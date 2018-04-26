Blinking Bill

The ALP has blinked on tax policy:
Labor has responded to the government’s decision to drop plans for a 0.5 percent hike in the Medicare Levy to fund the NDIS by dropping its own plans to increase the levy for those earning more than $87,000.
No doubt the raising of a very exorbitant tax, as the raising as much in peace as in war, or the half or even the fifth of the wealth of the nation, would, as well as any gross abuse of power, justify resistance in the people.
Peanut Head will be taking plenty of tax increases to the next election. Just not for those that don’t pay much if any tax anyway.
All the Liars are Corbynistas now.
As midnight filth said, once they get in, they can change everything then.
I bet that the MSM will not refer to Labor’s policy change as a BLACKFLIP.
Sounds like BS.
Of course he will raise taxes.
The SFLs should cut income taxes, use the Wayne Goosestein Treasury models to announce “Four years of surpluses … ” and leave the Liars to raise taxes again to fund their rorts.
BS says no tax increases under his govt. BS has said there will not be a tax increase while he leads the federal government. … “There will be no tax increase under the government I lead”
BS says no tax increases under his govt.
So has he backed down from his threat to impose a minimum tax rate of 30% on trust distributions?