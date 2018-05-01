Medical cannabis/marijuana

There is an insidious movement at the moment to have cannabis legalised for medicinal purposes. Proponents see this as a means of ultimately legalising cannabis for recreational purposes.
I support the decriminalisation of cannabis; indeed it should be taxed like tobacco.
But it is outrageous to put the ‘medicinal’ label on cannabis use. There is no study – see the Cochrane Library – that has demonstrated using the scientific method (double blinded randomised controlled trials) that shows a therapeutic benefit from cannabis use beyond a placebo.
Yet the Greens are campaigning to ‘Make it Medicine’.
Ironically the Greens are ever more dogmatic about tobacco use, even though there is strong medical evidence that the use of vaping would save many lives.
In an article published in 1958 (Silvette H, Larson PS, Haag HB. Medical uses of tobacco: past and present. Virginia Med Monthly 1958;85: 472-84) there was a survey of purported medicinal uses of tobacco between 1785 and 1860. These purported medicinal uses of tobacco included:
Tobacco administered externally
Bites of poisonous reptiles and insects; hysteria; pain, neuralgia; laryngeal spasm; gout; growth of hair; tetanus; ringworm ; rodent ulcer; ulcers; wounds; respiratory stimulant
Tobacco administered by rectum
Constipation; haemorrhoidal bleeding
Tobacco administered by mouth
Strangulated hernia (smoke by mouth); malaria or intermittent fever; dislodging obstructive material from oesophagus by inducing vomiting
Tobacco administered by inhalation
Nasal polyps.
No doctor today would recommend a patient take tobacco. Yet we do have doctors urging patients to use cannabis for purposes such as epilepsy. Yet, again, there is no scientific evidence supporting such usage.
Cannabis is likely to be more dangerous than tobacco. It has many of the same compounds (and can thus cause lung cancer, throat cancer etc when inhaled). It is addictive. But it also causes problems in the brain such as memory loss, depression, paranoia, social isolation, hallucinations and so forth.
Why is it that those so strongly in favour of cannabis use are so against the use of tobacco? That is quite puzzling – both are harmful and should be avoided.
I have never used cannabis and never will. Yet I would be happy for it to be legalised, controlled and taxed much as tobacco is.
But please don’t pretend it has some medical use. Today’s medicinal cannabis is like yesterday’s medicinal tobacco.
There is yet another family in my state today who is grieving the death of a family member because some fuk wit woman was too stoned to realise that she runs somebody over. Anyone who support Sergey criminalisation of marijuana needs to be criminalised themselves or else be forced into plane with someone who’s off their face as pilot.
Yeah, no. The amount of regulation and taxation now applied to tobacco has led directly to a massive new black market arising.
If the labor and greenfilth imbeciles advocating the legalisation of cannabis on the basis that it be subjected to the same amount of regulation and taxation as tobacco, then the existing black market will continue to thrive.
Lucius
Why does it need to be controlled? You can make/brew your own alcoholic beverages, so why should you be restricted from growing your own?
JC – you have a point. I just don’t think that cannabis should be regulated less than tobacco. Yes, we do overregulate tobacco and users are ostracised (but the government loves the tax revenue).
The Progressive-Green religion has many doctrines in its canon. One is marijuana-is-good. Another is tobacco-is-bad. There’s nothing reasoned about these nutty dogmas, but anyone opposing them is liable to be burned at stake as a heretic.
The Greens are campaigning for cannabis used as placebo and a treatment of last resort for the terminally ill.
If cannabis use were ‘decriminalised’ there would be no need for any involvement by doctors.
As with all other ’sin taxes’, I don’t see why its sale should attract any additional tax beyond the usual GST.
Disclosure: I have never voted Green and most probably never will.
None of this is proven but lets not let a good story get in the way of the truth, eh?
I wonder what drug you’re using for such paranoia and hallucinations to have so comprehensively affected your brain.
Of course you haven’t and of course you would. You’re just a huge government junkie.
(double blinded randomised controlled trials)
You can’t do that because of the psychoactive effect. Doh! You are either dishonest or couldn’t see the obvious. BTW, the above is not the “scientific method”, it is the preferred standard but when it comes to behavior interventions it can’t be used.
Health stats on cannabis are a big surprise. What you think is likely is irrelevant. I long thought it was likely to be a lung cancer risk but large studies aren’t finding that so I had to change my mind. On the contrary one of those large studies found a protective function against oral cancers. Given the pharmacology of THC(autophagy induced apoptosis\necrotic cancer cell death), and CBD(anti-angiogenesis, anti-inflammatory), that is perhaps not so surprising.
It is ridiculous to compare cannabis to tobacco. You are referring to studies done in the 19th century!? Entirely different pharmacology. The nicotine in tobacco isn’t even an issue, it is the burning plant material. Same with cannabis, it should be eaten not smoked, or at least vaped. Nicotine has a lot of going for it but because of scare mongering people aren’t being told that.
There is a an explanation for the use in some forms of epilepsy. It’s very simple: 2-AG and CBD potentiate GABA currents. Go tell the parents whose kids brains are being destroyed by epilepsy that they shouldn’t be using Charlotte’s web, which is almost devoid of THC but is very high in CBD.
