Who knows? Maybe the worms really are turning

NeverTrumpers: What if Trump really is making America great again?
They are afflicted with a nagging suspicion. Trump might, how shall they whisper it, Make America Great Again.
The tax bill has given the economy a bit of a tailwind, most Americans have more money in their pockets, and corporations have greater incentives to step up spending and to bring some funds home. The NAFTA trade agreement with Mexico and Canada likely will be revised to America’s advantage. The president’s decision to punish Assad for crossing the red line that Obama refused to enforce is popular and his decision to defer to his military advisers and keep the response targeted so as not to induce a response from Russia has met with broad approval. His threats against North Korea—my nukes are bigger than your nukes—appalled the fastidious members of the establishment diplomatic community, but have Kim Jong-un claiming to be willing to negotiate a peace treaty with South Korea and détente with the United States.
Then there is China. Trump has done what previous administrations failed to do: forced China to make some concessions, opening at least a crack in the wall it has erected against imports. Majority-owned American financial firms will gain entry into several sectors, and tariffs on made-in-America automobiles will come down, while the United States tightens restrictions on intellectual property theft by the Chinese regime, in part by limiting China’s ability to buy tech-heavy U.S. firms. Even dyed-in-the-cotton-apparel free-traders are now conceding that the president’s negotiating tactic—threaten to bring down the international system, unless it gets fixed—is working. And should have been tried administrations ago. . . .
So here is BT and AT:
Before Trump, Assad could use chemical weapons with impunity; after Trump, he pays a steep price. BT, China could plunder American intellectual property and disregard the rules of the trading system that it has manipulated in its rise to power; AT, it fears Trump’s tariffs sufficiently to begin modifying its unfair trading practices. BT, Russia could wage cyberwar on the U.S. electoral system without fear of response from America; AT, Putin and his oligarch cronies find themselves being cut off from access to the world financial system. BT, the economy was mired in sub-trend growth; AT and his tax cut, growth is up. BT, in the post-war years most presidents projected a dignity of sorts; AT, presidential dignity is not even considered a virtue.
The above is via Instapundit. The one below is from The Guardian! The ‘deep state’ is real. But are its leaks against Trump justified? where the answer is no. This is the subhead:
Even the most severe critics of the US president should worry about this subtle form of anti-democratic abuse
And worry you should. These are the concluding paras:
The whole intelligence collection system – which has an importance that far transcends its undoubtedly large importance in this discrete context – is vulnerable here for the simple reason that the intermixture of politics with intelligence collection is the intelligence system’s Achilles’ heel.
If surveillance comes to be seen through a domestic political lens, with domestic political winners and losers, the intelligence community will have a very hard time acting with needed public credibility. And that in turn means it will have a harder time doing what it needs to do to keep us safe.
Maybe, but only just maybe, there might be a bit of realism finding its way through. There are plenty of problems to be dealt with, and for a change there is a president who not only wishes to fix things, but has actually shown that he might just be able to. Would be nice if others began to see an advantage working with him on things they can agree on, and not just opposing what he is doing just because of who these things are being done by.
AND THERE’S MORE: This is via John Hinderaker at Powerline: CANDACE OWENS’ MOMENT: I’M NOT FAR RIGHT, I’M FREE.
Which also includes this:
Yesterday morning, Kanye West tweeted his approval of Candace:
And if you go to the link there’s much more as well.
The dems and their cronies are in too deep.
We live in hope.
On the subject of intelligence communities –
Devin Nunes: No intel communication found that started Trump investigation
Not a wisp or whisker of evidence. No intelligence paper trail. The Trump “Russia” investigation was conjured up out of thin air.
How can America be great again while it carries such debt?
‘The rich rule over the poor, and the borrower is slave to the lender.’ (Prov. 22:7)
Should the swamp fail to claim Trump then surely the great unwashed must resort to lesson 4 in the Green/Left activists handbook:
Oh the shock…..could it be Pres. Trump is actually a winner for the US people! One thing is for certain, here in Australia the media treat him even more disgracefully than in the US. I don’t think I have seen one civil article on his efforts since he took power, it certainly says our media is left of lefties. We are stuck in a Marxist, leftist state of being and getting worse.
I hope President Trump pulls off a huge coup with North Korea to shut his critics down.
Wish we had a conservative of his character here in Oz. (I can dream I guess.)
worms will be worms
I watched Trump’s Takeover last night on SBS. It was biased against Trump, naturally, but it was still good to see how aggressive Trump is against the Republican party machine.
I was reminded of Pat Buchanan’s post It’s Trump’s Party Now
Is there any evidence America’s 17 intelligence agencies have ever done anything to “keep us safe”?
(((Bill Kristol’s))) Weekly Standard. That’s going to be a really objective forum on the subject of Syria….Not.
US Democrats have no natural constituency anymore. In the face of the increasing wealth of their society they tried identity politics. The strategy failed. With the rise of the internet they thought they owned it. But they did not, and they are losing their grip on culture. Their last hurrah, global warming, is slowly being revealed as a laughable hoax.
The only plausible divide I can see for the future is libertarianism vs statism. As freedoms grow libertarianism will become a popular political stance. Improving freedoms include free access to information (including free or low-priced education) on the internet, freedom of movement through cheaper fuels and more efficient transport facilities (self-driving cars, continuing stability of air travel prices resulting in cheaper flights as against inflation (dollar prices to travel are the same now as they were in the 1970s)). The prices of commodities and food will continue to drop. The question will be ‘what do we need government for?’. The very credible libertarian answer will be ‘Not much’. Statists will want more government than libertarians want, but the statist list will be smaller than now.
The global warming meme is the only thing between Democrat survival and oblivion. Global warming allows governments to reduce standards of living, create huge inequalities around the world, create artificial scarcities, control every aspect of life. It is a statist’s dream. But, it’ll fail. It’s failing now.
I tried to comment at the Guardian.
“What we now know is that when Comey met with Trump he only outlined the prostitute allegation, never mentioning the remaining unverified allegations of the Steele dossier, nor that it was a product of opposition research, nor that Steele had been sacked as unreliable.
We also know that almost as soon as that briefing occurred it was leaked allowing the MSM wriggle room to fully report on all the unverified allegations contained in the discredited report provided by the DNC via an unreliable source.
Why does it surprise anyone that Trump, in subsequent meetings, would be focussing on the Prostitute allegation and asking for Comey’s Loyalty?”
Somehow it was against ‘community standards’ and moderated out of existence.
Didn’t Kanye recently hop on the unstoppable “Blacks 4 Trump” bandwagon?
Must go and listen to “Flashing Lights” again, what a classic.
