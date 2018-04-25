Wednesday Forum: April 25, 2018

Posted on 11:50 am, April 25, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
108 Responses to Wednesday Forum: April 25, 2018

  2. Peter Greagg
    #2695007, posted on April 25, 2018 at 11:53 am

    Perhaps I should be Captain?

  4. Mother Lode
    #2695014, posted on April 25, 2018 at 11:55 am

    (Sorry, that was meant for Socktimus)

  5. Chris
    #2695016, posted on April 25, 2018 at 11:56 am

    In!
    For Timbo Fischface:

    Tim, what an outstanding idea.

    May we also ask you to recommend the wonderful Margaret Court for promotion to Field Marshal? Recognising her services to freedom of speech, sport and Christianity when there is creeping barrage fire of ‘virtue’-signalling would be a true act of courage and strengthen Australian political discourse in the face of a mob.

    Are you up for the defense of the highest Australian values?

  6. Exit Stage Right
    #2695018, posted on April 25, 2018 at 11:56 am

    In the team! I promise not to tamper with my balls.

  7. m0nty
    #2695022, posted on April 25, 2018 at 11:58 am

    Pies to win today. Which probably means Bombers will prevail as I’m 1/8 in my tips this week.

  8. Infidel Tiger
    #2695023, posted on April 25, 2018 at 11:59 am

    Jesse Kelly®
    @JesseKellyDC

    Why do I need an AR-15? Because some day the government may tell me I’m not allowed to put my sick son on a plane and fly him to Italy for treatment. And believe me when I tell you I WILL be putting him on that plane. #AlfieEvans

  9. a happy little debunker
    #2695024, posted on April 25, 2018 at 11:59 am

    The Guardian goes into overdrive with indigenous dispossession and the ‘frontier wars’ as a measure of disrespect on ANZAC day.

  10. egg_
    #2695026, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    May we also ask you to recommend the wonderful Margaret Court for promotion to Field Marshal?

    +1

    For services rendered to the ANZACs in the face of a full-on YAM onslaught.

  11. Chris
    #2695027, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    The Guardian goes into overdrive with indigenous dispossession and the ‘frontier wars’ as a measure of disrespect on ANZAC day.

    In other news, water is wet.

  12. OneWorldGovernment
    #2695028, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    Top Ender proposed posthumous awards for some navy blokes.

    And the kick back was ‘let it go’.

    Do you ‘folk’ actually understand that the FEW that TE is talking about were denied recognition by the almighty fucking powers that be.

    Well fuck them

    If some dick face prick wants Monash to be the same as Napolean then at least honor the MEN, Australian Men, that TE references.

    Fuck the lot of you.

  13. stackja
    #2695029, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    Youth in my Sydney suburb are attending many ANZAC commemorations. So much respect.

  14. Roger.
    #2695030, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    The Guardian goes into overdrive with indigenous dispossession and the ‘frontier wars’ as a measure of disrespect on ANZAC day.

    What do the indigenous diggers think? Did they care to ask them?

  15. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2695033, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    Socialism news.

    “This Is Mushrooming” – Nicaragua Teeters On The Brink Of Revolution As US Pulls Diplomats

    The demonstrations in Managua echo the violence that unfolded in Venezuela – another Latin American socialist paradise – last summer. And if Ortega should fall, the collapse of his government could inspire Venezuelans to make one last push for the ouster of Nicolas Maduro, who bears the brunt of the blame for the country’s financial crisis.

    Yep, the same Ortega who took over the place in a revolution, left office, then got himself elected again like Chavez in Venezuela. The rest is predictable.

    Funny how lefties never learn that what they are proposing has failed utterly everywhere.

  16. stackja
    #2695035, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    Wal Scott-Smith retires as chief cenotaph attendant
    Nick Hansen, The Daily Telegraph
    April 25, 2018 8:12am
    WAL SCOTT-SMITH, 96, never fired a shot in war, or charged onto the muddy battlefields of Europe.

    But he has quietly, and tirelessly, served his country for 78 years.

    The chief cenotaph attendant at the Martin Place Cenotaph signed off today to a standing ovation at the end of the city’s iconic Dawn Service.

    Mr Scott-Smith had been on scene since just after midnight, arranging tributes and ensuring the marble plinth, statues and inscription “To our glorious dead” were beaming.

    He then stood by the Cenotaph for an hour in the morning chill while the ceremony took place.

    Then came his own unexpected tribute, as the crowd heard he had taken up the roll after cancer surgery in his early years cruelled his dreams of following his father’s footsteps into the army.

