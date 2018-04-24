In yesterday’s Australian, Adam Creighton wrote a wonderful piece on the state of the Australian Financial Services “industry” – Time we lifted the lid on these sheltered workshops.
Whilst waiting for someone to lodge a complaint against Creighton and the Oz with the Australian Human Rights Commission for the derogatory use of the term “sheltered workshop”, Spartacus was reminded of the wise words of Nassim Taleb as it relates to breaking up the vertically integrated financial services behemoths.
Taleb wrote/said (can’t remember which) that any organisation that is the beneficiary of a government guarantee (actual or implied) is for all intents and purposes a government entity. And as such, the managers of such quasi government entities should be remunerated as public servants. At least until these entities are no longer the beneficiaries of government guarantees.
Taleb posited that if such rules were applied, these entities would be broken up so fast, our heads would spin.
He gave 2 examples to support his idea:
- In the feeding the people industry, restaurants go broke every day without anyone noticing. Yet, were a large supermarket chain (yes like you Coles and Woolworths) to get into financial distress, the conga line of lobbyists and glad handlers would converge on Canberra faster than a rat on cheese.
- In the financial trading industry, hedge funds also go broke every day. Yet, and readers may recall 2007/2008, were a large bank to get into trouble from trading (and notably not from the provision of core banking), a conga line of regulators would converge on Canberra on behalf of the banks.
The Australian Financial Services industry has long ago moved into the State Monopoly Capitalism territory where it is no longer survival of the fittest, but rather survival of the fattest. And in this case, the banks are Hansel and Gretel and the Government is grandma fattening them up so as to eat them. In this case however, not to exactly eat them but rather to tax them within an inch of their lives. You see, in a competitive market, there are no super-normal profits and hence no rivers of tax gold for our political overlords to spend on things.
Unfair.
The true sheltered workshops are government bureaucracies.
When times become difficult even the likes of Coles and the banks fire thousands of employees in order to return to profitability. In doing so they cull those long term workers who are least efficient, most lazy, and most shonky. As a result they are fitter and more able to survive competition.
Government bureaucracies never suffer from downturns. They never have forced rounds of redundancies. They never cull the corrupt, the slackers and the militant. They just get bigger and flabbier and more wasteful with every year.
On top of that lately there has been a move for public sector workers to be paid higher than provate sector. So oodles of ABCers now receive >$300k a year. Paid for by angry taxpayers who never watch the excreta they produce.
So Spartacus, if you want to grow a brain, lift the lid on the real sheltered workshops of the APS, ABC and the AHRC and other such massive wasters of taxpayer money.
I am sure the head of APRA and a few senior cardigan wearers at ASIC will be forced to resign any day now.
BoN
+1 Gazillion.
…and a bit.
Maybe even the responsible Minister.
You know, Westminster tradition and all that.
Lovely piece. Isn’t it “glad handers” though?
Fees. The staff of life for big and little Aussie rent seekers performing no better than chance or an ETF.
I think both Sparty and BoN are onto something here.
Sheltered workshops are usually filled with mentally retarded unfortunates or socialist bludgers , difficult to differentiate . Both financed by the taxpayer.
The linked issue here that cant be ignored is the raft of retired Australians living on fully franked dividends from the banks – about 8.5% return pre-tax and not taxable – instead of having cash in bank deposits – say 2% and taxable. And if investors are lucky enough, they can get a cash rebate for any unused credits (until Shorten gets his way).
Yes the banks are fattened and protected, but with their dividend payout ratios and franking, they are funding senior Australia in the current low interest rate environment.
Maybe, but if so, will be replaced by clones.