Why does anyone believe they have a right to enter the US?

The story begins:
Hundreds of Central American migrants from a caravan that crossed Mexico reunited in Tijuana on Wednesday and planned to cross the border together this weekend in defiance of threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to repel them.
The timing of the migrants arrival could compromise a flurry of talks this week to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which Trump has repeatedly threatened to scrap if Mexico does not crack down on the flow of Central Americans through its territory.
Busloads of migrants began arriving on Tuesday at a shelter that was a five minute-walk from the border and within sight of a U.S. flag waving under an overpass connecting the two countries.
While many rested in tents after a month-long journey across Mexico, others wandered up to the border to contemplate the next stage in their journey.
“The wall doesn’t look that tall,” said Kimberly George, a 15-year-old girl from Honduras as she looked toward a stunted barrier a few feet away. “I really want to cross it.”
The question then becomes, why don’t they just stay in Mexico if they’re so worried about their own countries? As if we don’t know.
The left everywhere, utterly discredited and with no policies to offer of the slightest value if growth and prosperity are the aim, is trying to follow Brecht’s cynical advice by “dismissing the people and appointing a new one”. Once just meant ironically this is now the policy of every party on the left and the most immediate and present danger to the civilisation of the west.
And the aim of those who pursue these policies? Political power for themselves and absolutely nothing else.
Right off topic, but did you read the latest on testosterone fuelled ‘female’ athletes?
“Other athletes believe she has an unfair advantage because of the high levels of naturally occurring testosterone in her body. But, under the new rules Semenya will either have to take prescribed medication to compete at her event or move to longer-distance running. ”
Semen ya? They’re kidding ,right?
The Mexicans really are pushing their luck by allowing/encouraging this blatant defiance. Ok let them in, define them as illegal immigrants and bang ’em up in a hot sparse detention compile the US dismantles the NAFTA
Oooops ” Camp, while” not compile
Keep them on their bus for another 12-14 hours and dump them on the US-Canada border.
Let Trudeau have them.
The political class in US were shocked by Trump’s election because they did not believe the people were fed up with the illegal immigration situation. What will be their excuse in November when Democrats lose again?
These crossings are not migrations, they are invasions. Most people can see what UK and Europe have turned into and don’t want it in their country and this is true of both US and Australia.
The political and media class, who are virtually one and the same, wear the jackboots today.
http://www.breitbart.com/2016-presidential-race/2016/08/04/hillary-plots-import-puerto-ricans-win-florida/
http://www.heraldsun.com.au/blogs/andrew-bolt/replacing-locals-with-immigrants/news-story/fbc02bf827c24f7f7f6f74e0b649431e
There’s the old adage about TWIMs (Third World Illegal Migrants) and the Left and the Right.
The Right do not mind a TWIM living nearby as long as they don’t get uppity.
The Left do not mind a TWIM getting uppity as long as they do not live nearby.
These crossings are not migrations, they are invasions.
Multikulti + Mass Immigration (legal or illegal) = Colonisation.
Gary has the right idea. Escort them North to Canada, and make him export them to the EU where they will be welcomed.
Maybe all these Mexicans are just Libertarians and have been talking to Lampeter? After all it is just like having someone move in down the street from you. Obviously that is no business of government.
Because rights are a freedom of action and the only thing that should be illegal in a rights protecting republic (like America) is rights violations which isn’t possible by the mere act of “entering the USA”.
If you think the government should be doing things other than protecting rights as you do if you think immigration requires regulation or banning then you are also of the left.
“utterly discredited and with no policies” is a description of the conservative movement which is basically the politically illiterate and religious arm of the left wing.
Thought so.
It is believed by many in the media and political class that as the USA and Australia are/were wealthy that they can take an unlimited number of migrants. David Marr said something very similar on Insiders that as Australia is a wealthy country it can take all that that arrive without permission. Well, wealth does not last long if spread around too much – Simples.
I note that the faces on the ABC get paid a hell of a lot for what they do, but don’t offer to spread their wealth around, except to shout a few lattes to their mates and some even have time to go fox hunting and others have their Well Earned Breaks. Delusional. They should try real jobs that don’t depend on the taxpayer footing the bill.
There is a Russian joke from the cold war era. Breznev and Gromyko are talking, and Gromyko asks Breznev why he does not just open the borders and let whoever wants to leave, leave.
Breznev says, “Because there will only be the two of us left.”
Gromyko queries “Oh, You and who else?”
There was a funny comment by Olga one of the Russian women on the My Kitchen Rules after two females were ejected from the competition. Someone asked if they would be coming back and Olga said “In Russia, when someone goes missing, you don’t ask questions.”
@Iampeter
Does that same principle apply to someone entering your property? After all the country is just the property of its citizens, so if they cannot prevent just anyone from entering then the same applies to anyone wanting to enter your property – or is that different?
Hells, we have supposedly expat refugee type Sudanese/Aussies claiming their ‘right’ to enter the US, when they only have a VISA (and therefore the ‘right’) to present themselves at US Borders.
What a load of illogical pretentious bullshit.