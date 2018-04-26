Hamilton on free speech

Clive Hamilton has been in the US talking down Australian universities.

Prominent Australian academic Clive Hamilton has told a powerful US congressional committee in Washington that Australian universities are so financially beholden to China that they have abandoned their principles of academic freedom.

Professor Hamilton’s testimony was backed by a warning from prominent US Republican senator Marco Rubio that Australia was increasingly a target for China’s attempts to stifle free speech and expression. “Now the Chinese Communist Party is increasingly exporting its authoritarianism abroad, suppressing speech, stifling free inquiry and controlling the narrative,’’ Senator Rubio told The Australian yesterday. “America, Australia and other like-minded nations must contend with the long arm of China and the growing threat it poses to our open, democratic systems.”

I’m calling “Bullshit”.

The biggest threat to free speech in Australia is the Australian government, the Australian Parliament, and the Australian judiciary. Then there are the state governments …

As for threats to democracy look no further than Clive Hamilton himself.

Here he is talking suspending democratic process:

This is because the implications of 3C, let alone 4C or 5C, are so horrible that we look to any possible scenario to head it off, including the canvassing of “emergency” responses such as the suspension of democratic processes.

Here he is talking about having the ATO audit his political foes:

The public may not have the means to shed light on the murky world of IPA finances, but the Tax Commissioner does. He should open up the Institute’s books to ensure it is complying with the law and to force on the IPA the transparency it demands of others.

Here he is advocating that Australian intelligence services spy on his political foes:

If Australia’s security services are not closely monitoring the activities of denialist activists then they are failing in their responsibilities.

Bottom line – I am less concerned about the Chinese government – who after all want to grow the economy and make money – than I am about the Australian government and left-wing ideologues.

The biggest threat Australian universities face is not paying customers from China or anywhere else* but rather the toxic identity politics that is being exported from the US and its university system.

* Australian lefties often hate to notion of fee paying students because they have the rather romantic notion that the Australian government will step up and either finance the University system (with fewer string attached than paying customers demand) or shrink it back to the elitist system that it was a generation ago.