Monday Forum: April 30,2018

  3. Des Deskperson
    #2698846, posted on April 30, 2018 at 9:34 am

    From the old thread:

    I understand that Magistrate Wallington is due tomorrow to hand down her ruling on whether, as a result recent hearings, there is enough evidence to send Cardinal Pell to trial.

    I’m assuming, as a matter of certainty, that she will send him to trial, despite what appears to be the dodginess of most of the evidence presented.

  5. Boambee John
    #2698851, posted on April 30, 2018 at 9:46 am

    rickw at 0846

    Fat boy recognises that the UN is now irrelevant, unlike Australian Politicians.

    And one of the local trolls?

  7. stackja
    #2698853, posted on April 30, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Pell QC will probably appeal Wallington decision. If go to trial, jury selection would be interesting.

  8. Baldrick
    #2698854, posted on April 30, 2018 at 9:48 am

  9. Baldrick
    #2698858, posted on April 30, 2018 at 9:54 am

    TheirABC in raptous laughter as the Trump/Macron tree goes missing:

    ABC News ✔ @abcnews
    Last week, @realDonaldTrump and @EmmanuelMacron planted a tree on the grounds of the White House. Now the plant is gone, with a yellow patch of grass remaining where the sapling once stood.

    (The French tree was removed and temporarily placed in quarantine.)
    Not that TheirABC mentioned it, but the same thing happened to Obama:

    Obama’s plant placed in quarantine
    The seedling planted by US President Barack Obama and President Shimon Peres at the President’s Residence’s courtyard will be taken out for an examination at the Agriculture Ministry.

  10. stackja
    #2698859, posted on April 30, 2018 at 9:55 am

    How many are there? Four?

  11. Rae
    #2698860, posted on April 30, 2018 at 9:55 am

    Pell QC will probably appeal Wallington decision.

    How?

  12. Tom
    #2698862, posted on April 30, 2018 at 9:56 am

    From ye olde fredde:

    I understand that Magistrate Wallington is due tomorrow to hand down her ruling on whether, as a result recent hearings, there is enough evidence to send Cardinal Pell to trial.

    She’ll be ostracised by the rest of Rob Hulls’ judiciary of Labor maaates if she doesn’t. Pell is a tribal enemy who has made the left’s zombies feel guilty about their ditching of the Catholicism they grew up with for the Marxist animism that is now their religion.

    Better for her to do her duty to the tribe, even if Richter QC turns the case against Pell into a laughing stock when it goes to trial.

    In any other jurisdiction, that would end Wallington’s career, but in Victoriastan, her devotion to Stalin gives her a job for life.

    Comrades.

  13. stackja
    #2698863, posted on April 30, 2018 at 9:56 am

    Selective TheirABC. I am shocked!

  14. stackja
    #2698864, posted on April 30, 2018 at 9:58 am

    How ignorant are they?

  15. H B Bear
    #2698866, posted on April 30, 2018 at 9:58 am

    How?

    Dr Graegooglery QC displays his ignorance.

  16. stackja
    #2698867, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:01 am

    At least one, Stephen Myall, couldn’t handle the charade?

  17. Top Ender
    #2698868, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Too good to be left on the Old Fredde:

    Cut and Paste enjoying itself in the Oz today:

    Fairfax fact-checkers sent into battle as they issue big correction of a World War I story

    Once upon a time … Anzac historian Jonathan King in The Age, April 21:

    It was early morning on April 25, 1918 … the French village of Villers-Bretonneux … General Sir John Monash delivered an impassioned pep talk, urging Diggers to avenge their comrades slaughtered by German-led Turkish forces on the (Gallipoli) beach in 1915.

    There was a silly historian … The Age’s correction, Saturday:

    General Monash played no part in the battle for Villers-Bretonneux, ­neither in the planning nor the execution. He gave no speech to troops before the attack.

    King wrote a rather interesting World War I yarn. The historian in The Age, April 21:

    The fighting scheduled before dawn the next day would be spearheaded by … (the) Australian 4th division’s 13th brigade, led by Thomas William Glasgow, and the 15th brigade commanded by the legendary Harold “Pompey” Elliott … Elliott led his soldiers past the village on the northern side, while Glasgow led his (men) past the southern side of the village, together encircling the village and trapping sleeping Germans inside.

    But King got the story a wee bit wrong. The Age, Saturday:

    The article also reported that two other Australian generals, Harold “Pompey” Elliott and William Glasgow, led their troops past the town to the north and south respectively. In fact, neither of those generals were with their troops; they remained at headquarters co-ordinating the ­assault.

