Financial system will be rebooted only to fail again
Today in The Australian
If there is a lesson to be drawn from the trail of horrors uncovered by the banking and financial services royal commission, it is the folly of forcing ever greater financial risk on to people who lack the skills to manage it.
About Henry Ergas
Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
This entry was posted in Uncategorized
. Bookmark the permalink
.
It is much the same as corruption in police forces, it happens in cycles.
There was the eighties and nineties era of cowboy entrepreneurs – Bond, Skase, others like Brian whatziznem at Coles with John Halfpenny of the BLF, and the “National Safety Council”.
There were investigations into the tow truck operations, the licence examiners and road authorities, window shuttering.
We hear of union bully boys all the time. But there were also the HSU internals.
Anyone who believes in the “perfectibility of humanity” simply hasn’t read the papers.
“trail of horrors”? From what has been reported in the media, there are a (large?) number of unscrupulous financial advisors operating in a fundamentally conflicted industry where they are owned by banks. It is far from clear whether this is a widespread or systemic issue. The only real high level wrongdoing is AMP’s failure to report wrongdoing to the relevant regulator in a timely manner – for which the CEO has been given the boot.
Once your friendly bank manager gave good advice. Then we got more modern executives.
No one was blackmailed, no threats of violence, no one likely to go to jail. Remind me why this is a bigger deal that the Union RC? Must be because they’ve been caught acting in their own self interest writing business that suits them and not their customers, isn’t that a bit like Bill Shorten and his time in the union movement? Even the cover up.