Wednesday Forum: May 2, 2018

Posted on 10:30 am, May 2, 2018
111 Responses to Wednesday Forum: May 2, 2018

  3. Marcus
    #2700507, posted on May 2, 2018 at 10:34 am

    A catchy tune to start the day:



  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2700510, posted on May 2, 2018 at 10:37 am

    STATE POLITICS
    Victorian budget 2018: $18m push to reach first treaty

    The Australian
    12:00AM May 2, 2018

    Samantha Hutchinson
    VICTORIAN POLITICAL REPORTER
    Melbourne

    The Andrews government will spend $18 million advancing Australia’s first indigenous treaty.

    The funding is within a $116m broader package the government says will promote self-deter­mination and improve the lives of indigenous Victorians.

    The budget allocates $9m to establish an elected Aboriginal representative body and advance treaty talks and another $9m to support Victorian traditional owners groups as they work towards formal recognition.

    The investment is also intended to help the Victorian Aboriginal Heritage Council.

    Aboriginal Affairs Minister Nat­alie Hutchins said the funding would bolster progress on a treaty and improving self-determination and cohesion in the indigenous community.

    “We’re putting Aboriginal Victorians in control of their own destiny, providing funding to elect an Aboriginal representative body to drive self-determination,” Ms Hutchins said.

    “We’re supporting, promoting and celebrating Aboriginal culture in Victoria, and helping Aboriginal artists and creators tell their story.”

    Victoria leads the nation on neg­otiations for a state-based ­treaty, with a clan-based council one idea under consideration.

    From the Oz. This should survive all of five minutes in the High Court, surely?

  6. stackja
    #2700513, posted on May 2, 2018 at 10:38 am

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2700510, posted on May 2, 2018 at 10:37 am

    HC created Mabo. Anything is possible.

  7. Roger.
    #2700515, posted on May 2, 2018 at 10:39 am

    Aboriginal Affairs Minister Nat­alie Hutchins said the funding would bolster progress on a treaty and improving self-determination and cohesion in the indigenous community.

    In other words the further Balkanisation of Australia.

    The revolution is being subsidised with our taxes.

  8. Boambee John
    #2700517, posted on May 2, 2018 at 10:43 am

    dover_beach
    #2700395, posted on May 2, 2018 at 6:57 am
    most would still call you a conservative when what you are is a radical recidivist.

    Monty, this is too dumb even for you.

    Actually, m0nty might inadvertently have stumbled on to something.

    Back in the 1960s and 1970s, the left fascists (BIRM) saw that the institutions of the nation were not controlled by them. Calling themselves anti-establishment, they fought for free speech, academic freedom and a voice in the media and other institutions. Now that they dominate in the institutions of the nation, they wish to “conserve” that domination. They are now the establishment.

    We who seek freedom and the right to participate in national governance are now the anti-establishment, we fight for free speech, academic freedom and a voice in the media and other national institutions. We have, indeed, become the radicals, while m0nty and his fascist mates are the stick-in- the-mud stuffed shirts.

    Give them the full Alinsky!

  9. stackja
    #2700519, posted on May 2, 2018 at 10:44 am

    Roger.
    #2700515, posted on May 2, 2018 at 10:39 am

    How many tribes in Victoria? And did these tribes observe today’s state borders?

  10. Boambee John
    #2700520, posted on May 2, 2018 at 10:45 am

    I see m0nty mentiined Watergate on the old thread.

    m0nty’s favoutite wet dream entrances him again!

  11. Peter Castieau
    #2700522, posted on May 2, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Breaking: Labor MP for federal seat of Perth, Tim Hammond has quit citing family reasons.

  12. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2700523, posted on May 2, 2018 at 10:54 am

    stackja permanently in the Crow’s Nest: New Thread Ahoy!

  13. m0nty
    #2700524, posted on May 2, 2018 at 10:55 am

    Also, it could be very true that the caveman is in very rude health.

    Cavemen didn’t eat KFC every day.

  14. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2700525, posted on May 2, 2018 at 10:55 am

    top 10!

  15. JC
    #2700526, posted on May 2, 2018 at 10:59 am

    Cavemen didn’t eat KFC every day.

    As a world renowned lesbian doctor, what are you diagnosing are his ailments, monst?

  16. Snoopy
    #2700527, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Cavemen didn’t eat KFC every day.

    Or inhale donuts.

  17. The Barking Toad
    #2700529, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:05 am

    Well lookie here – top twenty

  18. mizaris
    #2700533, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Breaking: Labor MP for federal seat of Perth, Tim Hammond has quit citing family reasons.

    Hmm..my Fed man. Wonder what he’s been caught doing???

  19. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2700534, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:12 am

    From end of the Olde Threade:

    Lizzie – why go to Japan if you are going to spend all your time in a room reading?

