Aceh, as the liquid ran off them in thick black streams.
…
Roswati and her husband, both rice farmers, had been visiting friends in a nearby village, leaving their son, 24-year-old Maulizan, and his girlfriend Shirley, 19, at home alone.
In the sharia-ruled province of Aceh, that is a criminal offence.
Known as khalwat, or the “seclusion” or “indecency” law, in Aceh it is prohibited for two mature people, not married or blood-related, to be together alone in an isolated place. The offence is punishable by caning and a fine of up to 10m rupiah (£508).
But Maulizan and Shirley weren’t arrested and charged by Aceh’s sharia police. Instead, it was a posse of young men from the village that burst into the house, demanded to see their IDs and then forced them down the dusty village road to the mosque.
…
A few unmarried couples, two university students suspected of being gay, and a transgender woman accused of soliciting for sex, were all rounded up – not by known vigilantes but ordinary residents, before they were eventually handed over to the sharia police. Five are still in custody pending trial at the religious courts.
…
In 2016 Aceh’s mayor Illiza Sa’aduddin Djamal posted a picture of herself on her Instagram account wearing a red hijab and brandishing a pistol, with a message that warned LGBT people to get out of Aceh.
..
Muchtar has been village chief of Kayee Lee for 12 years and says he doesn’t have a problem with the young couple being punished. “Of course they have a right to enforce the law, they are local citizens,” he says of the village youths. “It was only water.”
“If my daughter did something like that and people beat her to death,” he adds, “I would agree with it.”
Baby jokes, we have to draw the line at baby jokes, it always leads to infanticide I telz ya!
How do you get 100 babies into a bucket?
With a blender
How do you get them out again?
With Doritos.
What is pink, flies and squeals?
A baby fired from a catapult.
What do you call the baby when it lands?
Free pizza.
What is more fun than throwing a baby off the cliff?
Catching it with a pitchfork.
Hmm, I wonder how we can ever tell for sure. 🤔
Careful Beau, if you acknowledge that Zippy, whom a lot of Cats agree with, is a Nazi then the whole tribal shibboleth comes tumbling down. Better off retreating to the safety of denial.
Helen at 1027
The pressure on older mums to take these tests is huge, yet this may be the only child they ever conceive. To then end the pregnancy on the basis of a test – and a result based on percentages – that evidence suggests from the article I read is inaccurate that would be terribly sad for those mums.
Left approved eugenics in action. People like m0nty support this.
Fatboy isn’t arguing that. He’s asking at what point do you stop conversing with a maniac. Gassing 1.4 billion is maniacal talk. And he wasn’t the only one to notice either. OCO is right side and he also picked up on Yuri’s diabolical crap he posted.
m0nty
#2693234, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:48 am
Okay, so your reaction to me saying “please don’t support the Nazi” is to say “no you are the Nazi and you deserve to die”. Good chats.
Where was it said you deserve to die?
Coz JC has never ever, honest injun, never attacked another Cat for having an Asian wife, nor made derogatory remarks about another Cat’s Asian wife.
nyet. zipperhead isn’t russian.
Go boil some potatoes and STFU, Zipperhead.
Zipperhead, Bullshit. You once admitted to be a Russian. Russian bot more like it.
It wasn’t unprovoked, and it wasn’t an attack on his wife it was kick back at OCO, maybe he might stop and think next time before letting lose on the keyboard.
lol your memory is playing tricks on you
m0nty
#2693250, posted on April 23, 2018 at 11:06 am
I have a question for Cats who are bounding to the aid of Zippy: what would it take for you to turn on him? Jokes about gas chambers and exterminating Muslims like insects are evidently not enough, but where is your line? If he quoted from Mein Kampf, would you still defend him? If he started talking about J*ws in exactly the same way he talks about Muslims, is that where you would object?
Perhaps if he started praising Antifa types who beat up strangers in the street because they might hold different opinions? Or praised thugs who ask politicians to shake their hand, then headbutt them? Maybe if he supported groups of yobbos, with hired cameraman, who ambush an opinion writer in the street?
I dunno m0nty, it’s a tough question.
The face (and body) of the American left.
I simply don’t know about Zippy, JC. He may be letting the mask slip now and again to reveal his inherent evil, or he may be just clunky in how he expresses himself. He and Egg have both put up interesting posts on modern science, so I’m prepared to to give him the benefit of doubt.
But Zippy’s posts on the dangers of the destruction of Europe by mass importing of African and M E hordes deserves serious thought. M0nty’s fatuous virtue signalling by way of response was an embarrassment. The sad fact is that the Nazis are the only group that he can feel morally superior to, so anyone he disagrees with gets that label.
I thought it very funny when people here pointed out to him that it’s his side that has been practising eugenics for the last century or so. Perfectly true, of course.
Ser Ena, I’m sure you’re referring to Mickie Goldcoast. Goldcoast tried the torment me by attacking not just myself, but my family’s ethnic background one of the many times he got into trouble. Goldcoast has a history of association with the One Nation in the 90’s. He told us so, on a few occasions. As we all know, One Nation in the 90s was basically an anti-Asian grouping of fucking losers mainly centered in your neck of the woods – Queensland.
