Opinion or Gossip

Emerging from a 2.5 month silence, Niki Savva has re-emerged in the pages of the Oz with (yet another after another) defence of Prime Minister Turnbull – Turnbull is flawed but only he can win for the Libs. Savva’s contribution today:
Barring extraordinary events, he will lead the Coalition into the election, which he and his most senior colleagues rightly consider eminently winnable.
But then why spend 1/3 of her column speculating on who and how to replace Turnbull?
While Julie Bishop is the most attractive alternative, regularly nominated as the people’s choice.
Nominate by who and alternative to what?
If Turnbull goes down, so will Bishop, so the musings of some of her so-called friends about Turnbull stepping aside if the budget flops to allow her in without a challenge are barmy. Turnbull’s praetorian guard, Cormann and Peter Dutton — no friends of Bishop — would regroup with a new objective, namely to make Dutton leader.
But Savva just wrote that Turnbull is going nowhere, so what was that about?
As someone who is not in the Government or Cabinet, she seems very certain about how things should be run. She opines like a new graduate in a large organisation offering performance management advice on the board and executive management team. Knowing nothing but being certain of everything.
But there seems a pattern here. Savva’s last contribution was on 15 February about Barnaby Joyce – Barnaby Joyce’s flaws finally eclipsed his many talents – where she did the same thing. She spent a large amount of ink postulating on who should be in charge of the National Party:
They know it will not end until he ends it or they are forced to end it for him. They didn’t want it to be that way, but their fear is he will bring them all down. They faced twin dilemmas: how to remove him and who to replace him with.
Victorian Darren Chester is by far the best option, but given power resides in NSW-Queensland and fellow Victorian Bridget McKenzie is deputy leader (thanks to Chester), Michael McCormack emerged as the likeliest next leader despite his inexperience and occasionally faltering public performances.
Savva appears to be in the wrong business. She is not a political opinion writer. She is a gossip columnist.
Malcolm will lose the next election (Hells bell’s – He nearly, singlehandedly, lost the last.) & will gift Labor 2 terms (a gift that only Plibersek could undo).
They say, that the sun will likely shine on a dog’s arse at least once in it’s life – whereas we have already seen his rosy hind-end on multiple undeserved occasions.
Dear Niki, my wonderful husband is not appreciated by his inferiors but only by the chosen few for his immense talents and potential greatness. As I write he is saving Europe. What is wrong with the plebs these days? Your advice would be appreciated. Lucy.
Of course she’s a gossip columnist. That was made abundantly clear when she aired as fact the completely unfounded rumour that the relationship between Tony Abbott and Peta Credlin was more than Prime Minister and Chief of Staff.
The Paywallian censored this simple statement of fact from me in the past 20 minutes:
Is she trying to break the record for writing the same column over and over again?
Niki is an entertainer, how does anyone confuse her with anything else?
The most amusing thing about Savva’s piece is that she spends the first few paragraphs acknowledging what a total dud the Waffleroach™ is. After which, I stopped reading. No luck getting any comments posted though.
Before purchasing The Australian newspaper I scan the pages to make sure Savva hasn’t written a column. If she has I don’t buy it that day. She’s a Turnbull sycophant and it’s not worth spending any time reading her rubbish. The Liberal party under Turnbull is a dead duck walking. If he isn’t removed and pretty soon there is no hope of a recovery. Turnbull is a 5th columnist in the LNP.
Lord Waffle or the Hero of Beaconsfield…..
A choice fit to make a man shudder. Australia has offended some god or other and is paying.
From the Daily Mail:
“She scored a job as a political reporter at The Australian, one of the country’s biggest newspapers, where she described her job as getting ministers to ‘blab’.”
As a once lifelong Liberal voter, up until Turnbull and co- knifed Abbott. I now sadly vote for shorten for the simple reason they will destroy the economy quicker and we can then start the rebuilding process. The Turnbull government to me I believe is the death of 1000 cuts. Once Bill gets control of the upper-lower house and quickly destroys the economy the repairs can begin.
I would vote for Dutton, Abbott, Hastie, and maybe others however at this stage we must truly break the country and hopefully then we will unite to repair it.
Would like to think the Monash Forum is busy engineering competition that would be as successful as Sir John Monash’s life to remove Turnbull.
You know there is a reason why she wastes a large amount of ink on pointless speculation and gossip. She is paid for it — by the word.
It’s not beyond the realms of possibility that Turnbull could win, but it is very difficult to see any of the alternatives doing any better in current circumstances – particularly once they were subjected to the full treatment which the media applies to a leader, as opposed to a senior front-bencher.
Of course, and remembering John Howard’s prescient observation “the times will suit me”, a marked change in national circumstances and mood from the current saccharine-coated denialism, may well suit a more forthright and conservative Liberal leader.