Virtue signalling on the cheap

Economists have a model of signalling that requires economic agents to engage in costly signalling. These days, however, politicians and luvvies are into virtue signalling that is cheap.

This is the promise to repeal the GST on tampons. The ALP will be seen as being pro-women. Bill Shorten has declared the GST on tampons as being a tax on women. Of course, he is right – the GST is designed to be a consumption tax and to the extent that women are exclusive users of tampons it is a tax on female consumption of that product.

Now there are always good and bad reasons to levy a tax or to repeal a tax and no doubt we’ll be treated to those arguments over the coming weeks and months. But just as an aside, the ALP had a working majority in both houses of parliament the last time they were in office and yet they failed to repeal the GST on tampons then.

The argument I want to pursue today, however, is one that is becoming increasingly prevalent. The notion that a tax is a form of punishment and tax cuts or relief is a reward. So let’s tax the banks because they’re out of favour right now. Let’s not tax tampons because women are relatively disadvantaged compared to men, and so on. These are fine emotional arguments, but it isn’t clear to me that they constitute good policy.

In the very first instance, we should evaluate taxation as a form of revenue generation, we should evaluate the tax system as a whole, and not piecemeal. We should avoid Pigouvian taxation – the notion that government can correct pricing in the economy. We should avoid virtue signalling as public policy.

On the other hand – a tax cut is a tax cut. Fewer taxes are better taxes.