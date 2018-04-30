Liberty Quote
When democratic governments create economic calamity, free markets get the blame.— Jack Kemp
-
-
Monday Forum: April 30,2018
First.
2
From the old thread:
I understand that Magistrate Wallington is due tomorrow to hand down her ruling on whether, as a result recent hearings, there is enough evidence to send Cardinal Pell to trial.
I’m assuming, as a matter of certainty, that she will send him to trial, despite what appears to be the dodginess of most of the evidence presented.
Podium?
rickw at 0846
Fat boy recognises that the UN is now irrelevant, unlike Australian Politicians.
And one of the local trolls?
Top 10
Pell QC will probably appeal Wallington decision. If go to trial, jury selection would be interesting.
SCROLL THE TROLL 👹 ™
TheirABC in raptous laughter as the Trump/Macron tree goes missing:
(The French tree was removed and temporarily placed in quarantine.)
Not that TheirABC mentioned it, but the same thing happened to Obama:
How many are there? Four?
How?
From ye olde fredde:
She’ll be ostracised by the rest of Rob Hulls’ judiciary of Labor maaates if she doesn’t. Pell is a tribal enemy who has made the left’s zombies feel guilty about their ditching of the Catholicism they grew up with for the Marxist animism that is now their religion.
Better for her to do her duty to the tribe, even if Richter QC turns the case against Pell into a laughing stock when it goes to trial.
In any other jurisdiction, that would end Wallington’s career, but in Victoriastan, her devotion to Stalin gives her a job for life.
Comrades.
Selective TheirABC. I am shocked!
How ignorant are they?
Dr Graegooglery QC displays his ignorance.
At least one, Stephen Myall, couldn’t handle the charade?
Too good to be left on the Old Fredde:
Cut and Paste enjoying itself in the Oz today:
Fairfax fact-checkers sent into battle as they issue big correction of a World War I story
Once upon a time … Anzac historian Jonathan King in The Age, April 21:
It was early morning on April 25, 1918 … the French village of Villers-Bretonneux … General Sir John Monash delivered an impassioned pep talk, urging Diggers to avenge their comrades slaughtered by German-led Turkish forces on the (Gallipoli) beach in 1915.
There was a silly historian … The Age’s correction, Saturday:
General Monash played no part in the battle for Villers-Bretonneux, neither in the planning nor the execution. He gave no speech to troops before the attack.
King wrote a rather interesting World War I yarn. The historian in The Age, April 21:
The fighting scheduled before dawn the next day would be spearheaded by … (the) Australian 4th division’s 13th brigade, led by Thomas William Glasgow, and the 15th brigade commanded by the legendary Harold “Pompey” Elliott … Elliott led his soldiers past the village on the northern side, while Glasgow led his (men) past the southern side of the village, together encircling the village and trapping sleeping Germans inside.
But King got the story a wee bit wrong. The Age, Saturday:
The article also reported that two other Australian generals, Harold “Pompey” Elliott and William Glasgow, led their troops past the town to the north and south respectively. In fact, neither of those generals were with their troops; they remained at headquarters co-ordinating the assault.
King says he’s a big-time historian on his official website:
Jonathan King: The historian who brings history to life … He is an award-winning author of 25 books on Australian history …
But King’s errors were very rookie indeed. The Age, Saturday:
There were also errors relating to the actions of Lieutenant Clifford Sadlier, … The story said Sadlier was with Elliott’s 15th Brigade … In fact, Sadlier was in the 13th Brigade, led by Glasgow … The story said the events that led to his (Victoria Cross) award occurred in the “dim light of early dawn” on Anzac Day. They occurred before midnight on April 24.
The Australian’s Strewth columnist James Jeffrey on Twitter, Saturday:
It’s been a while since I saw a story with such a high casualty rate … *lets out long, low whistle.*
Notably in King’s Wiki entry he says he ran for office for both the Democrats and the Greens – presumably unsuccessful.
Only if you believe, like young earth creationists, they are making the same type of claim.
