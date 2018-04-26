In defence of Western Civilisation from our modern vandals

And half of those vandals are internal. Here is a twelve step program from Jordan Peterson. It is hard to believe that such common sense still exists and can be said in public, but here it is.
And if you are interested in the full text, here is the entire two hours.
This is Peterson’s own background briefing to the presentation:
Conservatism has all-too-often found itself unable to articulate a coherent positive doctrine. By this I mean specifically that the laudable conservative tendency to preserve the best of past has too-often manifested itself in a series of “thou shalt not” statements, instead of laying out a manifesto of fundamental values that might serve to unite people around a set of common ambitions. I am attempting to rectify this problem with this statement of principles, some of which I believe might have the additional virtue of being attractive to young people, looking for mature and forthright purpose and responsibility.
I am not making the claim that the statement is perfect, comprehensive or final.
I will just add that it’s not perfect or final, not least because it is mostly pragmatic but lacks the moral grounding that is essential. The left is filled with people who are evil to their very core but believe they are only doing good. Without a proper moral basis for action, there is no foundation for anything. Socialism is great on paper, and when we have perfected humanity we can bring it on. In the meantime, every such experiment is inevitably disastrous for everyone other than those who are at the very top of the pyramid. We have found a way to bring peace and prosperity which are through the principles laid out, but there is a deeper understanding required which only an Edmund Burke and an Adam Smith can supply.
Jordan Peterson. An eminently sensible man.
I hope Peterson had his own camera recording the interview with 60 minutes.
Never trust a journalist.
It is hard to believe that such common sense still exists…
Oh, it exists all right, but I understand it’s rare in academia and even rarer in the media 😉
Well, not so common any more.
It’s frightening to realise how stupid you can train/indoctrinate people to be.
‘Progressing’ into lunacy at an incredible pace. Let’s hope they’ve pushed too far, too fast. God help us – and God bless Jordan!
I read Conrad’s The Nigger of the Narcissus* over the last couple of days. The poisonous character Donkin, who tries to foment a mutiny, is #7 writ large.
I read Conrad’s The N*gger of the Narcissus over the last couple of days. The poisonous character Donkin, who tries to foment a mutiny, is #7 writ large.
“Germany’s Jews urged not to wear kippahs after attacks”
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-43884075
What the Germans failed to do between 1935 & 45 they now have imported Judaisms other great enemy to complete the task.
Now, just as it was in 1940 the West must stand again. They are at the gates of Vienna once more.
We will not benefit from Peterson’s sensible analyses unless a goodly part of that 80% of the media and politicians which lean left have a change of heart and support or at least discuss these things rationally rather than attack him in the usual “burn the witch” fashion.
When we have perfected humanity we will be smart enough not to bring it on.
socialism can never be compatible with individuality.
Trying to resolve that disagreement invariably leads to totalitarian communism.
You only need one rule – instinctively oppose whatever idiocy collectivists are demanding.
The Australian left have a pot of gold to aim for.
This will excite them more than all the bank nationalisations or even rule by bureaucrat. To control the rating system is real power.
You can see how that can happen though.
‘Thou shalt’ statements are typically tendentious and deny alternatives.
Better to have one option excluded and every other possibility left open, than to have one option made mandatory and have every other option excluded.
Better to be told you can’t poison your neighbours than be told what items can be served at a party.
it is mostly pragmatic but lacks the moral grounding that is essential.
Steve, that may be true of this format for contemporary Conservatism. However, as I’m sure you know, the greater part of Peterson’s work (particularly his UTUBE series on Biblical themes) is entirely built on his lifelong existential search for meaning.
He is astoundingly popular precisely because he is proposing a moral structure for today’s society.
All men , are equal ,except most are different , the only people who are the same are the indoctrinated left who all seem to be the same ,normal people are all different from them and each other . Don’t tell me marx Engel. Ulyanov etc regarded the unwashed ,illiterate , uncouth working class of their day as their equals , the working class was just to be used to gain power ,then stuff them, let the buggers starve or die ,,we are in power .( Now that IS socialism)
By Gaia, Jordan Peterson is awful.