    “I’ve enjoyed every minute,” Mr Scott-Smith said, adding he was stunned when the crowd rose in his Honour this morning.

    “I just said that I was going to retire, I didn’t expect it to happen the way it did. I intended to just walk away when it was finished’

    “Next year I’ll come, sit in the chair over there, and point at the fellas doing it here, and if they’re not doing it I’ll go crook.”

    The crowd also heard today, Mr Scott-Smith has twice escaped hospital, including morphine drips, in order to check on and look after the Martin Place Cenotaph.

  17. OneWorldGovernment
    #2695038, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    Top Ender
    #2694996, posted on April 25, 2018 at 11:41 am

    People who died in combat and who should have received a VC in the RAN:

    Hec Waller
    Teddy Sheean
    Robert Rankin
    Francis Emms
    “Buck” Taylor

    But because the Mention in Despatches was the only other posthumous decoration they could have received that’s what they got. Except for Rankin, who got nothing.

    You’d think with all of the retrospective righting of wrongs these days they’d at least have received a Bravery Medal. But no.

    Then again, they were all white heterosexual males, so there’s your problem.

    Absolutely and agree whole heartedly.

    Monash did his job far and above what others were doing.

    Pershing would not let American soldiers near him again.

    But our Australian sailors have never been recognised.

  18. Boambee John
    #2695040, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    m0nty
    #2695022, posted on April 25, 2018 at 11:58 am
    Pies to win today. Which probably means Bombers will prevail as I’m 1/8 in my tips this week.

    m0nty, why are you littering the thread with GayFL gossip when you should be using the IT skills you have gained running a fantasy footbsll site to help an old codger with failing memory to find all his comments forecasting imminent indictments for Shrillary and her colleagues?

  19. OneWorldGovernment
    #2695041, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    BrettW
    #2694987, posted on April 25, 2018 at 11:34 am

    OWG,
    I know Ian Coate well and have visited his home in Perth. Originally met him in 1999 when he was living in Brisbane. Very talented and a nicer guy could not hope to meet. He is ex Army as is his wife and has a son now serving. Well known for his military art. He has just released a children’s book about Drop Bears and created Mythic Australia. I think Muddy mentioned the book recently. Has been working on Mythic idea for 16 years.

    Thank you BrettW

    My first request, his wife whom I much respect responded to my question.

    I explained to her why I wanted the picture as an avatar and where I would use it.

    I even said I will call myself OneWorldGovernment.

    I am grateful and to me it encapsulates Australian Fighting Forces.

    Perhaps some may want it tattooed!

  20. Turnip
    #2695043, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    Please do not read this.

  21. stackja
    #2695044, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Elliott, Harold Edward (Pompey) (1878–1931)
    by A. J. Hill
    This article was published in Australian Dictionary of Biography, Volume 8, (MUP), 1981

    Elliott’s deep and abiding sense of injustice combined with the strain of his war service and his ceaseless activity to undermine his health. Early in 1931 he was in hospital under treatment for blood pressure. When discharged he did not return to the Senate. Soon afterwards he was found with a wound in the arm and was rushed to hospital where he died on 23 March. An inquest returned a verdict of suicide. ‘Pompey’ Elliott was buried with full military honours in Burwood cemetery. His wife and children survived him.

  22. Infidel Tiger
    #2695045, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    The Lighthorsemen is on Fox Classics.

  23. Nick
    #2695046, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    Pies to win today.

    A pie is the last thing you need, Monty.

  24. Chris
    #2695048, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    Perhaps some may want it tattooed!

    A worthy subject for art, but I wouldn’t presume to put it on my skin.

    There is a sweet young thing in my workplace with an ornate key tattooed behind her ear. It’s cute. She and her father went together and got the same tattoo. It honours her grandfather and great-uncle who both fought on the western front and had that tattoo.

  25. stackja
    #2695049, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2695033, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    Ortega, Sandinista ‘hero’.

  26. Roger.
    #2695051, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    Where does it end? Mona Shindi VC and bar.

    Ah yes, the RAN Captain who defended jihad in a navy personnel journal, stating that it was the Muslim Ummah’s right to defend itself (I’m going from memory, but I believe that’s what she wrote).

    Why is she still in the navy?

  27. egg_
    #2695054, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    What are YAMmie and Clammy up to today?

  28. thefrolickingmole
    #2695055, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    Its becoming plain that the intersection of crazy & mad there sits the people who seem entirely comfortable with the idea of

    a: Using a document paid for by the opposition party as “proof” to launch an investigation into $150000 of facebook trolling by the Wussians to legitimize a President.
    b: Openly fantasizing about removing the President from office based on him giving them hurty feels.
    c: Having no regurd for their own future position when one of their candidates does win an election.