    King says he’s a big-time historian on his official website:

    Jonathan King: The historian who brings history to life … He is an award-winning author of 25 books on Australian history …

    But King’s errors were very rookie indeed. The Age, Saturday:

    There were also errors relating to the actions of Lieutenant Clifford Sadlier, … The story said Sadlier was with ­Elliott’s 15th Brigade … In fact, Sadlier was in the 13th Brigade, led by Glasgow … The story said the events that led to his (Victoria Cross) award ­occurred in the “dim light of early dawn” on Anzac Day. They occurred before midnight on April 24.

    The Australian’s Strewth columnist James Jeffrey on Twitter, Saturday:
    It’s been a while since I saw a story with such a high casualty rate … *lets out long, low whistle.*

    Notably in King’s Wiki entry he says he ran for office for both the Democrats and the Greens – presumably unsuccessful.

  18. dover_beach
    #2698870, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:08 am

    notafan, either Evolution is correct or the Bible is. The two contradict each other.

    Only if you believe, like young earth creationists, they are making the same type of claim.

  19. Zyconoclast
    #2698872, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Alinta Energy says it has lodged a formal bid to buy the ailing Liddell power station from larger rival AGL, with the expected total offer to be within $1 billion.
    In a statement on Monday, Alinta said it had “fulfilled our commitment and submitted a non-binding offer for the Liddell power station to AGL, which we believe represents a compelling commercial proposition for AGL shareholders, but we won’t be in a position to comment further until AGL has considered the offer and responded”.

    https://www.smh.com.au/business/companies/alinta-says-it-has-lobbed-formal-bid-for-agl-s-liddell-power-station-20180430-p4zcdg.html

  20. dover_beach
    #2698873, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Oh dear, CL is right, Australia really is prone to infantile bouts of hysterics. We are again talking about the sheer injustice of tampons being subject to GST. Hinch was positively frothing at the mouth about it.

    What a country.

  21. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2698874, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:11 am

    Challenge accepted.

    Massive Fireballs Light Up Syrian Sky After Israeli Strike; “Dozens” Of Iranian Soldiers Reportedly Killed

    Makki further reports “the attacks this evening mainly targeted locations/positions with a strong presence of Iranian backed militias.” This indicates that the likely attacker is Israel, though still not immediately confirmed.

    Pro-rebel media also appears to be uploading footage of the strike — apparently so big it could be seen for miles — and these sources are also confirming a foreign military attack on government locations. Makki notes the airstrikes “caused an earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Richter scale.”

    Israel’s 70th birthday bash is in about 2 weeks time, and we know that kiddies like Hamas have been planning big things. This strike seems to me to be something in response to Shin Bet intel about the Iranians in Syria.

  22. Winston Smith
    #2698877, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:20 am

    BoN;

    High CO2 in the Precambrian would have given a big push to the rise of plants. The CO2 is in equilibrium with seawater same as in fizzy drinks. So high atmospheric CO2 means high aqueous CO2.

    Something you said last night as the Open Thread dissolved into chaos as the sockmeister sucked in multiple cats.
    High aqueous CO2 suggests to me that there were high levels of Carbonic Acid. Do we know the pH of the seas at this time?
    And would it dissolve rust stains on a dunny?
    Curious protozoa would like to know…

  23. stackja
    #2698878, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:21 am

    Oh dear, CL is right, Australia really is prone to infantile bouts of hysterics. We are again talking about the sheer injustice of tampons being subject to GST. Hinch was positively frothing at the mouth about it.

    What a country.

    Why didn’t RGR ‘fix the tampon problem’?

  24. Leo G
    #2698880, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Jonathan King: The historian who brings history to life … He is an award-winning author of 25 books on Australian history …

    Or was it one book rewritten 24 times?

  25. Tom
    #2698881, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:22 am

    What a country.

    Dover, the new Australian ruling class’s official ideology, as demanded by the Twittersphere, grovelled to by our Uniparties and from which there will be no dissent, is Stalinist Infantilism.

    Rational argument is now Hate Speech.

  26. woolfe
    #2698883, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:23 am

    In the interests if fairness Bunnings should be exempt from GST

  27. C.L.
    #2698884, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:24 am

    What a dropkick:

    Scientist, 104, to end his life

    Nation’s oldest scientist David Goodall has no terminal illness, but is travelling to Switzerland to seek voluntary euthanasia.

  28. Des Deskperson
    #2698885, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Here is Dr King’s webpage:

    http://www.jonathanking.com.au

    For self-promotor of Stakhanovite proportions, his website is oddly pedestrian and his prose sort of senile; ‘many and varied’?? .