So I asked Goldcoast how he could square that intellectual sewer he created for himself. More than asked of course. Like a few others in your pile of human refuse, he lost and lost big time.
Now go pour drinks, you redneck sack of shit.
Doc
Pound for pound, who do you think has been more of an existential threat to the West for during your life. Russia or Muzzos?
Arky, thanks for the witch post.
You are, of course, quite right.
Dunking will be a major platform in the revolution to come.
“Burn the Witch!”will be our call to arms.
I didn’t even see that. I don’t give a shit.
Here’s what I didn’t like about what Zippy had to say yesterday: his flippant talk about using Zyklon B indiscriminately against Muslims. What pissed me off more was his pathetic attempt to claim he was joking. That it was jjust dark” humour. Oh so edgy. It’s laughs all round when Zippy kicks off with the Holocaust japes! Pull the other one.
As I said before, zips, you weren’t actually joking. I mean, I know you weren’t being serious in that you realise you will never be in a position where you will be able to use Zyklon B against Muslims. But if you were, I don’t doubt for a second that you would pull the lever. So no, you weren’t really joking.
Another more minor thing that pissed me off was Zippy ripping off vast slabs of text, posting them across three posts without blockquoting any of it, and then misattributing the source of the text in the lead post to some French language website, when he’d actually copy-pasted it from the Gates Of Vienna blog where somebody else had translated the French language essay into English. I mean, it wasn’t MK50-level plagiarism but it was very sloppy attribution worthy of criticism.
..
Neither.
We have had multiple hot wars against the Chinese.
One other thing Doc… As I have expressed many times. There’s no point attacking muzzos for endangering the West. Muzzos are what they are. Blame the western left for allowing them in. There’s your problem.
I didn’t acknowledge that Zippy is a Nazi, braindead. I acknowledged the faint possibility.
Since you can’t see the difference, you’d do well to shut up and keep your idiocy a secret from newbies.
I read another article on stone age culture homicide rates a few weeks ago, focus was on some Venezuelan indigenous tribes that had little contact with the outside world, with references to other similar groups around the world
Homicide rates were much higher that for for modern western populations
So rather than blaming ‘marginalization’ etc for high indigenous (domestic) violence why not be honest and admit it is cultural -and far worse that anything we moderns get up to, except when we are at war.
Aboriginal Canadian indigenous people homicide rate
The latest poll shows that the “liberals”are within striking distance of the union mafia communists ,this is the time for the real Libs to strike and clear out the alp left of the party . This would show they are a fair drink un non communist alternative government . Abolishing the climate scam ,building state of the art coal fired power stations using the latest technology ,to lease to companies who actually know what to do and immediate reduction in price ,that would be popular,then stopping all subsidies to intermittent power sources they could also cease migration till we sort things out and get rid of bludging welfare migrants and reduce the number of islamists and African gangsters ,those moves would win the election for Dutton Abbot should be in the ministry but has too much baggage to be PM again . They should then purge the socialists out of the party ,they belong in the union mafia communists or gangrene communist s we could look forward to good government for years if they won the senate too,all the u.n.communist civilisation destroying crap could be consigned to the rubbish bin of history like the old Soviet Union .
..
I remember the first muslim I met earnestly opining on what, in his opinion, a great man Htler was.
So that is one muslim vote for Zyklon B.
As for asian wives.
Try to get one who can cook.
Neither, JC. The existential threat to the West comes from within. It’s leftism that is the problem. You pretty much said that yourself.
Ever so faint! Keep threading that needle, Beau.
cL, that writer at Gateway Pundit is a fine example of the conservative right, face and body!
wow that ass professor sure is ugly in her views and as a person. she hates white people, so she basically hates herself and wishes she was never born – sad.
m0nty
Speaking of tough questions, how are you going with finding my comments predicting imminent indictments against Shrillary?
m0nty, I really don’t like you lumping commentators in on the Zippy bandwagon if they didn’t rise up to have him banned when making stupid posts.
I recall once calling him out on it when it was raised by others, but mostly I ignore his posts, along with many others. Time is short.
If you have an issue with Zippy then take it up with the blog owner.
I don’t expect every muslim to condemn every attack in the name of their religion – likewise don’t expect me to condemn every stupid post on this site just because I read some of them – bit tired of these gotchas.
Guilty of murdering Michael McGurk, Ron Medich likely to die in jail
..
True.
Also don’t let them use race to divide.
We all rubbed along well enough before those bastards weaponised race.
Which is why they love the politically correct stuff.
Humuor is the best lubricant.
Without it we are a bunch of tribes at each other’s throats
And another good thing about Zippy is that he most definitely isn’t a victim of political correctness.
Incidentally, even to this day MK50 has never admitted he blatantly plagiarised that American Thinker article and continues to maintain the lie that the similarities between what he posted here and the AT article were some kind of incredibly freakish coincidence. I believe he used the word “gazumped”.
Just to rake over a few more coals.
I didn’t say anything about lurkers like you, pete m. Fair enough, people have busy lives, you can’t fight every battle. I was having a go at people who delurked to defend Zippy.
Exit fees of $16,000 after AMP advised a client to move from one rival scheme and join them. How is such a charge for bugger all justified?