Alinta Energy says it has lodged a formal bid to buy the ailing Liddell power station from larger rival AGL, with the expected total offer to be within $1 billion.
In a statement on Monday, Alinta said it had “fulfilled our commitment and submitted a non-binding offer for the Liddell power station to AGL, which we believe represents a compelling commercial proposition for AGL shareholders, but we won’t be in a position to comment further until AGL has considered the offer and responded”.
https://www.smh.com.au/business/companies/alinta-says-it-has-lobbed-formal-bid-for-agl-s-liddell-power-station-20180430-p4zcdg.html
Oh dear, CL is right, Australia really is prone to infantile bouts of hysterics. We are again talking about the sheer injustice of tampons being subject to GST. Hinch was positively frothing at the mouth about it.
What a country.
Challenge accepted.
Massive Fireballs Light Up Syrian Sky After Israeli Strike; “Dozens” Of Iranian Soldiers Reportedly Killed
Israel’s 70th birthday bash is in about 2 weeks time, and we know that kiddies like Hamas have been planning big things. This strike seems to me to be something in response to Shin Bet intel about the Iranians in Syria.
BoN;
Something you said last night as the Open Thread dissolved into chaos as the sockmeister sucked in multiple cats.
High aqueous CO2 suggests to me that there were high levels of Carbonic Acid. Do we know the pH of the seas at this time?
And would it dissolve rust stains on a dunny?
Curious protozoa would like to know…
Why didn’t RGR ‘fix the tampon problem’?
Or was it one book rewritten 24 times?
Dover, the new Australian ruling class’s official ideology, as demanded by the Twittersphere, grovelled to by our Uniparties and from which there will be no dissent, is Stalinist Infantilism.
Rational argument is now Hate Speech.
In the interests if fairness Bunnings should be exempt from GST
What a dropkick:
Here is Dr King’s webpage:
http://www.jonathanking.com.au
For self-promotor of Stakhanovite proportions, his website is oddly pedestrian and his prose sort of senile; ‘many and varied’?? .
He also appears to have more or less invented the Greens:
“In the late nineteen eighties:
– he founded the Green Australia Party to get the ball rolling
– helped establish the Greens Party of NSW with Ian Cohen who was later elected as the first Greens MP in 1995
– helped organize and fund the Australian Conservation Foundation’s bicentennial environment summit in Sydney;
– organized the funding to bring German Greens leader Petra Kelly out to Australia to speak at the summit.”
Beyond parody.
A generator in the hands of a competitor using it to generate baseload rather Duracell level tripe from windmills, IS NOT in the interests of AGL shareholders.
Government is providing active incentives for AGL to reduce baseload.
AGL, in the interests of its shareholders, must not sell Liddell.
From the Oz. What a country!
From the old thread
King says he’s a big-time historian on his official website:
Jonathan King: The historian who brings history to life … He is an award-winning author of 25 books on Australian history …
Bandana man’s lost twin?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxIFxZmR3q8
Buffet on cattle farming.
stackja at 1021
Why didn’t RGR ‘fix the tampon problem’?
They wanted it to remain on the books as a future weapon to use against their political opponents?
Commentator on ABCFM just now, talking about Italian conductor Riccardo Muti: All of these top conductors have charisma just oozing out of their bodies.
LOL.
Their get-up can occupy for free the legacy value of the university, all the running costs and depreciation and created reputation are their Stalinists activists to use, as long as they hand over cents in the dollar in value to buy the results they can weaponise.
Comrades.
Can one appeal a committal hearing decision if that decision refers the defendant to trial, ie finds the defendant suitably ‘possibly’ guilty?
Pell will be sent to trial, so that when the trial is terminated because of the shonky evidence, ABC will be able to say he got off on a legal technicality.
Its all about the narrative.
I just happened to be reading a Lincoln speech.
Haven’t heard much about bitcoin and blockchain recently. Are they both still OK?