    Theyd rather cause a constitutional crisis/civil war than accept an election outcome.

    Monty defend your Trump derangement syndrome loons in the following video.

    Political dramas Homeland and Designated Survivor have recently explored how a president could be removed from office using the 25th amendment to the US constitution. It can only be triggered if the president is deemed ‘unfit for office’. But how would it work in reality? Who would be needed to trigger it? And why has it never been used before? The Guardian’s US political reporter Sabrina Siddiqui explains

    And it starts with referencing the movie “airforce one” and goes downhill from there..

  29. Roger.
    #2695056, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    ROTFLMAO:

    Yassmin is going to the St Gallen Symposium next week.

    Her bio describes her as “an internationally renowned speaker on the topic of unconscious bias”.

    This year’s symposium theme is “Beyond the End of Work”.

    As Yass hasn’t worked since taking leave from Shell that’s something she is an expert on.

  30. egg_
    #2695057, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    Yassmin Abdel-Magied
    @yassmin_a
    Apr 17
    I am genuinely at a loss as to what to do next Wednesday.

  31. Nick
    #2695059, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    I am genuinely at a loss as to what to do next Wednesday.

    Pure attention seeking. What would that roe rag be doing on Anzac Day when she lives in the UK?

  32. egg_
    #2695060, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    Clementine Ford
    ‏@clementine_ford
    Thanks to the two gents who so graciously helped me when I fell off my bike at Flinders intersection tonight. You’re peaches. I should say, fell off my bike while stationary. #woundedpride
    2:15 AM – 24 Apr 2018

  33. thefrolickingmole
    #2695061, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    stackja

    Pompeys wife probably didnt help, a mad Commie by all accounts.
    Poor bugger, obvious his war service badly affected him.

  34. Nick
    #2695063, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    Lost, one bicycle seat….

  35. JC
    #2695065, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Kumquat head from the other thread.

    m0nty
    #2695013, posted on April 25, 2018 at 11:55 am

    Comey should send a thank you letter to Trump for making his book a smash hit best seller, he’d be rolling in the readies.

    Think of it as a temporary bank balance. The lawyering up he needs will break him.

  36. Infidel Tiger
    #2695066, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Yassmin Abdel-Magied
    @yassmin_a
    Apr 17
    I am genuinely at a loss as to what to do next Wednesday.

    You could go fuck yourself?

    Clapham Common is nice too.

  37. nemkat
    #2695067, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    Monash did his job far and above what others were doing.

    Pershing would not let American soldiers near him again.

    Far and above what other Australian Commanders were doing? That’s a slur.

    Pershing was unaware that a few hundred of his men had been placed under foreign command.
    When it was brought to his attention, he pulled them out.

    The undertone of the current Monashmania campaign in the media is: Monash was a victim, and it’s up to us to redress that, or we’re bad people.
    Also implicit in the campaign is the notion that we must repudiate our forebears for their alleged prejudices against Monash.

    Very sinister.

  38. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2695068, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    What are YAMmie and Clammy up to today?

    A bit foggy first thing in the morning, but I kept seeing the word Devenish appear in posts. I thought it was a new adjective to describe something riddled with all the horrors of a bitter and twisted female deriving from the noun Deveney. I gather now, it might be a town somewhere.

  39. Confused Old Misfit
    #2695069, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    Catherine Deveny getting slapped around in the Twittervers today.

  40. Infidel Tiger
    #2695070, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    Terrible day for the left.

    Finland ends it universal basic income experiment.

  41. Infidel Tiger
    #2695071, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    Clementine Ford
    ‏@clementine_ford
    Thanks to the two gents who so graciously helped me when I fell off my bike at Flinders intersection tonight. You’re peaches. I should say, fell off my bike while stationary. #woundedpride
    2:15 AM – 24 Apr 2018

    They must have been incredibly strong.

    Next time she should probably use a bike with a seat.

  42. Marcus
    #2695072, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    stackja
    #2695035, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:10 pm
    Wal Scott-Smith retires as chief cenotaph attendant
    Nick Hansen, The Daily Telegraph
    April 25, 2018 8:12am
    WAL SCOTT-SMITH, 96, never fired a shot in war, or charged onto the muddy battlefields of Europe.

    But he has quietly, and tirelessly, served his country for 78 years.

    The chief cenotaph attendant at the Martin Place Cenotaph signed off today to a standing ovation at the end of the city’s iconic Dawn Service.