Lefties usually hate and despise themselves. It’s the only respect in which they show good judgment.
C.L.
Jarrar the Hut?
FFS a warning on pics like that, I can almost smell its gunt through the screen.
News.com.au tells us Malcolm has lost his 31st poll. Anything Tone can do Mal can do better, Mal can do anything better than Tone…
Midnight train to georgia (gladys knight & the pips)
Is there any Cat who has an idea how long the two interconnectors to SA and Tasmania are going to be out?
It seems they’ve been down for quite some time, now.
Slept in and missed the top 100
You’re making Nazis look like reasonable people, m0nty.
English club makes multimillion-dollar play for Folau: reports
Australian rugby’s biggest competitor for Israel Folau’s signature appears to be European rugby and not the NRL after English club Sale reportedly made a $1.4 million-a-season bid for the dual international.
Is it really a celebrity Sydney criminal trial if Bucket Guts isn’t called as a witness?
once again, contract signed by Bill Shorten (Minister for Education) a few days before the election
Just a query, what would be a good learning platform/course for a 23 year old Asperger kid to learn about the stock market/trading etc?
Nephew who is smart, but not a people person needs to find a job, the normal drives of this (sex/status) he doesnt have, but he does like earning & making money & computers.
Any dummy trading sites you can practice on?
1. M0nty is a fuckwit, a pigeon on the chessboard of life.
2. M0nty hates Nazis.
3. Therefore, Nazis can’t be all bad.
It’s not a valid syllogism, but lots won’t know or care.
Pluss 500 gives you a hundred k to learn cfd trading, mole. It’s interesting and a small start, and the app is excellent. Also, free.
muslims have never sat still, they are told to not rest until they conquer the entire world.
Anyone declaring that Monty is a dishonest idiot is literally Hitler.
Since when did m0nty become to doyen of righteousness?
m0nty has been tap dancing here all morning, but there is one subject he has avoided.
m0nty, what is your response to the ongoing eugenics program being carried out by the abortion industry?
Thanks Dr, Ill pass it on.
You don’t need to invoke me to justify your Nazi curiosity, Beau. Gambol gaily with Zippy through the Cat arm-in-arm if that is your wont.
Jeez. Can everyone just bomb a dose of MDMA.
If Zippy said the best way to deal with moozos was Ricin, would you all denounce him as being a Russian stooge?
ASX has share trading game and competition.
I’m about to axe my subscription to The Paywallian because, since Paul “Boris” Whittaker took over as editor-in-chief three years ago, it has stopped breaking stories. Instead he has turned it into a low-cost operation that mostly does nothing but retail opinion – journalism’s poor cousin.
I’ve taken to going to the shop each morning and spending $1.60 on the Currant Bun (a.k.a. the Herald-Sun), which is now virtually my only source of daily news – stuff that I’m actually interested in that no-one else is reporting.
Even if you subscribe to the Currant Bun, however, there is much you miss if you don’t actually read the dead-tree edition. For example, this morning’s Page 17 lead – invisible on the website – about a gaggle of tax-hoovering trough-slurpers being promoted by the Ponds Institute, is my story of the day:
ScoMo will go down in history as our highest-taxing Treasurer, but at least he made an argument in support of actual taxpayers, which is more than Trumble has ever done.
m0nty at 1225
I was having a go at people who delurked to defend Zippy.
You have carefully conflated two issues. One was Zippy’s comment about Zyclon B, which was at the least in poor taste, but he is not the only poster here to comment about mass executions. If you had stuck to that, you might have had a reasonable argument.
However, you also attacked him, and Dr BG, on the genetics/Muslim and African influx into Europe. You took Dr BG’s comment about genetics and went off on a poorly thought through rant on eugenics. Picked up on that stupidity, you reverted to the Zyclon B comment to distract from the reality of a continuing eugenics program, which is strongly supported by the “progressive” left, of which you are a proud member.
Thanks Arky, one of the 2 might grab his attention.
Muslims were on Hitler’s side in WW2, what an irony if they were ZyklonB’ed.
What is obvious is that if muslim’s civilisational jihad triumphs in Europe over the next century, the juden holocaust will be small fry compared to the carnage under islamic rule. We have seen what atrocities ISIS gleefully indulged in.
Interestingly, if MSB is as serious as he makes himself to be, we now have a race between him and fundamentalists for islamic reform. Another Trump outcome.
You can join up too, Baldrick. All you have to do is reject Nazism at the Cat. It’s not that hard. OCO and JC have made the call.
Mizz Orr Counsel Assisting at the Banking RC, is amazing. She barely draws breath and yet the questions flow with remorseless precision, with the odd grenade thrown in such as …’And why not?’ when it is clear certain steps should have been undertaken by the money grabbers.
I was told there would be no math.
See its not enough to not have any intercourse with nazism, monty requires a public denouncement of the unperson.
Perhaps in keeping with your preferred side of politics he should have called the “kulacks” and demanded they be shot in the back of the head instead?
Nazis/communists, two cheeks of the same arse, both collectivist and murderous and yes, both just as bad as each other if you look at the results.
