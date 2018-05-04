Who is Kanye West? This is who

I know who Jordan Peterson is. And I know who Thomas Sowell is. But Kanye West, not really at all, yet he may become, after Donald Trump, the most influential figure in American politics for more than a generation. This is a video you really should watch.
It’s a bit weird to watch the right latch onto anyone who says anything that indicates they think Trump is being hard done by regardless of that person’s past behavior. It’s happening with Roseanne too at the moment even though she’s been a rabid leftist for decades and spouted all kind of conspiratorial nonsense about the right. Even Piers Morgan, the hectoring anti-liberty, anti-2A, holier-than-thou liberal is getting a sympathetic run from many conservatives just because he made some broadly positive things to say about Trump.
This is the same Kanye who accused George W of being a racist sociopath on live television. He’s courting controversy because that’s what he does, he probably has an album dropping soon and is just generating some buzz ffs. If you think he’s your next political hero you’re a complete moron.
Conservatives who are so quick to dump their principles to claim transitory allies in the culture wars are going to lose the long game and are frankly a bit pathetic.
are you telling us that once an opinion is formed it should never change ?
My mother wept with joy when Whitlam was elected PM. She could not wait to throw the bum out
tgs, he’s left himself open to death threats and the entire Democrat machine and its rabid supporters, but we should just let him hang out to dry, because that’ll teach black americans to stay firmly on the plantation, supporting wannabe totalitarians who just nearly pulled it off.
I’m sure he stands to lose at least as many album sales as he could possibly gain. The idea that a like on Twitter is somehow dangerous to conservatives is idiocy to rival any SJW audible dirge in living memory.
Maybe Kanye is courting publicity or something, but also he could be just as likely getting a bit older and has young children and thinking about their future and what kind of society/political establishment etc. he thinks is best.
It’s a shame the Democrats are calling him insane, just for thinking about issues like this. It gets everyone absolutely nowhere.
I’m trying to say conservatives should be careful around being quick to claim allies in the culture wars. Many of these ‘allies’ might only agree on one tiny aspect and be fundamentally opposed to conservative aims on essentially all others (see Piers Morgan). Others may be using the current political climate to generate controversy for their own means (see Kanye). Others might just be complete fruitloops who once conservatives claim may poison the well through their usual idiocy (see Roseanne).
Conservatives are often very quick to claim celebrity supporters probably because most celebrities who get publicly involved in politics are liberals and there’s a natural tendency to want to compete. I’m suggesting that rushing headlong into that game without considering carefully the consequences is likely to backfire, in my opinion.
Agree to disagree. Most hard-core Kanye fans will chalk this episode up to yet another one of his erratic outbursts and won’t care about it too much. If anything the increased publicity will help, imo.
Couldn’t agree more. They’re shooting themselves in the foot with that sort of behaviour.
100% agree Steve. Politics exists downstream of culture. And, regardless of personal views on modern culture, Kayne IS culture.
Remember, Kayne was the COVER PHOTO for Time Magazine 100 Most Influential people, in the “Titans” category. http://www.nme.com/news/music/kanye-west-353-1215324
Arguably on the ‘culture’ side, the 3 most powerful people on the planet – based on platform, reach and cultural influence are
1. Justin Beiber (Trump suppoter)
2. Kayne West (Trump supporter)
3. Taylor Shift (Republican)
In terms of political influence, 1 & 3 have less influence because of the colour of their skin. The left has had a lock on ‘culture’ for 3 generations. That lock is breaking.
And the key point, as raised in the video, is that Demonrats require 85-90%of the black vote to win anything. If Kayne shakes loose a mere 5-10% of his followers to simply think differently, that is MILLIONS of lock-step Demonrat voters lost, and THAT makes Kayne (to agree with Steve), one of the most important political figures in the world right now.
He wasn’t wrong. Ask McCain’s family and the people of the Middle East what they think.
Kanye is a change agent.
He is a Russian agent.
No – really. Right here.
Looks like Kanye will be called before Mueller’s Grand Jury any time now.
That Bill Whittle video is the best explanation I’ve heard of the totalitarian “shut-up button” embedded in the Racial Discrimination Act that is used by the Australian Human Rights Commission and its state counterparts to censor free speech and actively pursue totalitarian mind control of the population, backed, if necessary, by the armed force of the state.
In a year or two, as we observe the political realignment underway in America, Australians are going to realise what a politically backward shithole our country has become, with a left-wing ruling class running both major parties that will do whatever it takes to avoid giving voters what they voted for.
tgs #2702118, posted on May 4, 2018, at 10:49 am
Maybe we should remember that there is a fine but very important distinction between “allies” and “co-belligerents.”
It’s true that Kanye West may never become a full blown conservative Republican. He may continue to espouse liberal policies such as abortion and SSM for example.
It’s also true that he may not have the influence that Bill Whittle (the bloke in the video) and others who seem to be so excited about those Kanye utterances think he has.
Influence comes in many forms. One statement by a teacher in class can change the World view (hence the life of) a student. One nudge on a heavy boulder can cause it to tumble downhill destroying everything in its path.
In the US, 95% of the black population is 100% democrat. Only a tiny fraction openly call themselves Republican yet 8% voted for Donald Trump.
