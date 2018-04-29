Big government and privacy

Chris Kenny is having a terrible two weeks. Last week he claimed that the Liberal Party was too libertarian. This week there is this howler:

We have done infinitely more to undermine our own privacy than we ever would have allowed a government authority to get away with.

Hmmmmmmmm. No.

I keep making the point that individuals have no right of privacy against the government. They spy on and us, they compel us to give them information, and then they share that information with whomever they please. For all the beat up surrounding the banking royal commission and Facebook and what not, the biggest threat to our privacy is the Australian federal government. Look no further than reports in the Sunday media:

TWO powerful government agencies are discussing radical new espionage powers that would see Australia’s cyber spy agency monitor Australian citizens for the first time. Under the plan, emails, bank records and text messages of Australians could be secretly accessed by digital spies without a trace, provided the Defence and Home Affairs ministers approved. The power grab is detailed in top secret letters between the heads of the Department of Home Affairs and Defence, seen by The Sunday Telegraph, which outline proposed new powers for Australia’s electronic spy agency — the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD).

Of course, one should never believe any story until it has been denied (emphasis added):

Ms Bishop said there was not a “national security gap” that needed to be remedied. “We already have laws in place that can cover these issues plus safeguard Australians’ privacy,” she told The Today Show.

Yep – the government already has those laws in place, they don’t need a new one to justify spying on us.

Remember that government defines privacy as being that they won’t give or share your information to just anyone, but only those people that they have decided to share it with – usually the rest of government and foreign governments too.