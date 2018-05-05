Liberty Quote
It is now four years after the wheels fell off our financial system. The government has tried every gimmick to revive the economy: fiscal stimulus, monetary easing, loan write-downs, foreclosure modifications—all duds.— Andy Kessler
-
Recent Comments
- egg_ on Open Forum: May 5, 2018
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: May 5, 2018
- cohenite on Open Forum: May 5, 2018
- John Constantine on Open Forum: May 5, 2018
- Chris on Open Forum: May 5, 2018
- Zatara on Open Forum: May 5, 2018
- C.L. on Open Forum: May 5, 2018
- mh on Open Forum: May 5, 2018
- egg_ on Open Forum: May 5, 2018
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: May 5, 2018
- Tintarella di Luna on Open Forum: May 5, 2018
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: May 5, 2018
- nemkat on Open Forum: May 5, 2018
- Myrddin Seren on Open Forum: May 5, 2018
- Rae on Open Forum: May 5, 2018
- m0nty on Open Forum: May 5, 2018
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: May 5, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: May 5, 2018
- nemkat on Open Forum: May 5, 2018
- nemkat on Open Forum: May 5, 2018
- Armadillo on Open Forum: May 5, 2018
- Myrddin Seren on Open Forum: May 5, 2018
- mh on Open Forum: May 5, 2018
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: May 5, 2018
- H B Bear on Open Forum: May 5, 2018
- Armadillo on Open Forum: May 5, 2018
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: May 5, 2018
- Shy Ted on Karl Marx: flawed visionary sowed seeds of clarity and chaos
- Rae on Open Forum: May 5, 2018
- Roger. on Open Forum: May 5, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Karl Marx: flawed visionary sowed seeds of clarity and chaos
- The Green Energy transition in Germany
- Marx and communism
- Open Forum: May 5, 2018
- You wish he were long forgotten but going stronger than ever
- David Bidstrup: What are we worried about?
- Who is Kanye West? This is who
- Quote of the Day
- Political madness
- Another look at the precautionary principle and climate change
- Going off the grid.
- Due Dull-igence
- Wednesday Forum: May 2, 2018
- The Anti-capitalist Mentality and Green Tyranny
- Thousands worse off under NDIS. Who is surprised?
- May Day, m’aidez, Marx @ 200
- Medical cannabis/marijuana
- Where does proving what everyone knew get you?
- Q&A Forum: April 30, 2018
- Proudly brought to you by …
- Who speaks for the citizen
- Monday Forum: April 30,2018
- Virtue signalling on the cheap
- Big government and privacy
- PDT among the Dummkopfs
- O’Dwyer Keeps Delivering
- The cost of government around the world
- Open Forum: April 28, 2018
- David Leyonhjelm guest post. Dumping on industry
- The Soutphommasane-isation of the Simpsons
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: May 5, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
The old Open Forum flew to Switzerland to be killed.
WOW
Hello all.
Great catching up with a couple of Sydney Cats tonight.
You’re a drab boring fucker yourself JC.
Okay, I can live with that SDFC.
Sound policy from the fat happy clapping hack.
Ah yes. So, speaking of GDP, when is US GDP growth going to hit 5% due to those marvellous tax cuts?
8th Battalion A.I.F
5%? Who said 5%, fatboy?
Trump: U.S. GDP growth of 4 to 5 percent achievable over time
Trump Thinks the U.S. Could See 6% Economic Growth. The Data Says Otherwise.
Monty:
Black employment numbers are huge.
OWG, there is going to be some dismantling going on, but it’s going to be the FBI dismantling the Trump administration. Not that it was particularly mantled to begin with.
Growth numbers are all bogus. They are based on open border ponzi shite.
There are far better metrics; leftist tears for instance.
Monster
In nominal terms last quarter’s GDP was close to 5%. Inflation is just over 2% and the real GDP number came in at around 2.3%.
That figure is technically correct, so go eat a donut.
Aaaahahahaha.
Stop truncating my comment.
You left out this part
IT, you have many fine attributes, you should concentrate on those and abandon all thoughts of bringing the funk. You and I and pretty much everyone here are never going to deliver the funk. Neither is Trump, he is non-funk-compliant.
Attempting to manufacture the funk is pointless.
Yep, it came in at 4.3% last quarter.
St Louis Fed.
No.
