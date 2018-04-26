Opinion or Gossip

Emerging from a 2.5 month silence, Niki Savva has re-emerged in the pages of the Oz with (yet another after another) defence of Prime Minister Turnbull – Turnbull is flawed but only he can win for the Libs. Savva’s contribution today:

Barring extraordinary events, he will lead the Coalition into the election, which he and his most senior colleagues rightly consider eminently winnable.

But then why spend 1/3 of her column speculating on who and how to replace Turnbull?

While Julie Bishop is the most attractive alternative, regularly nominated as the people’s choice.

Nominate by who and alternative to what?

If Turnbull goes down, so will Bishop, so the musings of some of her so-called friends about Turnbull stepping aside if the budget flops to allow her in without a challenge are barmy. Turnbull’s praetorian guard, Cormann and Peter Dutton — no friends of Bishop — would regroup with a new objective, namely to make Dutton leader.

But Savva just wrote that Turnbull is going nowhere, so what was that about?

As someone who is not in the Government or Cabinet, she seems very certain about how things should be run. She opines like a new graduate in a large organisation offering performance management advice on the board and executive management team. Knowing nothing but being certain of everything.

But there seems a pattern here. Savva’s last contribution was on 15 February about Barnaby Joyce – Barnaby Joyce’s flaws finally eclipsed his many talents – where she did the same thing. She spent a large amount of ink postulating on who should be in charge of the National Party:

They know it will not end until he ends it or they are forced to end it for him. They didn’t want it to be that way, but their fear is he will bring them all down. They faced twin dilemmas: how to remove him and who to replace him with. Victorian Darren Chester is by far the best option, but given power resides in NSW-Queensland and fellow Victorian Bridget McKenzie is deputy leader (thanks to Chester), Michael McCormack emerged as the likeliest next leader despite his inexperience and occasionally faltering public per­formances.

Savva appears to be in the wrong business. She is not a political opinion writer. She is a gossip columnist.