    I read at night, especially in bed before sleeping. Unless otherwise occupied. Japanese TV has no appeal, so Japan nights are sometimes rather dull without a good book. You can only have so many Onsen baths before boredom sets in. Otherwise there is only resort CNN (erk) or similar. Or the internet (just like home). Or chatting for a while with fellow tourists in the bar. My idea of a holiday is having time to read. Daytimes we will be driving, driving, driving on a planned itinerary. This is Hairy’s idea of relaxation. I have insisted on two days at most stops, just for sanity, but he will still want to drive then to local attractions and to restaurants for meals if the resort food is boring. He insists on unpacking even for an overnight stay. I rarely fully unpack unless staying for a week. In many ways we are as chalk and cheese. Surprising how well we get on, given that. 🙂

  20. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2700535, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:14 am

    Federal Member for Perth Tim Hammond resigns
    Gary Adshead and staff reportersPerthNow
    May 2, 2018 8:49AM
    Topics
    Perth
    WA News

    RISING Federal Labor MP Tim Hammond has dramatically announced his resignation as the member for Perth.

    In a bombshell interview, Mr Hammond broke down on talkback radio station 6PR, and said he can no longer justify the commitment to Federal Labor and juggle his role as a father.

    “I want to make it really clear that this is not a conversation about this life being unmanageable for everyone over here. I just have to be really honest and say that I can’t make it work. You just have to listen to your gut sometimes. I need clarity and presence for three little kids who need their dad and I need them.”
    Bookmakers say Tim Hammond is a better chance to be PM than Christian Porter.

    He said the travel commitments with being a Federal politician were too hard for he and his family to cope with.

    Mr Hammond was elected in 2016 and tipped to become a minister if Labor wins next year’s Federal election.

    The former barrister has been a strong advocate on indigenous issues.

    He accepted that some people might think there is more to his resignation, but said he was just having an honest conversation about his situation.

    “This has been very unexpected for people, but the party has been fantastic,” he said.

    Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said he was saddened by Mr Hammond’s resignation, despite the pair being “political competitors”.

    “Public service as a federal politician from WA is tough on our families. There is no question about that,” he said.

    “So I understand and respect the decision that he and his family have come to.

    “It is our State’s loss that Tim will now not continue to pursue his federal political career to its full potential.”

  21. miltonf
    #2700536, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:17 am

    “It is our State’s loss that Tim will now not continue to pursue his federal political career to its full potential.”

    Like they’re all on the same side

  22. Leigh Lowe
    #2700537, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:19 am

    The most astounding thing I have seen in print for a long, long time …

    The journalist
    ABC journalist Louise Milligan brought a touch of Hollywood glamour to the committal proceedings …

  23. The Barking Toad
    #2700538, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Like they’re all on the same side

    Yep. Labor and Labor Lite.

  24. Fat Tony
    #2700539, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:20 am

    Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2700534, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:12 am

    In many ways we are as chalk and cheese. Surprising how well we get on, given that.

    Law of Nature: Opposites attract.

    I was just thinking of going to various events where people spend all their time taking photos rather than just enjoy the spectacle full-on. I always think you get can get better pics off the internet anyway.

    Same as reading books when in a place like Japan – but your reasoning makes sense.

  25. Roger.
    #2700540, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:20 am

    ABC journalist Louise Milligan brought a touch of Hollywood glamour to the committal proceedings …

    Just wait for the defamation trial.

  26. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2700541, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:20 am

    Pig booted.

    China Launches ‘Crusade’ Against Children’s Cartoon ‘Peppa Pig’

    Authorities in China launched a “crusade” against the British children’s cartoon character Peppa Pig this week over fears that it is a negative influence on both young children and young adults.

    According to the state propaganda outlet Global Times, many Chinese web users were left “baffled” after they found that the cartoon piglet, which originates from the BBC cartoon Peppa Pig, was removed from the video platform Douyin. Users soon discovered that China’s internet censors had removed all clips and references of the piglet from the internet.

    “Parents said that their pre-school-aged children began oinking and jumping into puddles after watching the BBC cartoon, which was once regarded as positive material for early childhood education, especially for learning English,” it continued.

    However, many Chinese soon came to realize that Peppa Pig was not “simply a children’s show,” but a multi-layered propaganda tool presenting “complex social realities,” claims the communist newspaper.

    Will Emperor Xi ring up the ABC and demand Propaganda Pig be removed from their broadcasts?

  27. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2700542, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:22 am

    Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said he was saddened by Mr Hammond’s resignation, despite the pair being “political competitors”.“Public service as a federal politician from WA is tough on our families. There is no question about that,” he said.

    Then shift the Parliament to Alice Springs, only a budgie’s fart from our geographical centre. So many problems solved in one deft move, not least our Native bros. and sisters getting a closer a look-in.

  28. Fat Tony
    #2700545, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:24 am

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2700541, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:20 am
    Pig booted.
    Will Emperor Xi ring up the ABC and demand Propaganda Pig be removed from their broadcasts?

    No need to – the ABC will take the lead from Supreme Leader automatically.

  29. Winston Smith
    #2700546, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:24 am

    Just my 2 bob on the Pell pool incident:
    If a man was to be aroused, in a pool, with young boys, wearing budgie smugglers, would it not be obvious he was aroused? And wouldn’t others notice?

  30. mh
    #2700547, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:24 am

    Kanye Tweets Thomas Sowell Quotes

    Rapper Kanye West tweeted out quotes from conservative black pundit Thomas Sowell on Monday, further evidencing his foray into right-wing politics…

    The Dems will be spewing.

  31. stackja
    #2700548, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:27 am

    First Speech: Mr Tim Hammond MP
    Member for Perth, Western Australia
    Wednesday, 31 August 2016

    Our recent federal campaign was a big campaign with big ideas and it was a campaign I was incredibly proud to be a part of. I thank our leader Bill Shorten, the honourable member for Maribyrnong; my great friend Chris Bowen; Tanya Plibersek; Anthony Albanese; Mark Dreyfus; Ed Husic and a host of others for all of the unwavering support that they have provided me without any hesitation at all over a gruelling 100-day campaign, to allow us to keep the federal seat of Perth in Labor hands. But I thank more than anyone else my beautiful wife Lindsay and my little girls Sidney and O’Hara, or more commonly known as Sid and Harry. You guys are everything to me. Lindsay, I know that you know I am brimming with pride at the moment but, make no mistake, as moments go it comes fourth behind the birth of our two girls and of course getting married to you. None of this will work for the right reasons unless we are in it together and by each other’s sides.

    To my campaign team and my immediate predecessor Alannah MacTiernan; to Bruce, Tommy Cazaly, Rob, John, Megan, Ron, Daniel, Mark, Prue, Colleen, Wade Lapp and Chris Prast; to my adviser, campaign auditor and all-time polling day sidekick, Stephen Smith: thanks to all of you and thank you to hundreds of others who helped me on the campaign. Thank you to all of the branch members in the federal seat of Perth and in Western Australia generally and thank you to the mighty North Perth branch of course and to all of the others whose names time, sadly, does not permit me to mention. To the trade union movement for supporting me and my campaign, but in particular Gerard Dwyer and Peter O Keefe at the SDA, Scott McDine, Stephen Price and Mike Zoedbroot at the AWU and Tony Sheldon and Tim Dawson at the TWU, thank you. To the Praetorian Guard—Lenda, Brendan, Laurence—none of us is having fun.

    To my lifelong mates, some of whom have made the trip from various capital cities around Australia and are here in the gallery today—thank you. To the Q court, you will always be my ethical and philosophical compass. Thank you to my mum, my sisters Karen and Megan, and to Jaci and Ivan. To the ones I love who are not here anymore, I constantly look to you for inspiration—David Prast, Sharon Fletcher and of course my Dad, now gone more than 10 years.

    As you can see many people have helped me live a big life in this world, but our new world does not sit cosily alongside our old world. Our teenagers are more likely to use their spare time collaborating with 20 other programmers, artists and writers all over the world in real time to create web based computer games in their bedroom in their spare moments. Globalisation seems to be now. Our challenge seems to be to embrace this change, not chase after it in a clumsy attempt to catch up. That means a new conversation about what it means for mums, dads and kids. Most of all it means a new conversation about what it means for prosperity, for productivity and for creating new jobs.

    I remain completely convinced now, more than ever, that a Labor government is best placed to create an opportunity for our old and new generations to strive to achieve a new Australian community that takes the best of who we are and applies it to our new world, to give every single Australian the opportunity to exercise their fundamental right to achieve their full potential, to skill-up workers transitioning out of traditional employment roles so they can grab with both hands the opportunities in our digital economy and everything that it has to offer, to invest in our kids, to close the gap, to care for the most vulnerable and marginalised in our society and to make marriage equality a reality right now. That is good government done well.

    When I am done and when we turn out the lights and the next member for Perth takes my place what do I hope my contribution to public life might look like? I just want the people of Perth, my colleagues and my party to know that I have given it everything. I just want to play a very small part in my own way in creating a prosperous Australia that is competitive on the world stage. I want my family to be proud of what I have worked towards and I hope above all else that my girls think I have done okay. Because if I can achieve all of that I do not reckon life gets any bigger.