I agree. I have no funk. I am a very white dude.
Yes. or I’ll smack it out of you.
What a bunch of girly men. We’re paying taxes so these fuckwits can just go shopping in Dubai?
JC, you should be whipped* for mentioning nominal GDP in that context. Hand in your trader credentials and leave town until this blows over. For shame.
* you’re married and your wife runs the show, so that’s already baked in.
I don’t think that those diggers would have been too upset.
Ah the socialist talks about GDP.
Sort of like a 12 Year old girl talking about interstate truckdriving.
Monty
This was my full post that you selectively quote from the OT
Watch this Tucker Carlson interview with former FBI Deputy Director James Kallstrom
Ah yes, he’s from that New York FBI office which Giuliani is also close to, which was the source of all those leaks against Hillary. He is a shrill partisan.
LOL
m0nty.
when you have a shark thrashing around in your boat you kill it.
What concerns me is how many communists we have embedded in our ‘deep state’.
Wall to wall idiots.
The hypocrisy of the left on display again in the early hours.
Comey and others of course non partisan angelic choirboys of piety and honesty.
We’d be so mush better off with democrats who are concerned with islands tipping over …………
I mean, when Dubbya wanted to fool the public with his confected lies he could send out Colin Powell, who at least projected some gravitas. Every Trumpkin is a terrible, obvious liar.
Haha https://mobile.twitter.com/Simon_Breheny/status/992176291657932800
A “storm” over Tel Aviv tonight.
Lots of lightning, wind and three drops of rain.
No missiles.
Holy cow! I’ve been underpaying myself!
How I wish I was a wokka and not a debbildebbil capitalist running dog employer.
I’m lonely. Where’s Tom?
Your probably safer in Tel Aviv under the protection of the IDF and Iron Dome than you would be in the Western Suburbs of Melbourne with chains and door locks to slow ‘youths’ of no particular description.
Or Armadillo. We could thread bomb together.
Where’s Tom?
Hi Calli. He musta had a big Friday night.
Every new house in Israel must have a bomb shelter. Missiles can be lobbed in from anywhere and they are. Halfwits have taken to using drones to burn crops and farm animals. This is how they live.
They send truckloads of supplies to Gaza every day. The wife of the Palli leader was receiving treatment in an Israeli hospital last week. If they wanted the inhabitants to FOAD, they’d cut off the water and power. But they don’t. The press knows this, everyone knows.
Pathetic deception that only the terminally naive believe.
U.S. judge questions special counsel’s powers in Manafort case
As predicted.
Hi Calli! You know, if you’re bored, you can wander down to the daily joo hate demo in Gaza and shout “Trump!”.
Meanwhile …
Mark Knight on this week’s 24-hour nothingburger in Melbournibad when someone tried to shop a footballer’s “sex tape” to the meeja.
Paul Zanetti.
Gary Varvel.
A.F. Branco.
Chip Bok.
Ben Garrison.
Thanks Tom
I think I like Garrison’s take of the hallowed halls of learning best, especially the totem pole.
A federal judge on Friday criticized the criminal case brought against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, asserting that special counsel Robert Mueller’s team wanted to bring down the president, according to reports.
During a tense hearing for Manafort, U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III rebuked Mueller’s team. He questioned whether Mueller was overstepping his prosecutorial power to look into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
“I don’t see what relationship this indictment has with anything the special counsel is authorized to investigate,” Ellis said, Reuters reported.
He continued: “It’s unlikely you’re going to persuade me the special counsel has unfettered power to do whatever he wants.”
A federal judge on Friday harshly rebuked Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team during a hearing for ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort – suggesting they lied about the scope of the investigation, are seeking “unfettered power” and are more interested in bringing down the president.
“You don’t really care about Mr. Manafort,” U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III told Mueller’s team. “You really care about what information Mr. Manafort can give you to lead you to Mr. Trump and an impeachment, or whatever.”
Further, Ellis demanded to see the unredacted “scope memo,” a document outlining the scope of the special counsel’s Russia probe that congressional Republicans have also sought.
Rosenstein Memo
Most of the three-page memo is blacked out, and Dreeben said it wasn’t necessary to share the rest of it because it didn’t relate to Manafort. But Ellis ordered that prosecutors give him the full memo within two weeks, saying he’ll determine whether the explanation of why Manafort was under investigation is adequate.
