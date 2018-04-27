The Soutphommasane-isation of the Simpsons

The Simpsons is a famous satirical cartoon series in the US. It has been running since 1989 and in fact was one of the key factors in the success of the Fox Network.
One of the charters in the Simpsons is Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, the Indian employee of the Kwik-E-Mart.
Apu has been there pretty much from the beginning, almost 30 years ago. But now, the identity police have come a-knocking:
It has been argued that the portrayal of this character is a racist caricature. There was a mild controversy during the aforementioned 7-Eleven promotion in 2007, when some members of the Indian-American community voiced concerns that Apu is a caricature that plays on too many negative stereotypes.
So now what has happened? Hank Azaria, the voice of Apu, has said he is:
willing to “step aside” from playing his controversial “Simpsons” character.
Controversial character hmm. What else has Azaria said?
his eyes have been opened
and
The idea that anybody, young or old, past or present was bullied or teased based on the character of Apu, it just really makes me sad,” Azaria said. “It was certainly not my intention. I wanted to spread laughter and joy with this character and the idea that it’s brought pain and suffering in any way, that it was used to marginalize people, it’s upsetting.
The powers of Race Discrimination Commissioner, Tim Soutphommasane, seem not to be limited by borders. Perhaps now that his term is coming to a conclusion, the producers of the Simpsons can engage Commissioner Tim as a race consultant. Clearly the Simpsons is too white and needs some racial quotas consistent with the race percentage mix of the US population.
Spartacus awaits for calls to ban Porky Pig cartoons. Draw your own conclusions why.
Tim Southpossumarse to become the new voice of Apu?
Isn’t that cultural appropriation? This is so confusing.
He owns the Kwik E Mart.
Apu is a great American.
Lets pray for the safety of grounds keeper Willy.
Sh-t….I just realized something…do Paul And Linda McCartney still live in the back of Apu’s freezer?
Hardly my place, I suppose, but perhaps Indians in the US might spare a thought for how the character of Apu has helped their image with white Americans?
Besides which, every character on The Simpsons is a caricature.
They’ll be after Sideshow Bob next as an inappropriate portrayal of a poor unfortunate rake magnet.
Percy. He is really non PC , stepping on rakes is a socialist pastime ,look at Monty on this blog
Should the AHRC have been reprimanded for appointing a racist caricature?
Will Hank Azaria return all the pay he has earned doing the voice?
I remember the Simpsons had a black man playing jazz music. FMD how much of a racist stereotype is that?
I’d be happy if the producers of The Simpson’s employed Soupstain as a consultant but only if it means that he has to pack his bags and go and live in the USA. The sooner we can be rid of him and that nasty Triggs from our lives the better off we will be.
Wait … Porky Pig is an unclean pig who talks? Blasphemy! Just wait until a fatwa is issued against Warner Bros.
If Apu is a caricature, it is of a migrant who worked hard, never played the victim card and built a successful business. Something for others, migrant or natural born citizen, to aspire to.