  32. Slim Cognito
    #2700549, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:27 am

    Someone should have asked Macron his view on whether nuclear power is a good option for Australia. Unfortunately none of our so called “journalists” are inclined to ask.

  33. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2700550, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:28 am

    Fat Tony, we rarely take pics but will be on the hop most of the daytimes, getting the feel of Hokkaido. Hairy’s already been to Japan five times and I’ve been three times, and on these trips we engaged fully with Japanese families and business acquaintances. This time is just for us, together, to enjoy the natural beauty we have heard about in this northern region (brrrr, take a coat, Hairy says it is climatically like Siberia, even though it is spring there). I’m sorry we are not going in winter so I can see the cranes Johanna Lumley showed so beautifully in her TV program on Hokkaido (and sadly my coat is not the magnificent one she wore).

  34. Rae
    #2700551, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:30 am

    The most astounding thing I have seen in print for a long, long time …

    ABC journalist Louise Milligan brought a touch of Hollywood glamour to the committal proceedings …

    Milligan is quite attractive. In a Nigella Lawson sort of way. Not at all portly.

  35. stackja
    #2700552, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:32 am

    Milligan fans are strange people.

  36. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2700553, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:36 am

    Goodness. ‘Propaganda Pig’. Poor little puddle-jumping Pepper. Innocence betrayed.
    Not only proscribed in Islam but now under proscription from the Communists in China.
    My kids favourite Pepper toy was Daddy Pig with his mouth open, who blew out an apple (ok, just a round ball) via expressed air when pressed hard on his large fat tummy. A satisfying pop.

  37. Peter Castieau
    #2700554, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:37 am

    I may sound unkind but the former member for Perth along with rest of his federal Labor MP’s have stated they dont want to change anything around GST distributions.

    This should disqualify them from representing the state of WA at the first post.

    Tim who?

  38. m0nty
    #2700555, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:37 am

    Trump is obese, that is obvious from looking at him.

  40. Senile Old Guy
    #2700558, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:40 am

    French President Emmanuel Macron has issued a challenge to Australia to lift its game when it comes to tackling climate change. The first stop on his whistle-stop tour was a dinner at the Sydney Opera House joined by politicians, business leaders and French expats. During his speech, the President called on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to show the “power of conviction” and display courage in confronting climate change, despite the ideological hurdles he may face in both the Parliament and his party room. “I am fully aware of the political and economic debate surrounding this issue in your country, and I respect this,” Mr Macron said. “But I think that actual leaders are those that can respect those existing interests, but at the same time decide to participate to something broader, to something more strategic.”

    Macron should just shut the f*ck up on this issue. Even if CO2 caused global warming was an issue (it isn’t), Australia produces less than 1.5% of western CO2 (no-one bothers about the biggest producers, India and China), so our emissions do nothing.

    Oh, and asking Lord Waffle to “‘power of conviction’ and display courage” is a joke as he has neither courage or convictions.

    I am thoroughly sick of having foreigners waft in here and lecture us. Sod off, froggy!

  41. JC
    #2700559, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:41 am

    Trump is obese, that is obvious from looking at him.

    Huh!

  42. Boambee John
    #2700561, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:53 am

    Rapper Kanye West tweeted out quotes from conservative black pundit Thomas Sowell on Monday, further evidencing his foray into right-wing politics…

    “Right wing politics” being defined in the m0nty style as “Anything other than the latest approved left fascist narrative”, which irself is subject to random change to keep all true thinkers alert.

  43. Leigh Lowe
    #2700564, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:55 am

    Rapper Kanye West tweeted out quotes from conservative black pundit Thomas Sowell on Monday, further evidencing his foray into right-wing politics…

    Hush yo mouth, boy.

  44. Leigh Lowe
    #2700565, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:57 am

    m0nty

    #2700555, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:37 am

    Trump is obese, that is obvious from looking at him.

    That’s a mirror, not a picture.

  45. harrys on the boat
    #2700566, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:57 am

    The bizarre thing for me about Hammond is he was up against Jeremy Quinn for the seat of Perth. I know Quinn, and both he and Hammond are ex Trinity boys, and unfortunately I know a few ex-Trinity boys and they’re all fucking arseholes – Quinn especially. I had to spoil my HoR paper at the election, drew a great big cock and balls on it. It summed up the talentless cretins we have as our political class and to vote for either of them would’ve been a sign of ignorance.

  46. m0nty
    #2700567, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:58 am

    Kanye is right up there with YAM and Benjamin Law in enjoying himself trolling the right on Twitter, plus he’s got a grift going on. You lot are dumb enough to buy his new album because of a few tweets, aren’t you?

  47. mh
    #2700568, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:58 am

    “Right wing politics” being defined in the m0nty style as “Anything other than the latest approved left fascist narrative”, which itself is subject to random change to keep all true thinkers alert.

