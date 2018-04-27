A key difference between the private sector and the public sector

The most glaring difference between the private sector and the public sector is that in the public sector, failure is rewarded with more resources and more powers, whereas in the private sector, failure is rewarded with unemployment and withdrawal of resources.

Further to Spartacus’ post this morning, a representative of ASIC has now appeared before the Royal Commission. The following is from an ABC report of earlier today:

ASIC said it relied on negotiation with financial planning licensees to secure any penalty. Despite mounting evidence of an industry rife with misconduct, ASIC has only pursued one criminal proceeding in the past 10 years, and has not issued any civil penalty orders against licensees since 2013. Senior executive leader of ASIC’s financial advisers team Louise Macauley told the commission that limited resources and difficulties with existing laws made it hard to achieve acceptable outcomes.

It has thus begun …. limited resources and difficulties with existing laws.

The $392 million of operating expenses in FY17 (across the whole of ASIC) were clearly insufficient. Also the 3 inch thick Corporations Act and the 1 inch thick ASIC Act are not enough powers.

Wait now for the political class to throw more powers and more tax dollars at ASIC. They’ll do it for the children.

Oh and here are some other nuggets identified in the above ABC report:

ASIC has never prosecuted anyone for failing to report a breach within the current 10-day limit, given high evidentiary standards needed and to give licensees more time to investigate the breaches

ASIC has not instigated one civil penalty order in the past five years

ASIC has only succeeded in getting two licence suspensions and two licence cancellations since 2013

ASIC has launched one criminal case in the past 10 years

ASIC has launched six civil penalty cases against licensees since 2013, when new legislation came into force allowing this course of action

Since 2008 ASIC has issued 229 bans against financial planners, 46 per cent have been permanent.

Spartacus does not know about others, but he is relaxed and comfortable.

