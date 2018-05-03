Quote of the Day

Adlai E. Stevenson was a US policitican who unsuccessfully ran for President. He said this:

A hypocrite is the kind of politician who would cut down a redwood tree, then mount the stump and make a speech for conservation.

In reply, on 30 April 2018, in a discussion of the resignation of Catherine Brenner from the AMP Board, Graham Richardson said:

Now this woman … as Chairman of AMP … there is no doubt in the world that she had a role in editing a report that the company then submits to ASIC as independent. That’s pretty extraordinary. She always had to go as soon as that was revealed. The fact that it took another couple of weeks is amazing. My pride would have made me resign immediately.

There you go. If Graham Richardson was in a position where it was but alleged (but not proved) that he did something inappropriate, his pride would have made him resign immediately. Makes one also wonder what advice Richardson gave to Eddie Obied.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus