Liberty Quote
The elementary truth is that the Great Depression was produced by government mismanagement. It was not produced by the failure of private enterprise.— Milton Friedman
-
Recent Comments
- zyconoclast on Monday Forum: April 23, 2018
- zyconoclast on Monday Forum: April 23, 2018
- zyconoclast on Monday Forum: April 23, 2018
- Nerblnob on Monday Forum: April 23, 2018
- Makka on Monday Forum: April 23, 2018
- calli on Monday Forum: April 23, 2018
- JohnA on No Dr Gigi – We Don’t Want Your Advice
- max on Wage regulations: yet another measure undermining living standards
- Whalehunt Fun on No Dr Gigi – We Don’t Want Your Advice
- Chris on Monday Forum: April 23, 2018
- JC on Monday Forum: April 23, 2018
- RobK on Monday Forum: April 23, 2018
- Makka on Monday Forum: April 23, 2018
- Chris on Monday Forum: April 23, 2018
- RobK on Monday Forum: April 23, 2018
- Oh come on on Monday Forum: April 23, 2018
- Armadillo on Monday Forum: April 23, 2018
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: April 23, 2018
- Armadillo on Monday Forum: April 23, 2018
- RobK on Q&A Forum: April 23, 2018
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: April 23, 2018
- Bushkid on Q&A Forum: April 23, 2018
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: April 23, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: April 23, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: April 23, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: April 23, 2018
- Infidel Tiger on Monday Forum: April 23, 2018
- RobK on Q&A Forum: April 23, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: April 23, 2018
- Turtle of WA on Q&A Forum: April 23, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Q&A Forum: April 23, 2018
- No Dr Gigi – We Don’t Want Your Advice
- Wage regulations: yet another measure undermining living standards
- Commission Royale
- Who knows? Maybe the worms really are turning
- Monday Forum: April 23, 2018
- Military priorities
- Barry Brownstein: What Happens When an MBA Student Raised in Communist China Reads Hayek
- Madness is the new normal
- Charley’s War
- Zeev Vinokurov: Cities can grow without gridlock
- The Liberals are not libertarians
- Open Forum: April 21, 2018
- Privatise the ABC: Hysterical reaction edition
- David Bidstrup: Money for nothing
- We love a big Australia — but not so fast
- Emissions and the meeting of energy ministers
- Ken Henry
- If this is true, why aren’t they in jail?
- “Without me, they wouldn’t be discussing anything”
- Wednesday Forum: April 18, 2018
- I know just what he means
- “A society based upon the opinion of civilians”
- Q&A Forum: April 16, 2018
- On the road again …
- Monday Forum: April 16, 2018
- McCarthy good; Stalin bad
- Live from Syria
- Just how corrupt is this?
- Open Forum: April 14, 2018
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: April 23, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Konbanwa Troops
The bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
35, please Carpe.
The Panel tonight;
Andrew Leigh, Drooling Cretin
Fiona Nash, Drooling Cretiness
Rebecca Huntley, HARPY HARPY
Jill Sheppard, Unemployable
John Roskam, This weeks sacrificial lamb
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 35
33 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 35
Cpt Seahawks 33
7 for me please.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 35
Cpt Seahawks 33
Classical Hero 7
Who’s the moderator?
Not sure.
52 please Carpe
Can I wait until I know whether Snowcone’s on, Jugulum?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 35
Cpt Seahawks 33
Classical Hero 7
Custard 52
Sure
Greetings Earthlings!
18 please Carpe
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 35
Cpt Seahawks 33
Classical Hero 7
Custard 52
Bushkid 18
I’ll take a stab at 19 please Carpe.
May I have a bit each way here ,Carpe?
If it’s Jones, 31.
If it’s that woman, 12.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 35
Cpt Seahawks 33
Classical Hero 7
Custard 52
Bushkid 18
Rob K 19
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 35
Cpt Seahawks 33
Classical Hero 7
Custard 52
Bushkid 18
Rob K 19
Vic in Prossy 31 (Jones) 12 (Vitrioli)
44 if you please, Carpe.
Good solid calibre, even if not a winning number for rhinestone studded chaps.
36 please
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 35
Cpt Seahawks 33
Classical Hero 7
Custard 52
Bushkid 18
Rob K 19
Vic in Prossy 31 (Jones) 12 (Vitrioli)
Pedro the Ignorant 44
Mizaris 36
I’m more of a 357 guy myself
Tonights host is snowcone
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 35
Cpt Seahawks 33
Classical Hero 7
Custard 52
Bushkid 18
Rob K 19
Vic in Prossy 31
Pedro the Ignorant 44
Mizaris 36
375 H&H etc etc – don’t take any chances! I don’t care if there aren’t any elephants, I just don’t want to take any chances!
Lucky 13 again
Chaps are dry cleaned and ready for the next winner!
Nitwit Barry pushing the Dead Reef thing.
Meanwhile Queensland is spending a fortune on the ads with the little digi saying whales jump because they’re happy as a PC screen for saying the reef isn’t dead to save their tourism industry.
Ok Troops put your brains in nuetral and;
LLLLLleeeettttsss get rrreeeaaadddyyyyy to rrrrrruuuuummmmmbbbllleeeee
We’ve still got my Grandfather’s lever action.
1st question – bank bash
38 please Jugulum.
