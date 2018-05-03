Political madness

On behalf of no principle, no actual evidence of wrong doing, in the midst of a presidential term that is solving many problems both international and domestic that had looked insoluble, we have the American left, dangerous always, but now acting well beyond any kind of temperate zone of sense and proportion. They recognise, along with the Republican fake conservatives and the left’s media enablers, that if Trump succeeds, as he appears to be doing, there will be a political realignment that will leave them out in the freezing cold for at least a generation.

They would rather ruin our Western civilisation and our civic norms than allow Donald Trump to show the world how it is done.

Here are some thoughts to mull over as the media-administrative state conspiracy continues to rock along.

SHOW ME THE MAN AND I’LL FIND YOU THE CRIME. Roger Simon asks, Worse than Beria? Mueller Could Damage the World.

TRUMP DOCTOR TURNS: I FELT LIKE A SLAVE…