    He also appears to have more or less invented the Greens:

    “In the late nineteen eighties:

    – he founded the Green Australia Party to get the ball rolling
    – helped establish the Greens Party of NSW with Ian Cohen who was later elected as the first Greens MP in 1995
    – helped organize and fund the Australian Conservation Foundation’s bicentennial environment summit in Sydney;
    – organized the funding to bring German Greens leader Petra Kelly out to Australia to speak at the summit.”

  29. C.L.
    #2698886, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:24 am

    Turning to energy, Mr Howard, whose government outlawed nuc­lear power in 1998, said he was “personally in favour of nuclear energy.”

    Beyond parody.

  30. incoherent rambler
    #2698887, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:24 am

    offer for the Liddell power station to AGL, which we believe represents a compelling commercial proposition for AGL shareholders

    A generator in the hands of a competitor using it to generate baseload rather Duracell level tripe from windmills, IS NOT in the interests of AGL shareholders.

    Government is providing active incentives for AGL to reduce baseload.
    AGL, in the interests of its shareholders, must not sell Liddell.

  31. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2698889, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:25 am

    BUSINESS
    GetUp! uses UTS to ‘expose’ business misconduct

    The Australian
    12:00AM April 30, 2018
    Tim Dodd
    Higher Education Editor
    Sydney
    @TimDoddEDU

    Activist group GetUp! has stepped up its campaign against corporate taxpayers by giving academics at Sydney’s University of Technology a year’s worth of funding to “keep corporate power in check”.

    The funding to UTS academics Roman Lanis, Brett Govendir and Ross McClure will be spent on a project GetUp! says “has one simple mission: conduct research to expose corporate misconduct”. “In the face of increasing corporate influence, GetUp! is funding a year of independent research at UTS to keep corporate power in check,” an ­announcement says.

    Neither the university nor GetUp! would say how much money was involved.

    Education Minister Simon Birmingham last night spoke out against the donation.

    “Imagine the howls of indignation if the BCA was engaged in the same tactics to fund a bunch of academics purely to argue for company tax cuts,” he said. “I’d hope all standards of academic freedom and research integrity will be met and that this funding isn’t buying predetermined outcomes dressed as independent analysis.”

    From the Oz. What a country!

  32. Boambee John
    #2698890, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:28 am

    From the old thread

    King says he’s a big-time historian on his official website:

    Jonathan King: The historian who brings history to life … He is an award-winning author of 25 books on Australian history …

    Bandana man’s lost twin?

  34. Boambee John
    #2698892, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:32 am

    stackja at 1021

    Why didn’t RGR ‘fix the tampon problem’?

    They wanted it to remain on the books as a future weapon to use against their political opponents?

  35. max
    #2698893, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Commentator on ABCFM just now, talking about Italian conductor Riccardo Muti: All of these top conductors have charisma just oozing out of their bodies.

    LOL.

  36. C.L.
    #2698894, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Donald J. [email protected]

    Just got recent Poll – much higher than President O at same time….Well, much more has been accomplished!

  37. John Constantine
    #2698895, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Their get-up can occupy for free the legacy value of the university, all the running costs and depreciation and created reputation are their Stalinists activists to use, as long as they hand over cents in the dollar in value to buy the results they can weaponise.

    Comrades.

  38. Anthony
    #2698896, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Can one appeal a committal hearing decision if that decision refers the defendant to trial, ie finds the defendant suitably ‘possibly’ guilty?

  39. incoherent rambler
    #2698897, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Pell will be sent to trial, so that when the trial is terminated because of the shonky evidence, ABC will be able to say he got off on a legal technicality.
    Its all about the narrative.

  40. lotocoti
    #2698898, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Rational argument is now Hate Speech.

    I just happened to be reading a Lincoln speech.

    I hope I am over wary; but if I am not, there is even now something of ill omen amongst us. I mean the increasing disregard for law which pervades the country — the growing disposition to substitute the wild and furious passions in lieu of the sober judgment of courts, and the worse than savage mobs for the executive ministers of justice.

  41. Not Uh oh
    #2698899, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Haven’t heard much about bitcoin and blockchain recently. Are they both still OK?

  42. C.L.
    #2698900, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:48 am

    Belinda Wallington will decide on Pell case tomorrow.
    This reported in America Magazine:

    Australian church sources (who did not wish to be identified) told America in recent weeks that they think it “likely” that Cardinal Pell will be sent for a trial by jury because the atmosphere in the country is “so very aggressive against the church and Pell in particular” that, as one of them put it, “it will be a brave magistrate to find that he has no case to answer.”

    Wallington knows she has no future in the Victorian judiciary unless she delivers.

  43. Leo G
    #2698901, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:52 am

    Turning to energy, Mr Howard, whose government outlawed nuc­lear power in 1998, said he was “personally in favour of nuclear energy.”

