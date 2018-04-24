David Leyonhjelm guest post on nuclear necessity

Deputy NSW Premier John Barilaro is in the headlines for acknowledging a simple fact, that nuclear energy is inevitable in Australia. Hysterical opposition from those with little knowledge about nuclear power has already begun.
The problem with any discussion on nuclear power is that it is fraught with misinformation promoted by hysterical nuclearphobes. Nuclear power evokes fear of the unknown, because we don’t have nuclear power here in Australia. We’ve also been repeatedly told that it’s scary and something to fear.
We may live in an age that values feelings over facts, but psychologists tell us that the best way to tackle a phobia is to confront it; to take a closer look, and to understand the details, thus removing the mystery upon which irrational fears rely.
Those willing to do that find nuclear power is no big deal. In much of the rest of the world it’s just a normal means of energy production, growing from 3.3 per cent of global electricity generation 40 years ago to 10.6 per cent today. It is a significant energy source in countries like South Korea and Sweden, while in France it provides 75 per cent of electricity generation. The United States, United Kingdom and China are expanding their use of nuclear power by developing small modular reactors which are cheaper, safer, more flexible and generate little waste.
There are 400 nuclear reactors in the world now, and will be over 500 within 10 years. More than 60 are under construction currently and China plans another 200 by 2050.
This global growth in nuclear power is occurring despite the 2011 disaster in Fukushima, Japan, where an earthquake and tsunami killed 20,000 people. It’s often forgotten that the resulting meltdown of an old and poorly located nuclear power plant, while it prompted significant upheaval, actually killed no one.
It may contradict the beliefs of the flower power generation, but the nuclear power industry is significantly safer than other large scale energy-related industries. Fossil fuel power, hydro power and wind power are each more deadly, both in absolute terms and relative to the power they produce. A 2006 review commissioned by the Howard Government came to that conclusion and it remains true today.
An Australian nuclear industry also has the potential to create a secondary industry based on the safe storage of waste products. With vast uninhabited, geologically stable land, Western Australia, South Australia and the Northern Territory could become world leaders in the field of nuclear waste storage. If a small country like Sweden can safely generate nuclear power and provide for the safe disposal of waste, so can Australia.
Australia has around half the world’s known uranium deposits. We currently export uranium to other nations that reap the benefits of nuclear energy, and there are more export opportunities to come, yet we are rejecting the benefits ourselves. Meanwhile our household energy bills continue to rise.
Australia is the only G20 country with a blanket ban on nuclear energy. If we are genuine about tackling the energy gap, the soaring cost of electricity and our commitment to emissions reduction, we need to dispel the myths and let the nuclear industry flourish.
David Leyonhjelm is a Senator for the Liberal Democrats
Surely you’re trolling here, Senator.
I wouldn’t trust the Government to be able to regulate the industry to a level of safety required by the populace to support it given how they have failed to regulate anything else effectively.
Also, the Fukushima disaster has consequences far further than the direct deaths with radiation levels in Hawaii being orders of magnitude higher than the modelling suggested they would be.
Much easier to just go with coal which is easy and we have an already skilled workforce to develop.
Coal is cheaper and IMHO better too.
I wouldn’t freak out about a heavy water style reactor provided it was stuck in South Australia somewhere.
Coal, same!
Gas, same!
I’m not interested in emissions reduction. Why can’t we just dispel the Leftard myths and let the coal industry flourish.
Well said Mr Leyonhjelm.
I’d add that nuclear is fairly insensitive to fuel cost whereas the coal price has been rising lately due to the rapidly expanding demand from China and India. So the cost differential is probably narrowing.
On the other hand given our “expertise” at building submarines, desalination plants and whatnot I have a fear that our pollies would insist on designing a nuclear power plant on the back of a MacDonalds serviette then building it with CFMEU labour. It would take 50 years to construct and would never produce any actual electricity.
So yes I like the idea of several nuclear power plants in this country…so long as someone else builds them here.
There is an industry going begging here.
Supply of ready made rods and storage/disposal of same at the end of their lives. From Australian Uranium, by Australia, rented to the world. For the greenies who dont like it, deport them to Tas or NZ and go with what we got.
F’Me, it is a no-brainer. It could be like OPEC. We could all be driving around in aircon 4WD pretending to be camel herders and flying our jets to shop at Herrods.
Seriously, there is an opportunity here, for someone with courage to just do it.
Slip o the tongue there, Harrods. Herrods is that other bloke.
Whether coal or gas or any other generation method is cheaper or ‘better’ or whatever is beside the point, get rid of commonwealth and state nuclear prohibitions and allow a free open market operate.
Chances of nuclear power happening in Australia is probably less than zero. Watch the loony left, the manic greens and the unwashed rent-a-crowd start screeching and protesting if this gets an airing. Poor old Oz…stupidity reigns.
Not only does your average imbecile know nothing about nookular, they can’t even bloody well pronounce it.
I’m looking at you, Josh Frydembergers.
Agree Dave. But it needs to be pointed out that “the flower power generation” is your own of course.
so long as someone else builds them here.
That would be a given Bruce. We haven’t got that kind of technology but now is a good time to start the journey which would take a decade or more.
Bicycles kill more people than nuclear electricity generation. Almost anything kills more people than nuclear electricity generation.
We need all forms of electricity generation to compete. There is plenty of room. I suspect nuclear services would be a bigger earner than electricity generation. Coal is good but presently the delusional carbon dagger hangs over it’s head. Nuclear has a frightening history for many so both of the main viable forms of are rejected by the politics of Australia. If this continues our living standards will fall, ultimately these resources will be developed by our sucessors who by then may be others, not our children or grand children .
Wake-up Australia. So much potential, so little drive or self awareness.
Nuclear is the ultimate internal inconsistency of the Gaia hugging crew, zero emissions baseload electricity. We should have a “conversation” about it just to see the Greens and Liars tie themselves in knots over it.
Nooclear wintah! Eleventy gazillion years radioactive half life! Three Mile Island! Chernobyl! Fukushima! If one young gay is poisoned by rogue radioactive isotopes while on his way to blow up ACL Headquarters, that’s one too many! Three headed fish as featured in that documentary the Simpsons! Etc, etc, etc.
No thanks.
Wholesale experimenting with the lowest energy density sources of electricity known is no way to have a secure future. We need to change from all out RE as soon as possible.
Some places will be awash,leftoids wetting themselves over the noocleeah bizness as Georgie bush two would say , the suggestion is far too sensible and true for our polliemuppets to even think about it the alpbc would attack their mate turnbull for this Abbot type suggestion .
If we had a Government capable of winning difficult public debates, the prospect of nuclear could, at the least, be used to highlight the fact that it would be madness to “de-carbonise” in the absence of the technological miracles (storage) which would be required to run a western economy with renewables. We don’t, however, have such a Government and any flirtation with nuclear by this crowd would end up as yet another massive own goal.
the suggestion is far too sensible and true for our polliemuppets to even think about it the alpbc would attack their mate turnbull for this Abbot type suggestion .
Perhaps. It still needs to be said, loud and often.
Coal is easier to manage, we already have the know how and plentiful supplies. Additionally, we contribute sweet FA to global CO2 (as if it was a problem in any case), so why not follow the KISS principle and just use coal? Fracking would be pretty cool as well: http://www.intellectualtakeout.org/article/18-earth-day-predictions-were-spectacularly-wrong.
As long as it’s unthinkable to do anything other than meekly accept the taboos of the Green-Left in certain households in Wentworth you may as well whistle Dixie than expect progress towards an Australian nuclear industry.
Bemused,
Coal is fine but many areas in Australia are remote from coal fields. Each form has its place.
There is a time to stop being intimidated by the propaganda of the SJW. Sooner is better than later.
