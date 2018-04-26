Blinking Bill

Posted on 2:57 pm, April 26, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

The ALP has blinked on tax policy:

Labor has responded to the government’s decision to drop plans for a 0.5 percent hike in the Medicare Levy to fund the NDIS by dropping its own plans to increase the levy for those earning more than $87,000.

This entry was posted in Taxation. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Blinking Bill

  1. H B Bear
    #2696064, posted on April 26, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    Peanut Head will be taking plenty of tax increases to the next election. Just not for those that don’t pay much if any tax anyway.

    All the Liars are Corbynistas now.

  2. John Constantine
    #2696065, posted on April 26, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    As midnight filth said, once they get in, they can change everything then.

  3. GerardB
    #2696113, posted on April 26, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    I bet that the MSM will not refer to Labor’s policy change as a BLACKFLIP.

  4. Tel
    #2696118, posted on April 26, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    Sounds like BS.

    Of course he will raise taxes.

  5. Boambee John
    #2696123, posted on April 26, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    The SFLs should cut income taxes, use the Wayne Goosestein Treasury models to announce “Four years of surpluses … ” and leave the Liars to raise taxes again to fund their rorts.

  6. stackja
    #2696125, posted on April 26, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    BS says no tax increases under his govt. BS has said there will not be a tax increase while he leads the federal government. … “There will be no tax increase under the government I lead”

  7. Tim Neilson
    #2696147, posted on April 26, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    BS says no tax increases under his govt.

    So has he backed down from his threat to impose a minimum tax rate of 30% on trust distributions?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *