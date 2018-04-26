Friedman 2018

It is just one month away until the 6th ALS Friedman conference, and what will be the biggest and best pro-liberty event in Australia’s history and the highlight of the political year for those of us who believe in free markets, small government, individual freedom, and personal responsibility.

With the best line up of speakers even seen in one place in Australia, over 350 activists, and a program of unparalleled intellectual stimulation, debates and training opportunities, this is one conference anyone interested in politics and who cares about the future of Australia simply can not afford to miss!

AS A BONUS TO ALL CAT READERS, ENTER “CATALLAXY18” ON CHECKOUT AND SAVE 10% OFF THE REGULAR PRICE!

Just some of the amazing speakers from overseas include:

*Dr Tom Palmer from the Atlas Network in Washington DC (USA)

*Jeffrey Tucker from the American Institute for Economic Research (USA)

*Ilya Shapiro and Jon Blanks from the Cato Institute (USA)

*John O’Connell, Chief Of Staff for the Brexit “Vote Leave” campaign (UK)

*Melica Kostic, European Students For Liberty (Serbia)

While some of the Australian Speakers include:

*Professors Ian Plimer, Tony Makin, Sinclair Davidson, Gregory Melleuish & Jason Potts

*Senators James Paterson, Amanda Stoker & David Leyonhjelm

*Former Finance Minister The Hon Nick Minchin

*Climate Skeptic Blogger Jo Nova

*Simon Brehney, Executive Director of Policy at the Institute of Public Affairs

*Tom Switzer, Director of the Centre for Independent Studies

*Warren Mundine AO

*Councillor Jacinta Price

But that’s not all. The conference will also include:

*A cocktail reception and launch of “Against Public Broadcasting: Why and how we should privatise the ABC” by Professor Sinclair Davidson & Dr Chris Berg co-hosted with our friends at the IPA

*A lavish 3 course Gala Dinner and 4 hour drinks package with live musical entertainment and the presentation of the Australian Liberty Awards followed by, as usual, an afterparty with generous bar tab

*A stimulating and fast paste “Geoffrey Robertson Style Hypothetical” exploring hosted by Anthony Morris QC (who may of you would know as the barrister for the persecuted #QUT3

*Training with some of Australia’s leading activists on how you can be the best possible advocate for change

*Debate, debates debates – you might not agree with everyone, but our speakers are guaranteed to be thought provoking and challenge all our preconceptions!

As well as the stimulating company that only true believers in liberty can provide!

This is a chance to catch up with old friends, meet new ones, and have a weekend of that is both fun and educational.

In the last two years close to fifty people missed out on the conference as we were sold out – so don’t make the same mistake this year, book now at www.alsfc.com.au before it is too late!