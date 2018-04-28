Open Forum: April 28, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, April 28, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Open Forum: April 28, 2018

  3. classical_hero
    #2697401, posted on April 28, 2018 at 12:05 am

    I know many of you are not fans of the World Game, but this is a gem of a goal.

    https://youtu.be/klTQjvqgPcw

  5. C.L.
    #2697406, posted on April 28, 2018 at 12:18 am

    I’ve got nothing to describe this by way of intro:

    British Doctor: Alfie Evans Must Die Because His Parents Have A Bad Attitude.

    A British doctor treating Alfie Evans told reporters off the record his parents won’t be allowed to take their child out of the hospital, even to die at home, unless there is a “sea change” in their attitude.

    Alfie’s parents are battling the hospital and the government of the United Kingdom to continue caring for their little boy, who is suffering from an undiagnosed condition that British doctors say has rendered him terminally ill. Although he was taken off life support Monday night, Alfie has continued to live with the help of an oxygen tank. The courts have ruled his parents cannot take him out of the country, and have allowed the hospital to keep Alfie in their “care” by force.

    A report from The Telegraph indicates the hospital staff is not interested in what’s best for Alfie, so much as proving a point to the parents, who have an “attitude” they don’t like. Here’s the revealing bit, buried in the Telegraph report:

    Instead, the judge said the best Alfie’s parents could hope for was to “explore” the options of removing him from intensive care either to a ward, a hospice or his home.

    But a doctor treating Alfie, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said that for Alfie to be allowed home would require a “sea change” in attitude from the child’s family, and they feared that in the “worst case” they would try to take the boy abroad.

    In sum: The doctors have determined Alfie must die, and he must die in the hospital, unless the parents change their attitude.

    Yep.
    When you think of all the good lives lost in the Battle of Britain …
    What a waste.

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2697407, posted on April 28, 2018 at 12:25 am

    I claim this thread in the name of of Constables Reagan, and Saint Jack, of the Western Police force, in the early 1920’s.

    All you politically correct bastards can get stuffed.

  7. JC
    #2697408, posted on April 28, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Jeez Louise, the way the cops found the serial killer – The Garden State Killer- was pretty fucking impressive. Just wow!

    Let the piece in the Australian explain it.

    Golden State Killer: long wait for the cops to come calling

    By day, Joseph James DeAngelo was a policeman working to uphold law and order in California.

    By night, he is said to have discarded his uniform, slipped on a mask and gloves, and broken into the homes of couples as they slept, tying up the men and raping the women.

    As the years rolled by, authorities say, he took to killing them ­afterwards. It was the 1970s, and De­Angelo had no idea the evolving science of DNA would one day lead police to his home.

    Now the US is coming to terms with police claims the wrinkled, balding man who was arrested this week is none other than the Golden State Kil­ler, one of the most wanted men in the nation’s history. “We found a needle in the haystack and it was right here in Sacramento,” said Sacramento Country District ­Attorney Anne Marie Schubert.

    That needle was discovered ­almost by chance, when police this month plugged the genetic profile of the killer into a public online genealogy database. They found distant relatives of ­De­Angelo and then homed in. “We found a person that was the right age and lived in this area, and that was Mr DeAngelo,” said Schubert’s colleague Steve Grippi.

    So they found the evil fuck by trawling through DNA looking for even close association! Until now I never knew they could do that.