Belinda Wallington will decide on Pell case tomorrow.
This reported in America Magazine:
Wallington knows she has no future in the Victorian judiciary unless she delivers.
He’s seen the light.
Winston – A quick look suggests that seawater was still alkaline. Fig 2 of this paper shows pH 7.3 at the lowest, although it only goes back to ~550 Ma (warning: it’s old, from 2010, and is by our old friend Professor Ove).
Recently it looks like an advance in using boron isotopic measurement in diatoms can be used to work out ocean pH. I can’t see any megascale graphs yet though. These guys say:
That was quite a lot later than the Precambrian period we were talking about, but from the CO2 paleograph the CO2 concentration then was still 10 times higher than today.
I might add that going back to before ~2400 My seawater was highly acidic. That’s when the Pilbara iron ore deposits were laid down – as the large amount of dissolved iron was oxidised and precipitated by this new craze for free oxygen that plants had just invented. Then the oceans were basically iron rich hydrochloric acid.
And that’s what I use – conc. HCl at about 32%. With rubbing it takes iron stains off pretty well. But be careful: that’s how the Lib pollie Alby Schulz lost his eye.
Lincoln:
I expect Pell to be committed for trial. The bar for committal is not that high since a High Court case said don’t need it to be rock solid prosecution case.
I believe those wanting him to go to trial also want him convicted, nay demand / expect it, and there will be howls and tearing of hair if he is found innocent. I don’t believe the ABC wants any legal escape.
Aha! Jonathan King is actually an activist:
Here is saying Australia Day’s date must be changed:
https://m.facebook.com/breakfastnews/videos/10155479052048983/
https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/australia-day-why-our-destiny-requires-another-date-to-celebrate-20180118-h0k8vm.html
and
http://www.abc.net.au/worldtoday/content/2014/s4101906.htm
– apparently CEW Bean and others opined on Gallipoli: “from start to finish they thought the whole thing was a mistake.”
Beano and others had access to the maps and charts and were saying “Don’t do it” before the landings?
Yep.
Astounding since AGL effectively bought Liddell for nothing, zilch, zero.
As I said earlier. How?
Compensation for the opportunity cost- the loss of some lucrative AGL price gouging if Liddell is sold to Alinta.
Baldrick
#2698854, posted on April 30, 2018 at 9:48 am
SCROLL THE TROLL 👹 ™
This wedges AGL beautifully.
This is not something which can be dealt with by the PR spin merchants and their glib “Are you with us?” slogans mouthed by some beta.
They have to respond via the ASX with a clear statement and, if they are rejecting the offer, why they are rejecting it.
What is the answer?
We don’t want to sell an economically valuable asset to a competitor? Oops, anti competitive and begs the question … and, if it is so valuable, why are you closing it?
You want to choke supplies and make a guzzillion from gas? Hmmm … not a good look.
Why didn’t RGR ‘fix the tampon problem’?
Because Rudd could afford them and Gillard didn’t need them.
What’s to fix?
Texas is the second largest home to… TIGERS in the world. People keep them as backyard pets.
https://www.mystatesman.com/news/local/tigers-are-endangered-asia-but-texas-they-backyard-pets/x8iYTDZ1UZ6mmTK5TfhrsM/
Most government action falls into one of two piles – pointless “doing something” or unintended (or deliberately) destructive. Not hard to work out which one Plibersak’s tampon tax falls into.
For economists, an interesting report on colonialism, engineering and prosperity:
How much does infrastructure boost an economy? (27 Apr)
It may take a while for the Left to work out that Donaldson is implying that colonization was good for ordinary people India, but when they do I suspect the outrage will hit him like a steam train.
This guy has some freaking nerve.
Bruce of Newcastle –
Thank you sir for bringing the breath of reality into the CO2 conversation.
Don’t forget he and Hyacinth Bucket’s “I will stay as long as the party wants me” only to lose government in a landslide and his own seat in the process by refusing to stand down when Downer told him he had to go.
Oh no, look what Trump missed:
Thank you Dover Beach
I really don’t understand people reading the Bible as a science book or encyclopedia. It is not.
And like I said don’t bother with the nonsense of you can have science or Christianity, you keep banging the same tired old drum.
There is no science/Christianity dichotomy
I wish people would stop making the same tedious ahistorial arguments when they have been proven wrong again and again and again.
How much dope do you reckon Francis is smoking each weekend?
A link to a Change.org petition calling for “Remove Clementine Ford as a speaker for Lifeline”.
and the story behind it:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5672447/Campaign-remove-Clementine-Ford-speaker-Lifeline-event-tweeting-Kill-men.html
mainly because she thinks tweeting “Kill all men” is amusing.
I’ve never really understood why South America is such a basket case. Africa, sure, no difficulty there. Listening to Pope Fonzi it is starting to become clearer though.
How much dope do you reckon Francis is smoking each weekend?
Surely, never on Sundays.
Larry Pickering is right in his latest article in our next election we have to choose between a man we hate and despise and a man we hate and despise ,Hobson’s choice . Heads they win tails we lose .
Career politicians are rubbish failed lawtradespersons like turnbull,giliard , shortass failures each one ,the dregs of the lawtrade ,abolish career politics ,ban lawtradespersons from public office ,(and union mafiosi) they should be in jail not government .
Not much.
But is clearly all heads.
Wow. Lifeline needs a petition to highlight to them that a woman who says Kill All Men is unsuitable to be a keynote speaker at their event?
He’s seen the light.
How much murdering, robbing and bashing of home owners will it take for him to see the light on guns?
When I saw the part of what he had purported to be Monash’s speech urging the Australians to avenge the death of their ‘comrades’ , I immediately expected to hear something about lifting aloft again the blood red flag of the global proletariat.
stackja – that doesn’t explain why political instability emerged , albeit in a time of world political turmoil. Looks like another argument in favour of British colonialism and the common law than its Eurotrash equivalent.
CL;
My reply to the America Magazine article:
rickw
#2698932, posted on April 30, 2018 at 11:52 am
He’s seen the light.
How much murdering, robbing and bashing of home owners will it take for him to see the light on guns?
Howard ramped up the moozley importation and took away our guns.
Why should he see the light on that amazing coincidence?
Howard ramped up the moozley importation and took away our guns.
Why should he see the light on that amazing coincidence?
Yeah, I guess seeing the light on Treason is unlikely.
I think we have had this discussion before and iirc the difference is that Europeans (mainly from the UK in the Commonwealth countries) completely dominated Canada, Australia, NZ and the US in numbers, becoming effectively the UK in a different place whereas in South America (like Zimbabwe,South Africa, Sri Lanka, many of the isles in the West Indies and other British colonies which have not done quite so well) colonialism has been the few ruling over the many indigenous peoples.
commonwealth member countries
That makes sense notafan. Having read Niall Ferguson’s Empire he makes the argument that the British operated a form of co-operative colonialism which would be much more difficult to do where there were multiple competing indigenous local populations.
Liberation theology ring any bells, Humphrey? South and Central America was one of its breeding grounds.
In the West, the 21st century left — i.e., in Straya, the Liars and the Greenfilth — is full of ex-Christians who have converted to their new religion, communism. South America is full of Catholics who will also become godless Stalinists in the next half-century as capitalism delivers them untold riches, just like their zombie bretheren in the West.
It’s a mental illness. But we already knew that.
Here’s a thought from Left field –
If the EU were to send a 100 colonist ship to Mars, what would the colonist makeup be?
99 Homosexuals/Lesbians, Africans, Eurasians, and one white woman to clean the dunnies?
For starters those events would need to make the news.
Do we really want peace? Then let’s ban all religion so we don’t have to live in fear of war.
True,
If it isn’t on the TV, it didn’t happen.
Multiculturalism brought to you by the Liberal-Labor Party:
Mexican drug cartels, Nigerian gangsters, Armenian cocaine dealers, Italian mafia and Chinese syndicates: How foreign crime groups ‘do not fear’ Australian police and are setting up their headquarters in Sydney.
Do tell
I really don’t understand people reading the Bible as a science book or encyclopedia. It is not.
One needs to make a distinction between people who read the Bible as a science text and people who are concerned about whether what the Biblical narrative reports happened in space and time and corresponds to reality. At that point science and Christianity may indeed find themselves making competing truth claims because they are making statements about the same space-time reality. Therefore I find the Baconian double-truth theory ultimately unsatisfying, in that it compartmentalises religion and science, although I understand why people who work in either area professionally adopt it or something like it. But, plainly, evolutionary theory as represented by Darwin and later the neo-Darwinians does contradict the Bible at several points, most notably by setting forth universal common descent as a dogma (i.e. something to be believed rather than a hypothesis to be tested) over against the Bible’s doctrine of the special creation of humankind (why does nobody complain about scientists entering religious territory?). By giving the latter up, or resorting to the “stop-gap” position that only the soul is specially created, Christians concede too much to scientism (science as an ideology rather than empirical method) and end up with a feeble faith, just as we have done in the West, that many young people regard as having no answers to the dominant worldview of the day. This is particularly lamentable at a time when Darwin’s hypothesis of common descent with modification is being questioned in light of molecular biology.
LL;
*snork*
Wouldn’t it be great if we had politicians who didn’t have opinions on everything but actually concentrated on doing their own job well, of which there is precious little evidence of in the past decade?
notafan #2698950,
For a price I’d do about anything, except pull the trigger.
For that I need a pretty good cause.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation%3A_Mindcrime
Ah, no. I woke up to an appalling stench one Saturday morning. Plod had raided house next door, tenant was doing a bit of indoor gardening. Breakfast was not a viable option.
Hahahaha
Roger
you are correct in the just a hypothesis
Science is yet to explain when and why the universe came into being and the meaning of life either
I know an atheist who doesn’t believe anything happens for a reason.
‘I’ve never really understood why South America is such a basket case. Africa, sure, no difficulty there. Listening to Pope Fonzi it is starting to become clearer though.’
In Argentina’s case, much of the blame should be allocated to Peron’s particular form pf corporatism.
Basically, Peron’s system involved a combination of extreme economic nationalism and, well, bribes form public money to key ‘stakeholders’ – unions, the public sector, certain industries and even the military – on side.
Sort of like a typical ALP government – or maybe any typical Australian government – on speed.
I see the chief commisar of the EU is attending the celebrations of the bit[Ruth of marx inTriers Germany probably have plenty og[f company ,merkel soros, obama ,may we will be sending giliard shortass and turnbull. The fawning will be sickening ,communist fascists are like that , wonder if they invited Donald?
This is particularly lamentable at a time when Darwin’s hypothesis of common descent with modification is being questioned in light of molecular biology.
There are also a few problems posed by soft tissue and blood vessel recovery from dinosaur fossils. I think 60 minutes had an interview with the scientist that accidentally made the discovery (left the fossil in the cleaning acid a bit long).
So let’s get this straight.
Trumble thinks leaders of a organisation who fuck up should resign.
That’s like making it compulsory to get an education and think for yourself. It’s not in the interest of anyone except a few individuals.
The “meaning of life” has nothing to do with science.
Fred Lenin, is your new lens implant slipping?
🙂
Just on that alleged Bible v Science question.
There’s only a contradiction for that diminishing band of Luddites who claim Darwin’s Evolution is Science, rather than 19th Century junk.
“They have got to take responsibility for what has gone on and take the appropriate steps,” Mr Turnbull said.
How many negative newspolls is that now, you waffling fool?
What a country we live in!
I notice the two interconnectoers down south on the AEMO site are still down.
Just what are the interconnecters? Is it a physical location, or a network of locations, or something metaphysical like the Intarwebs?
Asking for an ISIS friend.