The piles of copses on the collectivists ledger in the 20th century should see all sorts treated as the crap they are, instead we have the same foul reasons “Fairness” used for both the liquidation of the J*ws (they are money hungry/they control finance etc) as the Kulaks (they are money hungry/they control finance etc) the only minor difference was the ones with the snazzy uniforms didnt have the extra 30+ years to kill to the same total.
m0nty at 1258
Still avoiding the eugenics issue? You were so upset about it yesterday.
Incidentally, did Zippy really have a crack at my Mrs for being Asian?
I gotta say, Zips, thank you. I did call you a xunt yesterday and it was very thoughtful of you to go out of your way to publicly confirm that that’s exactly what you are! Thanks again and feel free to slag off my wife for being Asian any time you want. It speaks so highly of you.
Monstie got what he wanted, to be center of attention, the other troll must be looking on in awe and admiration.
monty is silly & should know better & is a pest.
But he isn’t as bad as he’s made out to be.
At least if you were locked in his basement you’d be able to feast upon his doughnut stash.
There are worse basements one could end up in.
thefrolickingmole
#2693367, posted on April 23, 2018 at 1:06 pm
See its not enough to not have any intercourse with nazism, monty requires a public denouncement of the unperson.
m0nty has in the past adamantly refused to make any public denouncement of the crimes of communism, which were on a greater scale than those of nazism and fascism. Denouncements are only for the enemies of the left fascists.
Found those posts on imminent indictments yet m0nty?
See on bolt that pauline Hansen is a good shot that could come in handy in the senate,there are a lot there who could use a shot up the ass ,give them something real to whinge about.
What’s wrong with OCO being married to an asian bird?
Numbers had an issue with Asians.
I thought he was the only one & was smote accordingly.
m0nty has in the past adamantly refused to make any public denouncement of the crimes of communism,
This is the Cat.
A real Cat would rather die before saying sorry.
To do otherwise is to lower the Cat’s high standards.
I’ve decided to become a Nazi. M0nty has converted me.
Where do you join up, and is the snazzy uniform free?
Zippy once admitted that a DNA test showed his wife was part Mongol.
I think I am the only person here with a non-Asian wife.
Even GrigRae has an inflatable doll that was made in China.
I LOL’d at that mole. Beyond parody.
As long a Drinky McHinch is gone at the next election.
He took to being a parasite a little too easily.
I hereby unequivocally denounce all Pugs that are literally nazis.
go read what I wrote you goose. actually I slagged you off, for not being able to handle a real white woman.
maybe you can share monsties pink pussy hat
I don’t, Percy. M0nty is against them, so they must be sane and reasonable pugs.
For Cats interested in cheap long-haul travel, Singapore Air’s el cheapo subsidiary Scoot is doing just over $A700 return ($359 o/w) from east coast Australia from June and $610 return to Athens. The best full-service deals to Europe are currently around $1300 rtn. Jump on Scoot’s mailing list.
It’s sardine class (31″ pitch per row) in a 787, which is more spacious that Jetstar (30″), and almost as much as Qantas (32″). If comfort is your thing, pay more to fly on an Airbus A350-900 (Cathay, Qatar, etc) because the economy seats are an inch wider. At 17″ wide, 787 seats are as squishy as a 737.
actually I slagged you off, for not being able to handle a real white woman.
Surely you said that in jest?
The two chaps I know who are married to Viet birds have been cowered into being subservient cuck-like creatures.
If not said in jest, you are a goose.
Woops — the $718 rtn with Scoot is to Berlin — from June.
The poor little critters have been brainwashed, Doc. It’s an outrage.
The left:
I’m no big fan of the French, but they’re not that bad that some of them wanting to control their borders and maintain their identity makes them evil Nazis.
A reminder, the communist comedian who made this video is sentenced today.
Monty approves.
The following content has been identified by the YouTube community as inappropriate or offensive to some audiences.
No, no, you are confusing reproduction with eugenics which is a program of ‘weeding out’ for destruction what are considered poor specimens of human beings.
LOL keep talking you xunt! Keep talking, please.
I can see this conversation going well.
How about keeping wives and rellies out of it?
Breaking news:
Mole’s real identity can be revealed as DAVID WARNER.
Zippy the White Knight! Defender of “real” white women, scourge of those men who “can’t handle” them!
I’m pretty sure that “weeding out” is exactly what every eugenics advocate has in mind.
Trading the sharemarket off numbers is now something for robot algorithms, plugged in next door to the exchanges computers.
Somebody with computer smarts and number skills but no person skills may be vulnerable to the many scams and ‘enthusiasts’ around fast moving money flows.
If frolickings nephew has an area of special interest, then focus on companies linked to that, trading as a whole is hard without building personal relationships and developing character assessment skills.
Aspies can do well in trading, but it takes overcoming being aspie, not just profiting from rainman stuff.
The aspie with capital will out trade the aspie with limited capital.
Plus won’t learn how to cope with chicks doing trading unless he makes millions and they make the effort to put up with aspieness themselves.
What I want to know, Percy, is are literally Nazis better or worse than just plain Nazis? Which does m0nty disapprove of more? If I change my surname to Hitler and my Christian name to Literally, am I going to piss m0nty of more than if I stick with Beau? I’d ask him, but he’d probably lie.
Nice try feelthebern, but my wife is of impeccable virtue and my body is a temple of reticence..
/one of these may not technically be entirely truthful
That’s the thing – he isn’t joking. I mean, he’ll claim he’s joking when he doesn’t get the reaction he was expecting when he airs his views. But, no. He means it.
If you were French it would translate to beautiful hitler.
Once again, a nice, shiny new thread ruined by the pathetic trolling and retaliation of a few numbskulls.
Soon, I just won’t bother checking what’s humming on the open threads any more. I’ve scrolled past so much already here today, there’s just no point in bothering any further. I’ve got much better things to do with my time than endlessly scroll past inane, juvenile name-calling and bullish*t.
Stuff the lot of you trolls – on all sides of the bile!
The two chaps I know who are married to Viet birds have been cowered into being subservient cuck-like creatures.
I am married to a Russian woman. She is sweet, charming and a most loving wife and mother to our children. Right up to the point she feels “wronged”. Then, look the f*ck out!! She is the epitome of vengeful. No pursuit is too long or difficult, no deprivation too great to endure during the hunt – you will be caught, gutted and your gizzards displayed as a warning to others.
LOL bwahaha. I had a chinese gf after divorce and I have several friends who have asian wives. Also had jap and thai gfs over the years. If you can’t manage an asian women you are seriously a lost cause.
Sorry, I replied badly … I mean controlling reproduction is the kind of “weeding out” that eugenics advocates do, indeed the Sweedish eugenics program worked by preventing reproduction.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Compulsory_sterilisation_in_Sweden
So yeah, control of reproduction is huge power… and will get misused.
monty, I happily denounce Nazism. Will you now denounce the licitness of parents privately engaging in eugenics everyday in Australia with the close collaboration of state and federal institutions and the medical profession? Go!
I agree. Anyone who thinks that is both ignorant and inexperienced.
Monty
what is your position on the aborting of babies with Down’s Syndrome?
Agreed, that may certainly be a part of a eugenics program.
Some of Zippy’s best friends are Asian women.
Are you sure? I thought he told us he bought an American bot with perky boobs?
He also one said his ossuary is filled with ‘former’ European women.
I’m inclined to agree that Aspies are not well suited to that game.
Just yesterday I read how AI researchers are being paid huge salaries because of extreme scarcity of the required talent. He won’t get there straight away but if he likes computers and money, and has the smarts, The AI field will be a personally and financially rewarding career option.
So Zippy, you couldn’t handle staying married to a white woman? Telling.
I don’t know what the Spud Peeler thought about being married to an Asian woman.
I do know he wasn’t keen on being served by Philipinos in his local Maccas, so draw your own conclusions.
Forget what the Uzbekistani say, you haven’t had a true Asian wife until you have had Kazakhstani.
Truth be told, western girls are very annoying and demanding.
Given he makes up everything as he goes along, there is zero point trying to predict a response. Unless they’re pulled from ol’ Uncle George’s daily talking points, that is.
Remind me again, what did Uncle George get up to during WW2? I’ve momentarily forgotten.
Really weird looking people. It’s a mix of Caucasian and Asian. They also have really big heads in that part of the world.
There is a humongous difference between the state imposing its will on citizens en masse without their consent to ensure racial purity, and private individuals exercising personal rights over their bodies. One is eugenics, the other is not.
I have said before that I would accede to the wishes of the mother in these cases, including if I had had a Down’s child. I am thankful that I never had to be faced with that situation.
One of this blog’s most epic self-beclownments.
Not big heads as in self love/ narcissism. I mean physically big, like yuge roundish heads. Funny people humans.
On a recent open thread I happened to read something that really disgusted me as I scrolled through. Stopped in my tracks I checked who the author was and it was called Zippy. I see he is still at it.
I happened to read something that really disgusted me
The Cat is the home of purveyors of smut.
It’s what it’s famous for.
But if it’s racism you are referring to, I agree, it’s not on.
I’ve heard that yellow fever is contagious. Never caught it myself though. Noses don’t look quite right without a bridge.
In other words
you, Monty, are a eugenicist
So when they isolate the gene that causes homosexuality, you would agree that the mother can abort gay babies?
Where did the article that was posted advocate anything like that?
Why are you thankful? Why would you care? Why would having an abortion be any more upsetting than having an ingrown toenail removed? According to your logic, it’s simply a woman exercising control over her own body.
I think it was Ben Shapiro who made the point about the ‘moderate’ position on abortion, ie. “safe, legal and rare”. Why rare? Why would an abortion advocate care whether it is rare or not? If it’s not a moral question, why rare? Why would you feel bad about aborting a foetus? It’s your body and you can do what you want with your body – that is the premise upon which you justify abortion. You don’t feel bad about having a cist removed. What’s the difference between that and a foetus? Abort away and don’t feel the slightest bit of guilt. Go ahead and see how that works out for you.
Conundrum.
You have a time machine.
Apart from getting a sports almanac, you have the chance to abort all 3 of the below:
1) Hitler;
2) Mao;
3) Stalin.
Do you do it?
ASIC wasted more taxpayer money.
https://au.news.yahoo.com/vic/a/40027868/asic-loses-wheat-board-court-appeal/
I note that there are some feminists who have a consistent position on abortion and proudly declare they don’t give a rat’s about aborting their unborn children. This is repugnant, but it is logically consistent.
