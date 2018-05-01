Where does proving what everyone knew get you?

`
I think we have reached the stage where nobody trusts anybody to tell the truth any more.
If you look at Pakistan (with nuclear weapons) and how they behave (generally pretty badly) and how they get treated (awfully generously), then you can easily understand the attraction for any country to have a weapon that the world is afraid of. You get respected, simple as that.
I might point out that Israel did the same thing, developing nukes in secret and they are still very cagey talking about it, but (always) the claim is that this is defensive. All nations reliably make that same claim about all weapons.
Obama is looking pretty silly right now.
Hahaha. Rhodes’ wrongology is positively Monty-esque. He looks like just another lefty Twitter troll.
Come to think of it, that’s all he now is.
How long before we see any reference to this on the ALPBC, or any msm outlet for that matter.
So Iran were developing nukes in the Dubbya administration, but haven’t had them for 15 years. Where is the justification for bombing them now?
Confirming that Barack Hussein Obama was the worst president in US history.
Played like the amateur chump we always knew he was.
Barack Obama was on a mission to destroy Western democracy. Fortunately enough people who had not been indoctrinated and could still use their brains, were gifted with Donald Trump who is there to sort out the mess.
Any idiot would have known the Mullahs would never honour that agreement. Oh.
The problem is that President Obama hated America so much that he was willing to prop up a regime that is hostile to everything it stood for and was a massive threat to the world. But that will be over soon when the people being their uprising and overthrow the Mullahs.
Let’s play Devil’s Advocate for a moment. Perhaps the President Obama is smarter than we are giving credit. The reason is that by giving the Mullahs all that money they should have spent it improving the lives of the Persian people, as many Iranians call themselves, but instead they showered terrorist organisation with the money showing to the people that the Mullahs have no concern for their welfare, causing the unrest we have seen. It should now be obvious to the world that the Mullahs are untrustworthy.
Exactly!
Obama was given the Nobel Prize without doing anything. Would he be given another one for this Iran Deal ?
He’s the worst President in the history of the United States !!
hero, that analysis is sound when applied to the Sauds, but not Iran. Don’t forget it was Iran that did a lot of fighting ISIS. Not saying they are heroes, but if you want to go after terrorist founders then go after the Wahhabi.
I mean, at least when the neocons wanted to invade Iraq, they made up some bullshit about Iraq having WMDs. This doesn’t even allege that, just an ephemeral “vision”, they’re not even pretending that Iran has violated Obama’s deal. So we’re supposed to waste another trillion dollars and million lives because of some mullah’s vain daydreams?
Anyone who believed that rubbish about Trump being isolationist is a fool. He hired Bolton for a reason.
This from last week seems apt:
The Tired Lies of Taqiyya (27 Apr)
Iran does it too:
The Success of Iran’s Taqiyya Tactics (2015)
When the RMIC is Doctoring the daily weather, what can you trust?
classical_hero #2699748, posted on May 1, 2018, at 11:02 am
Let’s reapply in a modern context:
We know that they are untrustworthy, but that is not enough to wipe out the assessment of Mr Obama’s Presidency as the worst in a long time.
Tel #2699680, posted on May 1, 2018, at 9:11 am
Based on Jeremiah 17:9 “The heart is deceitful above all things and beyond cure. Who can understand it?” almost any Christian could say:
I don’t want to say, “I told you so” but this outcome was predictable.
Starry-eyed humanists wearing rose-coloured glasses are the ones who insist that humanity is not inherently evil.
The obams regime was as bad as the clinfton one and as cowardly as the carter regime ,and just as stupid as the George w regime which destroyed Afghanistan and Iraq ,the half negro destroyed Egypt and Syria ,plus the jobs of many Americans with the u.n. Communist climate scam .
Another Middle-Eastern war for Israel (to be fought by the Non-Chosen, as usual), and no questions asked. Yinon will be completed, and Greater-Israel will rise, even if they have to fight to the last Goy soldier.
Kates is pushing this bullshit I see. What a surprise.
Indeed, Myrddin.
Quick question that I may have asked before:
Is ‘Myrddin’ an old Welsh spelling of ‘Merlin’? It looks like it, but what is the ‘Seren’ then?
The first assertion of Taqiya is that there is no such thing as Taqiya.
That’s not so. Iran has stated in the past that it wants to wipe Israel off the face of the Earth. Let’s get our facts straight, shall we? You seriously don’t see any difference between Israel defending itself and looney fanatics wanting to destroy it?
We have been here before. The last time “proving what everyone knew” was used to justify a pre-emptive invasion, it was a massive failure based on lies, corruption, incompetence and overweening ambition. All four of those are hallmarks of the Trump administration, which is what Netanyahu is counting on to further his domestic goals.
I don’t blame Israel for wanting to defend itself. I don’t even blame it for wanting to foment war in the region, I don’t live there and I suppose I’d be paranoid too if I listened to the mullahs enough.
That doesn’t mean America has to do Bibi’s bidding, based on decades-old intelligence about a program that isn’t currently in operation. That is not a valid pretext for war.
If everyone knew, then why are leftist journalists rushing to defend Iran?
