Q&A Forum: April 23, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, April 23, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
114 Responses to Q&A Forum: April 23, 2018

  1. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693777, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    Konbanwa Troops

    The bidding is open

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56

  2. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2693779, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:03 pm

    35, please Carpe.

  3. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693785, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:07 pm

    The Panel tonight;

    Andrew Leigh, Drooling Cretin
    Fiona Nash, Drooling Cretiness
    Rebecca Huntley, HARPY HARPY
    Jill Sheppard, Unemployable
    John Roskam, This weeks sacrificial lamb

  5. Cpt Seahawks
    #2693792, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    33 please Carpe.

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693793, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    ZK2A 35
    Cpt Seahawks 33

  7. classical_hero
    #2693794, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    7 for me please.

  8. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693795, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    ZK2A 35
    Cpt Seahawks 33
    Classical Hero 7

  9. Vic in Prossy
    #2693796, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Who’s the moderator?

  11. Peter Castieau
    #2693799, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    52 please Carpe

  12. Turtle of WA
    #2693800, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Can I wait until I know whether Snowcone’s on, Jugulum?

  13. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693801, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    ZK2A 35
    Cpt Seahawks 33
    Classical Hero 7
    Custard 52

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693802, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Turtle of WA
    #2693800, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Can I wait until I know whether Snowcone’s on, Jugulum?

    Sure

  15. Bushkid
    #2693803, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Greetings Earthlings!

    18 please Carpe

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693804, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    ZK2A 35
    Cpt Seahawks 33
    Classical Hero 7
    Custard 52
    Bushkid 18

  17. RobK
    #2693806, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    I’ll take a stab at 19 please Carpe.

  18. Vic in Prossy
    #2693808, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    May I have a bit each way here ,Carpe?
    If it’s Jones, 31.
    If it’s that woman, 12.

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693810, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    ZK2A 35
    Cpt Seahawks 33
    Classical Hero 7
    Custard 52
    Bushkid 18
    Rob K 19

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693813, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    ZK2A 35
    Cpt Seahawks 33
    Classical Hero 7
    Custard 52
    Bushkid 18
    Rob K 19
    Vic in Prossy 31 (Jones) 12 (Vitrioli)

  21. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2693815, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    44 if you please, Carpe.

    Good solid calibre, even if not a winning number for rhinestone studded chaps.

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693818, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    ZK2A 35
    Cpt Seahawks 33
    Classical Hero 7
    Custard 52
    Bushkid 18
    Rob K 19
    Vic in Prossy 31 (Jones) 12 (Vitrioli)
    Pedro the Ignorant 44
    Mizaris 36

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693820, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    Good solid calibre,

    I’m more of a 357 guy myself

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693823, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    ZK2A 35
    Cpt Seahawks 33
    Classical Hero 7
    Custard 52
    Bushkid 18
    Rob K 19
    Vic in Prossy 31
    Pedro the Ignorant 44
    Mizaris 36

  27. Bushkid
    #2693824, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    375 H&H etc etc – don’t take any chances! I don’t care if there aren’t any elephants, I just don’t want to take any chances!

  28. Westie Woman
    #2693825, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Lucky 13 again

    Chaps are dry cleaned and ready for the next winner!

  29. Turtle of WA
    #2693826, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:35 pm

    Nitwit Barry pushing the Dead Reef thing.

    Meanwhile Queensland is spending a fortune on the ads with the little digi saying whales jump because they’re happy as a PC screen for saying the reef isn’t dead to save their tourism industry.

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693828, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Ok Troops put your brains in nuetral and;

    LLLLLleeeettttsss get rrreeeaaadddyyyyy to rrrrrruuuuummmmmbbbllleeeee

  31. Turtle of WA
    #2693829, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    44 if you please, Carpe.
    Good solid calibre, even if not a winning number for rhinestone studded chaps.

    We’ve still got my Grandfather’s lever action.

  33. Turtle of WA
    #2693831, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    38 please Jugulum.

  34. Vic in Prossy
    #2693832, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Yep 31, thanks Carpe.
    If ever there was an organisation that the diggers
    didn’t fight for, it’s the ABC.

  35. Turtle of WA
    #2693833, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Ugly lesbian alert.

  36. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693834, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    ZK2A 35
    Cpt Seahawks 33
    Classical Hero 7
    Custard 52
    Bushkid 18
    Rob K 19
    Vic in Prossy 31
    Pedro the Ignorant 44
    Mizaris 36
    Westie Woman 13

  37. Westie Woman
    #2693835, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Hi Carpe

    Just posted my lucky 13

    Thanks xx

  38. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693836, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    ZK2A 35
    Cpt Seahawks 33
    Classical Hero 7
    Custard 52
    Bushkid 18
    Rob K 19
    Vic in Prossy 31
    Pedro the Ignorant 44
    Mizaris 36
    Westie Woman 13
    Turtle of WA 38

  39. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693838, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    andrew leigh – his tie is larger than his head

  40. Turtle of WA
    #2693839, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Nash mentions gay marriage. Scared of the dragon next to her.

  41. Turtle of WA
    #2693841, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    andrew leigh – his tie is larger than his head

    Footy player knot.

  42. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693843, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Ugly lesbian alert.

    But enough about andrew leigh

  43. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693845, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    question on the o’dwyer train wreck interview.

  44. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693847, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Footy player knot.

    Looks like he tried to do a bowline with a berthing hawser.

  45. Turtle of WA
    #2693849, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    I reckon a smart kid could find a question you wouldn’t answer.

  46. Turtle of WA
    #2693851, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Looks like he tried to do a bowline with a berthing hawser.

    Attached to a millstone, hopefully.

  47. Turtle of WA
    #2693856, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Andrew Leigh should’ve been an actor in B-grade horror films.

  49. Turtle of WA
    #2693860, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    An expert on class.

    Real classy looking.

  50. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693863, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Andrew Leigh should’ve been an actor in B-grade horror films.

    Or a test weight on an anchor line.

  51. Turtle of WA
    #2693864, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Head like a mallee root.

  52. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693865, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Oh God – Nash is at my old Alma Mater

  53. RobK
    #2693866, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    The class expert has made a poncho from a table cloth.

  54. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693867, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Why is the dyke on a bike talking about “class”

  55. Turtle of WA
    #2693869, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    TISM? That was 20 years ago!

  56. RobK
    #2693870, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    This is a talk fest without substance.

  57. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693871, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Note to self – never go near ANU, they are more boring than drying paint.

  59. Cpt Seahawks
    #2693874, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    They gave her bubbly?

  60. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693876, posted on April 23, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    One of the HARPIES just mentioned Kale and da Klimate Khange in a single sentence.

    Peak stupid is nearly here.

  61. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693878, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    andrew leigh – Nosferatu on a good hair day?

    You be the judge.

  62. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693879, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    And onto da ‘inequality’

    WTF does that even mean?

    Libtard Barbie thinks it’s a real thing.

  63. RobK
    #2693880, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Andrew paints a Marxist vision. Im told meth users often have bad teeth.

  64. Cpt Seahawks
    #2693881, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    I know another class, leftist globalist elitist.

  66. Turtle of WA
    #2693883, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    FFS.

    Duncan’s still whinging.

  67. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693884, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Video question from a yob who says people don’t want to hear about people on the bottom economically.

    You’re right, i could care less.

  68. Cpt Seahawks
    #2693885, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    He’s collected quite a bit of charm, and expensive porcelain by the look.

  69. Turtle of WA
    #2693886, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Tweet: Nothing is more valuable than your personal story to help others.

    What about doing something?

  70. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693888, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Ugly fat lesbian is frustrated, well, if i had a head like a smashed crab i’d be frustrated too.

  71. Turtle of WA
    #2693889, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    He didn’t mention the “Tax Free Freshhold”.

  72. Cpt Seahawks
    #2693890, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Duncan is proud poor for cash.

  73. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693891, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    He’s collected quite a bit of charm, and expensive porcelain by the look.

    Is that code for ‘he’s been graverobbing for dentures’?