    Mr Scott-Smith had been on scene since just after midnight, arranging tributes and ensuring the marble plinth, statues and inscription “To our glorious dead” were beaming.

    He then stood by the Cenotaph for an hour in the morning chill while the ceremony took place.

    When you think of all the awards we throw around like confetti in this country, plain and simple “Wal Scott-Smith” just doesn’t sound quite right for such a dedicated servant of Australia.

  43. DrBeauGan
    #2695073, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    thefrolickingmole
    #2695055, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:32 pm
    Its becoming plain that the intersection of crazy & mad there sits the people who seem entirely comfortable with the idea of

    a: Using a document paid for by the opposition party as “proof” to launch an investigation into $150000 of facebook trolling by the Wussians to legitimize a President.
    b: Openly fantasizing about removing the President from office based on him giving them hurty feels.
    c: Having no regurd for their own future position when one of their candidates does win an election.

    Theyd rather cause a constitutional crisis/civil war than accept an election outcome.

    Monty defend your Trump derangement syndrome loons in the following video.

    It’s all very well to debate the hypothetical case of POTUS going off his chump, mole. The real case is when most of the MSM go off theirs.

  44. Nick
    #2695074, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    YAM would be in a quandary. As an attention seeking famewhore, she knows that a provocative statement on a day like today gives her the publicity she craves, along with feeding the most hated, victimised narrative. On the other hand, she realises that doing so will cost her money. My bet is that she’ll draw attention to her own hurty feelings, stoking the fire as a ‘victim’. Strange with all her calls to ‘remember’ she has no memory of the victims of Islam.

  45. egg_
    #2695075, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    I should say, fell off my bike while stationary p1ssed.
    2:15 AM – 24 Apr 2018

  46. C.L.
    #2695076, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    Deveny’s description of ANZAC day as “bogan Halloween” is actually pretty funny.

  47. Roger.
    #2695077, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    What [is] YAMmie…up to today?

    Give it time; the sun isn’t up in London yet.

  48. Boambee John
    #2695078, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    What are YAMmie and Clammy up to today?

    Somewhere, don’t recall where, I saw the latter referred to as Clemydia.

  49. cohenite
    #2695079, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    I’ll repeat this. The great Judith Curry and Nic Lewis have co-authored a new paper showing the IPCC’s estimates of climate sensitivity, the temperature response to increased CO2, are too high and alarmist.

    Abstract

    Energy budget estimates of equilibrium climate sensitivity (ECS) and transient climate response (TCR) are derived based on the best estimates and uncertainty ranges for forcing provided in the IPCC Fifth Assessment Scientific Report (AR5). Recent revisions to greenhouse gas forcing and post-1990 ozone and aerosol forcing estimates are incorporated and the forcing data extended from 2011 to 2016. Reflecting recent evidence against strong aerosol forcing, its AR5 uncertainty lower bound is increased slightly. Using a 1869–1882 base period and a 2007−2016 final period, which are well-matched for volcanic activity and influence from internal variability, medians are derived for ECS of 1.50 K (5−95%: 1.05−2.45 K) and for TCR of 1.20 K (5−95%: 0.9−1.7 K). These estimates both have much lower upper bounds than those from a predecessor study using AR5 data ending in 2011. Using infilled, globally-complete temperature data gives slightly higher estimates; a median of 1.66 K for ECS (5−95%: 1.15−2.7 K) and 1.33 K for TCR (5−95%:1.0−1.90 K). These ECS estimates reflect climate feedbacks over the historical period, assumed time-invariant. Allowing for possible time-varying climate feedbacks increases the median ECS estimate to 1.76 K (5−95%: 1.2−3.1 K), using infilled temperature data. Possible biases from non-unit forcing efficacy, temperature estimation issues and variability in sea-surface temperature change patterns are examined and found to be minor when using globally-complete temperature data. These results imply that high ECS and TCR values derived from a majority of CMIP5 climate models are inconsistent with observed warming during the historical period.

    Discussed at Judith’s site.

  50. Roger.
    #2695080, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    Deveny’s description of ANZAC day as “bogan Halloween” is actually pretty funny.

    But Halloween is a bogan celebration in this country.

  51. JC
    #2695081, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    Deveny’s description of ANZAC day as “bogan Halloween” is actually pretty funny.

    She also made reference to the ADF having a rape culture. She’s a fat slob with no redeeming qualities.

  52. Some History
    #2695082, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    The first 5 days after the weekend are the hardest.

  53. Chris
    #2695083, posted on April 25, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    The first 5 days after the weekend are the hardest.

