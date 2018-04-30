Proudly brought to you by …

Posted on 7:08 pm, April 30, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

Bill Shorten bagging Australian business. Again.

This entry was posted in Hypocrisy of progressives. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to Proudly brought to you by …

  1. stackja
    #2699222, posted on April 30, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    BS talking BS. I am shocked.

  2. candy
    #2699228, posted on April 30, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    I can’t get an audio there, just an image file.

    anyways, he looks well in reasonable nick, and the suit is quite nice.

  3. Dave in Marybrook
    #2699239, posted on April 30, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    …is the image the message?
    ie, the irony of standing under the banners of a multinational finance corp, AmEx- and a multinational data mining corp, Twitter?

  4. John Constantine
    #2699240, posted on April 30, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    Frankenclinton.

    Or

    Frankenclinton’s Monster?.

    Hard to decide.

    [The people’s flag is deepest Red, Comrades],

  5. Tel
    #2699242, posted on April 30, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    He’s the one man on Earth with the power to make Turnbull look good.

  6. miltonf
    #2699258, posted on April 30, 2018 at 8:21 pm

    Trumble and SLF make each other electable.

  7. RobK
    #2699270, posted on April 30, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    ‘If blokes needed to use tampons, I don’t think it would have had the GST in the first place’ [email protected] #McKellForum
    4 things that the next budget must do, according to @billshortenmp 1. Reverse cuts to Medicare 2. Put back $17b that was cut from schools 3. Give up on ‘zombie cuts’ that will never pass the parliament 4. Dump multi-billion$ giveaway to multinationals /big banks #McKellForum

    7 hours ago

  8. Rae
    #2699273, posted on April 30, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    I watched the last 15 minutes live on the ABC24 cross. Don’t know that Shorten was brought to us by Amex. Didn’t even see their sign on the teev, so maybe that was for the in-house audience and applies to the McKell Institute speaker program, rather than the individual speakers. He was certainly bagging the Government ahead of the Budget, but I didn’t really notice him bagging Australian business.

  9. H B Bear
    #2699279, posted on April 30, 2018 at 8:45 pm

    Peanut Head lecturing anyone on integrity and standards. Give me a break.

  10. JohnA
    #2699311, posted on April 30, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    Dave in Marybrook #2699239, posted on April 30, 2018, at 7:41 pm

    …is the image the message?
    ie, the irony of standing under the banners of a multinational finance corp, AmEx- and a multinational data mining corp, Twitter?

    In a venue operated by the International Hotel group Sofitel.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *