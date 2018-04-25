David Bidstrup: Is public ownership of electricity assets “socialism” or just common sense?

This article looks at the history of electricity generation, the reasons why governments’ were intimately involved in it and the reasons why they chose to exit the industry and create the godawful mess we have today.
I fully expect to be vilified by the free market aficionados but I am old enough not to bother about name calling and think that the facts always point to the truth even though they are often difficult to find. My example is the state of SA although there are parallels with Victoria and probably other states.
Reliable cheap energy has always been a major driver of industrialisation and it still is today. This point seems to be lost on those who implement policies that raise prices, reduce reliability and cause industries to close their doors and lay off employees.
South Australia started off with a private supplier of electricity, The Adelaide Electric Supply Company, (AESCo), who provided electricity in the metropolitan area of Adelaide. They saw no reason to make large investments which might have long delays before getting a return so the chances of luring industry to SA with cheap and abundant energy were slim.
Premier Tom Playford had an agenda to industrialise SA and looking back he was very successful in doing this. It is hard to imagine that the busted arse place we have become was once a fairly vibrant economy producing cars, cotton fabrics, television sets and whitegoods as well as steel making, ship building and oil refining. The demise of many of these things was the advance of “developing” countries where cheap labour priced the domestic products out of the market, (Japanese TV sets for example), and what was not killed off by that was squandered by the idiots that followed after Playford ended his career after 36 years as Premier.
Playford “nationalised” the electricity industry, (with the enthusiastic support of the then Labor opposition), and formed ETSA which had the charter to expand the capacity and coverage of the electricity grid, ensure reliable power and keep prices as low as possible. In association with the Housing Trust which provided cheap land, factories and housing for workers and the Engineering and Water Supply Department that ensured water supply and sewerage facilities and with a pragmatic approach that reduced bureaucracy the results were impressive.
Capital works were funded with public debt. ETSA consistently covered debt repayments and provided an annual dividend to government coffers. The organisation was driven by engineering with forward plans to build power plants that would cater for future growth in a manner where there were no power shortfalls. Incidentally, people I know from that era tell me the SA/VIC interconnector was built to take excess power from Loy Yang when power growth in Victoria stalled. This saw the cancellation of the next power station on the books. Those who knew the traps occasionally took time out from their lawn mowing rounds to try and raise the alarm but were ignored. The same happened when reservations about “renewable energy” were raised. Silence.
It seems fashionable to believe that ETSA was “sold” for reasons of inefficiency but that is not so. The Bannon Labor government’s insane “State Bank” fiasco, where 2 small banks were merged,(but someone forgot to remove the government guarantee), put under the control of a department store manager and eventually crashed and burnt as the experiment in “Merchant banking” failed miserably. It left a large debt, “guaranteed by the government”, which needed to be repaid and there was no money in the till. It was the time of the “economic rationalists” and the “user pays” principle so the obvious source of the cash was to sell some family silver. ETSA was first to go. There are parallels with the fate of the SECV in Victoria in the aftermath of their state bank’s Tricontinental disaster and the collapse of the Pyramid Building Society.
18 years have passed and we are still in the grip of idiots. No one “in power” seems to have the slightest idea of the damage that has been caused by chucking taxpayers money at the “renewables” carpetbaggers so they can build useless wind farms, large scale solar farms, batteries and the fantastic Snowy 2.0 and then having us pay them for the privilege of ruining the economy. People clap when good power stations are destroyed and we are plunged into chaos. The stupid focus on “climate change”, “emissions reductions” and the vilifying of coal is insane and needs to be fought with all our might.
Many years ago I learnt the difference between efficiency and effectiveness. Effectiveness is “doing the right thing”; efficiency is “doing the right thing as well as possible given the situation that applies”. Someone could be the most efficient producer of button up boots but it would not be effective. No one wants them.
People seem to be afraid to voice an opinion lest they be branded a socialist or a communist or some other epithet but I could not care less. If I am any “ist” it would be a realist.
In a previous post on Catallaxy I saw the following:
It’s not that those who forget history get to repeat it, but those who do not learn from history end up being led around in chains.
That is where we are today and where I fear we will stay unless there is a rush of “common sense” to the head. The “leaders” of both sides of politics need to recognise the error of their ways and understand that what they fervently wish for is not achievable. What are the chances?
Using the coercive power Of Government to feed off the backs of the rest of the country you fucking parasites.
But I digress. Carry on.
It’s plain and simple socialism.
Just another market intervention by big govt.
The free markets will always determine the cheapest prices, unlike govt intervention which always guarantees the highest prices.
Anyway, while I agree that the government needs to take over energy production, your reasons are wrong. The time when electricity prices were lowest was after suppliers in Victoria werebprivatised. This happy circumstance could have continued except that government decided it needed to corrupt the market in favour of renewables. From that pint on the market has been destroyed. While the regulators pretend there is a market. There is not. It is a complex web of government favour, where the profit is made from government subsidy.
Might as well be obvious and make the relationship honest. Th market has been destroyed. Might as well have Government honestly run things, at least for a while, until the market can breath again.
