Open Forum: May 5, 2018

  1. C.L.
    #2702692, posted on May 5, 2018 at 12:04 am

    The old Open Forum flew to Switzerland to be killed.

  3. Riccardo Bosi
    #2702695, posted on May 5, 2018 at 12:08 am

    Great catching up with a couple of Sydney Cats tonight.

  4. sdfc
    #2702701, posted on May 5, 2018 at 12:11 am

    You’re a drab boring fucker yourself JC.

  5. JC
    #2702707, posted on May 5, 2018 at 12:14 am

    Okay, I can live with that SDFC.

  6. Infidel Tiger
    #2702713, posted on May 5, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Scott Morrison has confirmed that low to middle-income workers on less than $87,000 a year will be targeted for immediate “maximum” tax relief this year.

    Tuesday’s budget will also map out a plan to reduce both the thresholds and tax rates paid by the “aspirational class’’ on higher incomes, including those on the top marginal tax rate.

    These fundamental changes to the higher tax brackets are slated to kick in as early as 2024.

    Sound policy from the fat happy clapping hack.

  7. m0nty
    #2702722, posted on May 5, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Ah yes. So, speaking of GDP, when is US GDP growth going to hit 5% due to those marvellous tax cuts?

  8. Baldrick
    #2702723, posted on May 5, 2018 at 12:34 am

    8th Battalion A.I.F

    Joynt, William Donovan (1889–1986)
    On 23 August 1918, when an attack near Herleville was pinned down, with heavy losses, by intense fire from Plateau Wood, Joynt rallied the attackers and led an advance which cleared the wood’s approaches, then in a bayonet charge captured it and over eighty prisoners. For his `most conspicuous bravery’ he won the Victoria Cross.
    The last surviving of Australia’s World War I VC winners, he died on 5 May 1986 at Windsor and was buried with full military honours in Brighton cemetery.

  11. Infidel Tiger
    #2702731, posted on May 5, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Monty:

    Neil Irwin
    @Neil_Irwin
    We did it guys! We cracked below 4% unemployment, first time since December 2000.

    Black employment numbers are huge.

  12. m0nty
    #2702732, posted on May 5, 2018 at 12:46 am

    You do understand that when Trump wins in 2020 he is going to dismantle the FBI and send the functions back to the States?

    OWG, there is going to be some dismantling going on, but it’s going to be the FBI dismantling the Trump administration. Not that it was particularly mantled to begin with.

  13. Infidel Tiger
    #2702733, posted on May 5, 2018 at 12:48 am

    Growth numbers are all bogus. They are based on open border ponzi shite.

    There are far better metrics; leftist tears for instance.

  14. JC
    #2702734, posted on May 5, 2018 at 12:50 am

    Monster

    In nominal terms last quarter’s GDP was close to 5%. Inflation is just over 2% and the real GDP number came in at around 2.3%.

    That figure is technically correct, so go eat a donut.

  15. m0nty
    #2702735, posted on May 5, 2018 at 12:51 am

    In nominal terms last quarter’s GDP was close to 5%. Inflation is just over 2% and the real GDP number came in at around 2.3%.

    That figure is technically correct

    Aaaahahahaha.

  16. JC
    #2702737, posted on May 5, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Stop truncating my comment.

    You left out this part

    so go eat a donut.

  17. m0nty
    #2702738, posted on May 5, 2018 at 12:55 am

    IT, you have many fine attributes, you should concentrate on those and abandon all thoughts of bringing the funk. You and I and pretty much everyone here are never going to deliver the funk. Neither is Trump, he is non-funk-compliant.

    Attempting to manufacture the funk is pointless.

  18. JC
    #2702739, posted on May 5, 2018 at 12:55 am

    Yep, it came in at 4.3% last quarter.

    St Louis Fed.

  20. Infidel Tiger
    #2702741, posted on May 5, 2018 at 12:58 am

    I agree. I have no funk. I am a very white dude.

  21. JC
    #2702742, posted on May 5, 2018 at 1:00 am

    Yes. or I’ll smack it out of you.

  22. None
    #2702743, posted on May 5, 2018 at 1:00 am

    LABOR leader Bill Shorten and Liberal Senate President Scott Ryan both missed an Anzac Day dinner with a select group of Diggers in the Middle East to instead go shopping in Dubai.

    What a bunch of girly men. We’re paying taxes so these fuckwits can just go shopping in Dubai?

  23. m0nty
    #2702744, posted on May 5, 2018 at 1:03 am

    JC, you should be whipped* for mentioning nominal GDP in that context. Hand in your trader credentials and leave town until this blows over. For shame.

    * you’re married and your wife runs the show, so that’s already baked in.

