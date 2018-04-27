In light of the current Banking Royal Commission, a valid and important question to be asked is how do you assess the performance of a regulatory agency. And given the information flow thus far, if you are ASIC, it does not seem to be about minimising the number of people ripped off or reducing the number of questionable operators in the Australian financial services industry.

If one goes to the ASIC annual report, their performance measure include (Spartacus kids you not):

the number of industry reports published (60 in FY17)

(60 in FY17) the number of infringement notices issued (74 in FY17)

(74 in FY17) the number of meetings with industry groups and other stakeholders (797 in FY17)

with industry groups and other stakeholders (797 in FY17) the number of new or revised regulatory guides published (20 in FY17)

(20 in FY17) the number of new or revised information sheet published (6 in FY17)

You also have to admire ASIC’s use of footnotes in their annual report. When reporting on the number of “People/companies banned from financial services” (100 in FY17), ASIC provides the following footnote:

The number of bannings in 2016–17 includes instances where conditions were placed on an AFS licensee.

Now consider this 100 bannings in the context of there being 18,000 financial advisors in Australia as estimated in the 2009 Ripoll Report (0.5%) although there are likely to be more than 18,000 financial planners 10 years after the report.

Outcomes and results. That’s for suckers (and private sector entities) only.

And for all the clap-trap of ASIC resources, ASIC managed to increase its expenses from FY16 to FY17 by 6% (from $392m to $371m).

But here is another tit bit for the Cats to take note of. Notwithstanding have demonstrated less than stellar performance in regulating the financial planning industry, ASIC is seeking to expand its zone of regulation. Not happy with regulating financial products, ASIC is now seeking to regulate non-financial products. As noted in a recent speech by ASIC Commissioner John Price:

We have worked closely with the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to deliver a delegation of power that allows ASIC to take action if there are allegations of conduct that contravenes the Australian Consumer Law, regardless of whether a financial product or service is involved.

Bugger the wishes of the people as expressed through the Parliament. ASIC, having demonstrated its regulatory bones with financial planners, wants to now regulate non-financial products. And apparently the ACCC is happy to accommodate. Hooraah.

Australian regulators. It does not matter whether they do a good job or not. It’s all about the size of the budget. Oh. And the number of meetings held and reports written.

Today will apparently be a very interesting day at the Royal Commission with an ASIC representative in the witness stand. Very interesting indeed.

