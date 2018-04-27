In light of the current Banking Royal Commission, a valid and important question to be asked is how do you assess the performance of a regulatory agency. And given the information flow thus far, if you are ASIC, it does not seem to be about minimising the number of people ripped off or reducing the number of questionable operators in the Australian financial services industry.
If one goes to the ASIC annual report, their performance measure include (Spartacus kids you not):
- the number of industry reports published (60 in FY17)
- the number of infringement notices issued (74 in FY17)
- the number of meetings with industry groups and other stakeholders (797 in FY17)
- the number of new or revised regulatory guides published (20 in FY17)
- the number of new or revised information sheet published (6 in FY17)
You also have to admire ASIC’s use of footnotes in their annual report. When reporting on the number of “People/companies banned from financial services” (100 in FY17), ASIC provides the following footnote:
The number of bannings in 2016–17 includes instances where conditions were placed on an AFS licensee.
Now consider this 100 bannings in the context of there being 18,000 financial advisors in Australia as estimated in the 2009 Ripoll Report (0.5%) although there are likely to be more than 18,000 financial planners 10 years after the report.
Outcomes and results. That’s for suckers (and private sector entities) only.
And for all the clap-trap of ASIC resources, ASIC managed to increase its expenses from FY16 to FY17 by 6% (from $392m to $371m).
But here is another tit bit for the Cats to take note of. Notwithstanding have demonstrated less than stellar performance in regulating the financial planning industry, ASIC is seeking to expand its zone of regulation. Not happy with regulating financial products, ASIC is now seeking to regulate non-financial products. As noted in a recent speech by ASIC Commissioner John Price:
We have worked closely with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to deliver a delegation of power that allows ASIC to take action if there are allegations of conduct that contravenes the Australian Consumer Law, regardless of whether a financial product or service is involved.
Bugger the wishes of the people as expressed through the Parliament. ASIC, having demonstrated its regulatory bones with financial planners, wants to now regulate non-financial products. And apparently the ACCC is happy to accommodate. Hooraah.
Australian regulators. It does not matter whether they do a good job or not. It’s all about the size of the budget. Oh. And the number of meetings held and reports written.
Today will apparently be a very interesting day at the Royal Commission with an ASIC representative in the witness stand. Very interesting indeed.
Number of contested convictions for insolvent trading, since June 1993 when the current legislative scheme was introduced: 1. A second (same company, different director) to go to trial in July. Company failed in 2009. Reports to ASIC of potentially criminal insolent trading by liquidators average over 2,000 each year over that period – so, about 50,000 potential investigation targets.
insolent = insolvent
About time someone started discussing this. Whether it is banks behaving badly, franchisees screwing their staff, road safety rules, the electricity market or union thuggery, the conclusion is that a well -functioning society needs best-practice regulation. Governments should focus on this because it is so complex and so important, that they can’t afford to be distracted by providing services as well. Service provision should always be out-sourced to the private sector.
So that would mean that we no longer need the ACCC and it can be abolished with substantial cost savings to taxpayers? [Just beaming this in from a distant galaxy…]
All government agencies eventually become self-serving. ASIC should and probably will be broken up and revamped as a result of the RC.
MACK #2696804, posted on April 27, 2018, at 10:40 am
In this case, best practice = NO or MINIMAL regulation.
Refer Yes, Minister episode on local government with “failure standards” (darn, can’t find it online at the moment).
Simples. Shut it down, fire them all and then “assess” if anyone who isn’t a collectivist imbecile gives a rodent’s backside about the fact that the erstwhile regulatory agency no longer exists.
Test Cases A and B: the ACCC and the AHRC.
Test case C: ASIC
Three comments:
1. The Gramscian colonization of institutions especially applies to powerful unelected bodies like ASIC. Therefore you can be sure that lefty activists are trying to, or have already, taken over ASIC by the usual process of getting appointed via a Labor Government then ensuring that only lefties get appointed in the future.
2. By enforcing straightjackets on larger banks while encouraging competition from the poorly regulated pseudobanking subterranean swamp ASIC and APRA have caused the exact systemic risk they have supposedly been trying to exterminate. The people who want to rip off lenders, the people who feelz they should own a house, the people who have bad credit histories – they are the ones getting loans through the grey banking system. And they’re the ones who’ll bring down those companies in a recession.
3. There is a protected sector of the financial industry which no one dares look at: the union controlled industry super funds. We know from the Heydon RC and the acres of newsprint about Craig Thomson-Michael Williamson-Kathy Jackson that “financial prudence” and “unions” do not naturally go together. So when is the current RC going to examine that sector? When is APRA and ASIC going to make sure that the members’ super money is safe, and hasn’t mysteriously disappeared?
ASIC has failed – disband it! Cut your loses! Do not! try to repair it!
If ASIC was an aircraft part, it’s failure would almost certainly caused crash involving fatalities. Those in charge would be jailed.