May Day, m’aidez, Marx @ 200

Being May Day and all, I thought I would jump in early to remind everyone that Karl himself will have his 200th birthday on Saturday. And in looking online to see how the celebrations will be going, I came across this which captures my sentiments exactly: Why Is the EU Celebrating Karl Marx’s Birthday?

The evil ideology known as communism left a track record of unimaginable horror. Experts estimate that 100 million people were killed by Marxist regimes.

Some were murdered. Other starved to death because of the pervasive economic failure of communism.

Yet there are dupes and apologists who overlook all this death and misery.

One of them is Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the European Commission. A few days from now, this über-bureaucrat will help celebrate the 200th birthday of Karl Marx.