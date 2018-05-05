Marx and communism

In 1989 I was convinced that Marxism was dead. I thought it was a ridiculous ideology that had been exposed, like infants in the Spartan hills.

I was wrong, very wrong.

Marxism is back, stronger than ever, even if in some other guise.

When we watched those walls falling in Berlin in 1989, it wasn’t communism falling. It was a moment when the catalyst of the Marxist Phoenix was born.

David from Alien is the principal character here, at the parapets in 1989 but in truth biding his time.

Marxism is not dead because we baulked when the opportunity arose to terminate it with extreme prejudice.

It is not only alive, but thriving from our weakness. Its ascendency is now assured. All parties have been captured; we are now its slave.