If the planet is going into an extended cooling/drying trend then we’re going to need as much power as we can generate in order to not only heat our homes, but also desalinate seawater and move water around our dry continent.
And to be blunt, ruinables simply won’t cut the mustard.
But first off, bring back what we had, then consider what else is needed.
Bemused,
I agree on a return to baseload and i have nothing against coal, but if we are to renew the baseload fleet then coal and nukes should be given equal access to bid for approval on their merits.
reference?
Australia’s gas resources are about 4% of the world gas resources.
‘exactly. Of course the nuclear industry would need to fund the insurance.
It may lead to nothing but how it can be own goal, especially a massive one?
This is yet another reason why we should seriously looked at getting a dozen Virginia class nukes. Get people used to the idea, and the subs could also provide emergency power for Adelaide.
Next step our own nukes.
I must say turning Adelaide into a Nuclear waster storage site is very appealing.
https://m.dailykos.com/stories/2017/5/16/1662958/-Measuring-Fukushima-Contamination-in-Fish-Caught-in-Hawaii
In 3 fish statistically significant (>95% confidence interval) but trace levels of 134Cs was detected. Given that 137Cs/134Cs ratio in vast majority of the release from the Fukushima site was ~1 the authors were able to determine the fraction of radiocesium present in these fish owing to Fukushima versus legacy sources like atmospheric weapons testing. Maximum radiocesium levels in the fish approached 0.7-0.8 Bq kg-1 which is more than 1,500 fold lower than conservative levels thought be a health risk set by the FDA (1,200 Bq kg-1). Most fish had radiocesium attributable to weapons testing fallout. Fukushima radiocesium accounted for ~60% of the radiocesium detected in an Ahi measured by the authors.
Not much substance to the claim it seems.
+1
Ooga Booga ‘lectricity trumps windmills.
A little nukie never hurt anyone.
Looks like very little problem for Hawaii.
http://www.pacioos.hawaii.edu/projects/fukushima/#ocean
monitored oceanic cesium activities around Oʻahu because models predicted that the radiation plume released to the ocean would reach the main Hawaiian Islands in about 1-2 years. What is favorable for the islands in this prediction is that by that time the activity of cesium-134, which has a 2-year half-life, would be halved. Also, the longer it takes for the plume to reach Hawaiʻi the more the horizontal and vertical mixing processes dilute concentrations of radionuclides in the plume. The authors analyzed surface ocean samples from Station ALOHA and Honolulu monthly between March 2011 and March 2016. Cesium-137 was consistently measured at around 1.5 Bq/m3 in all samples (see Figure 4) while cesium-134 was never detected in any of these samples. Contrary to model predictions, the authors concluded that the radiation plume had not reached Hawaiʻi in detectable concentrations within 60 months of its release from Fukushima. They subsequently sampled every 6 months for further monitoring.
V_maet,
Also, the Fukushima disaster has consequences far further than the direct deaths with radiation levels in Hawaii being orders of magnitude higher than the modelling suggested they would be.
As it turns out the measured radiation is orders of magnitude less than predicted and quite harmless, infact barely detectable. A minor detail in the narrative. Nevermind.
People don’t realise how much background radiation we live with every day.
Also the cost of nuclear is inflated by crazy safety requirements (I’m told by atomic engineers).
I’ve looked at plans for drilling wells to bury nuclear waste in Scotland. The volumes are tiny. You’d see more volume in empty beer barrels out the back of your local pub.
Having said that, Australia should go all-out for new coal power in the meantime.
No point trying to appease Greens. They founded their party on opposition to renewable energy in the form of hydro.
These people won’t even let you build a dam if you give in to their brainless obstructionism – as Australia has.
Yep. It’s protective. The Greens have been suppressing this since nukes were invented for the obvious reason.
You receive more radiation on a long haul aeroplane flight than you would receive in a lifetime of living in Hawaii.
Rob K at 1927
The Becquerel is known in the nuclear business as the “bugger all”.