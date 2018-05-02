Another look at the precautionary principle and climate change

The precautionary principle is supposed to promote playing safe in the face of impending hazards, erring on the side of caution rather than recklessly letting things proceed on their own accord. So we test drugs, cars, fountain pens and at the like before we let everyone play around with them.

Some use the phrase “nosing into the icebergs” slowly and carefully. So we nose into climate change by putting in place all kinds of things that minimise the damage that will happen if we keep going with “business as usual”.

Cost benefit analysis is a kind of precaution to minimise the waste of money on things that don’t work as some people expect, like Pink Bats, the NBN and the NDIS. And electric cars.

In climate change the principle is applied by reducing emissions of CO2 by various amusing numbers to avoid some of the disasters that will happen if we don’t do anything to avert them.

Looking at the cost of doing nothing, what in fact are the hazards and costs of impending climate change? What is the cost incurred by the climate change that has happened in the last century or two?

Then we look at the cost of the mitigation strategies that are happening around the world.

COST OF CLIMATE CHANGE

I think there is a zero entry for warming in this column, and for CO2 by itself a nice positive from greening the planet. That is ongoing.

I dont understand the numbers that people use to count the cost of “carbon pollution” and all the other things that are supposed to happen. What can you say about the Stern Report? In any case the evils are speculative, based on failed models and they are in the future.



THE COST OF AVOIDING THE HYPOTHETICALS

Has anyone dared to estimate the total cost of mitigation around the world, or even in one country?

Unlike the speculative damages, these are with use right now, and indeed they have been growing for decades since the so-called precautionary principle was applied to justify emission controls.

It would be nice to have a great big spreadsheet to take account of every little (and big) thing that is happening.

Of course there are plenty of data around, the idea is to have it all in one place.

Susidies to wind and solar providers.

Subsidies to people for panels on the roof.

The higher cost of power for people without panels on the roof.

Cost of the extra grid to feed in electrons from windmills and solar farms.

Upgrading grid to cater for intermittent feed from rooftops.

Cost of the various inquiries and regulator bodies set up to oversee the transition to less reliable power.

Reduced value and amenity of coastal properties affected by councils agreed of rising tides.

Loss of value of rural properties due to native vegetation laws to get carbon credits to meet Kyoto targets.

Funding of government agencies related to climate matters.

Deadweight costs of the accounting systems for firms to handle new taxes and accounting for emissions. This would not be a small item.

Cost of delegations to international forums and conferences. Petty cash.

Cost of the Green Energy fund and loans. Sorry these are investments.

Inconvenience and reduced efficiency of things like light globes, cars, wood burning stoves of certain kinds that are no longer acceptable etc etc

Research and development diverted to low yield projects or outright alarmism in universities and CSIORO from the 1990s. Tens of billions in the US, how much in Australia.

Education and promotion through all levels of education including special units at CSIRO and universities like John Cook generating propaganda.

Countless state and local government initiatives plus well-meaning and no so well-meaning voluntary activities by individuals and groups.

Waste of political oxygen debating alarmism instead of getting to debt, regulation, free speech, political correctness and the destruction of the universities, ambiguities of the interference rules in league and trade union ownership of the ALP.

Tens or even hundreds of thousands of deaths caused by the increased cost of food as crops are diverted into ethanol for petrol. Deforestation for the same purpose.

Carnage of raptors and bats due to blades of windmills.

Fuel poverty (inability to pay power bills) and deaths from cold estimated at 48,000 in the last British winter h/t Alan Moran.

Add items to taste.

All of these things are real, have been going on for years and will get bigger. Costs here and now, compared with hypothetic damages from alleged climate change some time in the future.

Surely the precautionary principle calls for deferring most if not all of those costs (ok allow some research and development) for a decade or two until we have a better fix on the trajectory of the climate and especially the role of CO2.