Thanks Tom. Good crop of ‘toons.
Most voters have become numb to each new Trump scandal because they don’t believe what he says anyway
Quick Monty, loose the squirrels!
Bill Leak
Flashback to August 2017: Mark Steyn at his brilliant best talking about Crooked Hillary’s neverending poor-bugger-me-Gurindji routine … and “gnarled Macedonian content farmers”. Hilarious!
Petition to remove Clammy Ford as LifeLine’s man-hating speaker.
https://www.change.org/p/lifeline-australia-remove-clementine-ford-as-a-speaker-for-lifeline
Good moaning.
Every eleven or so immigrants we import is roughly a tonne of carbon.
Stop the importing of carbon!!
Our immigration program is importing around 18 thousand tonnes of carbon a year.
This raw tonnage must then be showered and fed and clothed, sending our carbon footprint through the roof, and into many millions of tonnes.
Fight global warming, stop mass carbon importing.
Stop immigration.
You can’t have both, lefties.
Fabulous! He reads the Cat 🙂
@realDonaldTrump
Following Following @realDonaldTrump
More
Democrats and liberals in Congress want to disarm law-abiding Americans at the same time they are releasing dangerous criminal aliens and savage gang members onto our streets. Politicians who put criminal aliens before American Citizens should be voted out of office!
Sco Mo & Cormann should read the Cat.
Would remind them how they have been captured by the Canberra bubble.
So Monty, what was the multiplier value for the stimulus injections by Obama and Rudd respectively in the GFC?
Sinc, can you invite ScoMo to do a q&a session here at the Cat?
He’s doing a Paul Murray live forum.
Surely he could pop in here for an unfiltered session.
Some polling fun:
Amid London Crimewave, Concern About Crime Surges to Seven-Year High, Brexit Top National Concern
Stabby guys of no identifiable appearance seem to have alarmed the voters.
But all this isn’t the fun that I had most fun about. That isn’t to be seen in the top ten. Indeed you have to go to the PDF and wade through all the graphs to find it. Yep, they did ask about the catchall “Pollution/Environment”. Presumably the Greens would be keen on that one in view of their fear of thermageddon.
The number? Seven percent thought it one of the important issues. No number is given for those who thought it the most important issue. And who knows what the number for climate change would be. Stuff all it appears.
And the UK is destroying itself to address this non-problem.
..
Can you inagine any of our utterly useless politicians saying anything like that?
Signed it Gab.
Not sure what Lifeline was thinking. Clemmy is about as appropriate as a speaker for Lifeline as Phillip Nitschke.
Ahahahahahaha. (Somebody, above).
So Mueller has been humiliated, called a liar by judge in Manafort case.
Barbara?
Ours would be
We believe in nothing until the U.N. tell us to.
IIRC, Dickless was a City public servant that to use environmental and safety regulations to stop a group of people from engaging in business. He was, in other words, an urban bugman. You were looking in the mirror, Monty.
Stabtopia.
London will obviously require totalitarian control of the proles to reduce crime.
Decolonisation theory includes entire sections for explaining how racism is the real crime and not living and breathing decolonisation is the real crime and that racists not progressing Stalinism wholeheartedly enough are the ones that cause crime.
Comrades.
Sub ‘that to use’ for ‘using’.
ABC lavishly farewells selfish quitter, David Goodall.
He says old people’s lives are worthless:
He has belonged to nazi group for 20 years:
Can you inagine any of our utterly useless politicians saying anything like that?
No! But be aware that every tenet in that statement would invite the ridicule of the ABC and if any politician sticks to his/her guns, the pile-on will quickly follow.
Heh, I just found the number for how many thought pollution/environment was the most important issue in Britain today. It’s in the tabulated data (PDF).
Six.
Not six percent. Six people. Out of 1001. Of those two were Labour and 4 “unaligned”, which I guess means Greens.
Amazing.
Poll: 73 percent of American voters couldn’t care less about Stormy Daniels.
Trump has demonstrated how to deal with the media. The swamp and deep state remain a bit of a problem, with so many leftists in so many offices. Hooray for judge Ellis.
When will we have an Australian politician who declares themselves not hostage to the Marxist left media and commentariat generally? Will it ever happen?
Their shorten would retweet Trump if his focus groups reported back that it was a winning strategy with swinging voters in marginal seats.
Or, as Chesterton said:
That is why you’re an urban bugman and we are not.
Just sharing
struth
#2702746, posted on May 5, 2018 at 1:11 am
Ah the socialist talks about GDP.
Get tge terminoligy correct.
The running dog lackey of the establishment, m0nty, talks about GDP, whistling in the dark as the growth rate shows that socialist theories belong in the dustbin of history.
Until we fight back.
WW2 was a victory for the right.
Kind of a bit of a win there, methinks.
Dying with
dignitydisgrace.
Assuming the next federal election has a normal half senate election, in WA, would Greens Senator Steel-John who inherited Ludlams (3rd place) quota position not be up for election? Is it just the bottom half?
The right have won every time they have fought.
If they have lost it was only through their own lethargy.
Trump won because he fought, and the right are winning in the States today.
Both world wars were won by the free western world against totalitarian/socialist regimes.
We kicked the mussies out of Europe before, and although not specifically free market people at the time the Charles Martel Christians were part of the birth of the west, so winning goes back a long way.
It’s another piece of very false propaganda by the left to try to say that “you may as well give up” because you’re going to lose anyway.
It’s a straight out lie.
We won the cold war, the left killed itself and millions in the process.
Venezuela winning right now?
We win when we don’t fight.
We only lose when we , ourselves, decide not to, when attacked.
The left lose by just being left wing and left alone.
m0nty
#2702748, posted on May 5, 2018 at 1:30 am
James Kallstrom
Ah yes, he’s from that New York FBI office which Giuliani is also close to, which was the source of all those leaks against Hillary. He is a shrill partisan.
Notice the immediate reaction of the running dog lackey of the establishment, m0nty, to someone in a position to know who expresses a different perspective to that of the left fascist hive mind. Attack the messenger, don’t respond to the argument.
And m0nty talks about others being shrill partisans!
But a whopping 73 percent of voters said they do not believe the affair is an “important issue.” That includes a majority of Democrats (51 percent), independents (79 percent) and Republicans (90 percent).
Yeah, nah.
You could ask voters if they thought the latest murder in Chicago was ”important”.
A fair percentage of them would say ”No”.
But, it would still be a Murder.
Back to Trump: He’s borrowed $130 Grand off Michael Cohen to pay off Stormy Daniels and hasn’t declared it before the Election.
That’s a Crime, no matter how many people think it ”unimportant”.
Labor under pressure to
pledge dole hikereward its voter base
bullshit
The standard of troll is just pathetic these days.
Bereft is a word that often comes to mind, when reading their TDS shit.
Peter Castieau
#2702843, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:37 am
Yeah, the last 6 only get a 3 year Term.
Ludlam did well to place third out of 12.
Was that a personal vote, or are there just a lot of nutcases in Western Australia?
I don’t post here often but all this talk about Trump. He is a winner, who despite the opposition from the Democrats, the RINOs and indeed the press has continued to lead his country with strength and vision. We in Australia can only dream of someone of his ilk to lead this country. As an awful aside, we have ‘First Lady For Life’ turkey arms Michelle Obama still trying to remain relevant.
https://www.essence.com/news/michelle-obama-dance-college-signing-day-philadelphia
John Constantine
#2702828, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:18 am
Stabtopia.
London will obviously require totalitarian control of the proles to reduce crime.
Decolonisation theory includes entire sections for explaining how racism is the real crime and not living and breathing decolonisation is the real crime and that racists not progressing Stalinism wholeheartedly enough are the ones that cause crime.
Comrades.
Decolonialisation is essential.
Send those Normans and Saxons back where they came from.
Bunch of Johnnie-come-latelies stealing the land from the rightful native title holders.
And as for those more recent arrivals, Huguenots and even later, …
Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) at 8:50 am
bullshit
Get up to speed. Trump’s new ”lawyer” Rudy Guiliani disclosed that Trump paid Cohen the money back since the Election.
So, it was a loan. Campaign loans are reportable by Law.
Trump’s campaign didn’t report the Loan, for obvious reasons, so the Law has beem broken.
In other words, a Crime.
Ludlam clung on after, and was wholly famous for, a self-serving piece to camera in an empty senate on a Thursday night before a Saturday election re-run.
I’d link to a Hansard vid so that you can witness his policy-free ad hominem attack on Tony and his devastatingly BBC-style riffs on fear of @nal [email protected], but it’s too early in the morning.
Rosenstein has to go; he is the lynch-pin of all the Mueller bullshit.
That’s their role in life, to get run over by progress.
I assume that this pompous claptrap came from the running dog lackey of the left fascist establishment, m0nty. He regards the destruction of a cheap, reliable, electricity system as progress! The concomitant loss of industry is no longer of concern to modern “socialists”, as the party of the rural and industrial working class is now the party of the tertiary credentialled urban bugmen.
How many ratbags, hags, lezzos, and allround loons oozed out of the woodwork to claim Trump had pussygrabbed them years ago?
Dozens, Trump dismissed them all as partisan, and they disappeared.
Why did he pay Stormy Daniels $130 Grand through his lawyer, and try to keep it on the QT, then?
No surprise there. District Court Judge TS Ellis III is a Republican, appointed by Ronald Reagan.
In the all cultures are equal files
Woman went to India to treat depression but was drugged, raped and beheaded
In any other Leftard world this would be seen as cultural appropriation:
(via TheirABC)
Thank you all for thoughts and prayers.
I’m very grateful, we’ll continue to need prayers for quite some time.
It’s out of my control.
she’s an aggressive gold digging whore
https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/bursting-at-the-seams-what-you-dont-know-about-melbournes-runaway-growth-20170406-gvewbk.html
“It’s a gear change in a migration boom that has already transformed the city. In just 15 years, Melbourne’s population has grown by a third.”
she’s an aggressive gold digging whore
That’s not against the law. If it was, 90% of the sheilas in Australia would be in jaul.
Scroll the Troll(s)👹™
Kurt Schlicter gets to the point rather quickly.
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2018/05/03/not-being-a-wimp-works-n2476837
Clinton sure has a lot to answer for
The walking part is the parallel.
They all do it , don’t you know!
They culturally appropriated cars and all went home to their western accomodations.
Socks are sad things.
You’re up early today, Fat Tony’s sock puppet.
On the anti-Alan Jones comments here: at least he fights hard for many causes dear to the right.
Something missing from many LNP politicians.
Zippy;
Thanks for all this stuff, you post some damn fine – and hard to find – information.
Appreciated.
From the SMH, isn’t this hate speech ?
Lefties fail to realise that private schools save the taxpayer money as the full subsidy that would accrue to a student student in a state school is greater than the one a private school student receives.
Interesting development in rugby overnight.
The “greatest try ever” film clip also showed fast set piece restarts.
Twiggy’s first Rugby World Cup game last night (Force v Fiji) had scrums on a 1-minute timer.
I hope it catches on.
Faux Righties refuse to admit that people who send their kids to Private Schools will overwhelm ingly continue to do so, subsidy or no.
Nick, I think the left deliberately hide that school funding fact. They simply fail to pass the information on to their fan base.
it wasn’t campaign money. you are pissing in the wind.
One week after Chris Richardson’s Newstart comment the ABC still flogging the story within an inch of its life with the “could you live on $40” meme knowing full well that asking anyone who is upper middle class the same question will cause a stir amongst the envious.
When people talk about “fake” news most people think you are talking about telling outright lies but to my mind the most important determinant of what becomes news is the amount of attention the MSM decide to pay to a story and how much they kick the story along or not.
Yes. He fights very hard for the many left wing causes he supports.
The glacial pace of the game is why I tuned out years ago.
Why are their left attacking private schools that are nowadays islands of green voting lefty privilege ,indoctrinating decolonialisation theory while walled off by house price apartheid from the Diversity Decolonialisation actualisation flowing through the proles government school system?.
Candidates have to report borrowings during the campaign.
Trump didn’t, for obvious reasons.
Guiliani disclosed the $130,000 Loan on Hannity the other day.
Get up to speed, granddad.
Bob Mueller will be lucky to escape the Manafort stormtrooper affair without being arrested on a bench warrant. The man who bungled the anthrax case has basically been called a lying lunatic by the judge hearing the case.
The gathering of the elders ceremony marked the start of an extreme two-day “arts walk”, which traces the songlines — or history — of the Wadawurrung people
These songlines are a source of endless fascination. Do they show up on Google Earth if you tick a particular box?
