Canada in the news

Quite a dismal surprise to find Toronto in the midst of one of our modern forms of multicultural horror.
Deputy Police Chief Peter Yuen told reporters Monday afternoon that police received multiple calls around 1:30 p.m. about a vehicle “driving on Yonge Street, striking a number of pedestrians between Finch Avenue and Sheppard Avenue.”
Yuen said one suspect was in custody, the van had been located and all available resources had been mobilized to investigate the situation. Sources told CTV’s Mercedes Stephenson that the suspect is Alek Minassian.
“I want to assure the public, the rest of the city (is) adequately policed,” Yuen said.
No doubt everyone now feels reassured. Of course, the ones who are likely being policed are those speculating in public about who the killer was and why he had done what he did.
And also from the Old Dominion, and indeed also from Toronto, we have: Jordan Peterson on Kanye Backlash: Candace Owens Is Right to Object to ‘Victimization Narrative’.
On Monday, Peterson, a University of Toronto psychology professor and author, said it’s “very, very dangerous” for the radical left to divide people into two groups — those who are victimized and those who are the oppressors.
Meanwhile Shania Twain apologizes after saying she would have voted for Trump. Retrospectively, she now says she is sorry she said it, but doesn’t change what she really would have done on November 8, 2016, had she been an American and not from the frozen north.
Also:
And in other news about inclusiveness :
Well Canadians did think it would be a great idea to vote in a socialist ken doll. And quite frankly I meet more and more Canadians these days who are totally self-righteous woke wankers.
They’ll have some national outpouring for muslims who are the real victims.
#I’llrideinthewhitevanwithyou
What coloured socks will the boy wonder wear as a tribute to inclusiveness and diversity?
Just when I ‘d begin to think that Shania Twain wasn’t quite as dim as she seemed ………….
I wonder if any one in Canadia now thinks that breaking the limbs of this van driver into several small pieces and leaving him in a locked room seems like a nice idea……
On hearing that Jae Haydon (who?) died in giant surf off Bali, one wonders what he might have achieved if he could have held down a productive job?
We all know that using motor vehicles as a means of randomly murdering people is now not uncommon. The only remedy I can think of is to stop accepting as immigrants those types most likely to commit such mass murder.
Been busy looking for a 20-year old letter from the Genetics Clinic so haven’t caught up with the latest.
Is anyone telling the truth in Toronto, Canada?
And can Sky News inform us of precisely who it is that Shania Twain deigns to support in Toronto:
The bloke behind the wheel,
or the 10 innocent dead people under his wheels, Inshallah?