    This is true.

  54. MichelLasouris
    #2695085, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    Oh My! Some surfy gets killed off Bali AND broke his board. Just imagine that if he was gainfully employed doing something productive, this would never have happened……

  55. Des Deskperson
    #2695086, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    ‘Why is she still in the navy?’

    She was punished.

    Her official RAN twitter account was disabled and she was ‘counselled’ by the Chief of Naval Staff

    The ‘counselling’ probably involved a bit of an old chinwag over a cuppa and bickies.

  56. egg_
    #2695087, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    Blair’s Law
    Coined by Australian journalist, Tim Blair as “the ongoing process by which the world’s multiple idiocies are becoming one giant, useless force.”
    1. The alliance between the radical Left* and extremist Islamists is an example of Blair’s Law.

    *Including Qwerty pooves, Squalid?

  57. JC
    #2695088, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    Cohenite

    Let me give you some advice. I know you won’t accept it because, that’s who you are. Generally speaking, my advice has always been pretty sound. If Tim Lambert had listened to me he wouldn’t have been booted.

    Stay well away from the science of gerbilling, as you don’t know enough to be able to hold up a science based conversation.

    The very soft, almost liquid underbelly, for the gerbilists is economics. The economics destroys them.

    Since you don’t understand either the science nor the economics of gerbiling, stay away from all of it.

    That’s my humble advice to you.

  58. Delta A
    #2695089, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    Deveny’s description of ANZAC day as “bogan Halloween” is actually pretty funny.

    It is disrespectful and offensive.

    Precisely what one would expect from someone like her.

  59. Serena at the Pub
    #2695090, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    Dawn service at Gallipoli, piper playing “Flowers of the Forest” then “Lochaber No More” on rotation.
    Never seen the two put together before, about time it was done – I’ve always stated they’re a well matched pair. How Flowers o the Forest ever made it as a funeral march I don’t know, beautiful tune. Lochaber No More much better suited to the task.

  61. MichelLasouris
    #2695092, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    it was good to hear the Prime Minister of France [ay tribute to the Australians who fought and died alongside the French, the British, New Zealanders, Indians and other to expel a perfidious invader.
    What I don’t understand is the preoccupation of the Australians who invaded another Country, and persisted against withering gunfire, and yet withdrew eventually without any tangible result; except for the unnecessary death of thousands of invaders and defenders of that shore. Do the British ‘celebrate’ what was by any measure an ignoble failure. Please inform me if I’ve got this wrong.

  62. JC
    #2695094, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    I wonder if Ronery’s back from his ancestral worship -all RM Williamed and medallioned up. Must be a real sight. He told us last evening he was having an ancestral worship day (while accusing me of being the son of goat herders). It’s kind of ironic because he slags off at aboriginals at any given opportunity, as that’s what they do. Funny as.

  63. m0nty
    #2695095, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    Terrible day for the left.

    Finland ends it universal basic income experiment.

    It’s been interesting, there seems to be a bit of a push on the left away from UBIs and towards government job guarantees through public works. Not sure how this doesn’t equate to work-for-the-dole, I guess the pay would be at market rates instead of the crappy dole levels. The calls for a job guarantee would get much louder if we have another Dubbya-style depression, it’s tough sledding at current employment levels.

  64. Serena at the Pub
    #2695096, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    The wanker in chief transmits a sneering post on Anzac Day.
    What a classless wanker.

    Transmission ends.

  66. areff
    #2695099, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    Do the British ‘celebrate’ what was by any measure an ignoble failure?

    Robert Falcon Scott’s long march and demise.
    The Light Brigade’s charge
    Gordon at Khartoum

    The Poms have long made a virtue of failure, especially when upper-class amateurs are responsible.

  67. DrBeauGan
    #2695100, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    Serena at the Pub
    #2695096, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:14 pm
    The wanker in chief transmits a sneering post on Anzac Day.
    What a classless wanker.

    Which one, satp? There are so many.

  68. Serena at the Pub
    #2695101, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    Areff: Thank you for the link (I’m able to get video & sound today) That’s a version I’ve never heard before. A slight variation. Must be some sort of Argyll & Sutherland difference. (btw, that was not the version played at Gallipoli)

  69. JC
    #2695102, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    No I’m not, Pubbles. Stop it with the fake news, as you recently warned by the blog owner that making defamatory comments would get you and Rones booted if you did it again. Recall, dickhead? Umm

    Last evening, Ronery said he was going to the dawn service for some sort of ancestral worship thing he’s got going. Suggesting this is an attack on Anzac Day is another example of your defamatory nature. Go pour drinks and fuck off, you fake news artist.