    He’s seen the light.

  44. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2698902, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:54 am

    High aqueous CO2 suggests to me that there were high levels of Carbonic Acid. Do we know the pH of the seas at this time?

    Winston – A quick look suggests that seawater was still alkaline. Fig 2 of this paper shows pH 7.3 at the lowest, although it only goes back to ~550 Ma (warning: it’s old, from 2010, and is by our old friend Professor Ove).

    Recently it looks like an advance in using boron isotopic measurement in diatoms can be used to work out ocean pH. I can’t see any megascale graphs yet though. These guys say:

    The Middle Cambrian–Early Ordovician normal paleo-seawater pH estimated using the δ11B value of sedimentary rock representing the weakest evaporation intensity is ~ 9.1 that is 0.9 higher than pH of modern seawater.

    That was quite a lot later than the Precambrian period we were talking about, but from the CO2 paleograph the CO2 concentration then was still 10 times higher than today.

    I might add that going back to before ~2400 My seawater was highly acidic. That’s when the Pilbara iron ore deposits were laid down – as the large amount of dissolved iron was oxidised and precipitated by this new craze for free oxygen that plants had just invented. Then the oceans were basically iron rich hydrochloric acid.

    And that’s what I use – conc. HCl at about 32%. With rubbing it takes iron stains off pretty well. But be careful: that’s how the Lib pollie Alby Schulz lost his eye.

  45. stackja
    #2698903, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Lincoln:

    Habeas Corpus Suspension Act (1863) – Wikipedia
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Habeas_Corpus_Suspension_Act_(1863)
    When Congress was called into special session, July 4, 1861, President Lincoln issued a message to both houses defending his various actions, including the suspension of the writ of habeas corpus, arguing that it was both necessary and constitutional for him to have suspended it without Congress.

  46. pete m
    #2698904, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:56 am

    I expect Pell to be committed for trial. The bar for committal is not that high since a High Court case said don’t need it to be rock solid prosecution case.

    I believe those wanting him to go to trial also want him convicted, nay demand / expect it, and there will be howls and tearing of hair if he is found innocent. I don’t believe the ABC wants any legal escape.

  47. Top Ender
    #2698905, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Aha! Jonathan King is actually an activist:

    Here is saying Australia Day’s date must be changed:
    https://m.facebook.com/breakfastnews/videos/10155479052048983/

    https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/australia-day-why-our-destiny-requires-another-date-to-celebrate-20180118-h0k8vm.html

    and

    http://www.abc.net.au/worldtoday/content/2014/s4101906.htm
    – apparently CEW Bean and others opined on Gallipoli: “from start to finish they thought the whole thing was a mistake.”

    Beano and others had access to the maps and charts and were saying “Don’t do it” before the landings?

  48. H B Bear
    #2698906, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:57 am

    Can one appeal a committal hearing decision if that decision refers the defendant to trial, ie finds the defendant suitably ‘possibly’ guilty?

    Yep.

  49. cohenite
    #2698908, posted on April 30, 2018 at 11:03 am

    Zyconoclast

    #2698872, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Alinta Energy says it has lodged a formal bid to buy the ailing Liddell power station from larger rival AGL, with the expected total offer to be within $1 billion.
    In a statement on Monday, Alinta said it had “fulfilled our commitment and submitted a non-binding offer for the Liddell power station to AGL, which we believe represents a compelling commercial proposition for AGL shareholders, but we won’t be in a position to comment further until AGL has considered the offer and responded”.

    https://www.smh.com.au/business/companies/alinta-says-it-has-lobbed-formal-bid-for-agl-s-liddell-power-station-20180430-p4zcdg.html

    Astounding since AGL effectively bought Liddell for nothing, zilch, zero.

  50. Rae
    #2698909, posted on April 30, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Can one appeal a committal hearing decision if that decision refers the defendant to trial, ie finds the defendant suitably ‘possibly’ guilty?

    Yep.

    As I said earlier. How?

  51. Leo G
    #2698910, posted on April 30, 2018 at 11:12 am

    Astounding since AGL effectively bought Liddell for nothing, zilch, zero.

    Compensation for the opportunity cost- the loss of some lucrative AGL price gouging if Liddell is sold to Alinta.

  52. Fat Tony
    #2698911, posted on April 30, 2018 at 11:16 am

    SCROLL THE TROLL 👹 ™

  53. Leigh Lowe
    #2698912, posted on April 30, 2018 at 11:17 am

    Zyconoclast

    #2698872, posted on April 30, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Alinta Energy says it has lodged a formal bid to buy the ailing Liddell power station from larger rival AGL, with the expected total offer to be within $1 billion.
    In a statement on Monday, Alinta said it had “fulfilled our commitment and submitted a non-binding offer for the Liddell power station to AGL, which we believe represents a compelling commercial proposition for AGL shareholders, but we won’t be in a position to comment further until AGL has considered the offer and responded”.

