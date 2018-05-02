Liberty Quote
More government spending will not bring back the days when supposedly triple-A-rated mortgage securities could be fashioned out of dodgy loans to unqualified borrowers.— Arnold Kling
-
-
Wednesday Forum: May 2, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
First?
2nd
A catchy tune to start the day:
From the Oz. This should survive all of five minutes in the High Court, surely?
What happened?
HC created Mabo. Anything is possible.
Aboriginal Affairs Minister Natalie Hutchins said the funding would bolster progress on a treaty and improving self-determination and cohesion in the indigenous community.
In other words the further Balkanisation of Australia.
The revolution is being subsidised with our taxes.
dover_beach
#2700395, posted on May 2, 2018 at 6:57 am
most would still call you a conservative when what you are is a radical recidivist.
Monty, this is too dumb even for you.
Actually, m0nty might inadvertently have stumbled on to something.
Back in the 1960s and 1970s, the left fascists (BIRM) saw that the institutions of the nation were not controlled by them. Calling themselves anti-establishment, they fought for free speech, academic freedom and a voice in the media and other institutions. Now that they dominate in the institutions of the nation, they wish to “conserve” that domination. They are now the establishment.
We who seek freedom and the right to participate in national governance are now the anti-establishment, we fight for free speech, academic freedom and a voice in the media and other national institutions. We have, indeed, become the radicals, while m0nty and his fascist mates are the stick-in- the-mud stuffed shirts.
Give them the full Alinsky!
How many tribes in Victoria? And did these tribes observe today’s state borders?
I see m0nty mentiined Watergate on the old thread.
m0nty’s favoutite wet dream entrances him again!
Breaking: Labor MP for federal seat of Perth, Tim Hammond has quit citing family reasons.
stackja permanently in the Crow’s Nest: New Thread Ahoy!
Cavemen didn’t eat KFC every day.
top 10!
As a world renowned lesbian doctor, what are you diagnosing are his ailments, monst?
Or inhale donuts.
Well lookie here – top twenty
Breaking: Labor MP for federal seat of Perth, Tim Hammond has quit citing family reasons.
Hmm..my Fed man. Wonder what he’s been caught doing???
From end of the Olde Threade:
I read at night, especially in bed before sleeping. Unless otherwise occupied. Japanese TV has no appeal, so Japan nights are sometimes rather dull without a good book. You can only have so many Onsen baths before boredom sets in. Otherwise there is only resort CNN (erk) or similar. Or the internet (just like home). Or chatting for a while with fellow tourists in the bar. My idea of a holiday is having time to read. Daytimes we will be driving, driving, driving on a planned itinerary. This is Hairy’s idea of relaxation. I have insisted on two days at most stops, just for sanity, but he will still want to drive then to local attractions and to restaurants for meals if the resort food is boring. He insists on unpacking even for an overnight stay. I rarely fully unpack unless staying for a week. In many ways we are as chalk and cheese. Surprising how well we get on, given that. 🙂
“It is our State’s loss that Tim will now not continue to pursue his federal political career to its full potential.”
Like they’re all on the same side
The most astounding thing I have seen in print for a long, long time …
Like they’re all on the same side
Yep. Labor and Labor Lite.
Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
#2700534, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:12 am
In many ways we are as chalk and cheese. Surprising how well we get on, given that.
Law of Nature: Opposites attract.
I was just thinking of going to various events where people spend all their time taking photos rather than just enjoy the spectacle full-on. I always think you get can get better pics off the internet anyway.
Same as reading books when in a place like Japan – but your reasoning makes sense.
ABC journalist Louise Milligan brought a touch of Hollywood glamour to the committal proceedings …
Just wait for the defamation trial.
Pig booted.
China Launches ‘Crusade’ Against Children’s Cartoon ‘Peppa Pig’
Will Emperor Xi ring up the ABC and demand Propaganda Pig be removed from their broadcasts?
Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said he was saddened by Mr Hammond’s resignation, despite the pair being “political competitors”.“Public service as a federal politician from WA is tough on our families. There is no question about that,” he said.
Then shift the Parliament to Alice Springs, only a budgie’s fart from our geographical centre. So many problems solved in one deft move, not least our Native bros. and sisters getting a closer a look-in.
Bruce of Newcastle
#2700541, posted on May 2, 2018 at 11:20 am
Pig booted.
Will Emperor Xi ring up the ABC and demand Propaganda Pig be removed from their broadcasts?
No need to – the ABC will take the lead from Supreme Leader automatically.
