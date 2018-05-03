Quote of the Day

Adlai E. Stevenson was a US policitican who unsuccessfully ran for President. He said this:
A hypocrite is the kind of politician who would cut down a redwood tree, then mount the stump and make a speech for conservation.
In reply, on 30 April 2018, in a discussion of the resignation of Catherine Brenner from the AMP Board, Graham Richardson said:
Now this woman … as Chairman of AMP … there is no doubt in the world that she had a role in editing a report that the company then submits to ASIC as independent. That’s pretty extraordinary. She always had to go as soon as that was revealed. The fact that it took another couple of weeks is amazing. My pride would have made me resign immediately.
There you go. If Graham Richardson was in a position where it was but alleged (but not proved) that he did something inappropriate, his pride would have made him resign immediately. Makes one also wonder what advice Richardson gave to Eddie Obied.
Whatever it takes, eh Graham?
Offset Alpine printing anyone?
What risable pap from richo. The great liar and fixer if labor would choke on the word ” honour”.
My pride would have made me resign immediately.
Strange words. Like being proud of being crooked.
Why not “my shame”.
Sparty,
You are contrasting a giant and a minnow. Im guessing this was your intent by putting Richo and Stevenson in the same post?
This is Richo saying “whatever it takes” to the gullible.
Pull the other one Richo.
Alpine Offset?
Medich?
Obeid?
Fuck off, you gutless and contemptible swine of a man.
“Would have” … if he had any.
Always pay careful attention to what Graham Richardson leaves unsaid.
IS there nothing on the left that is not FAKE!
In the era of Daniel Andrews, I don’t want to think about a politician mounting a stump.
Who wins today’s Moral Equivalence Handicap- Adlai Stevenson, Catherine Brenner, Graham Richardson, Eddie Obied, or Spartacus?
Graham Richardson and his pride somehow doesn’t stand up to the pub test on hypocrisy. Richardson was so proud of the crooked tactics he employed when he was an MP that his work “ethic” of whatever it takes was used as the title of the book about him. He is the very last person who should be commenting on the alleged failures of others. His name and the word hypocrisy go well with each other.
This statement reminds me of an old American saying “look wo is calling who, who “.
Jonah Riccho everything he touches burns or destroys its self . Still got plenty of insurance money in Swiss banks Richo? Who got Rivkins share of the loot? Was it insured by Adler? Turnbulls best mate ?HIH insurance for the elitists,never mind the punters .