Bit of a click bait headline. The author doesn’t once address the difference in efficiency or effectiveness of public vs private ownership despite the rambling of the importance of both. Can you please actually put a paragraph with your contention clearly outlined?
Regardless, the author clearly does show that renewable subsidies have failed; ergo; the problem is governmental allocation of funds ineffectively and inefficiently, not the private sector who allocates funds in the direction that benefits shareholders which means taking public subsidies.
Tom Playford really should have started by reading about Austrian economics, and come to understand that all the industries he was building by government decree simply displaced the real potential for South Australians to come up with ideas that could turn a genuine profit. They were better off with AESCo.
You asked them? Why should industry be “lured” by an artificial setup? If the energy is government subsidized by investment that does not make a profit, and the land, water, housing, etc are all government subsidized then what you have is the garden of Marie Antoinette, where everything looks nice, and the people keep themselves busy but somewhere elsewhere people must pay tax to prop that up.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hameau_de_la_Reine
The only way to get this “effective” result to run genuine business that makes a profit… all the way up from the bottom. None of this “Housing Trust which provided cheap land, factories and housing for workers” the resource must be delivered at market price because it is the market price deciding whether this is good use of said resource. No artificially low interest rates, no artificially cheap power, minimal interference.
Governments should be building up the trust and consistent rule of law that allows private business to have confidence to invest without worrying that the rules will change next week, or their property will be appropriated. I can understand some protectionism to the extent that it acts as a transition to smooth the shock when there’s an unavoidable change (like China going from rural backwater to massive industrial producer) but Playford’s design was central planning right from the get go. I regard tariffs as better than income tax (they are both bad, the tariffs are less bad), but if government spending is reduced to just the absolute essentials (e.g. national defense) then tax of all kinds will be minimized and tariffs of 10% should be sufficient, without blocking trade.
The reason no private company wants to invest in coal is they know sooner or later the Greens will come along and shut it down. There’s plenty of private companies willing to make investments with long delays, Amazon has been going for more than 20 years and it still doesn’t make a profit (OK that’s an extreme example perhaps). The average tech startup goes five years running at a loss and no one in the private sector blinks.
I think you make some good points. Post WW1, state governments said that we need to develop /?industralise and they went and did it much faster than the private sector could. But that was in the days when the Labour Party, even if you didn’t like all their policies, were at least concerned with the working man and saw electricity as a means to boost living standards.
But you forget to mention the downside of state intervention. The big rise in power prices over the past ten years has not been because of wholesale energy costs (that has been a more recent phenomenon), but because of “gold plating” in the state-owned networks – who treated the networks as a pseudo tax raising device. The privatised networks (like ETSA) are wAy more efficient than the state-owned or recently privatised networks (see AER benchmarking report).
As for generation, no way. Big block power stations are now less efficient and less effective. Renewables with firming up capacity that can be added in measured dosages to better match supply and demand is the future. It’s cheaper and better for the environment. And the private sector is getting the job done.
If you want government to industrialise something, better to stick with the NBN.
It wasnt government supplied energy that “lured” them to the mendicant state, it was grants, subsidies and tariff walls paid for by everyone else. Just like the renewable industry.
Amen, brother
The issue in Victoria was that the SECV was union-captured, grossly overmanned, strike prone and inefficient.
“In 1990, there were 21,500 employees of the Victorian state owned electricity company, the SECV. By 2005, following corporatisation and privatisation, there were 8000 jobs left. In the La Trobe Valley, there were 9000 electricity jobs before privatisation, 3000 afterwards.”
Gross overmanning is a understatement. But ’twas ever thus with staff-captured bureaucracies. The ABC is a fine example.
The rise of state-owned power stations and high voltage transmission systems in NSW was similar, resulting in ECNSW, the Electricity Commission, now sold off and unrecognisable and the associated technical and commercial skills gone for ever.
My gut feeling is that the next major development will not depend one way or the other on climate change policies, but on economic reality, which is that there are much better ways to provide electrical power in whatever quantity is necessary for our national future than ever-increasing numbers of subsidised wind and solar systems. The message is starting to sink in, that on cost, environmental, health and reliability grounds, weather-dependent Unreliables are no match for nuclear power. Ultimately, even the greens are divided against themselves, as is the emerging situation in Germany.
The Unreliables rely on two principles, the first of which is to grab the tax dollar and never account for its expenditure.
The second is to levy, via energy tariffs, those who do not have solar panels on their roof, to add to the afore-mentioned tax dollars.
The net result, in both cases, is for the less well off to pay disproportionately more than those better situated – the young, old, poor, sick or transient.
So you are happy to see government take a dump on someone else’s industry that you don’t care about… laugh it up buddy, your children’s tax will be paying for it when the “off balance sheet” debt suddenly ends up on the balance sheet again (with interest).
Quite so, Tel.
Socialists usually love to have government ownership of things like power supplies. That they have changed their tune on this indicates (as I think we all know) that they see opportunities for advancement of their cause in running the country down. This is being achieved quickly via the climate/renewables route.
