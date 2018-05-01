May Day, m’aidez, Marx @ 200

Being May Day and all, I thought I would jump in early to remind everyone that Karl himself will have his 200th birthday on Saturday. And in looking online to see how the celebrations will be going, I came across this which captures my sentiments exactly: Why Is the EU Celebrating Karl Marx’s Birthday?
The evil ideology known as communism left a track record of unimaginable horror. Experts estimate that 100 million people were killed by Marxist regimes.
Some were murdered. Other starved to death because of the pervasive economic failure of communism.
Yet there are dupes and apologists who overlook all this death and misery.
One of them is Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the European Commission. A few days from now, this über-bureaucrat will help celebrate the 200th birthday of Karl Marx.
The European Commission President will travel to Trier, Germany, where he will give a speech to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Marx’s birth. …The Commission President will give a speech at the opening ceremony of the Karl Marx exhibition in the city. …The chief eurocrat’s trip has received critics, who have suggested the 63-year-old forgetting how Marx’s “warped ideology” led to millions of deaths across the world. Ukip MEP and the party’s former leader Paul Nuttall said: “It is appalling that Jean-Claude Juncker feels it necessary to commemorate a man whose ideology—Marxism/Communism—led to more than 100 million deaths. …Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski…, who as a seven-year-old boy fled to Britain with his family from the Communist regime in Poland, said Mr. Juncker should reject any invitations to commemorate the event. He said: “I think it’s in very poor taste we have to remember that Marxism was all about ripping power and individual means away from people and giving to State. “Marxism led to the killing of millions around the world as it allowed a small band of fanatics to suppress the people we must learn the lessons from this and share with our children.”
It will be interesting to see how the celebrations go on Saturday. It does just seem that some people seek the furthest extremes, and that is the kind of political niche Marxists inhabit so that there is a Venezuela or Cuba in everyone’s potential future. Political inertia can be your friend, but once you fall into one of these socialist traps, it can take a long long long time to get back out.
Celebrating the birth of a man whose ideology caused the death of millions. Wonderful idea.
My wife’s family escaped both Hitler and Stalin to end up in Australia.
I learned from my father-in-law, that to him socialist means socialista means communista. Hugo was a caring, honest, educated, civilised man.
He helped me to understand things that I had not seen, including Marx, Engels, Stalin and all the rest. Not academically, but personally. Much of Marx’s bad reputation was due to Stalin, but Marx was no angel.
I won’t be celebrating Marx’s birth, but it is a bit of a stretch to blame him for “the death of millions”. Others deserve stronger criticism.
With deference to a notable other:
Comrades!
We really need to take over May 1 and make it a memorial day for communism’s 100 million dead.
I met a lovely young man from Venezuela today. He is holding down a couple of part-time jobs and aims to get together fifteen hundred dollars to send to his mother, who has planned a route to Peru by bus, a 12 day journey, to escape Venezuela via Equador in order to stay with family friends. If I see him again I am giving him 50 bucks.
The authoritarian caste that toils to produce nothing. Not a class act.
Well, just like the death of Castro, this brings out the dupes. I wonder what the pope will say.
2dogs says: ‘We really need to take over May 1 and make it a memorial day for communism’s 100 million dead.’
Indeed.
Phooey!
Wake me up when it’s Groucho’s birthday.
Now that will be an occasion really worth celebrating!
and they are still trying to get it right.
Be afraid people, be very very afraid, cos one day someone, somewhere will get it right and 100 000 000 will just be a drop in the bucket.
The names of all who attend this foul celebration should be written down as candidates for Soviet and Nazi type work camps ,where they should spend the rest of rtheir lives emulating the victims of the credo they love , mthat would be justice