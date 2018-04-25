Liberty Quote
If you think health care is expensive now, wait until you see what it costs when it’s free.— P.J. O’Rourke
-

Wednesday Forum: April 25, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1st?
Perhaps I should be Captain?
Turd!
(Sorry, that was meant for Socktimus)
In!
For Timbo Fischface:
In the team! I promise not to tamper with my balls.
Pies to win today. Which probably means Bombers will prevail as I’m 1/8 in my tips this week.
The Guardian goes into overdrive with indigenous dispossession and the ‘frontier wars’ as a measure of disrespect on ANZAC day.
+1
For services rendered to the ANZACs in the face of a full-on YAM onslaught.
In other news, water is wet.
Top Ender proposed posthumous awards for some navy blokes.
And the kick back was ‘let it go’.
Do you ‘folk’ actually understand that the FEW that TE is talking about were denied recognition by the almighty fucking powers that be.
Well fuck them
If some dick face prick wants Monash to be the same as Napolean then at least honor the MEN, Australian Men, that TE references.
Fuck the lot of you.
Youth in my Sydney suburb are attending many ANZAC commemorations. So much respect.
The Guardian goes into overdrive with indigenous dispossession and the ‘frontier wars’ as a measure of disrespect on ANZAC day.
What do the indigenous diggers think? Did they care to ask them?
Socialism news.
“This Is Mushrooming” – Nicaragua Teeters On The Brink Of Revolution As US Pulls Diplomats
Yep, the same Ortega who took over the place in a revolution, left office, then got himself elected again like Chavez in Venezuela. The rest is predictable.
Funny how lefties never learn that what they are proposing has failed utterly everywhere.
Top Ender
#2694996, posted on April 25, 2018 at 11:41 am
People who died in combat and who should have received a VC in the RAN:
Hec Waller
Teddy Sheean
Robert Rankin
Francis Emms
“Buck” Taylor
But because the Mention in Despatches was the only other posthumous decoration they could have received that’s what they got. Except for Rankin, who got nothing.
You’d think with all of the retrospective righting of wrongs these days they’d at least have received a Bravery Medal. But no.
Then again, they were all white heterosexual males, so there’s your problem.
Absolutely and agree whole heartedly.
Monash did his job far and above what others were doing.
Pershing would not let American soldiers near him again.
But our Australian sailors have never been recognised.
m0nty
#2695022, posted on April 25, 2018 at 11:58 am
Pies to win today. Which probably means Bombers will prevail as I’m 1/8 in my tips this week.
m0nty, why are you littering the thread with GayFL gossip when you should be using the IT skills you have gained running a fantasy footbsll site to help an old codger with failing memory to find all his comments forecasting imminent indictments for Shrillary and her colleagues?
BrettW
#2694987, posted on April 25, 2018 at 11:34 am
OWG,
I know Ian Coate well and have visited his home in Perth. Originally met him in 1999 when he was living in Brisbane. Very talented and a nicer guy could not hope to meet. He is ex Army as is his wife and has a son now serving. Well known for his military art. He has just released a children’s book about Drop Bears and created Mythic Australia. I think Muddy mentioned the book recently. Has been working on Mythic idea for 16 years.
Thank you BrettW
My first request, his wife whom I much respect responded to my question.
I explained to her why I wanted the picture as an avatar and where I would use it.
I even said I will call myself OneWorldGovernment.
I am grateful and to me it encapsulates Australian Fighting Forces.
Perhaps some may want it tattooed!
Please do not read this.
The Lighthorsemen is on Fox Classics.
A pie is the last thing you need, Monty.
A worthy subject for art, but I wouldn’t presume to put it on my skin.
There is a sweet young thing in my workplace with an ornate key tattooed behind her ear. It’s cute. She and her father went together and got the same tattoo. It honours her grandfather and great-uncle who both fought on the western front and had that tattoo.
Ortega, Sandinista ‘hero’.
Where does it end? Mona Shindi VC and bar.
Ah yes, the RAN Captain who defended jihad in a navy personnel journal, stating that it was the Muslim Ummah’s right to defend itself (I’m going from memory, but I believe that’s what she wrote).
Why is she still in the navy?
What are YAMmie and Clammy up to today?