    This wedges AGL beautifully.
    This is not something which can be dealt with by the PR spin merchants and their glib “Are you with us?” slogans mouthed by some beta.
    They have to respond via the ASX with a clear statement and, if they are rejecting the offer, why they are rejecting it.
    What is the answer?
    We don’t want to sell an economically valuable asset to a competitor? Oops, anti competitive and begs the question … and, if it is so valuable, why are you closing it?
    You want to choke supplies and make a guzzillion from gas? Hmmm … not a good look.

  54. zyconoclast
    #2698914, posted on April 30, 2018 at 11:18 am

    Why didn’t RGR ‘fix the tampon problem’?

    Because Rudd could afford them and Gillard didn’t need them.
    What’s to fix?

  56. H B Bear
    #2698916, posted on April 30, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Most government action falls into one of two piles – pointless “doing something” or unintended (or deliberately) destructive. Not hard to work out which one Plibersak’s tampon tax falls into.

  57. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2698918, posted on April 30, 2018 at 11:25 am

    For economists, an interesting report on colonialism, engineering and prosperity:

    How much does infrastructure boost an economy? (27 Apr)

    Before 1870, India barely had railroads. It didn’t have many canals either, and only a small percentage of the population lived along the three main rivers. So when goods needed to be transported, people used steer, which could pull freight about 20 miles per day.

    But the British, India’s colonial rulers, started building rail lines, and then built some more. By 1930, there were more than 40,000 miles of railroads in India, and goods could be shipped about 400 miles a day.

    The result? As MIT economist David Donaldson shows in a newly published study on the economic impact of building infrastructure, railroads fostered commerce that raised real agricultural income by 16 percent.

    “It shows that in the places where the railroad arrived in India, living standards improved,” says Donaldson, a professor in MIT’s Department of Economics.

    Donaldson’s paper on the subject, “Railroads of the Raj: Estimating the Impact of Transportation Infrastructure,” just published in the American Economic Review, may also speak to the importance of infrastructure more broadly. After all, as he notes in the paper, about 20 percent of World Bank lending in the developing world goes to infrastructure projects. And in the United States, debate rolls on about the value of building and refurbishing America’s roads, bridges, railroads, ports, and airports.

    It may take a while for the Left to work out that Donaldson is implying that colonization was good for ordinary people India, but when they do I suspect the outrage will hit him like a steam train.

  58. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2698919, posted on April 30, 2018 at 11:27 am

    IMMIGRATION DEBATE IN A new interview, former Prime Minister John Howard says he supports Tony Abbott on immigration cutbacks, calling for a “sensible debate” on the issue.

    This guy has some freaking nerve.

  59. Confused Old Misfit
    #2698920, posted on April 30, 2018 at 11:30 am

    Bruce of Newcastle –
    Thank you sir for bringing the breath of reality into the CO2 conversation.

  60. H B Bear
    #2698921, posted on April 30, 2018 at 11:31 am

    This guy has some freaking nerve.

    Don’t forget he and Hyacinth Bucket’s “I will stay as long as the party wants me” only to lose government in a landslide and his own seat in the process by refusing to stand down when Downer told him he had to go.

  61. mh
    #2698922, posted on April 30, 2018 at 11:32 am

    Oh no, look what Trump missed:

  62. notafan
    #2698923, posted on April 30, 2018 at 11:38 am

    notafan, either Evolution is correct or the Bible is. The two contradict each other.

    Only if you believe, like young earth creationists, they are making the same type of claim.

    Thank you Dover Beach

    I really don’t understand people reading the Bible as a science book or encyclopedia. It is not.

    And like I said don’t bother with the nonsense of you can have science or Christianity, you keep banging the same tired old drum.

    There is no science/Christianity dichotomy

    I wish people would stop making the same tedious ahistorial arguments when they have been proven wrong again and again and again.

  63. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2698924, posted on April 30, 2018 at 11:38 am

    Pope Francis

    Verified account

    @Pontifex
    Follow Follow @Pontifex

    Do we really want peace? Then let’s ban all weapons so we don’t have to live in fear of war.

    4:30 AM – 29 Apr 2018

    How much dope do you reckon Francis is smoking each weekend?

  64. Top Ender
    #2698925, posted on April 30, 2018 at 11:44 am

    A link to a Change.org petition calling for “Remove Clementine Ford as a speaker for Lifeline”.

    and the story behind it:

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5672447/Campaign-remove-Clementine-Ford-speaker-Lifeline-event-tweeting-Kill-men.html

    mainly because she thinks tweeting “Kill all men” is amusing.