    Fair point, it is not right wing but an outbreak of free speech and free thinking.

  48. Leigh Lowe
    #2700569, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:59 am

    QAN up 6% on the day JC.
    Over $6.
    Break out the Havanas.

  49. mh
    #2700570, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    You lot are dumb enough to buy his new album because of a few tweets, aren’t you?

    What a winning argument that is, Munty.

  50. Roger.
    #2700571, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    I am thoroughly sick of having foreigners waft in here and lecture us. Sod off, froggy!

    Macron, like Obama, evidently believes his own publicity. He’s trying to take the mantle of free world leadership from Merkel [sarc].

  51. None
    #2700572, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    Milligan fans are strange people.

    I thought that was a very revealing description of what Milligan was all about. This is all about her and her self agrand eisman aggrandisement. The whole hissy fit: the whole no notes taken, then bad notes that she couldn’t even read, the temper tantrums about having to transcribe them, the great big drama queen I will never reveal my sources – these are sources that have been known actually for years and years if anyone has been paying attention. After all these years of slander and smear and Royal commissions and enquiries and committal trials all we are left with his oh my god someone brushed me underwater while I was in a swimming pool 40 years ago and some almost schoolboy accusation about be flashed in a sacristy or something. Imagine your life’s work as a journalist being pursuing some schoolboy fantasis about a flasher on the sacristry. In the meantime yet another Aboriginal child in a remote community will be beaten raped have their brains fried by drugs and not go to school today.

  52. stackja
    #2700573, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    Politics of an artist determines what?

  53. None
    #2700575, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    Dear @realdonaldtrump. Tell Kanjee to tell his wife to put some clothes on. #thingsIwouldtweet

  54. zyconoclast
    #2700576, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    ABC journalist Louise Milligan brought a touch of Hollywood glamour to the committal proceedings

    Not even a little bit glamorous.

  56. incoherent rambler
    #2700579, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    I pray that the Pell stuff is dismissed by either a sane judge (or is that an oxy?) or the prosecution drop it for fear of embarrassment.
    Then the CU sues ABC and ABC employees, bigtime.

  57. Leigh Lowe
    #2700580, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    Politics of an artist determines what?

    Truth is, their politics should mean no more or less than anyone else.
    What is striking about this is that the Dems think they have a mortgage over (a) celebrities and (b) blacks.
    Mr West seems to have broken that mould.

  59. zyconoclast
    #2700584, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    Theresa May warns peers not to tie her hands in Brexit talks and vows to meet crushing Lords defeat on flagship laws with a ‘robust’ response
    -Peers voted 335 to 244 for plan to let Parliament send ministers back to Brussels
    -Trade Secretary Liam Fox branded it an attempt to ‘thwart’ the referendum vote
    -PM’s official spokesman said the changes would bind PM’s hands in Brexit talks
    -He accused peers of overstepping their powers by overturning the Brexit vote

  60. zyconoclast
    #2700585, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    REMAIN PEER: THIS AMENDMENT CAN STOP BREXIT
    There it is: Lord Bilimoria lets the cat out of the bag in the Lords and admits “It is parliament thanks to this amendment that will have the ability to stop the train crash that is Brexit”.

    LORD MOAT: BREXIT ONLY AN INTERIM DECISION
    Douglas Hogg, the disgraced former Tory minister who filed a £2,000 expenses claim to have his moat cleaned, has tabled his “Stop Brexit” motion in the Lords this afternoon. The amendment, backed by Labour and LibDem Remainers, seeks to allow parliament to control the negotiations, including extending the negotiating process and potentially keeping us in the EU indefinitely. It is a naked attempt by Hogg and other Remain peers to reverse Brexit. As he told the Lords: “At the very best Brexit was only an interim decision”. Left the Commons in disgrace as the poster boy for the expenses scandal, then tried to stop Brexit from the Lords.
    What a contribution to public life.

  61. Baldrick
    #2700586, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    In a bombshell interview, Mr Hammond broke down on talkback radio station 6PR, and said he can no longer justify the commitment to Federal Labor and juggle his role as a father.

    So he’s been caught out rooting around then.

  62. jupes
    #2700587, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    How the fuck can Gibson go bankrupt?

    Cool picture of 1975 fashion in the picture of Angus Young at the bottom of the article.

  63. Baldrick
    #2700589, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    Louise Milligan is the Louise Mensch of Australia.

  64. RobK
    #2700590, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    “I am fully aware of the political and economic debate surrounding this issue in your country, and I respect this,” Mr Macron said.
    I think he’d like to sell us some nuclear power plants and can do a deal on nuclear subs.

  65. John Constantine
    #2700591, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-05-02/facebook-to-offer-dating-service-zuckerberg-says/9717956

    First, creative destruction in online dating business.