He really doesn’t have any idea what he is talking about or how anything works and has no basis to even begin learning so all he has is this incoherent and glaringly contradictory list of nonsense. I think he is brave in that he stood up to the thought police in Canada but seriously with “friends” like this Western civilization doesn’t need any enemies.
I think his popular appeal is the same as that of religions and cults, in that he provides people an excuse to not have to think in order to act and just go by random commandments and authority of others instead.
My quick run through this awful list of a completely disintegrated thinker:
“1. The Fundamental assumptions of Western civilization are valid”
True and this is the most important point but he doesn’t mention what those assumptions are.
Because he doesn’t know.
“2. Peaceful society being is prefereable to isolation and to war. This justifies and rightly demands some sacrifice of indiviudal impulse and idiosyncrasy”
Every tyrant in history will agree with him on this one.
“3. Hierarchies of competence are desigable and should be promoted.”
This is just incomprehensible.
“4. Borders are reasonable. Likewise, limits on immigration are reasonable [how’d he make that leap and doesn’t this contradict point 2 re isolation?] Furthermore, it should not be assumed that citizens of societies that have not evolved functional individual-rights pridacted polities will hold values in keeping with such polities”
This contradicts point 2 which says its OK to violate individual rights and point 7 which says they aren’t important anyway. Seems like he only cares about rights when he wants to use them as a justification to violate the rights of immigrants. Everything from this guys that isn’t plain incomprehensible is just contradictory.
And since he concedes he doesn’t support individual rights in several points of this list and says people like that shouldn’t be allowed to immigrate into the West what does he propose we do with him?
“5. People should be paid so that they are able and willing to performs socially useful and desireable duties”.
Again, every tyrant in history would agree with this. Who is going to pay them? Where is money going to come from? Who determines “socially usefull”? How is this guy a professor?
“6. Citizens have the inalienable right to benefit from the result of theor own honest labor”
This is contradicted by points 2, 3(I think), 4 and 5.
“7. It is more noble to teach young people about responsibility than about rights”
Said no supporter of Western Civilization ever. Putin and Xi could really use a guy like Peterson me thinks. This also contradicts point 6 where he was expressing some lukewarm support for rights.
“8. It is better to do what everyone else has always done, unless you have some extraordinarily valid reason to do otherwise”.
Hard to know where to begin with the sheer ignorance of this point, suffice it to say that this is as anti-west as his point suggesting anything is more important than individual rights.
“9. Radical change should be viewed with suspicion, partiuclarly in a time of radical change”.
Just like point 8, you could write essays pulling apart the level of failed thinking required to write such a point. My off-the-cuff response would just be to ask “why?”.
“10. The government, local and distant, should leave people to their own devices as much as possible.”
This contradicts points 2, 3(I think), 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9.
“11. Intact heterosexual two-parent families constitute the necessary bedrock for a stable polity.”
Why?
“12. We should judge our political system in comparison to other actual political systems and not hypothetical utopias.”
Yes, this is the classic false alternative of those who don’t know anything about politics. Those who know what they are talking about can just propose a proper political system and justify it. Sadly there is almost no one like that today.
This list alone should leave no doubts in anyone who is an actual supporter of Western Civilization that Peterson is much more of an enemy than a friend.
Mother Lode at 1428
‘Thou shalt’ statements are typically tendentious and deny alternatives.
Better to have one option excluded and every other possibility left open, than to have one option made mandatory and have every other option excluded.
See any regulation attempting to prevent harm. Lots of waffle about already identified problems, nothing about the problems they haven’t thought of.
“Thou shalt not harm thy neighbour, their property or the community on pain of being sued for your back teeth” might be more effective then long, detailed prescriptive regulations.
We all know Iampeter is a brainless, shameless open borders fanatic whose beliefs on the matter make the Greens’ immigration policy look conservative in contrast. Not at all surprising he’d take issue with several of Peterson’s eminently sensible points.
This is the point that would have really triggered the autistic and heavily retarded Iampeter.
a completely disintegrated thinker
Iampeter’s assessment of Peterson reminds me of a Lefty friend’s description of the professor as “waffly”.
I suspect that trying to decipher Peterson’s complex and often metaphorical arguments makes their heads hurt.