If comments by prominent blacks such as Kanye West, Herschel Walker (NFL), Dennis Rodman (Rocket Man’s friend), Diamond & Silk, Candace Owens et al shift just an extra 5% of blacks to vote Republican, then the Democrats are toast. THAT’S INFLUENCE, that’s the nudge on the boulder.
Black unemployment is at an historic low. Jobs matter, money in people’s pockets matter, those extra 5% of black voters matter, they matter a lot. The snowball effect matters.
Kanye West doesn’t need to lead a million man march to Washington, he only needs to stick to his ground and keep telling blacks they are free to choose.
Tom, a lot of us already realise what a politically backward shithole this country has become. Unfortunately there is nobody who would have the guts to do anything about it. The left media, who totally rule political thinking and agenda, would never allow a dissenting voice to take hold. Wait til the next election gets underway and we know the left wing indoctrination propaganda media machine will jump into action. The useless Liberal Party, which is just as left wing now, has no idea how to counter the left onslaught. We are well and truly stuffed.
I should have said the useless Liberal Party, which is just as left wing now, has no interest in or desire to counter the left wing onslaught.
I’ve been a fan of his music for many years, but I can’t help thinking he’s just trying to drum up a bit of controversy and media attention – there is a new album due out soon after all.
Then again, there are now a significant number of blacks in the US who unrepentantly admire Fatty Trump and his whole “livin’ large” shtick. There is absolutely nothing untoward about this.
It’s funny watching concerned conservatives warn us that Kanye isn’t a Republican… Duh. Seriously, none of those who are excited by developments in this area (and I am one of them) think Kanye is a sudden conservative. The people primarily making that claim are dimwitted Democrats. There are two large groups who miss what is happening here:
1) Some conservatives: “He’s not conservative. This is just a PR stunt”
2) Most Democrats: “OMG! He’s such a nutjob! And he just said slavery was a choice, WTF?!!!”
Those in group (1) are mostly never-Trumpers, but not all of them are. Those in group (2) are just typical lefties. Of course, I’m greatly over-simplifying things with the above groupings, but meh – what can you do.
This is BIG because it says, as Chance put it before being shamed into backtracking, “Blacks don’t have to be Democrat”.
Boom. That’s it. The polling has already come out to show black male support for Trump has doubled from 11% to 22% in the past week. That’s YUGE! Now, I suspect most of that is just shy tory syndrome (and black Americans have extra reason to be shy about it), so that there is little to no real shift in actual voting (yet). But this is still huge (especially in a country where voting is voluntary – and these shy conservatives may have been shamed into not voting at all).
Even if Kanye is just stirring shit for PR (which I don’t think he is), it doesn’t matter. That’s the other thing detractors aren’t getting. It. Doesn’t Matter. This is bad for Democrats. The video is 100% right. This is giving people sanction to NOT be Democrat. Even if Kanye is a cold cynical bastard, the result is the same.
For the record, I don’t think this is about pushing his album… though I do expect Kanye to pivot his career into VC rent-seeker – a black Elon Musk. I’m serious. Watch as he soon pushes urban development programs – and you can bet Republicans will now support funding. Not strictly conservative, perhaps – and certainly not free market – but it could kill the Democrats in the process.
Thomas Sowell is the hero in this saga.
Now, just for a moment, imagine the reaction of Democrats (including Maxine Waters) if it was a WHITE MAN who said that Kanye (a black man) was speaking ‘out of turn’ and needed assistance to ‘formulate some of his thoughts’.
Mark my words, the next step will come out in a few days, and will be senior black Democrats dismissing Kanye as ‘uppity’.
But remember… it’s only Republicans who are racists…
Great point Tom. While the media keep bleating about how crazy Trump and America is with gunz and all Australia just keeps on sliding down. The AU dollar falls as the influx of goat herders rises. At least housing is flatlining now.
Bill Clinton weighs in on the Kanye controversy:
“20 years ago, this guy would have been serving us the coffee.”
It is astonishing that they keep getting away with statements like this. They don’t even hide what they are.
“My mother wept with joy when Whitlam was elected PM. She could not wait to throw the bum out”. Yes, I have very clear memories of my parents on election night in 1972 jumping up and down with joy at Whitlam’s election. I also have a very clear memory of my mother picking me up from school on November 11 1975. She was jumping up and down with joy in the car at Whitlam’s dismissal.
Cucks like Bill Whittle and Jordan Peterson have found a new angle on the Black Worship racket.
Can’t see many Whites buying it, though.
I am a little suspicious of a man who called his daughter “North”.
Can you imagine Rowan Atkinson doing his class roll segment with a North West in the lineup?
And if she ends up having a daughter and bestows her own name on her (carrying on the line, so to speak) then the father will be able to say that he has had North by North West.
Generally considered to be a left footer. Allegedly popular with Blacks. Reminds me of what used to be called a TV Black, i.e., a Black who is light skinned enough to be acceptable to White viewers.
Bill Cosby was an early one, Obama was another.
How is munty coping with all this?
Very difficult times when one of the democrats house pets goes off script.
He might just be a useful idiot after all. Needs to apologise to Beck ( not Glen the Fox Beck BTW) now .
Just wait until his Mrs gets on board.And so it’s come to this …
Kayne ain’t no real nigga. Real niggas vote demicrat!