  65. H B Bear
    #2698926, posted on April 30, 2018 at 11:45 am

    I’ve never really understood why South America is such a basket case. Africa, sure, no difficulty there. Listening to Pope Fonzi it is starting to become clearer though.

  66. old bloke
    #2698927, posted on April 30, 2018 at 11:45 am

    How much dope do you reckon Francis is smoking each weekend?

    Surely, never on Sundays.

  67. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2698928, posted on April 30, 2018 at 11:49 am

    Larry Pickering is right in his latest article in our next election we have to choose between a man we hate and despise and a man we hate and despise ,Hobson’s choice . Heads they win tails we lose .
    Career politicians are rubbish failed lawtradespersons like turnbull,giliard , shortass failures each one ,the dregs of the lawtrade ,abolish career politics ,ban lawtradespersons from public office ,(and union mafiosi) they should be in jail not government .

  68. Leigh Lowe
    #2698929, posted on April 30, 2018 at 11:49 am

    How much dope do you reckon Francis is smoking each weekend?

    Not much.
    But is clearly all heads.

  69. mh
    #2698930, posted on April 30, 2018 at 11:51 am

    Suicide prevention group Lifeline is being lobbied to remove controversial feminist Clementine Ford as the keynote speaker of domestic violence awareness forum.

    A change.org petition argued her previous tweets saying ‘kill all men’ and ‘all men must die’ made her unsuitable to address the ‘Recognise, Respond, Refer’ event in Melbourne next month.

    Wow. Lifeline needs a petition to highlight to them that a woman who says Kill All Men is unsuitable to be a keynote speaker at their event?

  70. stackja
    #2698931, posted on April 30, 2018 at 11:52 am

    H B Bear
    #2698926, posted on April 30, 2018 at 11:45 am

    Economic history of Argentina
    From Wikipedia

    Argentina possesses definite comparative advantages in agriculture, as the country is endowed with a vast amount of highly fertile land.[2] Between 1860 and 1930, exploitation of the rich land of the pampas strongly pushed economic growth.[3] During the first three decades of the 20th century, Argentina outgrew Canada and Australia in population, total income, and per capita income.[3] By 1913, Argentina was the world’s 10th wealthiest nation per capita.[4]

    The single most important factor in this decline has been political instability since 1930, when a military junta took power, ending seven decades of civilian constitutional government.[5] In macroeconomic terms, Argentina was one of the most stable and conservative countries until the Great Depression, after which it turned into one of the most unstable.[6] Despite this, up until 1962 the Argentine GDP per capita was higher than of Austria, Italy, Japan and of its former colonial master, Spain.[7] Successive governments from the 1930s to the 1970s pursued a strategy of import substitution to achieve industrial self-sufficiency, but the government’s encouragement of industrial growth diverted investment from agricultural production, which fell dramatically.[8]

  71. rickw
    #2698932, posted on April 30, 2018 at 11:52 am

    He’s seen the light.

    How much murdering, robbing and bashing of home owners will it take for him to see the light on guns?

  72. stackja
    #2698933, posted on April 30, 2018 at 11:58 am

    Apr 30, 2018, 7:30 am – WAKELEY | #FRNSW crews are fighting a 2 level house fire, no persons reported at this stage, roof has collapsed, operations are ongoing

    Fire in hydro house near Fairfield
    Monday, 30 April 2018 11:43:38 AM

    Police have uncovered a hydroponic cannabis setup following a house fire in Sydney’s south-west this morning.

    About 7.15am (Monday 30 April 2018), emergency services were called to Corriedale Street, Wakeley, following reports a house was on fire.

    Fire & Rescue NSW extinguished the blaze. No one was injured; however, the building was destroyed.

    Officers from Fairfield City Police Area Command have confirmed a hydroponic setup was found inside the property.

    A crime scene has been established and police urge anyone with information to come forward

  73. Mother Lode
    #2698934, posted on April 30, 2018 at 11:59 am

    He also appears to have more or less invented the Greens:

    When I saw the part of what he had purported to be Monash’s speech urging the Australians to avenge the death of their ‘comrades’ , I immediately expected to hear something about lifting aloft again the blood red flag of the global proletariat.

  74. H B Bear
    #2698935, posted on April 30, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    stackja – that doesn’t explain why political instability emerged , albeit in a time of world political turmoil. Looks like another argument in favour of British colonialism and the common law than its Eurotrash equivalent.