  70. thefrolickingmole
    #2695103, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    MichelLasouris

    The original plan was clever and might have been a great thing.
    Turkey neutralized and the Russians supported = No Communist takeover.

    It failed, largely because of 2 things.
    1: After the initial idea failed a series of ad-hoc stopgap plans.
    2: One little boat.

    In the night of 8th March Nusret created a single line of 20 mines in the Erenköy Bay. This line was unique as she was parallel to the shore. This new single mine line consisting of 20 mines, changed the whole history.
    Of the 16 capital ships that sailed in the Dardanelles that morning HMS Ocean, HMS Irresistible and Bouvet never returned. HMS Inflexible and Gaulios had to be beached at the near by small island in order to be rescued. Suffren heavily damaged by Turkish guns had to be docked at Malta for intensive repairs.

    And as harsh as it sounds the casualties in Turkey were what the Western front would have called “all quiet”.

  71. Serena at the Pub
    #2695104, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    Huh? Calling you a wanker is defamatory?
    Allow me to seek redress.

    My deepest apologies to all wankers for slurring your name. No offence was intended.

  72. Roger.
    #2695105, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    Looks like Australia is going to lose Harry Harris to South Korea.

    What a pity.

  73. Some History
    #2695106, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    Deveny trying one of those new reinforced-concrete pushbikes:
    https://imgur.com/S1uJiTC

    WARNING

    – Do NOT view within 1 hour of meals.
    – Possible dizziness and revulsion.
    – Nightmares may persist for a few days after viewing.

  74. Some History
    #2695107, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    Talk about a “Halloween look”:
    https://imgur.com/wWwzU53

    WARNING

    – Do NOT view within 1 hour of meals.
    – Possible dizziness and revulsion.
    – Nightmares may persist for a few days after viewing.

  75. Serena at the Pub
    #2695108, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    Looks like Australia is going to lose Harry Harris to South Korea.

    South Korea has just become what is probably the most important ambassadorship for the US.

    Australia is about as important as the US sending an ambassador to Tennessee.

  76. JC
    #2695109, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    Huh? Calling you a wanker is defamatory?

    Not just that, Pubbles, but the wanker comment is site trade marked for Rones. At least try to be original, you redneck swine. Your accusation that by mocking Ronery for ancestral worship is sneering at Anzac Day is defamatory, you fakenews bullshit artist. You can’t stop your dishonesty. Ingrained.

    Allow me to seek redress.

    Yes, by going and pouring drinks or washing the toilets.

    My deepest apologies to all wankers for slurring your name. No offence was intended.

    Now that’s also fakenews too, I suspect.

  77. cohenite
    #2695110, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    The 4 brats who desecrated the ANZAC memorial last Sunday will not face charges at this time:

    https://www.msn.com/en-au/video/w/vandals-desecrate-war-memorial-ahead-of-anzac-day/vp-AAwgqsL

  78. Marcus
    #2695111, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    MichelLasouris
    #2695092, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:11 pm
    it was good to hear the Prime Minister of France [ay tribute to the Australians who fought and died alongside the French, the British, New Zealanders, Indians and other to expel a perfidious invader.
    What I don’t understand is the preoccupation of the Australians who invaded another Country, and persisted against withering gunfire, and yet withdrew eventually without any tangible result; except for the unnecessary death of thousands of invaders and defenders of that shore. Do the British ‘celebrate’ what was by any measure an ignoble failure. Please inform me if I’ve got this wrong.

    Apart from the British examples that areff mentioned, the Americans still remember the Alamo.

    As to the “unnecessary death of thousands” bit, look, I’m no military scholar but no one can really know how the war, and the world, would have turned out if we’d done things differently. What I do know is that that campaign shaped our national consciousness, and those experiences shaped the men who came back here and helped shape Australia into the place it is today. So, was it unnecessary? I don’t know. Was it important to our country? Absolutely.

    And that’s why it deserves to be commemorated.

  79. Serena at the Pub
    #2695112, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    Why so sensitive to the moniker “wanker” JC?
    As stated above, it fits nobody better than it fits you.

    Once again, I state my apologies to all wankers, for unintentionally lowering their status.

  80. Roger.
    #2695113, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    Do the British ‘celebrate’ what was by any measure an ignoble failure.

    Yes.

    And commemorate is the better word, not celebrate.

  81. JC
    #2695115, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    Why so sensitive to the moniker “wanker” JC?

    Again, another example of fakenews. You know very well that has been trade marked from Rones. The criticism is leveled to your lack of originality.