A great essay by Walter Starck, sceptic and scientist, on PC and the left: a taste:
These songlines are a source of endless fascination. Do they show up on Google Earth if you tick a particular box?
Known as Ley Lines in the U.K..
The phenomena is well known around the world.
China deploys missiles on contested Spratley Islands: “Those who do not have aggressive intentions have no need to fear” says a Chinese official.
The US warns of consequences, but, short of a war, it’s difficult to see what could dissuade China from its intention of asserting control over the South China Sea as part of its larger strategic goal of pushing the US out of the western Pacific entirely.
One of the first consequences we would feel would be drastic fuel rationing in the attempt to conserve our meagre reserves and consequent food shortages, leading to civil unrest. Protests by local emigrants, residents & students from the PRC attempting to sway Australians from allegiance to the USA would be expected.
All this could have been avoidable if only our political leaders had some foresight in key policy areas like energy security and immigration.
“Australia is a lucky country run mainly by second rate people who share its luck…most of its leaders… so lack curiosity about the events that surround them that they are often taken by surprise.”
Donald Horne, The Lucky Country, 1964
The Mueller appointment Order
No chance of any bench warrant being issued against Mueller in his investigation of Manafort.
Judge TS Ellis III is just trying to run interference for the Trump Team.
Jupes;
Of course:
The Thermomix
The home meat slicer;
Now go hang your head in shame.
I’m not following your argument here, Nemkat. Can you provide a link?
If I’m running for office whilst going through a divorce, as you saying I can’t borrow to pay out the ex-wife? Or I can’t borrow to buy a new home without declaring it? Trumps businesses would be borrowing money every day of the week. Leasing a truck or a coffee machine for example. Does he have to declare that as well?
Trump was borrowing money to settle a PERSONAL legal matter.
Do socks get time and a half on Saturdays?
OWG;
Just to question a point here – by the same rationalising, should we never have bombed Berlin?
(Yes, we should have blown the shit out of it, but putting in faith as a targeting priority is a distractor.)
The Ben Garrison cartoon would work for the public service, too.
Re Non-disclosure-Agreement-gate:
Conway’s husband shares link to FEC rules on personal loans after Giuliani admits Trump paid back Cohen
The section George Conway links to says:
Personal gifts and loans
(Emphasis mine ).
So Cohen writes Stormy Enterprises Inc a cheque and gets his expenses re-imbursed later. As lawyers, consultants etc are wont to do.
No lawyer here ( where is dot by the way – we have so many who have disappeared in the last year and only Hammy ever left a bequest that we be updated by his family ? ).
Questions then – if any service provider works for a candidate and bills them after the fact, is that not a loan under the definition being pushed ? Isn’t the DNC still paying off suppliers and contractors from ‘I’ll Drink to That’ Hillary’s 2016 effort ? Did Perkins Coie pay Fusion GPS upfront for the Steele Dossier, or did Fusion GPS subsequently bill Perkins Coie, who in turn were paid by Killary and the DNC, for the Steele Dossier – which of course was not in the slightest intended to influence the election in even the teeniest-weeniest bit.
How broad does the Person on the Clapham Omnibus interpret settling an NDA as ‘influencing any election’ ? Did Cohen buy votes or Wussian Facebot advertising ? No.
Anyway, if Mueller thinks this is a gotcha – get the FEC to lay charges. Just bearing in mind that if the argument is made that Cohen settling with Pay Stormy or She Blabs Enterprises is a breach of electoral laws, Killary and the DNC have some questions to answer about Fusion GPS and other aspects of the Clinton Crime family’s election funding.
FEC Records Indicate Hillary Campaign Illegally Laundered $84 Million
http://thefederalist.com/2018/04/24/bombshell-fec-records-indicate-hillary-campaign-illegally-laundered-84-million/
Nemkat, Trump personally borrowed the money to settle a personal legal dispute. The RNC campaign didn’t borrow the money for electioneering purposes.
To say otherwise is drawing a very long bow indeed.
Link
Trump couldn’t borrow the $130K through his business, or he’d end up in trouble with the IRS.
But, yeah, he’s got to declare giving $130,000 to a hooker in the lead up to a Presidential Election, that’s something the voters are entitled to make their own minds up about.
H B Bear
#2702894, posted on May 5, 2018 at 10:07 am
Do socks get time and a half on Saturdays?
Asking for a friend, are we, H B?
