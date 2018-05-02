Going off the grid.

Interesting line of argument from Jo Nova.
Chinese Bitcoin miners are reopening the Hunter Valley coal power station called Redbank in NSW. They have a deal that gets around our gargantuan, mismanaged grid by buying coal power direct for 8c/kWh, while Australians in the same place pay 28c/kWh.
This is exactly the nightmare the head of the Australian Energy Management Organisation (AEMO) spoke of just last week — that “big players could abandon the grid”. That’s a degenerate spiral leaving a shrinking pool of suckers to pay for the inefficient, bird-killing, blackout prone, witchdoctor grid.
This looks like witchcraft to me, see what you make of it.
Meanwhile, can somebody explain to me how a business connected to the same grid as everyone else can claim they’re powered 100% by renewables?
Looks like the beginning of the end for the carpetbaggers in ruinables ,nail in their coffin Rafe do you think?
When will fools wake up. April was a great month, cooler days and lovely arutumn days. However after a blustery 16th – 18th April the following occurred. Not sure batteries would have been any use at all and the pixies want more baseload to close!
OUTPUTS (ie) % of capacity installed – total eastern (NEM) figures:
Taking that anything below 10% needs full backup from other sources.
18th – <10% 1pm-7pm (6 hrs)
19th – <20% all day <10% 10am-10pm (12 hrs)
20th – about 20% until 9 am, <10% 9am-6pm. (9 hrs)
21st – dropping <10% 10am-4pm – only 20% max all day. (6 hrs)
22nd – <20% all day <10% 9am – 8 pm. (11 hrs)
23rd – 20-30% all day.
24th – reaches 40% around 3-5am hovers between 10-20% rest of day.
25th – <10% 12am – 3pm. nothing over 20% (9 hrs)
26th – hovers around 20% all day.
27th – max 25%, <10% 10am – 4 pm. (6 hrs)
28th max 30%, <10% 8am – 3pm. (7 hrs)
29th – max 25%, <10% 12 midday – 4pm. (4 hrs)
30th – max 25%, <10% from 10am – to be continued (4 hrs and climbing!)
If this comes off, and it is by no means a done deal, from what I have heard, then it will bring the day of reckoning about cost and reliability of wind and solar much closer, because those two “fuels” massively influence the 28 cent figure, through:
(a) direct and indirect subsidy of wind and solar generation.
(b) increasing need for longer, stronger transmission lines to shift electricity around our large nation.
Bring it on!
This might put the wind up AGL and the opportunist “career”polliemuppets ,with less consumers to pay the subsidies something’s gotta give and it won’t be the polliemuppets “careers” . Watch them drop the climate scam if their “careers” are in danger ,vou really hang on to that job if you are unemployable like they are .
As one of the comments on Jo Nova’s blog points out, the RET will still apply (the act splits generator and wholesaler, even if they are the same entity), and will likely kill off the idea.
Unless they have a source of REC’s, I guess.
Last i saw redbank was owned by babcock and brown. Maybe b& b power. I thought it operated from coal waste and tailings but anyway. Yes ms nova is correct. There is nothing stopping large users doing this except that there is an greenhouse gas reporting mechanism. And other regs that need to be followed.
President for life Xi will print some for them. The Australian politicians already bought by China will say nothing.