  75. Winston Smith
    #2698936, posted on April 30, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    CL;
    My reply to the America Magazine article:

    This has been a disgraceful witch hunt against the first man who, when he reached a position to deal with the gay infiltration of the church, is now being hounded for actually doing something about it.
    His refusal to give Holy Communion to members of the Rainbow Sash Movement has never been forgotten by the Gay Gestapo, and they will hound him to the grave for getting gays out of the Church and setting up the first real attempt to deal with the issue.
    Lorraine, anyone can make ‘allegations’ and it looks like they have. The collapsing of the state case against Cardinal Pell is proof of this. Sending the case to trial is just further proof of the embedded arrogance and anger of the Gaystapo power in our society.

  76. Fat Tony
    #2698937, posted on April 30, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    He’s seen the light.

    How much murdering, robbing and bashing of home owners will it take for him to see the light on guns?

    Howard ramped up the moozley importation and took away our guns.

    Why should he see the light on that amazing coincidence?

  77. rickw
    #2698938, posted on April 30, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    Howard ramped up the moozley importation and took away our guns.

    Why should he see the light on that amazing coincidence?

    Yeah, I guess seeing the light on Treason is unlikely.

  78. notafan
    #2698939, posted on April 30, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    . Looks like another argument in favour of British colonialism and the common law than its Eurotrash equivalent.

    I think we have had this discussion before and iirc the difference is that Europeans (mainly from the UK in the Commonwealth countries) completely dominated Canada, Australia, NZ and the US in numbers, becoming effectively the UK in a different place whereas in South America (like Zimbabwe,South Africa, Sri Lanka, many of the isles in the West Indies and other British colonies which have not done quite so well) colonialism has been the few ruling over the many indigenous peoples.
    commonwealth member countries

  79. H B Bear
    #2698940, posted on April 30, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    That makes sense notafan. Having read Niall Ferguson’s Empire he makes the argument that the British operated a form of co-operative colonialism which would be much more difficult to do where there were multiple competing indigenous local populations.

  80. Tom
    #2698941, posted on April 30, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    I’ve never really understood why South America is such a basket case. Africa, sure, no difficulty there. Listening to Pope Fonzi it is starting to become clearer though.

    Liberation theology ring any bells, Humphrey? South and Central America was one of its breeding grounds.

    In the West, the 21st century left — i.e., in Straya, the Liars and the Greenfilth — is full of ex-Christians who have converted to their new religion, communism. South America is full of Catholics who will also become godless Stalinists in the next half-century as capitalism delivers them untold riches, just like their zombie bretheren in the West.

    It’s a mental illness. But we already knew that.

  81. Winston Smith
    #2698942, posted on April 30, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    Here’s a thought from Left field –
    If the EU were to send a 100 colonist ship to Mars, what would the colonist makeup be?
    99 Homosexuals/Lesbians, Africans, Eurasians, and one white woman to clean the dunnies?

  82. stackja
    #2698943, posted on April 30, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    AMP boss Brenner right to quit: Turnbull
    Matt Coughlan, Australian Associated Press
    an hour ago

    The prime minister and treasurer said board directors must be accountable for any wrongdoing.

    “They have got to take responsibility for what has gone on and take the appropriate steps,” Mr Turnbull said.

  83. Tel
    #2698945, posted on April 30, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    How much murdering, robbing and bashing of home owners will it take for him to see the light on guns?

    For starters those events would need to make the news.

  84. Leigh Lowe
    #2698946, posted on April 30, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    Officers from Fairfield City Police Area Command have confirmed a hydroponic setup was found inside the property.

    A crime scene has been established with a command post set up downwind of the property and police urge anyone with pizzas and other munchies to come forward.

  85. Tel
    #2698947, posted on April 30, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    Do we really want peace? Then let’s ban all religion so we don’t have to live in fear of war.

  86. Mother Lode
    #2698948, posted on April 30, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    For starters those events would need to make the news.

    True,

    If it isn’t on the TV, it didn’t happen.

  88. notafan
    #2698950, posted on April 30, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    Do we really want peace? Then let’s ban all religion so we don’t have to live in fear of war.

    Do tell

  89. Roger.
    #2698951, posted on April 30, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    I really don’t understand people reading the Bible as a science book or encyclopedia. It is not.

