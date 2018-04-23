No Dr Gigi – We Don’t Want Your Advice

Arrogance. Thy name is Public Servant Academic. Actually Dr Public Sector Academic.

Reported today in the Daily Telegraph, High-profile academics go public to push Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to increase taxes. Gee. A bunch of people who would not know what the private sector was are demanding more tax revenue. Who would have thunk it.

Led by the Ponds Institute:

An open letter urging Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to reject tax cuts for families is part of the left-wing Australia Institute’s Australia Doesn’t Need Lower Taxes campaign and includes at least 37 signatories who have taxpayers to thank for their employment.

But the coup de grâce came from UNSW academic Gigi Foster who is reported to have said:

that if the nation wanted advice­ about what was best for it “you are basically stuck asking for it from people whose work is paid for by the nation”.

Well. Dr Gigi. The nation is not actually asking for advice, especially from the likes of you. The nation probably knows what is best for it without your advice.

