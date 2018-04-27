The Soutphommasane-isation of the Simpsons

The Simpsons is a famous satirical cartoon series in the US. It has been running since 1989 and in fact was one of the key factors in the success of the Fox Network.

One of the charters in the Simpsons is Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, the Indian employee of the Kwik-E-Mart.

Apu has been there pretty much from the beginning, almost 30 years ago. But now, the identity police have come a-knocking:

It has been argued that the portrayal of this character is a racist caricature. There was a mild controversy during the aforementioned 7-Eleven promotion in 2007, when some members of the Indian-American community voiced concerns that Apu is a caricature that plays on too many negative stereotypes.

So now what has happened? Hank Azaria, the voice of Apu, has said he is:

willing to “step aside” from playing his controversial “Simpsons” character. Controversial character hmm. What else has Azaria said? his eyes have been opened and The idea that anybody, young or old, past or present was bullied or teased based on the character of Apu, it just really makes me sad,” Azaria said. “It was certainly not my intention. I wanted to spread laughter and joy with this character and the idea that it’s brought pain and suffering in any way, that it was used to marginalize people, it’s upsetting.

The powers of Race Discrimination Commissioner, Tim Soutphommasane, seem not to be limited by borders. Perhaps now that his term is coming to a conclusion, the producers of the Simpsons can engage Commissioner Tim as a race consultant. Clearly the Simpsons is too white and needs some racial quotas consistent with the race percentage mix of the US population. Spartacus awaits for calls to ban Porky Pig cartoons. Draw your own conclusions why. Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus