No Dr Gigi – We Don’t Want Your Advice

Arrogance. Thy name is Public Servant Academic. Actually Dr Public Sector Academic.
Reported today in the Daily Telegraph, High-profile academics go public to push Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to increase taxes. Gee. A bunch of people who would not know what the private sector was are demanding more tax revenue. Who would have thunk it.
Led by the Ponds Institute:
An open letter urging Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to reject tax cuts for families is part of the left-wing Australia Institute’s Australia Doesn’t Need Lower Taxes campaign and includes at least 37 signatories who have taxpayers to thank for their employment.
But the coup de grâce came from UNSW academic Gigi Foster who is reported to have said:
that if the nation wanted advice about what was best for it “you are basically stuck asking for it from people whose work is paid for by the nation”.
Well. Dr Gigi. The nation is not actually asking for advice, especially from the likes of you. The nation probably knows what is best for it without your advice.
We are most definitely not paying peanuts but are nevertheless getting monkeys.
Carmen Lawrence? Found by the Marks Royal Commission to have misled Western Australian Parliament, concerning her knowledge and role in the tabling of the notorious Easton petition, which led to one Penny Easton taking her own life? “Oxygen thief” and “Waste of space” are words that spring to mind. F.M.S.
Since this lot seem to think Canberra can spend their own money better than they can, I’d expect a sincere believer would have transferred a nice little pile to the ATO. But in reality the only pile to be found is the stench of hypocrisy.