What Cohenite said. Rod Rosenstein is the warlord-in-chief of the DNC Deep State Resistance. He goes or nothing changes.
Ley lines – another load of old cobblers.
Yeah right Dillo. The pay-off came days before the election, but ten years after the root. You are an idiot if you think anyone with a brain is going to believe it wasn’t related to the election.
MS.
There is no “Person on the Clapham Omnibus” in the US of A.
You could possibly ask instead “Will it play in Peoria?”.
The Federalist is a Fake News site.
John Kerry remains Shadow Secretary of the Deep State:
That John Kerry:
REPORT: Kerry To Palestinians: ‘Hold On … Play For Time … Do Not Yield To Trump’s Demands’
( h/t – Drudge )
According to Deadline Hollywood, the ”not yet up to speed” Rudy Guiliani is ”walking back his disclosures on Hannity earlier in the week.
As one of the commenters there said, Trump only hires idiots like Rudy Guiliani to make himself look smarter.
Some Breitbart London highlights –
You got that right Winston.
A man was arrested in Dunfermline, Scotland, on Saturday for carrying a potato peeler in a public place “without reasonable excuse” and faces up to four years in prison.
Could well be our late and lamented ‘Spud Peeler’ from days gone by. As a former contributor he should be crowd funded by loyal Cats.
Fuel for Redbank power station?
/NADT
Mueller’s “stormtrooper affair” looks set to dwarf his anthrax debacle.
Poor old Bob.
He’s 73 years old. Time to retire.
No,
Those are quotes from the FEC manual. See if you can find the common thread.
Paying for a haircut, a new house, a pony, or a hooker (or any combination thereof) have exactly the same relationship to the campaign, which is none.
Me:
Winston
Did I say we should never have bombed anything? That would be stupid, the men on the ground had to make that decision not us.
I have read articles over the last 20 years about counterfactuals of likely deaths if the A-bombs had not been dropped. Civilians in general in the reported story, but previously articles described civilians training to resist with bamboo spears, soldiers on the homeland, and of course the projected Allied soldiers’ deaths carry a lot more weight. There was clearly a very high benefit in dropping the bombs.
Having reached that conclusion, I was a bit shaken up to find I knew someone personally affected by the second bomb. I still think that it was right to drop it, but I accept that the human cost was high and personal even if the benefits were far higher.
Their bobby hawke had forsight in key areas regarding China.
The Convoy of chinese Students given citizenship by hawkie were all approved by the Chinese communist party to be in Australia in the first place.
Given family reunion and the range of possibilities open to the diligent, the demographic pulse effect on Ahstralia by this one unilateral Captains pick from hawke would be over a hundred thousand people, but we will never know the impact because we are forbidden to ask.
The influence of the chinese communist party, seen in the way they could organise a convoy to rush Canberra to protest the Dali Llama was significantly accelerated by this one hawke extravaganza.
We now see hawkie, after years on a prime ministers salary, and more years on a politicians pension, occupying a gold plated mansion, with wealth accumulated rapidly and without massive effort.
Who paid for the mansion?.
When their Hussein Obama and their Clinton crime family gives million dollar speeches and do million dollar book deals, we understand that the payments are not for the actual items and services, the payments are for friendships already proved and bastardry that cannot be named.
Comrades.
I’ve looked at Rosenstein’s appointment document of Mueller. The Cohen raid is not within its parameters (sub-clause ii) even if client privilege which the trolls here and every leftie in the world do not understand is ignored, nor are prosecutions of people like Manafort on unrelated charges such as being an unregistered agent (part c).
Not withstanding the above Judge Ellis’s comment that Mueller should not have unfettered power is correct. Special Counsel engagements just like Royal Commissions must have precise terms. When general powers are included there is a long and established judicial criteria to interpret such terms narrowly.
The point about accountability is also important. When the POTUS is being investigated, since he would normally be the source of authority, it then becomes a default placement to congress. That being the case the proposal to demand all instructing memos of Rosenstein by congress and their threat to impeach him for his refusal to provide them is perfectly reasonable. This is not a process which should be secretive since it concerns the public process of election.
Speaking of too much Carbon.
This is what humans produce:
C4H12N2 – Putrescine
NH2(CH2)5NH2 – Cadaverine
End rotting animal tissue NOW!
M0nster is into Trumpcating.
Leftism 101.