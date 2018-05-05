Marx and communism

In 1989 I was convinced that Marxism was dead. I thought it was a ridiculous ideology that had been exposed, like infants in the Spartan hills.
I was wrong, very wrong.
Marxism is back, stronger than ever, even if in some other guise.
When we watched those walls falling in Berlin in 1989, it wasn’t communism falling. It was a moment when the catalyst of the Marxist Phoenix was born.
David from Alien is the principal character here, at the parapets in 1989 but in truth biding his time.
Marxism is not dead because we baulked when the opportunity arose to terminate it with extreme prejudice.
It is not only alive, but thriving from our weakness. Its ascendency is now assured. All parties have been captured; we are now its slave.
It is the way of the European Elite and was even before Marx.
He only wrote what he was hearing from the scum around him.
I cannot find it but I distinctly recall a photograph of Malcolm Fraser after a meeting of the Fabian Society.
Cruelty to your enemies, free stuff for you.
This idea will never go out of fashion.
I think centralized control will always be seeking to extend its power to absolute. It’s both a sign of strength and success from the point of view of the powerful. To clad their endevours in a veil of proletarian revolution is a masterful stroke. Not even the West is immune to megalomaniacs.
Not correct. We are suffering weakness because of Marxism.
Don’t mistake enemy action for happenstance.
We are suffering Marxism because we didn’t fight it, when and where found.
A small minority of sick fercks in the education system started the attack, and when the brainwashing started, hardly a parent gave a rat’s arse.
When my son went to school I was down there at least four times regarding their shit, but no other parents gave a rat’s arse.
Lethargy and a disregard for the efforts and sacrifice from previous generations have bought us to these pricks sexually abusing our children with safe schools, run by someone who is left of Lenin, and openly declares it .
Kids are topping themselves, ashamed of being from a tribe so disgusting, as they are told they are for being white and “privileged”
And still parents do nothing.
Marxism succeeds now because the parents of today, are those children already brainwashed.
Whitlam and those he enabled, and the anti Vietnam hippies and culture he supported, and embedded in the education system, were the problem in my eyes.
And not a parent gave a toss.
It all starts in our schools.
You may have heard of a guy called Anatoliy Golitsyn. He was a (reputedly) high-ranking KGB official who defected in the early ’60s. He warned western intelligence agencies (or, at least, claimed later to have warned them) that the then-upcoming Sino-Soviet split was a scam; that the truth was that the Soviets and red Chinese had in fact agreed what he called the “Long-Term Strategy”. Glasnost, perestroika, and the fall of the Soviet bloc were, he said, a con. The communists had recognised that a close association with two major, enemy, powers had given it the air of a foreign threat rather than (as they saw it) a reasonable alternative to democracy and free markets. So it had to be de-fanged, and in a sense, “rebranded”.
I wrote about him at the old Counting Cats blog, and said at the time that I simply didn’t know what to make of him. There’s plenty of evidence – or suggestion – that he’s simply fantasist, a KGB official certainly, but a Walter Mitty type with a greatly inflated sense of his own importance. However when you look at what’s happened over the last 30 years, the resurgence of pretty hardcore Marxism in the likes of Corbyn in the UK, the emergence of openly socialist candidates in the US, or simply the fact that, more than a quarter of a century after the USSR’s demise, Russia has yet to have a president who wasn’t at one time a member of the CPSU, it’s becoming hard not to wonder.
The effect of the “fall of communism”, whether planned half a century beforehand or not, has been precisely as he predicted.
Yuri Bezmenov’s not backward in coming forward.
Marxism is but another variation of utopianism, the generic belief that tomorrow paradise on Earth will appear in the physical sense. Metaphysically utopia is paradise or heaven in the after-life.
Marxists extirpate anyone that blocks their path to earthly utopia. A more subtle ploy is to invent the spiritual soul and then kill it metaphorically post death if it follows the wrong path. The most insidious belief is to gull people into self-extirpating for the common good and making that act holy and noble.
An alternative explanation for 1989 is that the West caught up with the USSR, and hence the walls became redundant. But people remain enslaved, especially to the most subtle prison of all – the belief in utopianism either in the here and now, or the after life – and both are always in the future.
But LCQ is a retired General. Hes seen plenty of enemy action. As has David from Alien.
But Marxism is more like a Cyberdyne terminator. A relentless cyborg infiltrator sent back in time focused on one mission: Killing Sarah O’Conner.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-08-12/birth-cultural-marxism-how-frankfurt-school-changed-america
https://www.amazon.com/Fools-Frauds-Firebrands-Thinkers-Left/dp/1472935950
I think that the successful re-mergence of Marxism in the west, in any of its manifold current guises and philosophies, has been due to the collapse of organised religion, in particular the Catholic Church. The Catholic church was a formidable bulwark against Communism in Europe and its encroaches in places such as South America. However, now the ideology of Marxism, Socialism, Greenism etc IS the new religion. Even the current pope has capitulated. As with Christianity, Marxism promises and promotes a utopian future, a paradise. There is no longer any spiritual block in the west to confront Marxism/Socialism and its many manifestations. And the right, well we have been absolutely pathetic in confronting this Marxist infestation. It seems that after the fall of the wall in Europe in 1989 we simply rested on our laurels. Big mistake. Meanwhile, the left have been infiltrating and corrupting our organisations to the point now, where even large corporates like the one I work for, have departments promulgating ideological leftist bulldust such as SSM, feminism (which should be called Femarxism) and diversity.
How much harder would your company’s existence be made by government if they didn’t implement this shit?
I tried to get the term Femarxism up and running awhile ago, without much luck.
I hope you have better luck.