  74. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693892, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    He didn’t mention the “Tax Free Freshhold”.

    That would imply having a job.

  75. RobK
    #2693893, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    What’s all this about putting someones dollars in pockets of others. Sounds like a city building site.

  76. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693895, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Libtard Barbie is infuriated.

    Who cares bimbo.

  77. Turtle of WA
    #2693896, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    If he’s so afraid of the public eye, why did he come on again?

  78. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693897, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    If he’s so afraid of the public eye, why did he come on again?

    He wansts to be on the next series of ‘The Batchelor’ ?

  79. RobK
    #2693898, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Here we go…..privilage.

  80. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693899, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Success in life because of hard worked needs to be attacked – are you shitting me you stupid harpy.

  81. Turtle of WA
    #2693900, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    The expert reckons hard work doesn’t get you anywhere. Yeah, cause they tax it and give it to the lazy bastards.

  82. Turtle of WA
    #2693901, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Success in life because of hard worked needs to be attacked – are you shitting me you stupid harpy.

    Unbelievable.

  83. Bushkid
    #2693905, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Isn’t it funny how those who condemn those of us who work hard for what we gain, are usually those who really wouldn’t know how to work hard.

    Come up here and do a days work the way I do, and then tell me if you’d like to share the proceeds with someone who won’t get off their arse!

  84. Cpt Seahawks
    #2693907, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    I just remember where the harpy’s make up look comes from, Rocky Horror show.

  85. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693909, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Nosferatu is back on the bank bash – tax cuts, tax cuts, the sky is falling.

  86. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693911, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Libtard Barbie doesn’t like tax cuts either.

    Stupid.Fucking.Lieborals.

  87. Snoopy
    #2693912, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    If I was a well-known economist I would have the hots for Andrew Leigh.

  89. Turtle of WA
    #2693914, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Libtard Barbie doesn’t like tax cuts either.
    Stupid.Fucking.Lieborals.

    Glad she’s gone. No idea.

  90. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2693915, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    I’m glad you guys watch this shit, and I don’t have to subject my eyeballs, to the indignity thereof.

  92. Turtle of WA
    #2693917, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    His teachers taught him to say that he feels ‘stereotyped’. Easier than encouraging the lazy little fat turd.

  93. RobK
    #2693918, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    The class of Summer Heights High.

  94. Cpt Seahawks
    #2693919, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Virtue signal victory to fat knot.

  95. Turtle of WA
    #2693920, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    There you go. There is a place for the little fat kid. Leigh’s going to offer him a job in the Labor Party.

  96. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693921, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Libtard Barbie – the regions are a great place to live.

    Except for her and her ilk obviously

  97. RobK
    #2693922, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    A lot of to-and-froms in the audience.

  98. Turtle of WA
    #2693924, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Lots of whinging poms tonight.

  99. Cpt Seahawks
    #2693925, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Help, I’m getting dumber watching this.

  100. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693927, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Nosferatu doesn’t like negative gearing, or ‘tax loopholes’, by loopholes he means using existing law in your favour.

  101. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693928, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Libtard Barbie still lurves regional Aust except for the living there part.

  103. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693931, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Nosferatu goes the full fellatio on the unions.

  104. RobK
    #2693933, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Roskam has just baffled the audience with his minimum wage point. …..Whoosh it went.

  105. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693934, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    Last question goes to Libtard Barbie and the fat ugly lesbian chimes in on wage growth and regional policy.

    FFS the fat bint majored in gender studies.

  106. Turtle of WA
    #2693936, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Last question a hit piece on John Roskam.

  107. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693937, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Question to John on selling the ALPBC – feels the $1B could be better spent elsewhere.

    Libtard Barbie avoids the question with all the aplomb of a toddler.

  109. Carpe Jugulum
    #2693940, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Ok Troops – the Interruptions came in at 15.

    Jackpot to next week 🙂

  111. Turtle of WA
    #2693943, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    The guy with the question for Roskam was acting like it was a secret that the IPA wants to kill the ABC.

  113. Turtle of WA
    #2693945, posted on April 23, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    Night Jugulum, night all.