What is inconsistent is the people who agonise over having to abort their unborn child while insisting it’s primarily a matter of a woman having agency over her own body. They have not thought their positions through.
Absolutely not, because you then set the standards for Antifa and their fellow travellers to retrospectively abort everyone who once said something one of their members misheard or chose to misrepresent.
I just typed
how do I join the Nazi party?
Into Google. I figured that at least it would give Google something to think about; I am expecting to be deluged by adverts for Nazi hats for a few weeks.
The results were disappointing. There was an 11 second video clip of some people in uniform dancing and singing : don’t be stupid, be a smarty, come and join the Nazi party.
Not if it involves dancing.
The other links were all about ancient history, or one which involved the American Nazi party. Tapping on it got me into an endless loop. Someone at Google doesn’t want me to join the American Nazi party.
I tried inserting Australian before Nazi, but that went only to a link saying they had died out last century.
I shall have to form my own. Anyone who joins will have to shout heil Beaugy regularly.
Google remembers everything Dr BG.
no, murder is murder.
I know, bern. And I don’t give half a damp fart in a thunderstorm. I hope lots of people do it and upset the self-righteous creeps.
The reality is, even if you did abort Hitler, Mao & Stalin, there would be more lined up behind them.
feelthebern
#2693435, posted on April 23, 2018 at 2:15 pm
Conundrum.
You have a time machine.
Apart from getting a sports almanac, you have the chance to abort all 3 of the below:
1) Hitler;
2) Mao;
3) Stalin.
Do you do it?
No. Not because it may give ideas to later generations but because these individuals were the men of their times. If not them then someone of similar ilk would’ve taken the leading role.
Strange as it may be, that someone could’ve been worse.
Forgive me if this has been mentioned in connection with women, but….
The head of Korean Air Lines Co. said Sunday that his two daughters had resigned their positions at the company after an uproar over allegations that they had abused their subordinates.
The move by Cho Yang-ho, the chairman of Hanjin Group and of Korean Air, is an example of one of South Korea’s sprawling family-run conglomerates responding to growing public anger.
On Sunday Mr. Cho, the father of Cho Hyun-min, known as Emily, issued an apology for his daughter’s “immature conduct.” Cho Hyun-min was an executive at South Korea’s flagship carrier. Another daughter and former executive, Cho Hyun-ah, known as Heather, also stepped down. They have departed all posts at the Hanjin conglomerate, effectively immediately, Mr. Cho said. Hanjin Group is one of the country’s biggest conglomerates, and controls Korean Air.
Mr. Cho’s apology comes days after Emily Cho, a vice president at Korean Air, was accused of throwing water at the face of an advertising agency employee during a meeting, sparking a furore. South Korean police have launched a formal investigation into the matter.
Allegations against the family have since snowballed. On Saturday, the Korea Customs Service raided Korean Air headquarters and Mr. Cho’s family residence, seeking evidence that the Cho family used their fleet of planes to bring luxury goods into South Korea without paying taxes.
As part of his apology Sunday, Mr. Cho said Korean Air would create a new vice chairman position to be filled by a non-family member, and would strengthen the board’s role in company operations.
South Korea’s family-run conglomerates, known as chaebols, have faced increasing public scrutiny amid concerns about poor corporate governance and allegations of bad behaviour by the third-generation heirs, many of whom have assumed senior roles at the companies.
The country’s largest conglomerate, Samsung, has responded to public anger by increasing its dividends and streamlining its ownership structure. Third-generation heir Lee Jae-yong was convicted of bribery last year, though he was freed from prison upon appeal. The case is expected to reach South Korea’s highest court.
In the case of Korean Air, Emily Cho, 34, started at her father’s company in 2007 and rose to vice president at Korean Air within a decade. She held six other positions at the airline’s affiliate companies.
Ms. Cho is the younger sister of Heather Cho, who earned international notoriety in 2014 after she ordered a commercial flight with about 250 passengers to return to the gate at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport after berating a flight attendant for serving her macadamia nuts in an unopened bag, instead of on a plate. The incident became known as “nut rage.” The elder Ms. Cho was convicted in a South Korean court and sentenced to one year in jail for violating aviation laws. Ten months later, an appeals court acquitted her of one of the charges and released her on a suspended sentence. She returned to work as president of the airlines’ hotel-operations affiliate last month.
The Hanjin Group chairman also has one son, Cho Won-tae, who was reported to have assaulted an elderly woman in 2005 after she chastised him for his driving. He was promoted to president at Korean Air last year.
Wallstreet Journal
I’d make a terrible Nazi. I wouldn’t shine my boots enough. And I’d probably giggle when mein führer said something portentous.
But in that case why take action now? We are a product of our time too, so by your argument there’s nothing we can do. Why vote? Why even argue an issue?
If you can turn back time with 20/20 hindsight vision, you change the circumstances so that people like this are unable to do what they did. If Mao, Stalin and Hitler never existed, somebody else would have stepped up to their respective plates and I don’t think the outcomes would have been wildly different.
