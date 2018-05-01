Thousands worse off under NDIS. Who is surprised?

From The Australian. How surprising. A gigantic Federal bureaucracy set up to provide a comprehensive range of services to a highly mixed population of people with diverse needs and a high degree of vulnerability. What could go wrong?
Not funded as well, just the icing on the cake.
The legacy of “No carbon tax in my time” Gillard and the neo-communist Greens.
Think of them while millions around the world march to honour the architect of the proletarian utopia.
Liberty Quote
What is the basic, the essential, the crucial principle that differentiates freedom from slavery? It is the principle of voluntary action versus physical coercion or compulsion.— Ayn Rand
-
-
For the sake of brevity I’ll just say that a centralized system of management is not as effective or efficient as one that issues support as needed at an individuals level. One of my sons is Downs and accesses these services. Our experience has been that the system WA had was more tuned to critical support with Local Area Coordinators who insure various needs are met. The new system has everything done by contractors and has ousted volunteers. It will be a bottomless pit like the medical care insurance schemes. There are good intentions all round but the money required is not getting the result it could get. Big is not better.
Yes get rid of volunteers. Get rid of the taint of Christian charity (sarc).
Like the tradition of honorary (free) medical care by doctors, buried by Gough Whitlam.
Yes Rafe. Much the same happened with the volunteer fire brigades in rural WA, not to the same extent but the social fabric is changed to suit centralized control and corporate landholders.