    Second, their frankenzuck’s facestasi will have a data dump on people that their kgb only ever dreamed of.

  66. C.L.
    #2700592, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    Gibson guitars was wrecked by the Democrat Party.
    They were raided by an armed SWAT team dispatched by Barack Obama – on the orders of unions:

    Time to revisit an old abuse-of-power scandal from President Obama’s first term: the utterly bizarre raid on Gibson Guitars by a paramilitary unit of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Nothing about this caper ever smelled right: a raid coming from out of nowhere, without warning, to kick Gibson’s doors down, ostensibly because they violated some vaporous provision of import laws when bringing hardwood into the country. It wasn’t even American law they were supposedly violating, but an American law that said they were in hot water for violating the laws of India and Madagascar, which came as something of a surprise to authorities in India and Madagascar. In a delightful inversion of American legal principle, the folks at Gibson were never allowed to see the sealed warrant that supposedly authorized the raid. Guilty until proven innocent! We’ll get back to you later on what you’re allegedly guilty of.

    It was long suspected that the Gibson raid was a political hit, carried out because CEO Henry Juszkiewicz, made campaign donations to Republicans. The financial disruption to the company was considerable – a $250,000 settlement, a $50,000 payoff to environmentalist groups, over $2 million in legal fees, plus the cost of being essentially shut down for a while by the raid…

    Gibson Guitars is located in Tennessee, which is a right-to-work state; their competitors are not. At one point in the saga, Juszkiewicz was told by government agents he could make his problems go away if he used foreign labor for manufacturing. Gibson Guitars is hardly the only company on union target lists to find itself in trouble with the Obama Administration.

    The true villains behind the Gibson Guitar raid are revealed.

  67. dopey
    #2700593, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    Qantas retiring the Queen of the skies. A sad day for Al.

  68. Leigh Lowe
    #2700594, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    Cool picture of 1975 fashion in the picture of Angus Young at the bottom of the article.

    According to the caption under the Youtube clip, a chap called Churck Berry owned a Gibson guitar.

  69. Top Ender
    #2700595, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    Just need to move on keeping the crims locked up all of the time then…

    The [police] team, which targets Tasmania’s worst repeat offenders and career criminals

    What was it? 90% of crime is committed by 10% of the population?

  70. Leigh Lowe
    #2700596, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    Qantas retiring the Queen of the skies.

    Allan Joyce?

  71. Snoopy
    #2700597, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Time to revisit an old abuse-of-power scandal from President Obama’s first term: the utterly bizarre raid on Gibson Guitars by a paramilitary unit of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

    Monty still gets moist at the memory. Good times.

  72. notafan
    #2700598, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    How come Yammie blocks anyone who doesn’t show her the proper respect if trolling righties gives her a trill?

    She doesn’t care for contrary opinions and she certainly only believes in freedom of speech for her side.

  73. DrBeauGan
    #2700599, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    struth
    #2700406, posted on May 2, 2018 at 7:16 am
    If you can’t appropriate their art, they can’t appropriate ours.
    Hand back the guitars, fellas.

    Also acrylics and canvatex.

  74. Roger.
    #2700600, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    How the fuck can Gibson go bankrupt?

    Start with a CEO who didn’t understand guitars and borrowed to expand into electronics.

  75. DrBeauGan
    #2700601, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:38 pm

    And only Europeans are allowed to use electricity.

  76. stackja
    #2700602, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    Gibson Les Paul
    From Wikipedia,
    The Gibson Les Paul is a solid body electric guitar that was first sold by the Gibson Guitar Corporation in 1952.

  77. stackja
    #2700603, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    Henry Juszkiewicz
    From Wikipedia

    Later he attended General Motors Institute and graduated in 1976 with a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree. In 1979, he graduated with an MBA from Harvard.

  78. Leigh Lowe
    #2700604, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:45 pm

    Carl William’s daughter Dhakota wants to become a lawyer.
    Why she would bring such shame upon her family name is beyond me.

  79. John Constantine
    #2700605, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    Fire services levy to rise ninety million bucks to three quarters of a billion dollars a year by 2021-22.

    This ever snowballing tax on capital is what their yarragrad Nazgul are hellbent on delivering to their unionised affiliates.

  80. Mother Lode
    #2700606, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    Aboriginal Affairs Minister Nat­alie Hutchins said the funding would bolster progress on a treaty and improving self-determination and cohesion in the indigenous community.

    Yeah, it is pretty clear that the problems that Aborigines have suffered are due to not enough special treatment and funding. It can’t be anything to do with them.

    The most annoying this about this is that it will be the Fauxboriginals who establish themselves in new statutory roles and suckling from the public teat, shooing away any real aborigines. And when the real ones show the result of this neglect, the cry will go up for more rights and more money – to be siphoned off by the fauxboriginals who have gorged themselves already.

    Like a toilet cistern that leaks as fast as the water flows in – at once having more than enough water to fill it but always registering as empty.

    And thus it will continue.

  81. Snoopy
    #2700607, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    The Tasmanian Libs nominating that Hickey vagina as a candidate was a masterstroke.

  82. DrBeauGan
    #2700608, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:52 pm

    And no man identifying as aboriginal should be allowed to wear trousers. Or underpants.

    In exchange I shall foreswear wearing a loin cloth and body paint.

  83. Top Ender
    #2700609, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    Apparently Hobart’s Mt Wellington is now called “kunanyi/Mt Wellington”.

    Certainly the street signs said so last time I was there. As does this.

    No-one seems to know why the lower case is used.

  84. DrBeauGan
    #2700610, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    And no woman identifying as aboriginal will be allowed to wear a dress. Or a bra. Or knickers.

    I’m beginning to like this no cultural appropriation bizzo.

  85. The Barking Toad
    #2700611, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    And no man identifying as aboriginal should be allowed to wear trousers. Or underpants.

    In exchange I shall foreswear wearing a loin cloth and body paint.

    That did make me smirk Dr. 🙂

  86. H B Bear
    #2700612, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    Fire services levy to rise ninety million bucks to three quarters of a billion dollars a year by 2021-22.

    Just another defacto tax on capital and the property ponzi for the maaaates.

  87. H B Bear
    #2700614, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    I wouldn’t mind some possum skin undies for winter. Sort of like ugg boots for the wang.

  88. Baldrick
    #2700615, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    The Tasmanian Libs nominating that Hickey vagina as a candidate was a masterstroke.

    A rather rotund and former Hobart Lord Mayor. What could possibly go wrong.
    Stupid.Fucking.Liberals

  91. The Barking Toad
    #2700618, posted on May 2, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Apparently Hobart’s Mt Wellington is now called “kunanyi/Mt Wellington”.

    I suspect that more than 99% of the Tassie population would call it by its proper name – Mount Wellington.

    Doubt if Truganini even called it kunanyi.

  92. Mother Lode
    #2700619, posted on May 2, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    It is as well to distinguish between the two great fates always nipping at politicians heels:

    Gardening leave: Busted.

    Time with family: Not busted yet, but about to be.

    What would it mean if a politician announced they wanted to spend more time with their garden?

  93. OneWorldGovernment
    #2700620, posted on May 2, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    Boambee John
    #2700517, posted on May 2, 2018 at 10:43 am

    dover_beach
    #2700395, posted on May 2, 2018 at 6:57 am
    most would still call you a conservative when what you are is a radical recidivist.

    Monty, this is too dumb even for you.

    Actually, m0nty might inadvertently have stumbled on to something.

    Back in the 1960s and 1970s, the left fascists (BIRM) saw that the institutions of the nation were not controlled by them. Calling themselves anti-establishment, they fought for free speech, academic freedom and a voice in the media and other institutions. Now that they dominate in the institutions of the nation, they wish to “conserve” that domination. They are now the establishment.

    We who seek freedom and the right to participate in national governance are now the anti-establishment, we fight for free speech, academic freedom and a voice in the media and other national institutions. We have, indeed, become the radicals, while m0nty and his fascist mates are the stick-in- the-mud stuffed shirts.

    Give them the full Alinsky!

    Boambee John

    You can also add the term ‘climate denier’ to your list as well BJ.

    There is not a person who has studied the facts would deny that the climate changes.

    It is only loons like the Australian socialist uniparties, big business, big unions, big bureaucracy, MSM, University ‘intellectuals’ and a great swathe of communist NGO’s that believe it doesn’t.

    They are the real climate deniers because for them it is all one way to soaring temperatures and CO2.

    Kill the Science Deniers indeed.

    I’m all for it.

  94. Mother Lode
    #2700621, posted on May 2, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    How the fuck can Gibson go bankrupt?

    I might be wrong in it being Gibson, and if not this may still not be the reason, but didn’t the Obama regime bring in all sorts of rules about importing wood from countries. Somehow it was viewed as being targeted at Gibson (as I recall) and they were not backward in saying so.

  95. C.L.
    #2700622, posted on May 2, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    Adventurous young Briton climbs Ayers Rock, YouTube commenters pretend to be outraged.
    If he took a leak on a Cathedral, they couldn’t care less.

  96. Slim Cognito
    #2700623, posted on May 2, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    Apparently Hobart’s Mt Wellington is now called “kunanyi/Mt Wellington”.

    Certainly the street signs said so last time I was there. As does this.

    No-one seems to know why the lower case is used.

