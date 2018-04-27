What would a property developer know about foreign policy?

What you will only see on Fox.
President Trump calls into ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss Ronny Jackson’s withdrawal, Michael Cohen and the possible North Korea summit. Also, the president says he is disappointed in his Justice Department, calls Comey’s book a big mistake and thanks Kanye West for his support.
And then there’s this, a truly astounding news story. In which of our traditional trash media outlets will you find this featured?
Meanwhile on the Iranian front.
TRUMP: IRAN MESSED WITH OBAMA, THEY DON’T MESS WITH ME…
ISIS trying to foment wave of migration to Europe, says UN official…
Khamenei urges Muslim nations to unite against America…
MAYOR: PROTEST TRUMP’S VISIT TO LONDONISTAN!
On radio this morning I heard the Sooth Korean’s historic greeting to Kim Jong Un as the latter stepped over the border for their morning.
Astonishing. And only the deluded denialists would insist that Trump had no hand in this development.
That should read “meeting” in “South” Korea.
Events sometimes overtake Reason.
I think The Donald has made progress because the Norks think he might actually glass the place.