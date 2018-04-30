In another fantastic piece in the Australian, Adam Creighton writes about the leftist pull in the latest (draft?) Labor Party manifesto:

Mentions of “intersex” — that’s the “I” in LGBTIQ, in case you didn’t know — occur 63 times, ahead of those more esoteric concerns such as “wealth” (61 times) and “inequality” (47). Whatever intersex means — or is — it’s also far more important than “ownership” (12 mentions), “production” (18) and “distribution” (10). That “bisexual” out-mentions “poverty”, 31 to 23, says it all. Ben Chifley and Bill McKell, Labor leaders who once championed the dignity and incomes of ordinary men and women, whatever their bedroom proclivities, must be turning in their graves. The light on the hill is now more like a strobe disco ball in a gay nightclub.

But in a more incisive observation, Creighton quotes (French ‘progressive’ economist) Thomas Piketty:

The ‘left’ has become the party of the intellectual elite or the Brahmin left, while the ‘right’ can be viewed as the party of the business elite, or the ‘Merchant right’

It very much pains Spartacus to write that he agrees with Piketty, at least on this point. But it is plain to see that in the Australian context, the ALP is the party of the intellectual elite and the LNP the party of the business elite. And boy does that hit the nail on the head.

But the question is, if the ALP speaks for the intellectual elite (see ABC and University academics) and the LNP speaks for the business elite (see Business Council of Australia and the superannuation industrial complex), who speaks for the citizen? You know. Like Where are customers yachts?

In The Wealth of Nations, Adam Smith wrote:

People of the same trade seldom meet together, even for merriment and diversion, but the conversation ends in a conspiracy against the public, or in some contrivance to raise prices.

Consider what happens when the “trade” is politics and the politicians regularly get together in a purpose built meeting room with a private security force and a giant fence ensuring they cannot be interrupted. Think politician and political staffer remuneration. Think expenses and the bipartisan rules that govern them. Then think about the protection of their constituents:

the parties of the left, the Brahmin left, protect the intellectual elites by ensuring ever growing flows of tax payer resources to their mates; and

the parties of the right, the Merchant right, protect the business elites by ensuring limitations on competition for their mates.

So Spartacus asks again. Who speaks for the citizen?

