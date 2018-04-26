Ryan Ferguson: My 5 Favorite Evil Corporations

Uber
Everyone loves to hate Uber, but there are few companies that have made the world so much better in such a short period of time.
Uber has done significantly more to improve the world than the Red Cross, Unicef, and every other nonprofit.
They have given millions of people around the world a means to make money and crushed corrupt and exploitative Taxi monopolies.
The public loves Lyft, their feel-good approach, their willingness to comply with regulations, and lack of effective surge pricing, but Lyft can only be the good guy because Uber fought the corrupt governments to establish ride sharing in cities around the world.
Starbucks
There are two distinct groups that dislike Starbucks. One is the hipster, “we should ban Starbucks in Portland” crowd and the Dunkin Doughnuts “why would you pay that much for coffee” crowd. Both miss the awesomeness of Starbucks.
All over the world, this company has created oases for work and human connection. They are promoting great experience design with places like Starbucks Reserve. They deliver a consistently great experience whether you are in Atlanta, or Singapore, or Bangkok, or Mexico. Plus they employ hundreds of thousands of people (more if you consider the massive supply chain), and created the market that allows hipster cafes to exist.
Walmart
I don’t shop at Walmart very often (see below), but they’re a massive value creator for society that everyone hates.
Rich people who prefer to imagine that poor people don’t exist, like to lobby cities to prevent Walmart.
Rich people who prefer to imagine that poor people don’t exist like to lobby cities to prevent Walmart, ignoring how much they have improved the lives of people all over the world. They are the driving force of lowering the prices on all sorts of products. They have democratized wealth by pushing down supply costs and giving people access to inexpensive versions of almost any product available.
Amazon
People don’t actually hate Amazon that much, which is ironic given the vitriol for Walmart–which is likely driven by a dislike of poor people–but I like them enough to put them on the list.
They are the real-life Santa Claus, and whether it is delivering awesome products to our houses, making books available in seconds (Kindle Store + Kindle), providing the backbone for the web (AWS), making great food more affordable (at Whole Foods), or producing great entertainment (like Man in The High Castle), they have increased the awesomeness level of life in 2018 by an extraordinary amount.
If only they would start their own country.
7/11 (and other convenience store companies)
So many people hate on convenience stores and the food you find there. They have become such a staple of modern life that we take them completely for granted. We don’t recognize how exceptional it is to be able to find the same food, which you know is safe and tasty, at almost every single exit from a highway in North America.
Here in Mexico City, there is an Oxxo or 7/11 on almost every other block. If I walk in any direction from my house, I can find bottled water, chips, and a granola bar within 5 minutes. To truly appreciate this you need to travel to a country that doesn’t have convenience stores.
When we were in Myanmar last year, on long bus journeys after fighting off food poisoning, I would have paid $15 for a bag of lays and a Gatorade. Unfortunately, you can’t find either of those things outside of specialty stores in major cities. You have to roll the dice with the food you’re eating, no matter where you are. Of course, the food isn’t great for your long-term health, it’s sugary and fatty, but it is safe, consistent, and satiating. 100 years ago a modern convenience store would seem like a miracle.
Reprinted from author’s personal blog.
Ryan Ferguson
Ryan hosts the World Wanderers podcast. He has been a participant in Praxis and the Carl Menger Fellow at FEE.
This article was originally published on FEE.org. Read the original article.
I dislike Starbucks because their coffee tastes very ordinary.
And the reason amazon’s stock price is sooo many multiples of earnings is the market exoects its low rate of return, once it has killed off competition, one day won’t be.
Ryan. Look more closely. Uber copied (ripped off) Lyft’s model. They clearly did it better, but they still copied it.
Where’s McDonalds on this list?
I went to Maccas the other day and had the gourmet menu. It was freaking awesome. They also had an excellent children’s playground and the footy on. Give them a liquor licence and I would stay the day.
Agreed.
There was a brief spell when there were blooms of Starbucks in Sydney, only differing from algae by being more suffocating and dangerous.
I only know of one now.
Still, they have found a market and their success is a measure of how many people they satisfy.
But the social justice thing is just so much bullshit. Whey they think they have to corporate wet their corporate nappy to emulate the thinking of adolescents who badmouth them no end has me stumped.
While they are tying themselves in knots doing snowflakes’ vacuous bidding – missing opportunities and blowing money on all the SJW fads, they are leaving themselves prey to the next smart person coming along.
Chick Fil A decided not to suck up to kiddies and they are going gangbusters. Even people who hate them for their beliefs keep going back.
Starbucks created the market for coffee shops?
If they really did go back to 17th Century Paris and Vienna in order to get Europeans addicted to caffeine then couldn’t they make more money renting out the time machine for other purposes?
WTF? And it’s not even the weekend.
No, but they found it as it was in America. They didn’t create it – except to the extent that supply creates demand and therefore created that segment of the market.
You clearly didn’t have the $5 double beef and bacon lunch thing. I have a pretty high tolerance for shitty food (have even been known to get the odd servo cheese kransky) but that was some inedible shit at any price. Should have had the McFish, no tartare obviously.
I had one of their wagyu burgers last week. The tomato was freshly sliced and the lettuce crisp.
On an empty stomach it went down a treat.
Oh, and the wagyu patty was not the flat disc-like thing that they used to have.
I’m sorry but some of this is incorrect.
1. Never considered Uber to be an evil corporation. I’m sure most users don’t either. Cabbies of course hate them, but that’s just self serving.
2. Starbucks aren’t just hated by leftwing hipsters. They’re also despised by the Right for being virtue signaling, sniveling arseholes. But their ice coffee in a summer morning is really good.
3. I’m not sure if it’s just rich people who hate Walmarts for the only reason that poorer people shop there. There’s this, that you have to put up with. if you go shopping there.
4. Amazon isn’t an evil corporation, but its CEO is an arsehole and that’s why you should dislike Amazon.
5. I’ve never heard anyone dissing 7/11 other than they’re too expensive.
Any business or business model that works in any country or culture is genius. Starbucks and Mc Donalds both do this without exception.
I’m happy that Uber is giving Perth taxis the sh-ts. Perth taxi drivers were rude and unreliable till Uber came on the scene.
There’s nothing like a threat to your job to improve customer service. Nothing else comes close.
Starbucks failed in Australia because it was so naff and sold shite coffee. It works in the US because they wouldn’t know a decent coffee if it got up and bit them on the posterior.
“created the market that allows hipster cafes to exist”. This does not apply to Australia, we had “hipster” cafes serving very good coffee here in Oz long before Starbucks. Also, Starbucks’ coffee is very, very mediocre which is why Starbucks never really took off here. I would rather support my local barista serving excellent coffee than a mediocre multinational. Gosh, I am sounding a little “leftist” there. However I have always liked Maccas, particularly their fries.
ExxonMobil: world’s biggest taxpayer. Tries to apply its high standards wherever they work, be out Melbourne or Equatorial Guinea.