Its becoming plain that the intersection of crazy & mad there sits the people who seem entirely comfortable with the idea of
a: Using a document paid for by the opposition party as “proof” to launch an investigation into $150000 of facebook trolling by the Wussians to legitimize a President.
b: Openly fantasizing about removing the President from office based on him giving them hurty feels.
c: Having no regurd for their own future position when one of their candidates does win an election.
Theyd rather cause a constitutional crisis/civil war than accept an election outcome.
Monty defend your Trump derangement syndrome loons in the following video.
Political dramas Homeland and Designated Survivor have recently explored how a president could be removed from office using the 25th amendment to the US constitution. It can only be triggered if the president is deemed ‘unfit for office’. But how would it work in reality? Who would be needed to trigger it? And why has it never been used before? The Guardian’s US political reporter Sabrina Siddiqui explains
And it starts with referencing the movie “airforce one” and goes downhill from there..
ROTFLMAO:
Yassmin is going to the St Gallen Symposium next week.
Her bio describes her as “an internationally renowned speaker on the topic of unconscious bias”.
This year’s symposium theme is “Beyond the End of Work”.
As Yass hasn’t worked since taking leave from Shell that’s something she is an expert on.
Pure attention seeking. What would that roe rag be doing on Anzac Day when she lives in the UK?
stackja
Pompeys wife probably didnt help, a mad Commie by all accounts.
Poor bugger, obvious his war service badly affected him.
Lost, one bicycle seat….
Kumquat head from the other thread.
Think of it as a temporary bank balance. The lawyering up he needs will break him.
You could go fuck yourself?
Clapham Common is nice too.
Monash did his job far and above what others were doing.
Pershing would not let American soldiers near him again.
Far and above what other Australian Commanders were doing? That’s a slur.
Pershing was unaware that a few hundred of his men had been placed under foreign command.
When it was brought to his attention, he pulled them out.
The undertone of the current Monashmania campaign in the media is: Monash was a victim, and it’s up to us to redress that, or we’re bad people.
Also implicit in the campaign is the notion that we must repudiate our forebears for their alleged prejudices against Monash.
Very sinister.
What are YAMmie and Clammy up to today?
A bit foggy first thing in the morning, but I kept seeing the word Devenish appear in posts. I thought it was a new adjective to describe something riddled with all the horrors of a bitter and twisted female deriving from the noun Deveney. I gather now, it might be a town somewhere.
Catherine Deveny getting slapped around in the Twittervers today.
Terrible day for the left.
Finland ends it universal basic income experiment.
They must have been incredibly strong.
Next time she should probably use a bike with a seat.
When you think of all the awards we throw around like confetti in this country, plain and simple “Wal Scott-Smith” just doesn’t sound quite right for such a dedicated servant of Australia.
It’s all very well to debate the hypothetical case of POTUS going off his chump, mole. The real case is when most of the MSM go off theirs.
YAM would be in a quandary. As an attention seeking famewhore, she knows that a provocative statement on a day like today gives her the publicity she craves, along with feeding the most hated, victimised narrative. On the other hand, she realises that doing so will cost her money. My bet is that she’ll draw attention to her own hurty feelings, stoking the fire as a ‘victim’. Strange with all her calls to ‘remember’ she has no memory of the victims of Islam.
Deveny’s description of ANZAC day as “bogan Halloween” is actually pretty funny.
What [is] YAMmie…up to today?
Give it time; the sun isn’t up in London yet.
What are YAMmie and Clammy up to today?
Somewhere, don’t recall where, I saw the latter referred to as Clemydia.
I’ll repeat this. The great Judith Curry and Nic Lewis have co-authored a new paper showing the IPCC’s estimates of climate sensitivity, the temperature response to increased CO2, are too high and alarmist.
Abstract
Discussed at Judith’s site.
Deveny’s description of ANZAC day as “bogan Halloween” is actually pretty funny.
But Halloween is a bogan celebration in this country.
She also made reference to the ADF having a rape culture. She’s a fat slob with no redeeming qualities.
The first 5 days after the weekend are the hardest.
This is true.
Oh My! Some surfy gets killed off Bali AND broke his board. Just imagine that if he was gainfully employed doing something productive, this would never have happened……
‘Why is she still in the navy?’
She was punished.
