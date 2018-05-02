Another look at the precautionary principle and climate change

The precautionary principle is supposed to promote playing safe in the face of impending hazards, erring on the side of caution rather than recklessly letting things proceed on their own accord. So we test drugs, cars, fountain pens and at the like before we let everyone play around with them.
Some use the phrase “nosing into the icebergs” slowly and carefully. So we nose into climate change by putting in place all kinds of things that minimise the damage that will happen if we keep going with “business as usual”.
Cost benefit analysis is a kind of precaution to minimise the waste of money on things that don’t work as some people expect, like Pink Bats, the NBN and the NDIS. And electric cars.
In climate change the principle is applied by reducing emissions of CO2 by various amusing numbers to avoid some of the disasters that will happen if we don’t do anything to avert them.
Looking at the cost of doing nothing, what in fact are the hazards and costs of impending climate change? What is the cost incurred by the climate change that has happened in the last century or two?
Then we look at the cost of the mitigation strategies that are happening around the world.
COST OF CLIMATE CHANGE
I think there is a zero entry for warming in this column, and for CO2 by itself a nice positive from greening the planet. That is ongoing.
I dont understand the numbers that people use to count the cost of “carbon pollution” and all the other things that are supposed to happen. What can you say about the Stern Report? In any case the evils are speculative, based on failed models and they are in the future.
THE COST OF AVOIDING THE HYPOTHETICALS
Has anyone dared to estimate the total cost of mitigation around the world, or even in one country?
Unlike the speculative damages, these are with use right now, and indeed they have been growing for decades since the so-called precautionary principle was applied to justify emission controls.
It would be nice to have a great big spreadsheet to take account of every little (and big) thing that is happening.
Of course there are plenty of data around, the idea is to have it all in one place.
Susidies to wind and solar providers.
Subsidies to people for panels on the roof.
The higher cost of power for people without panels on the roof.
Cost of the extra grid to feed in electrons from windmills and solar farms.
Upgrading grid to cater for intermittent feed from rooftops.
Cost of the various inquiries and regulator bodies set up to oversee the transition to less reliable power.
Reduced value and amenity of coastal properties affected by councils agreed of rising tides.
Loss of value of rural properties due to native vegetation laws to get carbon credits to meet Kyoto targets.
Funding of government agencies related to climate matters.
Deadweight costs of the accounting systems for firms to handle new taxes and accounting for emissions. This would not be a small item.
Cost of delegations to international forums and conferences. Petty cash.
Cost of the Green Energy fund and loans. Sorry these are investments.
Inconvenience and reduced efficiency of things like light globes, cars, wood burning stoves of certain kinds that are no longer acceptable etc etc
Research and development diverted to low yield projects or outright alarmism in universities and CSIORO from the 1990s. Tens of billions in the US, how much in Australia.
Education and promotion through all levels of education including special units at CSIRO and universities like John Cook generating propaganda.
Countless state and local government initiatives plus well-meaning and no so well-meaning voluntary activities by individuals and groups.
Waste of political oxygen debating alarmism instead of getting to debt, regulation, free speech, political correctness and the destruction of the universities, ambiguities of the interference rules in league and trade union ownership of the ALP.
Tens or even hundreds of thousands of deaths caused by the increased cost of food as crops are diverted into ethanol for petrol. Deforestation for the same purpose.
Carnage of raptors and bats due to blades of windmills.
Fuel poverty (inability to pay power bills) and deaths from cold estimated at 48,000 in the last British winter h/t Alan Moran.
Add items to taste.
All of these things are real, have been going on for years and will get bigger. Costs here and now, compared with hypothetic damages from alleged climate change some time in the future.
Surely the precautionary principle calls for deferring most if not all of those costs (ok allow some research and development) for a decade or two until we have a better fix on the trajectory of the climate and especially the role of CO2.
If we applied the precautionary principle to life in general, we’d all believe in God – just to be on the safe side.
Silly boy, you are confusing costs with INVESTMENTS.
Not just that… we would believe in EVERY God — just to be really on the safe side.
Believing in god could be cheap unless it calls for sacrifices to be made like the firstborn or large numbers of maidens.
Well, sure, but I hear some gods are a jealous God. Might be a bit risky.
The precautionary principle is actually enshrined in Australian legislation:
http://www8.austlii.edu.au/cgi-bin/viewdoc/au/legis/vic/consol_act/epa1970284/s1c.html
Precautionary principle is a foolish notion, which essentially reverses the burden of proof for some actions, whilst eliminating any such requirement for others.
Can you prove [insert technology is safe] safe? It’s banned until you can (For a non-climate example, look at vaping)
Meanwhile, all sorts of crazy programs are implemented in the name of climate change, despite showing they would have any significance on climate (and that’s AFTER you’ve already accepted both climate change and exaggerated climate models).
Even then it doesn’t take into account the “reverse welfare” aspects. Imagine asking people of 1900s to reduce their standard of living so that we could have even more now. Of course, reducing their standard of living would mean we are worse off now, but even if through some miracle, we found a better path and were better off, would that be fair? Asking poor of 1900 to go without so that the rick of the 21st century can have even more?
So, even if climate change wasn’t suspect AND those changes were catastrophic AND was caused by man, it STILL wouldn’t change the fact that:
1) technology shouldn’t need to prove it isn’t damaging (no reverse burden of proof);
2) alleged preventative measures DO require such proof (no abdication of proof for intervention);
3) Even after those hurdles, it’s still arguably unethical to do anything, as it means the poor of today would be subsidising the comparatively rich of tomorrow.
Ugh… excuse all my errors and typos in previous message. Message was too long to review properly (I wish, not for the first time, that we had an Edit button for Catallaxy Comments)
I dunno… if you believed in the wrong one, he might get extra pissed. Non-belief might still be the safer option.
The cost of global cooling (however caused) is far greater than the cost of global warming (however caused). Therefore, according to the precautionary principle (as defined by the socialists) we need to pump as much CO2 into the atmosphere as possible (even though we don’t know whether it will have any effect).
The precautionary principle is defeated by any reasonable cost benefit analysis of the advantages of warming which the alarmists NEVER concede:
This might possibly be Kanye’s best ever quote, when comparing a career in music to a career in boxing: “More people end up retarded than rich”.
Oops – wrong thread
The sensible approach to dealing with a plausible risk which is highly uncertain but which has potentially high costs, is to discount the present value (of the cost) at a rate proportional to the uncertainty range.
Applied to global warming there are well publicised estimates of warming based on GCMs. The uncertainty range is extreme, suggesting that the net present cost estimate should use an accordingly high discount rate.
You forgot the Y2000 bug story