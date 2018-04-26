Hamilton on free speech

Clive Hamilton has been in the US talking down Australian universities.
Prominent Australian academic Clive Hamilton has told a powerful US congressional committee in Washington that Australian universities are so financially beholden to China that they have abandoned their principles of academic freedom.
Professor Hamilton’s testimony was backed by a warning from prominent US Republican senator Marco Rubio that Australia was increasingly a target for China’s attempts to stifle free speech and expression.
“Now the Chinese Communist Party is increasingly exporting its authoritarianism abroad, suppressing speech, stifling free inquiry and controlling the narrative,’’ Senator Rubio told The Australian yesterday. “America, Australia and other like-minded nations must contend with the long arm of China and the growing threat it poses to our open, democratic systems.”
I’m calling “Bullshit”.
The biggest threat to free speech in Australia is the Australian government, the Australian Parliament, and the Australian judiciary. Then there are the state governments …
As for threats to democracy look no further than Clive Hamilton himself.
Here he is talking suspending democratic process:
This is because the implications of 3C, let alone 4C or 5C, are so horrible that we look to any possible scenario to head it off, including the canvassing of “emergency” responses such as the suspension of democratic processes.
Here he is talking about having the ATO audit his political foes:
The public may not have the means to shed light on the murky world of IPA finances, but the Tax Commissioner does. He should open up the Institute’s books to ensure it is complying with the law and to force on the IPA the transparency it demands of others.
Here he is advocating that Australian intelligence services spy on his political foes:
If Australia’s security services are not closely monitoring the activities of denialist activists then they are failing in their responsibilities.
Bottom line – I am less concerned about the Chinese government – who after all want to grow the economy and make money – than I am about the Australian government and left-wing ideologues.
The biggest threat Australian universities face is not paying customers from China or anywhere else* but rather the toxic identity politics that is being exported from the US and its university system.
* Australian lefties often hate to notion of fee paying students because they have the rather romantic notion that the Australian government will step up and either finance the University system (with fewer string attached than paying customers demand) or shrink it back to the elitist system that it was a generation ago.
How on earth did Hives get a gig in front of a Congressional committee?
100% correct.
How on earth was Hamilton selected as someone with rational views on Australia?
All good Sinc with the exception that we do need to be alert to all forms of Chinese influence. Monk (forget his first name) is a longstanding China watcher and he endorsed much of the claims about China in Hamilton’s collection. Just because Clive is wrong on most things does not make him wrong on everything.
Ent
I’m not sure, but would speculate the government through its Washington embassy would have been questioned about the bald idiot and asked to be for an opinion of him. Either Hockey or one of his minions could have given a glowing report on this asshat. If true it would be incredible.
I’m thinking there’s no way a congressional committee would have anyone testifying without firstly being checked out….. unless of course the other possibility …a D’ratter specifically invited the twerp.
Wrote a book about the ChiCom spy wave. Even BoltA had him on Sky to talk about it.
( BoltA was polite and friendly. Clive could not mention BoltA’s name once. Always a ‘tell’ ).
Paul Monk.
I have enjoyed his articles he used to write in the Fin Review. Not sure that beret in his photo inspires confidence as an intel analyst ?
Where I see Chinese business interests, Hamilton sees a spy reporting back to central government.
The reason these guys are here is to make money.
Not to benefit the big wigs back in Beijing.
Red China subverts Australian universities through its Confucius Institutes. Powerline, 23 Feb 2018:
“Thus, though few Americans know about it, we shouldn’t be surprised that China is waging ideological warfare on American college and university campuses. What’s surprising, perhaps, is the complicity of our colleges and universities.
China fights its ideological battle on American campuses through Confucius Institutes. Since 2004, the Chinese government has planted “Institutes” that offer Chinese language and culture courses at colleges and universities around the world, including more than 100 in the United States. As the National Association of Scholars (NAS) documented in this report, the Confucius Institutes avoid Chinese political history and human rights abuses, portray Taiwan and Tibet as undisputed territories of China, and educate a generation of American students to know nothing more of China than the regime’s official history.
Here’s how deep the whitewash goes. The Chinese director of one Institute said that if a student asked about Tiananmen Square, she would “show a picture and point out the beautiful architecture.”
How does China induce colleges and universities to cooperate in its propaganda war? According to the NAS report, it does so not just by providing funding, free textbooks, and teachers, but also by attracting full-tuition paying Chinese students, funding scholarships for Americans to study abroad, and serving as a conduit through which college presidents and administrators enjoy trips to and state dinners in China.
Sen. Marco Rubio raised the matter of Confucius Institutes during an Intelligence Committee briefing last week. You can watch the video here. Rubio prefaces his comments on the Confucius Institute with an excellent short summary of the overall Chinese threat.”
China and Hamilton are both bad news and to be avoided.
Rafe – at the margin who do I trust more (or distrust more if you like)? A foreign government, my own government, or Clive Hamilton? Who can do me and and my family and friends more harm, a foreign government, my own government, or Clive Hamilton? Who believes it is glorious to be rich, a foreign government, my own government, or Clive Hamilton?
You mean before the universities were expanded for expansion’s sake? You mean when anyone who matriculated at a certain level was eligible for a Commonwealth scholarship which paid the fees and a modest stipend, and which would continue depending only on the successful completion of each year’s course. You mean when, because of said scholarships (thank you Bob Menzies) any student of a certain ability was able to complete a University degree, irrespective of background.
Please, please, bring it back, and flush the no-hoper courses out of the unis at the same time. This is elitism I can live with.
If Hamilton wants the ATO to expand its auditing then perhaps they could start by auditing him. That would start the squealing that could be heard in China.
Considering that China is the inspiration for government control, China is a great threat.
China is a threat to Australia, as much as NZ is a threat.
Hamilton is himself a denialist on the science of climate change. He advocates belief in imminent catastrophic climate change- climate change that is exquisitely sensitive to the existence of people who (for whatever reason) do not act in accordance with his belief.
He seems unable even to see the expression “activist denial” as an oxymoron. He calls for activism, but he describes people who don’t act as activists.
Hamilton clearly partook in too much LSD back in the day.
He needs a comfy couch, a big tv & bag of Cheetos.
He needs to be comforted, not listened to in any serious manner.
Another Marxist don.
Too generous Sinc. Lying PO of commie S. Hypocrisy starts, if it sounds like a duck……………………..
Haha the Chicoms can put as much money into Australian universities as they like but they (Uni’s) are too dopey to produce much of a return for the cash. They censor their own speech paid by China or not for a start.
Certainly regarding the state of the universities there are so many factors at work the Chinese do not rate a mention. The Frankfurt School, conscription for the Vietnam war, Gough Whitlam, whoever advised Dawkins etc.
As for other vital domestic issues we cant blame the Chinese for our debt, green and red tape, limited free speech and the worful form of the mighty Demons and the PRrMatta Eels.
100%.
Hi Sam Dastyari! Or are you Bob Carr?
Whatever.
How do you know?
Hamilton can be bad on many things but he appears to be right on this issue. The self inflicted Australian problems notwithstanding.
Bird’s portrait of Hamilton has never been improved upon.
“Lying c_t.”