Her official RAN twitter account was disabled and she was ‘counselled’ by the Chief of Naval Staff
The ‘counselling’ probably involved a bit of an old chinwag over a cuppa and bickies.
*Including Qwerty pooves, Squalid?
Cohenite
Let me give you some advice. I know you won’t accept it because, that’s who you are. Generally speaking, my advice has always been pretty sound. If Tim Lambert had listened to me he wouldn’t have been booted.
Stay well away from the science of gerbilling, as you don’t know enough to be able to hold up a science based conversation.
The very soft, almost liquid underbelly, for the gerbilists is economics. The economics destroys them.
Since you don’t understand either the science nor the economics of gerbiling, stay away from all of it.
That’s my humble advice to you.
Deveny’s description of ANZAC day as “bogan Halloween” is actually pretty funny.
It is disrespectful and offensive.
Precisely what one would expect from someone like her.
Dawn service at Gallipoli, piper playing “Flowers of the Forest” then “Lochaber No More” on rotation.
Never seen the two put together before, about time it was done – I’ve always stated they’re a well matched pair. How Flowers o the Forest ever made it as a funeral march I don’t know, beautiful tune. Lochaber No More much better suited to the task.
Serena, agreed:
it was good to hear the Prime Minister of France [ay tribute to the Australians who fought and died alongside the French, the British, New Zealanders, Indians and other to expel a perfidious invader.
What I don’t understand is the preoccupation of the Australians who invaded another Country, and persisted against withering gunfire, and yet withdrew eventually without any tangible result; except for the unnecessary death of thousands of invaders and defenders of that shore. Do the British ‘celebrate’ what was by any measure an ignoble failure. Please inform me if I’ve got this wrong.
I wonder if Ronery’s back from his ancestral worship -all RM Williamed and medallioned up. Must be a real sight. He told us last evening he was having an ancestral worship day (while accusing me of being the son of goat herders). It’s kind of ironic because he slags off at aboriginals at any given opportunity, as that’s what they do. Funny as.
It’s been interesting, there seems to be a bit of a push on the left away from UBIs and towards government job guarantees through public works. Not sure how this doesn’t equate to work-for-the-dole, I guess the pay would be at market rates instead of the crappy dole levels. The calls for a job guarantee would get much louder if we have another Dubbya-style depression, it’s tough sledding at current employment levels.
The wanker in chief transmits a sneering post on Anzac Day.
What a classless wanker.
Transmission ends.
Deveny re ANZAC Day
https://www.pedestrian.tv/news/catherine-deveney-threatened-rape-anzac-day/
Do the British ‘celebrate’ what was by any measure an ignoble failure?
Robert Falcon Scott’s long march and demise.
The Light Brigade’s charge
Gordon at Khartoum
The Poms have long made a virtue of failure, especially when upper-class amateurs are responsible.
Which one, satp? There are so many.
Areff: Thank you for the link (I’m able to get video & sound today) That’s a version I’ve never heard before. A slight variation. Must be some sort of Argyll & Sutherland difference. (btw, that was not the version played at Gallipoli)
No I’m not, Pubbles. Stop it with the fake news, as you recently warned by the blog owner that making defamatory comments would get you and Rones booted if you did it again. Recall, dickhead? Umm
Last evening, Ronery said he was going to the dawn service for some sort of ancestral worship thing he’s got going. Suggesting this is an attack on Anzac Day is another example of your defamatory nature. Go pour drinks and fuck off, you fake news artist.
MichelLasouris
The original plan was clever and might have been a great thing.
Turkey neutralized and the Russians supported = No Communist takeover.
It failed, largely because of 2 things.
1: After the initial idea failed a series of ad-hoc stopgap plans.
2: One little boat.
In the night of 8th March Nusret created a single line of 20 mines in the Erenköy Bay. This line was unique as she was parallel to the shore. This new single mine line consisting of 20 mines, changed the whole history.
Of the 16 capital ships that sailed in the Dardanelles that morning HMS Ocean, HMS Irresistible and Bouvet never returned. HMS Inflexible and Gaulios had to be beached at the near by small island in order to be rescued. Suffren heavily damaged by Turkish guns had to be docked at Malta for intensive repairs.
And as harsh as it sounds the casualties in Turkey were what the Western front would have called “all quiet”.
Huh? Calling you a wanker is defamatory?
Allow me to seek redress.
