You know you are living in a police state when you get 8 months in jail and a 12 month driving ban, not for speeding, but for having a laser jammer and giving the police the finger.
But don’t fret. The police in this police state maintain a website and twitter account to promote (celebrate) their successes. For safety and crime statistics you need to go to a different place.
He must’ve had a crappy lawyer, as my lawyer advised on the one occasion I had a minor brush with PC plod (so far): ‘you never plead guilty’.
I’ve always wondered how mobile and fixed ‘safety cameras’ actually provide safety, how and to whom?
The fact that these ‘safety cameras’ generate so much revenue, and increasingly so each year, would lead one to believe that they don’t work.
If this sort of record was noted by Work Safe, there’d be major investigations, criminal actions and maybe even a Royal Commission.
The same country has today also sentenced a baby to death because he has embarrassed their evil health service
In a righteous world we would end all diplomatic ties with Britain and bomb them.
Be rather tragic if he were to be radicalised by some returning ISIS fighters in jail.
Oh hang on, they aren’t in jail, are they?
It looks to me like the driver is conducting classical music, as one does when listening to a favourite piece.
Main crime was denying the state of possible revenue.
You might want to point out that this is UK based not Australian IN the article. More bullshit from a man (woman?) that steals another’s name. I only “discovered” this site recently, but so many articles and comments are juvenile and pathetic. Libertarian? I think not.
So someone is attacking you, raping you, robbing your house, you can always get police attention by doing the above. sarc off
I don’t believe that anywhere in Australia, even in Victoria, would a Court dare to give a laser jammer / finger at the State doer a gaol sentence. Good on us.
A quick look at the North Yorkshire Police facebook page indicates this particular case may have been rather counter-productive for their PR.
We know that. Seeing our legal and our social system (to a large part) derives from the UK, we took an interest.
So no comment on a guy getting 8 months for raising his index finger at a camera then? Fuck you.
Succinctly put, JC.
Dear Crazyoldranga. Welcome to the Cat.
Do you mean in the brief 2 paragraphs written? It must have been very difficult and time consuming for you to click the link to work out it goes to a UK website.
Yes. Libertarian. You are not forced to pay for this site, and you are free to leave any time you like (and not be charged for not reading).
You also forgot the TM after the “ranga” in your name.
UK…another Trump shit hole.
Can someone explain why they have clearly shown the guy’s face but then blanked out the licence plate?
JC and Bruce in WA, very grown up. Congratulations. Spartacus, I appreciate not paying for the site and also that all comments appear to be published. Not sure about the ™ after my site name.
Can I suggest there maybe a little fake news about this story. The guy was had a radio jammer in his car, which was being used. May be the cop is bullshitting in that the dude was jailed for carrying an in-use jamming device and not for the figure salute.
Yorkshire Police? Aren’t they the same crowd who turned a blind eye and a deaf ear to all those Asian (i.e. Pakistani) grooming gangs who were gang raping thousands of young and innocent girls in their counties?
I forwarded the photo & story to one of my brothers & his reply sums it up well
”….But of course, they will tolerate career criminals, that’s a judges bread and butter for a respectable life.
Wear a mask, gloves or other means of evading detection when committing a crime or on the way to where you will potentially commit a crime, I’ve never heard that being described or prosecuted as “perverting the course of justice”….”
According to Wiki radar jammers are not illegal in UK and the rozzers were unable to ascertain his speed, it seems unless anyone in UK who exceeds the speed limit and doesn’t immediately hand themselves in is perverting the course of justice.
That is just absolutely appalling. They won’t even let the baby go to Italy for treatment even after Italy made the little mite a citizen so he could. They are holding him prisoner in the hospital and police are stopping his parents from taking him out. The hospital have turned off the machines but the little fella is still breathing.
The evil fuckers are now hoping he will die soon. What is wrong with these people?
You answered your own question.
Simply put, they are evil.
Even so, eight months for a radio jammer? That’s pretty much eight months for speeding.
Perverting the course of justice? What a crock!
And it’s the second time they did this. Another baby died last year IIRC when there was a chance (admittedly small) to save it.
And if you ask people about free market health care they tell you it’s no good … here’s two examples where people freely donate to help a difficult cause and yet the state blocks it. Go figure. It’s like they don’t want any competition or something.
Obviously not in Straya, yu could violently assault or even kill someone and not get that much prison time, if you have an experienced (avoided saying good) lawyer, a troubled childhood and/or the preferred ethnicities.
Sparticus is one of my least favourite posters here.
But that criticism is retarded.
Post more stuff like this and less of your usual annoying drivel Sparticus.
Crazyoldranga, I’ll be polite, PLEASE FUCK OFF.
In a constitutional republic of free men.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/02/21/police-dc-speed-cameras-vandals/
Even in yarragrad.
https://www.3aw.com.au/motorcyclist-sets-fire-to-speed-camera-gets-caught-on-camera/
If this was a young female POC driving a Prius, she would be a Twitter hero, and definitely not be incarcerated. I saw this on twatter and thought it was a parody account
You are making me blush!
Well let us face it.
You’re no Kates.
But keep up the good work.
Crazyoldranga
Welcome to the Cat Julia!