The tactic is bolstered by the complicit media/union/green complex all being bent on the same goal.
Herodotus, he left warriors like Hewson for example, are making a killing on renewables. If the energy supply as nationalised, they would have to settle for public service wages.
Absolutely. I was part of the problem in 1980-81. We went on strike once because it was a nice day.
The “Magnificent Seven” controllers at Hazelwood could shut down the state.
LV was booming during Loy Yang construction period though. “Vibrant”, you might say.
I was visiting old haunts there last year. Now muchly populated by welfare tourists on mobility scooters attracted by cheap housing. And the social work industry.
Busy at Hazelwood on decommissioning.
No truer words were ever spoken.
SEC – Slow Easy and Comfortable.
As referred to by many of their “workers”
The real work was done on “foreigners”.
That was when you brought a home project in to do on SEC time with SEC workshop equipment and labour.
And we did actually work on weekends, (although not very hard) because of Saturday and Sunday overtime rates. This was ensured by not doing the work during the week.
I reckon if you could go back in time and someone asked people if they would actually like electricity supply to become privatised around 90% would say no.
Also if you asked people how much immigration they wanted, it would be a vastly reduced number to now.
If people were asked if they wanted skilled immigrants brought here for jobs, and not Australians being trained up, they would say no.
I don’t think any government asked.
candy:
The point of our SEC anecdotes is that nationalised industries are willing victims to union capture.
OK, so are many private industries , but that’s Australia for you.
“training up” instead of immigration is a bit of a fantasy.
Sure you need training, but … you need to mix in energetic experienced people from more advanced countries to kick things along or you end up with a bunch of highly-trained wankers.
“if you want to transfer technology, transfer a person”
This is the Cat and contrary to popular belief there are almost no “free market aficionados” posting here, just the usual confused statists and leftists typical of the abysmal conservative movement. Most posters here agree with you on more than they disagree, even if they don’t realize it.
Basically if you replace the words “electricity assets” with “Chinese made goods” and “public ownership” with “tariffs” most of the idiots that might call you a “grrr socialist” will be in furious agreement with you without realizing that its essentially the same issue.
As to your post, you’re just making the usual mistake all socialists make in that you don’t want to accept that you have to produce before you can consume and so you think that government involvement with private enterprise helped industrialize Australia but in reality all it did was make it impossible to do so.
And so today Australia remains a continent the size of the USA with almost no one living here, almost no business here and zero prospects of this changing. Australia is just a sleepy retirement village with favourable diplomatic arrangements thanks to the random fact that we were a British colony. Australia never had a period of economic freedom like America and Britain did in the 19th century which allowed them to build so much momentum and its never even had a few decades in the 20th century that turned the tiny fishing village of Hong Kong into an economic powerhouse or even the “free trade zones” of China that has helped millions claw their way out of poverty in relatively short time.
So you’re looking at a history of completely squandered opportunity and instead of drawing the correct conclusions re the disastrous consequences of having government involved in everything outside of its legitimate function, you’re concluding the exact opposite in that this has somehow been a success.
Basically the way you view things is private enterprise, the source of all production and wealth, produces nothing and has no wealth if not for the government which actually produces nothing and has no wealth and you simply refuse to see how completely backwards you have everything.
Yes indeed, but these words need to be directed at you and the position you’re espousing. You have everything totally backwards.
SEC – Slow Easy and Comfortable.
As referred to by many of their “workers”
And Slow Easy and Comfortable to their customers… I once lived on a dead-end road where SEC(V) trucks would park up all day doing sweet fanny adams. But you know what, it was less costly to the customer than todays boondoggles for wind and solar spivs – and the power never went off.
We live in strange and interesting times.
In principle, yes, it is socialist for the state to have monopolistic control of electricity assets.
But we now live in the corporate Age of Joyce – where private companies are even more prone to leftist obscurantism than governments. The best case scenario is for conservative-run states to ratchet brand new coal-fired electricity assets into budgets and wedge the left on price and supply. At some future time – when “renewables” go the way of the hool-a-hoop – they can be privatised. Of course, this assumes the existence of a conservative party.
It is certainly socialism in our current time. The market would certainly provide efficient, reasonably priced energy if government burnt god knows how many years of legislative frogshit.
The South Australian example given is kind of what government should be doing, provide a service when the market can not provide. Privatising later when demand catches or surpasses supply to allow competition is prudent.
In my part of Melbourne the power supply was quite unreliable and prone to both brown and blackouts until the SEC was abolished and distribution was privatised. There’s nothing wrong with privatised generation and distribution if it can operate in a free market. That happened for a few years after privatization before the green vermin got stuck into the industry. The reason we’re in such a mess is because of government meddling and distortion of the economics of the industry by subsidizing ‘renewables’ and the consequent destruction of base load capacity. The best way to destroy an industry is to nationalise it, which has been demonstrated time and time again all over the world. We’re seeing the destruction of industrialization here by an allied mechanism.