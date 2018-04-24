You know you are living in a police state when you get 8 months in jail and a 12 month driving ban, not for speeding, but for having a laser jammer and giving the police the finger.

But don’t fret. The police in this police state maintain a website and twitter account to promote (celebrate) their successes. For safety and crime statistics you need to go to a different place.

