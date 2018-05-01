The Anti-capitalist Mentality and Green Tyranny

Liberty Quote

Environmental policy is not driven by tree-hugging activists, earnest liberal bloggers, or ecologically minded citizens. Instead, it flows from the lobbyists and executives of well-connected multinational corporations and built-for-subsidy startups that see profit in the loan guarantees, handouts, mandates, and tax credits Congress creates in the name of saving the planet. Timothy Carney

The so-called “robber barons” of 19th century capitalism in the US generated wealth for themselves and their innumerable workers. They perpetuated their philanthropic activity by setting up trusts and foundations to support all kinds of educational, artistic and charitable activities. Think Rockefeller, Carnegie, Vanderbilt and many others.

Mises wrote The Anti-capitalist Mentality to describe the various categories of people who turned against the system that created prosperity and freedom for them and for everyone else. Among them were “the cousins” of the great industrialists. They are prominent in support of Green tyranny and the “Climate Industrial Complex” as described by Rupert Darwall in his recent book Green Tyranny.