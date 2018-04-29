Big government and privacy

Chris Kenny is having a terrible two weeks. Last week he claimed that the Liberal Party was too libertarian. This week there is this howler:
We have done infinitely more to undermine our own privacy than we ever would have allowed a government authority to get away with.
Hmmmmmmmm. No.
I keep making the point that individuals have no right of privacy against the government. They spy on and us, they compel us to give them information, and then they share that information with whomever they please. For all the beat up surrounding the banking royal commission and Facebook and what not, the biggest threat to our privacy is the Australian federal government. Look no further than reports in the Sunday media:
TWO powerful government agencies are discussing radical new espionage powers that would see Australia’s cyber spy agency monitor Australian citizens for the first time.
Under the plan, emails, bank records and text messages of Australians could be secretly accessed by digital spies without a trace, provided the Defence and Home Affairs ministers approved.
The power grab is detailed in top secret letters between the heads of the Department of Home Affairs and Defence, seen by The Sunday Telegraph, which outline proposed new powers for Australia’s electronic spy agency — the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD).
Of course, one should never believe any story until it has been denied (emphasis added):
Ms Bishop said there was not a “national security gap” that needed to be remedied.
“We already have laws in place that can cover these issues plus safeguard Australians’ privacy,” she told The Today Show.
Yep – the government already has those laws in place, they don’t need a new one to justify spying on us.
Remember that government defines privacy as being that they won’t give or share your information to just anyone, but only those people that they have decided to share it with – usually the rest of government and foreign governments too.
Time we moved to direct democracy and let the people themselves truly decide
IMHO, if they can do it (invade privacy) they will. If you don’t expect it to already be going on then it is symptomatic of credulity.
At the end of the day the general public, on their own, can do something about corrupt governments (Donald Trump is a great example), but they can do little on their own when it comes to corrupt financial institutions and corporations.
People (some, anyway) might be a little bit less concerned about Government snooping if they were convinced that there were very rigorous safeguards to stop officials from using their access for private purposes, and severe penalties in the event that such safeguards were breached/circumvented. All too often, the official response seems to be cover-up, wherever possible, and circling the wagons.
You don’t address Kenny’s argument, Sinc. Why is it a howler? That you worry that spys can take a lot of stuff doesn’t address Kenny’s point that anyone who uses Google, Facebook, other social media or the cloud gives away all that stuff and then a lot more.
Once we worried about an Australia Card. Now the sandshoes dont even need to search your garbage to know who knows someone you know.
Having no right to privacy is not the same as having the right to protect one’s privacy.
Badly worded, having no right to privacy does not cancel the right to protect one’s privacy.
Privacy is analogous to property.