    As stated above, it fits nobody better than it fits you.

    Really? You’re actually implying that Rones is not the biggest wanker posting at this site? More fake news?

    Once again, I state my apologies to all wankers, for unintentionally lowering their status.

    Yea, now go pour drinks dickhead. You’re starting to bore the shit out of me.

  82. Crossie
    #2695116, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    Why did they have to insert the didgeridoo into the Villers Bretonneux dawn service?

  83. Roger.
    #2695117, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    What I do know is that that campaign shaped our national consciousness, and those experiences shaped the men who came back here and helped shape Australia into the place it is today.

    It should also be noted that Gallipoli helped define modern Turkey.

    Alas, the political elites in both countries are presently busy repudiating the legacy Gallipoli bequeathed to their nations.

  84. Serena at the Pub
    #2695118, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    Outpost Wanker seems to be sending some very garbled transmissions.
    Perhaps overcome by shame of pussyhood, on this day of commemorating men.

    Transmission ends.

  85. Infidel Tiger
    #2695119, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    Why did they have to insert the didgeridoo into the Villers Bretonneux dawn service?

    They opened the new Perth Children’s Hospital the other day with a ceremony that included holding an aboriginal baby over a pile of burning gum leaves.

    What a country.

  86. egg_
    #2695121, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    Deveny trying one of those new reinforced-concrete pushbikes:

    When Clammy fell off her bike at Flinders St, they could have left her there as a bollard?

  87. Infidel Tiger
    #2695122, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    It should also be noted that Gallipoli helped define modern Turkey.

    Alas, the political elites in both countries are presently busy repudiating the legacy Gallipoli bequeathed to their nations.

    Both countries have now fallen to authoritarian extremists.

    Never forget, today in Australia two homos can get married in a park but can’t suck on a fag afterwards.

  88. JC
    #2695123, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    Pubbles, you’ve developed some real class act pals since you’ve graced us with your comments (after lavatory pronto closed down). Marcus Adonis, Rones, Memorydolt. Class all the way, pubbles. You really pick them well.

    Outpost Wanker seems to be sending some very garbled transmissions.
    Perhaps overcome by shame of pussyhood, on this day of commemorating men.

    Lol More malicious fake news. Can’t help himself.

  89. egg_
    #2695124, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    The very soft, almost liquid underbelly, for the gerbilists is economics.

    +1

    Hence, VW and other EU OEMs’ contempt for US EPA emissions testing.

  90. Serena at the Pub
    #2695125, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    My mistake. Radio direction finder was reading backward.
    Transmissions from call-sign Wanker aren’t coming from the front.
    Call-sign Wanker is transmitting from an REMF bunker.
    Please amend all logs with this correction.

    Transmission ends.

  91. JC
    #2695126, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    There are some real brave soldiers here, Pubbles. Guys who have done real service to the country by doing several tours of duty in various hot-spots around the world. They are generally silent about their service, because they’re not the sort who boast about it. You wouldn’t know this because you’re taken by shallow, boastful ancestor worshipers, you moron.

  92. notafan
    #2695127, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    Yassmin Abdul Muckymouth might take solace in the fact that her disrespect has inspired many of her age cohort to take a moment to honor their dead great great uncles.

  93. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2695128, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    Deveny trying one of those new reinforced-concrete pushbikes:
    https://imgur.com/S1uJiTC

    On a bicycle built for two. I feel a song coming on.

  94. Serena at the Pub
    #2695130, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    You wouldn’t know this because you’re taken by shallow, boastful ancestor worshipers, you moron.

    Command transmission to call-sign Wanker:
    Copy & paste some of my ancestor worship.
    Do it now…. .

    Command Transmission ends.

  96. Marcus
    #2695132, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    And this:

    https://www.perthnow.com.au/sport/soccer/liverpool-fan-stabbed-outside-anfield-as-roma-ultras-attack-home-supporters-with-belts-ng-1f1493699d64b7093123fa3befd64d54

    I know soccer fans have never had the best reputation, but does it feel like sports crowds around the world a becoming just a little bit more feral lately?

  97. Nick
    #2695133, posted on April 25, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    They opened the new Perth Children’s Hospital the other day with a ceremony that included holding an aboriginal baby over a pile of burning gum leaves.

    They’ve opened an indigenous medicine unit ?

  98. JC
    #2695134, posted on April 25, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    Copy & paste some of my ancestor worship.
    Do it now…. .