Um… what? I am not imposing my will on anyone else’s reproductive choices. (For the record, my wife would not have aborted a Down’s child.) That is a stupid thing to say, nota.
OCO, aren’t you a dad? That is also a deeply stupid thing to say if you are, because you know how emotional all of these issues are for prospective parents. If we had had a Down’s kid I would have been extremely sad, for what I would have thought would be obvious reasons.
We could form a New New New Guard. That might be more fun than being a Nazi. Ride a horse over the Bridge with a sword and cut the ribbon!
Of course, the biggest thing these days would be MT attending the opening of an envelope.
Just as the entire journalism profession acclaims Potential Greatness if he could get Clear Air ™ Beaugy gallops up, slashes the envelope open with kindy scissors and declares it contains the bill for economic damage to Australia by Labor and Laborlite government.
Unfortunately it has too many zeros to read out if we want to get to bed tonight.
Oh FFS is there a list anywhere of words banned by the Cat spaminator?
2018 is so bloody 1984.
Both are eugenics. You tried and failed to elide that fact by not including what you should have in the first sentence. Note also that Monty neither recognizes nor acknowledges the moral enormity of destroying those who are considered ‘unfit’ so long as it involves women exercising their personal rights over their infant’s body.
Oh FFS is there a list anywhere of words banned by the Cat spaminator?
Can’t say [email protected] anymore.
monty had it banned because it was making him sad.
monty what are you still doing here?
Shouldn’t you be getting a pre-hockey massage to loosen up your hammy’s?
Aww! Can’t I have a flaming sabre?
Tel
#2693457, posted on April 23, 2018 at 2:32 pm
No. Not because it may give ideas to later generations but because these individuals were the men of their times. If not them then someone of similar ilk would’ve taken the leading role.
But in that case why take action now? We are a product of our time too, so by your argument there’s nothing we can do. Why vote? Why even argue an issue?
Yes you are right and we behave exactly as we should, being a product of our time.
We are not standing idly by, we do as we see fit at this time.
We vote and critisise and select leaders. Same as the communist party of Russia in 1920s did.
Why is it stupid? I do understand these issues are difficult, but just saying ‘you ought to understand’ is not an argument. The unpleasant truth you don’t want to accept is that you know aborting your unborn child is wrong – that’s why you feel bad doing it. You don’t even like to think about doing it – you’re thankful you’ve never been in the situation where you’ve had to make the decision to abort. You already know it is wrong. You simply haven’t thought through the implications of this.
I would be good in Chris’s New Guard.
I can ride a horse, and I am the only bloke north of the 25th parallel who regularly polishes his work boots.
Not sure about the sword slashing, though.
You will note that the child in utero counts for naught in Monty’s moral judgment. It is all about the mother’s will.
Ultimately, m0nts, in the vast majority of cases, the decision to abort is based on a parent or parents deciding that taking the child they conceived to term is not beneficial for their lives at that point in time. Let’s be real about this.
Again, the child counts for naught, the emotions of the parents are emphazied. Note also the incorrect use of ‘prospective’, they are already parents, nevertheless language is used to conceal this fact.
M0nty is a product of the times. I’m not. I’m a product of a fair bit of reading, arguing, and thinking.
Note the entirely superfluous Oxford comma and how it doesn’t work. I thought I’d try it.
Is JC aware of this?
From BoltA’s referral to the New Speccie Out Now:
Why would they?
They get what is, to all intents and purposes, a girl child, except it is way cheaper to clothe.
Secret footage of monty parenting.
What do we want?
A time machine!
When do we want it?
Doesn’t matter.
dover at 1440
Note also that Monty neither recognizes nor acknowledges the moral enormity of destroying those who are considered ‘unfit’ so long as it involves women exercising their personal rights over their infant’s body.
The modern euphemism for eugenics is “women’s choice”. Whether there is any pressure to make that choice is quietly brushed over.
If I had a time machine, I would make sure I included Prince of Penzance in my first 4 on a certain Melb Cup day.
Leigh,
When do we want it?
Doesn’t matter.
I’ll pay that one. 😊 very good.
Question.
Does monty have to apologise for every abortion that ever happened?
Asking for a friend.
For the trifecta.
It is prescribed by Strunk and White, it works, and it should be used.
Fuck! Shit! Cock! Ass! Titties! Boner! Bitch! Muff! Pussy! Cock! Butthole! Barbra Streisand!
OK, that’s 12 words that don’t trigger the spaminator.
OCO makes an excellent point
If m0nty didn’t have inside him something saying abortion is wicked, there’d be nothing to agonise over. Of course, expecting him to think anything through is otiose. He’s not going to start thinking now.
Keep digging m0nty, you are doing well.
Hope you get treatment for your tourettes, Mr Rusty.
Chris Kenny on battlefield manners:
In a fortuitous coincidence, The Australian today published comments from Australian soldiers a century apart in their origins and inspiration, yet surely linked by culture and relevance.
Former sergeant Justin Huggett reacted viscerally to new defence chief Angus Campbell’s ban on “death-style iconography” and other symbols used by army units to identify and motivate themselves. He says the new directive “denigrates morale” for soldiers and this can only diminish their combat power.