    I have it on reliable authority that the name was made up about 10 years ago when the local abo’s were asked what the tribes called it and didn’t have an answer. Can’t comment on the use of lower case.

  97. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2700624, posted on May 2, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    The most annoying this about this is that it will be the Fauxboriginals who establish themselves in new statutory roles and suckling from the public teat, shooing away any real aborigines. And when the real ones show the result of this neglect, the cry will go up for more rights and more money – to be siphoned off by the fauxboriginals who have gorged themselves already.

    Speaking of Fauxboriginals, what happened to Pest Tattern? I’m sure that was the role he was lining up for himself?

  98. Leigh Lowe
    #2700625, posted on May 2, 2018 at 1:11 pm

    I suspect that more than 99% of the Tassie population would call it by its proper name – Mount Wellington.

    What is the aboriginal term for “cable car”?

  99. Mother Lode
    #2700626, posted on May 2, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    Here is a song about another Gibson to cheer y’all up!

    And the lead singer used to play a Gibson too.

  100. Mother Lode
    #2700627, posted on May 2, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Thanks for that CL.

    More detailed than my recollections.

  101. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2700628, posted on May 2, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    And no woman identifying as aboriginal will be allowed to wear a dress. Or a bra. Or knickers.

    I’m beginning to like this no cultural appropriation bizzo.

    Nor use European methods of contraception, or European technology in childbirth…

  102. notafan
    #2700629, posted on May 2, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    Around Place de la Nation this time

    Don’t like the new labour laws

    around one million marched against same sex marriage

    this lot got less than twenty thousand-

    violence pays if you want coverage in the media

    Amy Day riots in Paris worse since 1968

  103. Slim Cognito
    #2700630, posted on May 2, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    The Tasmanian Libs nominating that Hickey vagina as a candidate was a masterstroke.

    How she got to be nominated as a Liberal candidate is beyond comprehension. Past actions had her firmly within the Greens ideology. EG. flying the gay flag over City Hall despite the views of many ratepayers, responsible for Council passing a motion supporting SSM despite it being a federal issue and finally, agitating to change Australia Day.

    I think the Liberals ended up with what they deserved. They trusted her and she screwed them over. The next three years will be a struggle to get anything passed.

  104. Percy Porcelain
    #2700632, posted on May 2, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    Start with a CEO who didn’t understand guitars and borrowed to expand into electronics.

    Reminiscent of CBS’s disastrous acquisition of Fender, which almost destroyed the latter brand.

  105. Mother Lode
    #2700633, posted on May 2, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    Liberals really seem to have taken the deirability of ‘cerdainee’, as honked by the red-dyed water-fowl known as Gillard, to heart.

    They loves them some certainty.

    They prefer to know they are going to lose rather than run the risk of winning.

  106. Percy Porcelain
    #2700635, posted on May 2, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    Time to revisit an old abuse-of-power scandal from Obama’s first term: the utterly bizarre raid on Gibson Guitars by a paramilitary unit of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

    Bronco ‘Bama – one of human history’s most irredeemable arseholes.

  107. Mother Lode
    #2700636, posted on May 2, 2018 at 1:24 pm

    desirability

    I hope people can comprehend that any word related to ‘desire’ does not trip willingly from the finger tips when also referencing Gillard.

  108. incoherent rambler
    #2700637, posted on May 2, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    ‘cerdainee’ – I believe you mean serdundy.
    No idea whad id means but jools reckoned id was impordant.

  109. Percy Porcelain
    #2700638, posted on May 2, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    I met a young woman at the Blair shindig last night and somehow the conversation moved to the topic of possum skin undies.

    She’d never heard of them. I was gobsmacked.

  110. OneWorldGovernment
    #2700639, posted on May 2, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    More on the real climate deniers.

    The climate change-pushers have it easy getting away with the fraud because the media, educators, politicians, and bureaucrats just repeat what they are told because they all have the same agenda: government control.

    Fossil fuels have greatly improved the quality and length of life for the last 150 years for all who use them. It is truly a shame that so many would rather relegate the world to life before fossil fuels based on unproven, manipulated computer models.

    The population has risen rapidly throughout the last 150 years. CO2 has risen rapidly. Fossil fuel use has risen exponentially. And yet the temperature is less than one degree higher (within the margin of error) than at the end of the Little Ice Age, which proves there is zero correlation between the variables.

    Policies should be based on facts, not inaccurate manipulated computer models pushing an agenda. It is truly a shame that journalists are so immune to asking logical questions.

    https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/05/global_warming_the_latest_news_tells_a_different_story.html

  111. jupes
    #2700640, posted on May 2, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    Past actions had her firmly within the Greens ideology. EG. flying the gay flag over City Hall

    That’s Liberal ideology.

Leave a Reply