Yep 31, thanks Carpe.
If ever there was an organisation that the diggers
didn’t fight for, it’s the ABC.
Ugly lesbian alert.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 35
Cpt Seahawks 33
Classical Hero 7
Custard 52
Bushkid 18
Rob K 19
Vic in Prossy 31
Pedro the Ignorant 44
Mizaris 36
Westie Woman 13
Hi Carpe
Just posted my lucky 13
Thanks xx
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 35
Cpt Seahawks 33
Classical Hero 7
Custard 52
Bushkid 18
Rob K 19
Vic in Prossy 31
Pedro the Ignorant 44
Mizaris 36
Westie Woman 13
Turtle of WA 38
andrew leigh – his tie is larger than his head
Nash mentions gay marriage. Scared of the dragon next to her.
Footy player knot.
But enough about andrew leigh
question on the o’dwyer train wreck interview.
Looks like he tried to do a bowline with a berthing hawser.
I reckon a smart kid could find a question you wouldn’t answer.
Attached to a millstone, hopefully.
Andrew Leigh should’ve been an actor in B-grade horror films.
FMD – ugly lesbian HARPY, HARPY
An expert on class.
Real classy looking.
Or a test weight on an anchor line.
Head like a mallee root.
Oh God – Nash is at my old Alma Mater
The class expert has made a poncho from a table cloth.
Why is the dyke on a bike talking about “class”
TISM? That was 20 years ago!
This is a talk fest without substance.
Note to self – never go near ANU, they are more boring than drying paint.
ANUS
They gave her bubbly?
One of the HARPIES just mentioned Kale and da Klimate Khange in a single sentence.
Peak stupid is nearly here.
andrew leigh – Nosferatu on a good hair day?
You be the judge.
And onto da ‘inequality’
WTF does that even mean?
Libtard Barbie thinks it’s a real thing.
Andrew paints a Marxist vision. Im told meth users often have bad teeth.
I know another class, leftist globalist elitist.
Duncan!
FFS.
Duncan’s still whinging.
Video question from a yob who says people don’t want to hear about people on the bottom economically.
You’re right, i could care less.
He’s collected quite a bit of charm, and expensive porcelain by the look.
Tweet: Nothing is more valuable than your personal story to help others.
What about doing something?
Ugly fat lesbian is frustrated, well, if i had a head like a smashed crab i’d be frustrated too.
He didn’t mention the “Tax Free Freshhold”.
Duncan is proud poor for cash.
Is that code for ‘he’s been graverobbing for dentures’?
That would imply having a job.
What’s all this about putting someones dollars in pockets of others. Sounds like a city building site.
Libtard Barbie is infuriated.
Who cares bimbo.
If he’s so afraid of the public eye, why did he come on again?
He wansts to be on the next series of ‘The Batchelor’ ?
Here we go…..privilage.
Success in life because of hard worked needs to be attacked – are you shitting me you stupid harpy.
The expert reckons hard work doesn’t get you anywhere. Yeah, cause they tax it and give it to the lazy bastards.
Unbelievable.
Isn’t it funny how those who condemn those of us who work hard for what we gain, are usually those who really wouldn’t know how to work hard.
Come up here and do a days work the way I do, and then tell me if you’d like to share the proceeds with someone who won’t get off their arse!
I just remember where the harpy’s make up look comes from, Rocky Horror show.
Nosferatu is back on the bank bash – tax cuts, tax cuts, the sky is falling.
Libtard Barbie doesn’t like tax cuts either.
Stupid.Fucking.Lieborals.
If I was a well-known economist I would have the hots for Andrew Leigh.
Postcode discrimination
Glad she’s gone. No idea.
I’m glad you guys watch this shit, and I don’t have to subject my eyeballs, to the indignity thereof.
Oh Noes – postcode envy
His teachers taught him to say that he feels ‘stereotyped’. Easier than encouraging the lazy little fat turd.
The class of Summer Heights High.
Virtue signal victory to fat knot.
There you go. There is a place for the little fat kid. Leigh’s going to offer him a job in the Labor Party.
Libtard Barbie – the regions are a great place to live.
Except for her and her ilk obviously
A lot of to-and-froms in the audience.
Lots of whinging poms tonight.
Help, I’m getting dumber watching this.
Nosferatu doesn’t like negative gearing, or ‘tax loopholes’, by loopholes he means using existing law in your favour.
Libtard Barbie still lurves regional Aust except for the living there part.
Wage rises for all
Nosferatu goes the full fellatio on the unions.
Roskam has just baffled the audience with his minimum wage point. …..Whoosh it went.
Last question goes to Libtard Barbie and the fat ugly lesbian chimes in on wage growth and regional policy.
FFS the fat bint majored in gender studies.
Last question a hit piece on John Roskam.
Question to John on selling the ALPBC – feels the $1B could be better spent elsewhere.
Libtard Barbie avoids the question with all the aplomb of a toddler.
Fiona is babbling.
Ok Troops – the Interruptions came in at 15.
Jackpot to next week 🙂
I’m Done
Oyasumi Nasai all.
The guy with the question for Roskam was acting like it was a secret that the IPA wants to kill the ABC.
Thanks Carpe, ‘Night all.
Night Jugulum, night all.
Thanks Carpe. ‘Night.