Tax or Spend

Earlier this week, Adam Creighton wrote in the Oz about a large bubble if interest only loans due to convert to interest and principle – Home loan truths: interest-only borrowers face $120bn time bomb.

Also recently, Merryn Somerset Webb wrote in the Financial Times about the impact on asset prices from the reversal of Quantitative Easing (QE) into Quantitative Tightening (QT) and the (obvious) impacts on interest rates and asset prices – Payback time for QE looms — and it will be expensive.

Now Somerset Webb’s article was UK centric, but she did note that former US Federal Reserve Chairman, in 2010:

made no secret of the fact that one of the main points of QE was to shove up bond, house and stock prices and make everyone feel better.

Overlay the above with the general tweeking/tightening of prudential lending standards by APRA, comments by the RBA Governor that the next interest rate change will be upwards and the potential for even further lending standard tightening as a result of the banking royal commission.

The net result, some serious pressure on asset prices and house prices. Creighton already noted:

regular falls in Sydney house prices, slowing price growth elsewhere and falling demand for home loans.

In this light, questions need to be asked about the Labor Party’s proposed changes to capital gains tax and negative gearing.

In a climate of declining asset prices and increasing interest rates, will it be politically possible for a Labor-Green coalition government to further increase taxes on capital with particular focus on investment property? Will a Labor-Green coalition government spend every cent of revenue that it won’t collect, as occurred with the mining tax, jack up the Federal debt?

Here’s a question for those political and economic journalists out there – ask Mr Shorten and Mr Bowen whether they will proceed with their property tax grab if the external environment has already hammered the sector? The golden tax goose is looking a bit unwell.