My deepest apologies to all wankers for slurring your name. No offence was intended.
Looks like Australia is going to lose Harry Harris to South Korea.
What a pity.
Deveny trying one of those new reinforced-concrete pushbikes:
https://imgur.com/S1uJiTC
WARNING
– Do NOT view within 1 hour of meals.
– Possible dizziness and revulsion.
– Nightmares may persist for a few days after viewing.
Talk about a “Halloween look”:
https://imgur.com/wWwzU53
WARNING
– Do NOT view within 1 hour of meals.
– Possible dizziness and revulsion.
– Nightmares may persist for a few days after viewing.
South Korea has just become what is probably the most important ambassadorship for the US.
Australia is about as important as the US sending an ambassador to Tennessee.
Not just that, Pubbles, but the wanker comment is site trade marked for Rones. At least try to be original, you redneck swine. Your accusation that by mocking Ronery for ancestral worship is sneering at Anzac Day is defamatory, you fakenews bullshit artist. You can’t stop your dishonesty. Ingrained.
Yes, by going and pouring drinks or washing the toilets.
Now that’s also fakenews too, I suspect.
The 4 brats who desecrated the ANZAC memorial last Sunday will not face charges at this time:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/video/w/vandals-desecrate-war-memorial-ahead-of-anzac-day/vp-AAwgqsL
Apart from the British examples that areff mentioned, the Americans still remember the Alamo.
As to the “unnecessary death of thousands” bit, look, I’m no military scholar but no one can really know how the war, and the world, would have turned out if we’d done things differently. What I do know is that that campaign shaped our national consciousness, and those experiences shaped the men who came back here and helped shape Australia into the place it is today. So, was it unnecessary? I don’t know. Was it important to our country? Absolutely.
And that’s why it deserves to be commemorated.
Why so sensitive to the moniker “wanker” JC?
As stated above, it fits nobody better than it fits you.
Once again, I state my apologies to all wankers, for unintentionally lowering their status.
Do the British ‘celebrate’ what was by any measure an ignoble failure.
Yes.
And commemorate is the better word, not celebrate.
Again, another example of fakenews. You know very well that has been trade marked from Rones. The criticism is leveled to your lack of originality.
Really? You’re actually implying that Rones is not the biggest wanker posting at this site? More fake news?
Yea, now go pour drinks dickhead. You’re starting to bore the shit out of me.
Why did they have to insert the didgeridoo into the Villers Bretonneux dawn service?
What I do know is that that campaign shaped our national consciousness, and those experiences shaped the men who came back here and helped shape Australia into the place it is today.
It should also be noted that Gallipoli helped define modern Turkey.
Alas, the political elites in both countries are presently busy repudiating the legacy Gallipoli bequeathed to their nations.
Outpost Wanker seems to be sending some very garbled transmissions.
Perhaps overcome by shame of pussyhood, on this day of commemorating men.
Transmission ends.
They opened the new Perth Children’s Hospital the other day with a ceremony that included holding an aboriginal baby over a pile of burning gum leaves.
What a country.
When Clammy fell off her bike at Flinders St, they could have left her there as a bollard?
Both countries have now fallen to authoritarian extremists.
Never forget, today in Australia two homos can get married in a park but can’t suck on a fag afterwards.
Pubbles, you’ve developed some real class act pals since you’ve graced us with your comments (after lavatory pronto closed down). Marcus Adonis, Rones, Memorydolt. Class all the way, pubbles. You really pick them well.
Lol More malicious fake news. Can’t help himself.
+1
Hence, VW and other EU OEMs’ contempt for US EPA emissions testing.
My mistake. Radio direction finder was reading backward.
Transmissions from call-sign Wanker aren’t coming from the front.
Call-sign Wanker is transmitting from an REMF bunker.
Please amend all logs with this correction.
Transmission ends.
There are some real brave soldiers here, Pubbles. Guys who have done real service to the country by doing several tours of duty in various hot-spots around the world. They are generally silent about their service, because they’re not the sort who boast about it. You wouldn’t know this because you’re taken by shallow, boastful ancestor worshipers, you moron.
Yassmin Abdul Muckymouth might take solace in the fact that her disrespect has inspired many of her age cohort to take a moment to honor their dead great great uncles.
