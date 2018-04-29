Virtue signalling on the cheap

Economists have a model of signalling that requires economic agents to engage in costly signalling. These days, however, politicians and luvvies are into virtue signalling that is cheap.
This is the promise to repeal the GST on tampons. The ALP will be seen as being pro-women. Bill Shorten has declared the GST on tampons as being a tax on women. Of course, he is right – the GST is designed to be a consumption tax and to the extent that women are exclusive users of tampons it is a tax on female consumption of that product.
Now there are always good and bad reasons to levy a tax or to repeal a tax and no doubt we’ll be treated to those arguments over the coming weeks and months. But just as an aside, the ALP had a working majority in both houses of parliament the last time they were in office and yet they failed to repeal the GST on tampons then.
The argument I want to pursue today, however, is one that is becoming increasingly prevalent. The notion that a tax is a form of punishment and tax cuts or relief is a reward. So let’s tax the banks because they’re out of favour right now. Let’s not tax tampons because women are relatively disadvantaged compared to men, and so on. These are fine emotional arguments, but it isn’t clear to me that they constitute good policy.
In the very first instance, we should evaluate taxation as a form of revenue generation, we should evaluate the tax system as a whole, and not piecemeal. We should avoid Pigouvian taxation – the notion that government can correct pricing in the economy. We should avoid virtue signalling as public policy.
On the other hand – a tax cut is a tax cut. Fewer taxes are better taxes.
A general consumption tax is least distorting if it is at the lowest possible rate on the widest possible base.
To remove GST off tampons is wrong when judged against that principle. It follows the Democrats deal at the introduction of the GST to exempt food. Every concession that narrows the base transfers the burden of taxation on to more distorting taxes, and is a lobbyists’ charter for the next exemption of something ‘good’ or consumed by the poor, or women, or whatever is someone’s pet issue.
The Democrats’ reason for exempting food was that to tax it would be inequitable. Since then, successive governments have doubled or tripled the price of electricity, an extraordinarily regressive price increase. Poor women suffer more from absurd electricity prices than the GST on tampons.
The question is, if the GST on tampons is removed, will the price of tampons fall?
And what are the unintended consequences?
Labor and feminists see men as nothing but beasts of burden:
Stupidity signalling seems a more accurate description. The cost of the GST on tampons isn’t very much. What about the GST on razors then? Maybe hairy faces and hairy legs are virtuous these days.
The best example of stupidity signalling is committing half a billion dollars to save a reef which is in rude health and doesn’t need to be saved.
Stupidity seems to be a virtue in both major parties right now.
GST excluded some as deal for its passage. ALP as usual just BS.
Accordingly, flogging a tax cut is like offering a lashing with a cat-o’-eight-tails.
Hasn’t the tax system been analysed a number of times already?
What we have now is a meeja buzz that says expenditure can’t be reduced because it’s cruel and heartless, while cheap stunts are ok as long as they are by the ALP or Greens and are acceptable to the twitter-sphere.
The ALP trying to make it look like they’re leading the way. Not a bad tactic, it wedges the Libs.
Putting $500 Mil. into the GBR maybe takes it out of play in the next Election, and should buy the Libs power and influence on this issue.
What happened to equality between the sexes? Surely it is sexist to single out a womans sanitary product. Personally I think more thought should be put into how public servants can actually contribute, tax wise that is. At the moment we pay their taxes, because the government pays the public servants, and the government gets its money from taxation; ergo we pay their taxes. Somethings not right here. Either pay them a smaller tax free salary or find another way.
Next up is butt plugs.
Love is love.
In the very first instance, we should evaluate taxation as a form of revenue generation, we should evaluate the tax system as a whole, and not piecemeal.
In the very first instance we should evaluate just how much revenue a government is entitled to raise, which means determining what services it should be providing.
Otherwise we are just on the road to the government claiming all income and discussing the most efficient way to facilitate official theft.
Aunty will be pushing a Sugar Tax like the UK’s on 4Corners this week.
Mooted as 10%.
WTF does that mean for eevil soft drinks with bottle deposits?
to the extent that women are exclusive users of tampons it is a tax on female consumption of that product.
Oh, dear. The professor didn’t receive the current talking points: some men have a uterus; some men use sanitary products.
Please, do try to keep up!
Government spending determines taxation, not the other way around. Thus, removing GST from tampons automatically requires that the tax fall elsewhere (possibly on the unborn).
The amount of revenue involved is microscopic and I do not believe there is one woman in Australia who will seriously notice the GST on tampons in her budget. However, with one win under the belt there will inevitably but many other demands, because feminism already achieved everything it set out to do, what remains is people looking for a sense of relevance, and such activists can never be satisfied with achievement, only emboldened to plan their next “look at me” episode.
Personally I suggest there should be GST on all “medical” equipment across the board, simply for simplicity and to avoid this kind of stupid argument.
Dunno, can’t say I’ve ever used one.
I single handedly made manly grizzled stubble trendy back in the 80’s and everyone has been copying me ever since. Some go a bit overboard with the “Man From Ironbark” beard, but I guess everyone needs a hobby.
Of course there are environmentally responsible options that don’t involve buying pad or tampons in the first place.
http://naturallysavvy.com/live/trade-in-your-tampons-for-a-green-alternative
Which suggests this isn’t a tax on women – as much as a tax on their convenience.
Lets put a tax on virtue signalling and shut all the buggers up.
Oops – I forgot. The worst virtue signallers have tax free status because they signal for our benefit.