Perhaps you might consider the following because there are literally hundreds of studies of pointing to the neuroprotective properties of THC and CBD. That THC in particular enhances autophagy is very important because with aging autophagy declines and some even argue that is a suitable aging marker:
Mol. Pharmaceutics, 3 (6), 773 -777, 2006. 10.1021/mp060066m S1543-8384(06)00066-9
A Molecular Link between the Active Component of Marijuana and Alzheimer’s Disease Pathology
…Here, we demonstrate that the active component of marijuana, 9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), competitively inhibits the enzyme acetylcholinesterase (AChE) as well as prevents AChE-induced amyloid -peptide (A) aggregation, the key pathological marker of Alzheimer’s disease. Computational modeling of the THC-AChE interaction revealed that THC binds in the peripheral anionic site of AChE, the critical region involved in amyloidgenesis. Compared to currently approved drugs prescribed for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, THC is a considerably superior inhibitor of A aggregation, and this study provides a previously unrecognized molecular mechanism through which cannabinoid molecules may directly impact the progression of this debilitating disease.
Keywords: Cannabinoids; Alzheimer’s disease; acetylcholinesterase
Honest question, as opposed to dishonest. Can you make yourself change from the plate? Is it okay as in do other people do it?
Whoops, wrong thread.
indeed.
but no.
There is solid epidemiological data from multiple studies back to the 50’s demonstrating that nicotine reduces the incidence of death due to Parkinson’s disease.
As far as I am aware the “medicinal cannabis” does not contain the cannabinoids which gives you the high. Medicinal cannabis does not have that effect because those cannabinoids have been removed. Therefore medicinal cannabis cannot really be classed the same way as the plant it is derived from.
I would not go along with legalising the real thing as it is too closely associated with various psychosis’. My cousins son is one case in point. He developed Schizophrenia from smoking too much dope. The stuff which is available these days is far more powerful than the stuff of my youth. It’s dangerous! I wouldn’t trust my sanity to smoke the stuff.
I brew 3 slabs of beer for $35 tops and it comes in at 6%. Gonna ban me, too? Or tax me?
taxed like tobacco.
Precisely. The dope market appears to work just fine without government supervision. Keep it illegal.
Parkinson’s and colitis. Also, it brings comfort to a hangover.
Correct. You can have a cigarette and go fly a plane. You can’t have a joint and then go fly a plane. I’m not going to f****** well pay for another bunch of f****** public servants to bloody well monitor a bunch of reprobates and stop them from operating dangerous machinery, getting into a car, flying a plane, driving a train bus or whatever while they’re off their face. And if you think it doesn’t happen then just go ask the cops how many drug related deaths there are out there now. Or just ask people in the logistics and warehousing Industries how much it f****** costs to make sure their drivers etc etc are bloody well on the planet and how much that all gets passed off to consumers. Nevermind the number of murders because of some cannabis induced psychotic episode. The weed on the market today is not the weed that was on the market when half of you reprobates were toking on your potato bongs when you were teens. It’s far more potent and oftrn laced with all sorts of stuff. If you are such an imbecile that you need to smoke weed because you can’t face life like a human being that’s your problem. It is not up to the rest of us to indulge you’re dangerous infantile habit. Grow the f**** up you morons.
Nausea calmed?
Government has killed more people than dope smoking which puts a point on the scoreboard for big government; that said, the recreational drugs industry continues to make a tidy profit despite repeated government promises to prevent that, so we have one point either way.
Still anyone’s game!
Some years ago John Faine took a talkback call from a woman when the discussion was about cannabis and driving.
She said “I usually drive stoned. In fact I sat for my licence whilst stoned.”
Faine was flabbergasted.
It would seem some people can function quite normally under the influence of cannabis. There was suggestions that a former flamboyant Carlton VFL footballer used cannabis before taking to the field. It doesn’t always act as a sedative, sometimes it’s effect is as a stimulant.
In the end it is a soft drug where tolerance quickly kicks in. Sure, some people have problems with cannabis, usually either the police or that they can’t get enough (tolerance.)
The lethal dose of cannabis is approximately the consumption of one and a half tons to be consumed in twenty minutes. Go!
Legalisation of marijuana means the transfer of massive unlisted wealth from the chicom syndicates and the Mexican syndicates and the general mafia to the regulators and the excise collector and their shorten looting cartel maaaates.
I reckon you can pencil it in for their shorten first looting term.
The listed north American medical marijuana sector is capitalised at low hundreds of billions, heading to a trillion as the regulators give it more space.
There is significant research into the benefits, and the application devices are a long advance on bucket bongs.
Everything you learned about marijuana in university is wrong.
A few counterpoints:
Smoking cannabis proably eventually causes emphasema, but it can be ingested with fatty compounds or possibly in capsule form. In that respect it is different to tobacco.
Different cannabis varieties have different ratios of THC and CBD. So, not all weed gets you high. Those compounds and others will probably be isolated and put into pills, but you need to farm the plants to generate those compounds at the moment.
Lastly, there is evidence that (properley used) medical cannabis is palliative for chronic pain, slows neurodegeneration in Alzheimers and can cause complete remission for large numbers of Crohn’s disease patients.
Is it also probably a Trojan horse for complete decriminalization? Yeah. Can it cure cancer in actual patients? Probably not.
The lethal dose of cannabis is approximately the consumption of one and a half tons to be consumed in twenty minutes. Go!
Jamaica, lovely spot.
Quote: “There is solid epidemiological data from multiple studies back to the 50’s demonstrating that nicotine reduces the incidence of death due to Parkinson’s disease”.
And solid empirical evidence from my times in bars and football clubs before smoking was banned of the calming effects of smoking in offsetting the aggression brought on in some by alcohol. I suspect that the recent increase in violence in and near pubs is related to drinkers no longer being able to smoke.
Then there is THE genius Einstein who was not only a very heavy smoker but who attributed much of his great success to smoking, saying “I believe that pipe smoking contributes to a somewhat calm and objective judgment in all human affairs”
Ironic commentary on legalisation in California. There is a massive new industry of pot cultivation indoors which makes a surprisingly large contribution to the demand for electricity. Ref Darwall Green Tyranny.