Just my 2 bob on the Pell pool incident:
If a man was to be aroused, in a pool, with young boys, wearing budgie smugglers, would it not be obvious he was aroused? And wouldn’t others notice?
Kanye Tweets Thomas Sowell Quotes
The Dems will be spewing.
Someone should have asked Macron his view on whether nuclear power is a good option for Australia. Unfortunately none of our so called “journalists” are inclined to ask.
Fat Tony, we rarely take pics but will be on the hop most of the daytimes, getting the feel of Hokkaido. Hairy’s already been to Japan five times and I’ve been three times, and on these trips we engaged fully with Japanese families and business acquaintances. This time is just for us, together, to enjoy the natural beauty we have heard about in this northern region (brrrr, take a coat, Hairy says it is climatically like Siberia, even though it is spring there). I’m sorry we are not going in winter so I can see the cranes Johanna Lumley showed so beautifully in her TV program on Hokkaido (and sadly my coat is not the magnificent one she wore).
Milligan is quite attractive. In a Nigella Lawson sort of way. Not at all portly.
Milligan fans are strange people.
Goodness. ‘Propaganda Pig’. Poor little puddle-jumping Pepper. Innocence betrayed.
Not only proscribed in Islam but now under proscription from the Communists in China.
My kids favourite Pepper toy was Daddy Pig with his mouth open, who blew out an apple (ok, just a round ball) via expressed air when pressed hard on his large fat tummy. A satisfying pop.
I may sound unkind but the former member for Perth along with rest of his federal Labor MP’s have stated they dont want to change anything around GST distributions.
This should disqualify them from representing the state of WA at the first post.
Tim who?
Trump is obese, that is obvious from looking at him.
Macron should just shut the f*ck up on this issue. Even if CO2 caused global warming was an issue (it isn’t), Australia produces less than 1.5% of western CO2 (no-one bothers about the biggest producers, India and China), so our emissions do nothing.
Oh, and asking Lord Waffle to “‘power of conviction’ and display courage” is a joke as he has neither courage or convictions.
I am thoroughly sick of having foreigners waft in here and lecture us. Sod off, froggy!
Huh!
Rapper Kanye West tweeted out quotes from conservative black pundit Thomas Sowell on Monday, further evidencing his foray into right-wing politics…
“Right wing politics” being defined in the m0nty style as “Anything other than the latest approved left fascist narrative”, which irself is subject to random change to keep all true thinkers alert.
Hush yo mouth, boy.
That’s a mirror, not a picture.
The bizarre thing for me about Hammond is he was up against Jeremy Quinn for the seat of Perth. I know Quinn, and both he and Hammond are ex Trinity boys, and unfortunately I know a few ex-Trinity boys and they’re all fucking arseholes – Quinn especially. I had to spoil my HoR paper at the election, drew a great big cock and balls on it. It summed up the talentless cretins we have as our political class and to vote for either of them would’ve been a sign of ignorance.
Kanye is right up there with YAM and Benjamin Law in enjoying himself trolling the right on Twitter, plus he’s got a grift going on. You lot are dumb enough to buy his new album because of a few tweets, aren’t you?
Fair point, it is not right wing but an outbreak of free speech and free thinking.
QAN up 6% on the day JC.
Over $6.
Break out the Havanas.
What a winning argument that is, Munty.
I am thoroughly sick of having foreigners waft in here and lecture us. Sod off, froggy!
Macron, like Obama, evidently believes his own publicity. He’s trying to take the mantle of free world leadership from Merkel [sarc].
I thought that was a very revealing description of what Milligan was all about. This is all about her and her self agrand eisman aggrandisement. The whole hissy fit: the whole no notes taken, then bad notes that she couldn’t even read, the temper tantrums about having to transcribe them, the great big drama queen I will never reveal my sources – these are sources that have been known actually for years and years if anyone has been paying attention. After all these years of slander and smear and Royal commissions and enquiries and committal trials all we are left with his oh my god someone brushed me underwater while I was in a swimming pool 40 years ago and some almost schoolboy accusation about be flashed in a sacristy or something. Imagine your life’s work as a journalist being pursuing some schoolboy fantasis about a flasher on the sacristry. In the meantime yet another Aboriginal child in a remote community will be beaten raped have their brains fried by drugs and not go to school today.
Politics of an artist determines what?
Dear @realdonaldtrump. Tell Kanjee to tell his wife to put some clothes on. #thingsIwouldtweet
ABC journalist Louise Milligan brought a touch of Hollywood glamour to the committal proceedings
Not even a little bit glamorous.
Breaking tragic news:
Boyzone confirm they will split after releasing final album.
I pray that the Pell stuff is dismissed by either a sane judge (or is that an oxy?) or the prosecution drop it for fear of embarrassment.
Then the CU sues ABC and ABC employees, bigtime.
Truth is, their politics should mean no more or less than anyone else.
What is striking about this is that the Dems think they have a mortgage over (a) celebrities and (b) blacks.
Mr West seems to have broken that mould.
Hush yo mouth, boy.
Theresa May warns peers not to tie her hands in Brexit talks and vows to meet crushing Lords defeat on flagship laws with a ‘robust’ response
-Peers voted 335 to 244 for plan to let Parliament send ministers back to Brussels
-Trade Secretary Liam Fox branded it an attempt to ‘thwart’ the referendum vote
-PM’s official spokesman said the changes would bind PM’s hands in Brexit talks
-He accused peers of overstepping their powers by overturning the Brexit vote
REMAIN PEER: THIS AMENDMENT CAN STOP BREXIT
There it is: Lord Bilimoria lets the cat out of the bag in the Lords and admits “It is parliament thanks to this amendment that will have the ability to stop the train crash that is Brexit”.
LORD MOAT: BREXIT ONLY AN INTERIM DECISION
Douglas Hogg, the disgraced former Tory minister who filed a £2,000 expenses claim to have his moat cleaned, has tabled his “Stop Brexit” motion in the Lords this afternoon. The amendment, backed by Labour and LibDem Remainers, seeks to allow parliament to control the negotiations, including extending the negotiating process and potentially keeping us in the EU indefinitely. It is a naked attempt by Hogg and other Remain peers to reverse Brexit. As he told the Lords: “At the very best Brexit was only an interim decision”. Left the Commons in disgrace as the poster boy for the expenses scandal, then tried to stop Brexit from the Lords.
What a contribution to public life.
So he’s been caught out rooting around then.
How the fuck can Gibson go bankrupt?
Cool picture of 1975 fashion in the picture of Angus Young at the bottom of the article.
Louise Milligan is the Louise Mensch of Australia.
“I am fully aware of the political and economic debate surrounding this issue in your country, and I respect this,” Mr Macron said.
I think he’d like to sell us some nuclear power plants and can do a deal on nuclear subs.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-05-02/facebook-to-offer-dating-service-zuckerberg-says/9717956
First, creative destruction in online dating business.
Second, their frankenzuck’s facestasi will have a data dump on people that their kgb only ever dreamed of.
Gibson guitars was wrecked by the Democrat Party.
They were raided by an armed SWAT team dispatched by Barack Obama – on the orders of unions:
The true villains behind the Gibson Guitar raid are revealed.
Qantas retiring the Queen of the skies. A sad day for Al.
According to the caption under the Youtube clip, a chap called Churck Berry owned a Gibson guitar.
Just need to move on keeping the crims locked up all of the time then…
The [police] team, which targets Tasmania’s worst repeat offenders and career criminals
What was it? 90% of crime is committed by 10% of the population?
Allan Joyce?
Monty still gets moist at the memory. Good times.
How come Yammie blocks anyone who doesn’t show her the proper respect if trolling righties gives her a trill?
She doesn’t care for contrary opinions and she certainly only believes in freedom of speech for her side.
Also acrylics and canvatex.
How the fuck can Gibson go bankrupt?
Start with a CEO who didn’t understand guitars and borrowed to expand into electronics.
And only Europeans are allowed to use electricity.
Carl William’s daughter Dhakota wants to become a lawyer.
Why she would bring such shame upon her family name is beyond me.
Fire services levy to rise ninety million bucks to three quarters of a billion dollars a year by 2021-22.
This ever snowballing tax on capital is what their yarragrad Nazgul are hellbent on delivering to their unionised affiliates.
Yeah, it is pretty clear that the problems that Aborigines have suffered are due to not enough special treatment and funding. It can’t be anything to do with them.
The most annoying this about this is that it will be the Fauxboriginals who establish themselves in new statutory roles and suckling from the public teat, shooing away any real aborigines. And when the real ones show the result of this neglect, the cry will go up for more rights and more money – to be siphoned off by the fauxboriginals who have gorged themselves already.
Like a toilet cistern that leaks as fast as the water flows in – at once having more than enough water to fill it but always registering as empty.
And thus it will continue.