“There’s a lot of history with this. There’s the spirit and pride. I’ve had Vietnam veterans tell me about the emblems from Vietnam. This is a tradition that has been around for years. They are going to be lost to history,’’ Mr Huggett told The Australian.
It is difficult to disagree with the soldier’s point of view. We expect — nay demand — our military personnel are trained to kill, in order to protect our way of life, and we expect — nay demand — that they are prepared to risk their own lives in order to do so. There can be no greater expectation.
We send our military personnel into theatres of horror and uncertainty. We cannot imagine the pressures or the difficulties, not to mention the terror and grief they have confronted over recent decades in Afghanistan where Huggett was awarded a Medal of Gallantry and 41 Australian soldiers have been killed.
I have been lucky enough to meet soldiers on deployment in East Timor, Solomon Islands, Iraq and Afghanistan — their professionalism, dedication and refusal to ever complain is always immensely impressive. Yet, dug in on a mountain outpost in Afghanistan, or bunkered down against terrorist insurgencies in Iraq, we demand they don’t display symbols of death or camaraderie?! They are in a situation where the choice is to kill their enemies or be killed; yet from the offices of defence headquarters in Canberra our soldiers are constantly lectured on gender diversity and fluidity, inclusive employment targets and eschewing symbols of war. They are paid to kill and risk their lives on behalf of all of us but, at all times, to watch their manners and be sure not to offend the sensibilities of self-righteous human resources professionals and human rights advocates back home.
The other quotes — dating from experiences exactly a century ago — come from our most celebrated soldier, General Sir John Monash. He is quoted in Paul Kelly’s article today from his own memoir, writing about the character of the Australian soldier. “His bravery was founded upon his sense of duty to his unit, comradeship to his fellows, emulation to uphold his traditions and a combative spirit to avenge his hardships and sufferings upon the enemy,” wrote Monash.
“Very much and very stupid comment has been made upon the discipline of the Australian soldier. That was because the very conception and purpose of discipline have been misunderstood. It is, after all, only a means to an end. It does not mean lip service, nor obsequious homage to superiors, nor servile observance of forms and customs, nor a suppression of individuality.
“The Australian is accustomed to teamwork. The teamwork which he developed in the war was of the highest order of efficiency. The truest test of battle discipline was the confidence which every leader in the field always felt that he could rely upon every man to perform the duty which had been prescribed for him, as long as breath lasted. A soldier, a platoon, a whole battalion would soon sacrifice themselves than ‘let down’ a comrade or another unit.”
Sir John Monash would know. Our current defence leaders might want to ponder this culture, this legacy.
Our men and women in the battlefield need to be accorded the freedom and encouragement to fight for their values and their comrades rather than have to worry about the equal opportunity goals of their superiors or contemplate how they can mete out the ultimate in violence without ever giving the impression that they might be motivated to employ actual aggression. Let them be. Let them proudly display their symbols of defiance, aggression and teamwork.
Link with comments open
Oh well, that’s an argument and a half. Strunk and White say it works, so you don’t have to read it and make up your own mind.
If it is prescribed by Strunk and White it should probably be ignored.
Professor GK Pullum:
There are plenty who agree with him.
FtB,
You have a time machine.
Apart from getting a sports almanac, you have the chance to abort all 3 of the below:
1) Hitler;
2) Mao;
3) Stalin.
Do you do it?
Yes, I would because that’s 3 less. You may end up being a timelord or something, or some one else can take care of the next three. I don’t see the argument that someone may step up and be worse holds up very well if you have no idea of the odds.
Blood-drenched frozen tampon popsicle dogshit taco boner-biting dick-fart penguin shit eating ass-spelunker Wendy Harmer.
Nope none of them either. And it ain’t the J word.
You are a pro abort, you just happened to be married to a woman who would not
You’ve already said you would not stand in the way a woman who was bearing your child, having an abortion because the child was disabled.
It is a fact that abortion is used as a eugenics tool, all the time.
As usual you try to weasel your way out of the stark reality in fake calling out conservative cats, what you are yourself.
You and your team progressive are the eugenicists, just like your heroic Margaret Sanger, the founder of the abortion movement was an unabashed eugenicist.
margaret sanger quotes
Gosh, how did you find out?
I was taught that Strunk and White is the style bible! Anything that does not accord with it is heresy!
I saw that in the article on Monash.
Worth repeating:-
Take note Mr Campbell (for a Mister he is these days).
There was another quote from Monash about the AIF diggers which Campbell might well take heed of:-
Oh fuck this stupid fucking blog. Can’t even make a post without it being canned for no discernible reason.
Upgrade your crappy platform Sinc, there’s a hundred better products out there that might actually make this place worth visiting again.
Google it.
He put a picture of it on the New Year’s Day thread in the year 2525.
DrBeauGan
#2693478, posted on April 23, 2018 at 2:49 pm
M0nty is a product of the times. I’m not. I’m a product of a fair bit of reading, arguing, and thinking.
You may think so, but you can only read what’s already written, argue mostly about current matters, (sure you can argue about the past or future too), but in the end it relates to the here and now.
I’m mostly thinking of current moral and political issues.
Illinois Nazis. Is there a worse kind?
Illinois Nazis. Is there a worse kind?
Not when it comes to pizza, no there isn’t.