    One needs to make a distinction between people who read the Bible as a science text and people who are concerned about whether what the Biblical narrative reports happened in space and time and corresponds to reality. At that point science and Christianity may indeed find themselves making competing truth claims because they are making statements about the same space-time reality. Therefore I find the Baconian double-truth theory ultimately unsatisfying, in that it compartmentalises religion and science, although I understand why people who work in either area professionally adopt it or something like it. But, plainly, evolutionary theory as represented by Darwin and later the neo-Darwinians does contradict the Bible at several points, most notably by setting forth universal common descent as a dogma (i.e. something to be believed rather than a hypothesis to be tested) over against the Bible’s doctrine of the special creation of humankind (why does nobody complain about scientists entering religious territory?). By giving the latter up, or resorting to the “stop-gap” position that only the soul is specially created, Christians concede too much to scientism (science as an ideology rather than empirical method) and end up with a feeble faith, just as we have done in the West, that many young people regard as having no answers to the dominant worldview of the day. This is particularly lamentable at a time when Darwin’s hypothesis of common descent with modification is being questioned in light of molecular biology.

  91. H B Bear
    #2698953, posted on April 30, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    AMP boss Brenner right to quit: Turnbull

    Wouldn’t it be great if we had politicians who didn’t have opinions on everything but actually concentrated on doing their own job well, of which there is precious little evidence of in the past decade?

  92. Tel
    #2698954, posted on April 30, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    notafan #2698950,

    For a price I’d do about anything, except pull the trigger.
    For that I need a pretty good cause.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation%3A_Mindcrime

  93. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2698955, posted on April 30, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    A crime scene has been established with a command post set up downwind of the property and police urge anyone with pizzas and other munchies to come forward.

    Ah, no. I woke up to an appalling stench one Saturday morning. Plod had raided house next door, tenant was doing a bit of indoor gardening. Breakfast was not a viable option.

  94. Baldrick
    #2698957, posted on April 30, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    Hahahaha

    Donald J. Trump ✔ @realDonaldTrump
    The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was a failure last year, but this year was an embarrassment to everyone associated with it. The filthy “comedian” totally bombed (couldn’t even deliver her lines-much like the Seth Meyers weak performance). Put Dinner to rest, or start over!

  95. notafan
    #2698958, posted on April 30, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    Roger

    you are correct in the just a hypothesis

    Science is yet to explain when and why the universe came into being and the meaning of life either

    I know an atheist who doesn’t believe anything happens for a reason.

  96. Des Deskperson
    #2698959, posted on April 30, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    ‘I’ve never really understood why South America is such a basket case. Africa, sure, no difficulty there. Listening to Pope Fonzi it is starting to become clearer though.’

    In Argentina’s case, much of the blame should be allocated to Peron’s particular form pf corporatism.

    Basically, Peron’s system involved a combination of extreme economic nationalism and, well, bribes form public money to key ‘stakeholders’ – unions, the public sector, certain industries and even the military – on side.

    Sort of like a typical ALP government – or maybe any typical Australian government – on speed.

  97. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2698960, posted on April 30, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    I see the chief commisar of the EU is attending the celebrations of the bit[Ruth of marx inTriers Germany probably have plenty og[f company ,merkel soros, obama ,may we will be sending giliard shortass and turnbull. The fawning will be sickening ,communist fascists are like that , wonder if they invited Donald?

  98. rickw
    #2698961, posted on April 30, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    This is particularly lamentable at a time when Darwin’s hypothesis of common descent with modification is being questioned in light of molecular biology.

    There are also a few problems posed by soft tissue and blood vessel recovery from dinosaur fossils. I think 60 minutes had an interview with the scientist that accidentally made the discovery (left the fossil in the cleaning acid a bit long).

  99. Leigh Lowe
    #2698962, posted on April 30, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    AMP boss Brenner right to quit: Turnbull

    So let’s get this straight.
    Trumble thinks leaders of a organisation who fuck up should resign.

  100. DrBeauGan
    #2698963, posted on April 30, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    Do we really want peace? Then let’s ban all religion so we don’t have to live in fear of war.

    That’s like making it compulsory to get an education and think for yourself. It’s not in the interest of anyone except a few individuals.

  101. Senile Old Guy
    #2698964, posted on April 30, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    Science is yet to explain when and why the universe came into being and the meaning of life either.

    The “meaning of life” has nothing to do with science.

  102. Winston Smith
    #2698965, posted on April 30, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    Fred Lenin, is your new lens implant slipping?
    🙂

  103. nemkat
    #2698966, posted on April 30, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    Just on that alleged Bible v Science question.

    There’s only a contradiction for that diminishing band of Luddites who claim Darwin’s Evolution is Science, rather than 19th Century junk.

  104. Delta A
    #2698967, posted on April 30, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    “They have got to take responsibility for what has gone on and take the appropriate steps,” Mr Turnbull said.

    How many negative newspolls is that now, you waffling fool?

  106. Winston Smith
    #2698969, posted on April 30, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    I notice the two interconnectoers down south on the AEMO site are still down.
    Just what are the interconnecters? Is it a physical location, or a network of locations, or something metaphysical like the Intarwebs?
    Asking for an ISIS friend.