The Tasmanian Libs nominating that Hickey vagina as a candidate was a masterstroke.
And no man identifying as aboriginal should be allowed to wear trousers. Or underpants.
In exchange I shall foreswear wearing a loin cloth and body paint.
Apparently Hobart’s Mt Wellington is now called “kunanyi/Mt Wellington”.
Certainly the street signs said so last time I was there. As does this.
No-one seems to know why the lower case is used.
And no woman identifying as aboriginal will be allowed to wear a dress. Or a bra. Or knickers.
I’m beginning to like this no cultural appropriation bizzo.
And no man identifying as aboriginal should be allowed to wear trousers. Or underpants.
In exchange I shall foreswear wearing a loin cloth and body paint.
That did make me smirk Dr. 🙂
Just another defacto tax on capital and the property ponzi for the maaaates.
I wouldn’t mind some possum skin undies for winter. Sort of like ugg boots for the wang.
A rather rotund and former Hobart Lord Mayor. What could possibly go wrong.
Stupid.Fucking.Liberals
UK’s New Immigration Chief a Pakistani Muslim
Dhimmitude is but a falafel away.
Federal Libs senator posts #fakenews, sucks in Hanson.
Apparently Hobart’s Mt Wellington is now called “kunanyi/Mt Wellington”.
I suspect that more than 99% of the Tassie population would call it by its proper name – Mount Wellington.
Doubt if Truganini even called it kunanyi.
It is as well to distinguish between the two great fates always nipping at politicians heels:
Gardening leave: Busted.
Time with family: Not busted yet, but about to be.
What would it mean if a politician announced they wanted to spend more time with their garden?
Boambee John
You can also add the term ‘climate denier’ to your list as well BJ.
There is not a person who has studied the facts would deny that the climate changes.
It is only loons like the Australian socialist uniparties, big business, big unions, big bureaucracy, MSM, University ‘intellectuals’ and a great swathe of communist NGO’s that believe it doesn’t.
They are the real climate deniers because for them it is all one way to soaring temperatures and CO2.
Kill the Science Deniers indeed.
I’m all for it.
I might be wrong in it being Gibson, and if not this may still not be the reason, but didn’t the Obama regime bring in all sorts of rules about importing wood from countries. Somehow it was viewed as being targeted at Gibson (as I recall) and they were not backward in saying so.
Adventurous young Briton climbs Ayers Rock, YouTube commenters pretend to be outraged.
If he took a leak on a Cathedral, they couldn’t care less.
I have it on reliable authority that the name was made up about 10 years ago when the local abo’s were asked what the tribes called it and didn’t have an answer. Can’t comment on the use of lower case.
Speaking of Fauxboriginals, what happened to Pest Tattern? I’m sure that was the role he was lining up for himself?
What is the aboriginal term for “cable car”?
Here is a song about another Gibson to cheer y’all up!
And the lead singer used to play a Gibson too.
Thanks for that CL.
More detailed than my recollections.
Nor use European methods of contraception, or European technology in childbirth…
Around Place de la Nation this time
Don’t like the new labour laws
around one million marched against same sex marriage
this lot got less than twenty thousand-
violence pays if you want coverage in the media
Amy Day riots in Paris worse since 1968
How she got to be nominated as a Liberal candidate is beyond comprehension. Past actions had her firmly within the Greens ideology. EG. flying the gay flag over City Hall despite the views of many ratepayers, responsible for Council passing a motion supporting SSM despite it being a federal issue and finally, agitating to change Australia Day.
I think the Liberals ended up with what they deserved. They trusted her and she screwed them over. The next three years will be a struggle to get anything passed.
Reminiscent of CBS’s disastrous acquisition of Fender, which almost destroyed the latter brand.
Liberals really seem to have taken the deirability of ‘cerdainee’, as honked by the red-dyed water-fowl known as Gillard, to heart.
They loves them some certainty.
They prefer to know they are going to lose rather than run the risk of winning.
Bronco ‘Bama – one of human history’s most irredeemable arseholes.
desirability
I hope people can comprehend that any word related to ‘desire’ does not trip willingly from the finger tips when also referencing Gillard.
‘cerdainee’ – I believe you mean serdundy.
No idea whad id means but jools reckoned id was impordant.
I met a young woman at the Blair shindig last night and somehow the conversation moved to the topic of possum skin undies.
She’d never heard of them. I was gobsmacked.
More on the real climate deniers.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/05/global_warming_the_latest_news_tells_a_different_story.html
That’s Liberal ideology.