    The early part of you silly blog suggests you’re living under the shadow of your father’s military career where you lay it on pretty thickly. You also appear at times to imply you’re a former military man yourself, which is untrue. It’s fake news, Pubbles. You have as much rank as anyone else here who never enlisted, so turn it off. You’re a barmaid.

  99. Perth Trader
    #2695135, posted on April 25, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    My ancestors and family members have been kicked out, booted , deported , escorted and removed from continents and islands for over 400 years. The reasons for this forced removal and migration of our family over this 400 year period where stealing , unpaid gambling debts, drunkenness and for as little as shaggin’ the gentries wife. We have never complained of this unjust treatment and never will. Some of our kin followed the riff raff to this new country and settled as free men. Family members have spilt blood in France, Nrth. Africa and Korea and today we thank Australia for giving us a home for these last 144 years.

  100. JC
    #2695136, posted on April 25, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    That’s a great way of putting, Trader.

  101. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2695137, posted on April 25, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    A Fresno State University professor who celebrated the death of Barbara Bush in a profanity-laced rant on Twitter will not be disciplined, the university’s president said in a statement late Tuesday.

    This bloated femmosaurus would be an excellent role model for Clammy, Badham and Deveney, in more ways than one.

  102. nemkat
    #2695138, posted on April 25, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Why did they have to insert the didgeridoo into the Villers Bretonneux dawn service?

    You’d have to know who ”they” is to answer that.
    It could be to honour the many Aborigines who volunteered and served in France, or it could be the usual rubbing our noses in it and divisiveness.

  103. Some History
    #2695139, posted on April 25, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    This bloated femmosaurus would be an excellent role model for Clammy, Badham and Deveney, in more ways than one.

    The Fresno Feral.

  104. Serena at the Pub
    #2695140, posted on April 25, 2018 at 2:07 pm

    REMF call-sign Wanker tells some lies. Thus we know it really is the wanker, & the REMF post has not been overrun by the tea lady.
    This is the same Wanker who made fake accusations of defamation above.
    FMD, does the wanking by this Wanker never stop?
    And the Command was not obeyed. What a Wanker.
    Perhaps one too many Saigon Tea, to cover the shame the impotent feel on this day of commemorating men?

    Transmission ends.

  105. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2695142, posted on April 25, 2018 at 2:08 pm

    It’s not like the guy didn’t warn us.

    “We’re gonna win so much,” then-candidate Donald Trump advised supporters, “you may even get tired of winning.”

    “And you’ll say, ‘Please! Please! It’s too much winning! We can’t take it anymore, Mr. President, it’s too much’.”

    By this point in his oration, Mr. Trump is yelling and the crowd it roaring.
    “And I’ll say, ‘No, it isn’t. We have to keep winning. We have to win more. We’re gonna win more. We’re gonna win so much’.”

    And so it has come to pass.

    Amid all the press frothing and Democrat demagoguery over the phantom Russia collusion scandal, President Trumphas been systematically and persistently chalking up victory after victory, making good on a long list of promises he made during the campaign.

  106. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2695143, posted on April 25, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    Never forget, today in Australia two homos can get married in a park but can’t suck on a fag afterwards.

    Unlike in the US…

    Husband of former Senate leader pleads not guilty to sex assaulting men and sharing nude photos without consent

    The estranged husband of former Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault. Bryon Hefner, 30, was released on personal recognizance Tuesday after appearing in Suffolk Superior Court to face charges of sexual assault, distributing nude photos without consent and criminal lewdness. He was also ordered to stay away from the alleged victims and the Massachusetts State House.

    A Democrat of course. Otherwise the story would be on high rotation everywhere.

  107. JC
    #2695144, posted on April 25, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    There you go again, Pubbles. Fake news and unoriginal. Sad. Just a sad barmaid.

  108. Tel
    #2695146, posted on April 25, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    They opened the new Perth Children’s Hospital the other day with a ceremony that included holding an aboriginal baby over a pile of burning gum leaves.

    What a country.

    That’s exactly what I mean when I say many people want to take a step back from technology and go back to a more simple existence. Take a look at “Earth Hour” when they sit in the dark and burn candles… not because it reduces CO2, those candles generate much more CO2 than what the light bulbs generate, but the reason is to feel primitive for a while, forget the pressure of modernity.

    Same thing about urban coffee shop dwellers, wedged in boxy houses alongside a highway overpass who genuinely believe they would be very knowledgeable about running a farm. They don’t think about a modern farm, they think about some little cottage and a potato patch.

    It’s nice to sit in your garden, or walk in the park, or sleep in a tent. People spend too much time in a concrete jungle they go a bit nuts.