Deveny trying one of those new reinforced-concrete pushbikes:
https://imgur.com/S1uJiTC
On a bicycle built for two. I feel a song coming on.
Command transmission to call-sign Wanker:
Copy & paste some of my ancestor worship.
Do it now…. .
Command Transmission ends.
From the “so crazy it has to be true” file:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/man-who-claimed-to-be-hitlers-son-making-life-hell-for-neighbours/ar-AAwgxxw?ocid=spartandhp
And this:
https://www.perthnow.com.au/sport/soccer/liverpool-fan-stabbed-outside-anfield-as-roma-ultras-attack-home-supporters-with-belts-ng-1f1493699d64b7093123fa3befd64d54
I know soccer fans have never had the best reputation, but does it feel like sports crowds around the world a becoming just a little bit more feral lately?
They’ve opened an indigenous medicine unit ?
The early part of you silly blog suggests you’re living under the shadow of your father’s military career where you lay it on pretty thickly. You also appear at times to imply you’re a former military man yourself, which is untrue. It’s fake news, Pubbles. You have as much rank as anyone else here who never enlisted, so turn it off. You’re a barmaid.
My ancestors and family members have been kicked out, booted , deported , escorted and removed from continents and islands for over 400 years. The reasons for this forced removal and migration of our family over this 400 year period where stealing , unpaid gambling debts, drunkenness and for as little as shaggin’ the gentries wife. We have never complained of this unjust treatment and never will. Some of our kin followed the riff raff to this new country and settled as free men. Family members have spilt blood in France, Nrth. Africa and Korea and today we thank Australia for giving us a home for these last 144 years.
That’s a great way of putting, Trader.
A Fresno State University professor who celebrated the death of Barbara Bush in a profanity-laced rant on Twitter will not be disciplined, the university’s president said in a statement late Tuesday.
This bloated femmosaurus would be an excellent role model for Clammy, Badham and Deveney, in more ways than one.
Why did they have to insert the didgeridoo into the Villers Bretonneux dawn service?
You’d have to know who ”they” is to answer that.
It could be to honour the many Aborigines who volunteered and served in France, or it could be the usual rubbing our noses in it and divisiveness.
This bloated femmosaurus would be an excellent role model for Clammy, Badham and Deveney, in more ways than one.
The Fresno Feral.
REMF call-sign Wanker tells some lies. Thus we know it really is the wanker, & the REMF post has not been overrun by the tea lady.
This is the same Wanker who made fake accusations of defamation above.
FMD, does the wanking by this Wanker never stop?
And the Command was not obeyed. What a Wanker.
Perhaps one too many Saigon Tea, to cover the shame the impotent feel on this day of commemorating men?
Transmission ends.
It’s not like the guy didn’t warn us.
“We’re gonna win so much,” then-candidate Donald Trump advised supporters, “you may even get tired of winning.”
“And you’ll say, ‘Please! Please! It’s too much winning! We can’t take it anymore, Mr. President, it’s too much’.”
By this point in his oration, Mr. Trump is yelling and the crowd it roaring.
“And I’ll say, ‘No, it isn’t. We have to keep winning. We have to win more. We’re gonna win more. We’re gonna win so much’.”
And so it has come to pass.
Amid all the press frothing and Democrat demagoguery over the phantom Russia collusion scandal, President Trumphas been systematically and persistently chalking up victory after victory, making good on a long list of promises he made during the campaign.
Unlike in the US…
Husband of former Senate leader pleads not guilty to sex assaulting men and sharing nude photos without consent
A Democrat of course. Otherwise the story would be on high rotation everywhere.
There you go again, Pubbles. Fake news and unoriginal. Sad. Just a sad barmaid.
That’s exactly what I mean when I say many people want to take a step back from technology and go back to a more simple existence. Take a look at “Earth Hour” when they sit in the dark and burn candles… not because it reduces CO2, those candles generate much more CO2 than what the light bulbs generate, but the reason is to feel primitive for a while, forget the pressure of modernity.
Same thing about urban coffee shop dwellers, wedged in boxy houses alongside a highway overpass who genuinely believe they would be very knowledgeable about running a farm. They don’t think about a modern farm, they think about some little cottage and a potato patch.
It’s nice to sit in your garden, or walk in the park, or sleep in a tent. People spend too much time in a concrete jungle they go a bit nuts.