  24. struth
    #2702745, posted on May 5, 2018 at 1:06 am

    I don’t think that those diggers would have been too upset.

  25. struth
    #2702746, posted on May 5, 2018 at 1:11 am

    Ah the socialist talks about GDP.

    Sort of like a 12 Year old girl talking about interstate truckdriving.

  26. OneWorldGovernment
    #2702747, posted on May 5, 2018 at 1:18 am

    m0nty
    #2702732, posted on May 5, 2018 at 12:46 am

    You do understand that when Trump wins in 2020 he is going to dismantle the FBI and send the functions back to the States?

    OWG, there is going to be some dismantling going on, but it’s going to be the FBI dismantling the Trump administration. Not that it was particularly mantled to begin with

    Monty

    This was my full post that you selectively quote from the OT

    m0nty

    You do understand that when Trump wins in 2020 he is going to dismantle the FBI and send the functions back to the States?

    If you don’t then you haven’t been paying attention.

    The more that Mueller thrashes around like a shark in your boat the more support Trump is gaining from the American people which includes Blacks, Latinos and Christians.

    Watch this Tucker Carlson interview with former FBI Deputy Director James Kallstrom

  27. m0nty
    #2702748, posted on May 5, 2018 at 1:30 am

    James Kallstrom

    Ah yes, he’s from that New York FBI office which Giuliani is also close to, which was the source of all those leaks against Hillary. He is a shrill partisan.

  28. OneWorldGovernment
    #2702749, posted on May 5, 2018 at 1:34 am

    m0nty
    #2702748, posted on May 5, 2018 at 1:30 am

    James Kallstrom

    Ah yes, he’s from that New York FBI office which Giuliani is also close to, which was the source of all those leaks against Hillary. He is a shrill partisan.

    LOL

    m0nty.

    when you have a shark thrashing around in your boat you kill it.

    What concerns me is how many communists we have embedded in our ‘deep state’.

  29. m0nty
    #2702752, posted on May 5, 2018 at 1:46 am

    WASHINGTON — President Trump undercut his attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani, on Friday, and said the former New York mayor will eventually get the facts right regarding a payment to a pornographic actress who said she had an affair with Mr. Trump.

    Everything “has been said incorrectly,” Mr. Trump said, blaming the media coverage and Mr. Giuliani’s short time on the job.

    Mr. Giuliani, who joined Mr. Trump’s legal team last month, “started a day ago,” Mr. Trump said, speaking to reporters on Friday as he left Washington to attend a National Rifle Association convention in Dallas.

    “He’s a great guy,” Mr. Trump said. “He’ll get his facts straight.”

    Wall to wall idiots.

  30. struth
    #2702753, posted on May 5, 2018 at 1:47 am

    The hypocrisy of the left on display again in the early hours.

    Comey and others of course non partisan angelic choirboys of piety and honesty.

  31. struth
    #2702754, posted on May 5, 2018 at 1:56 am

    We’d be so mush better off with democrats who are concerned with islands tipping over …………

  32. m0nty
    #2702755, posted on May 5, 2018 at 2:06 am

    I mean, when Dubbya wanted to fool the public with his confected lies he could send out Colin Powell, who at least projected some gravitas. Every Trumpkin is a terrible, obvious liar.

  34. calli
    #2702759, posted on May 5, 2018 at 4:46 am

    A “storm” over Tel Aviv tonight.

    Lots of lightning, wind and three drops of rain.

    No missiles.

  35. calli
    #2702760, posted on May 5, 2018 at 5:02 am

    Scott Morrison has confirmed that low to middle-income workers on less than $87,000 a year will be targeted for immediate “maximum” tax relief this year.

    Holy cow! I’ve been underpaying myself!

    How I wish I was a wokka and not a debbildebbil capitalist running dog employer.

  36. calli
    #2702761, posted on May 5, 2018 at 5:03 am

    I’m lonely. Where’s Tom?

  37. OneWorldGovernment
    #2702762, posted on May 5, 2018 at 5:04 am

    Your probably safer in Tel Aviv under the protection of the IDF and Iron Dome than you would be in the Western Suburbs of Melbourne with chains and door locks to slow ‘youths’ of no particular description.

  38. calli
    #2702763, posted on May 5, 2018 at 5:04 am

    Or Armadillo. We could thread bomb together.

  39. RobK
    #2702764, posted on May 5, 2018 at 5:06 am

    Where’s Tom?
    Hi Calli. He musta had a big Friday night.

  40. calli
    #2702766, posted on May 5, 2018 at 5:15 am

    Every new house in Israel must have a bomb shelter. Missiles can be lobbed in from anywhere and they are. Halfwits have taken to using drones to burn crops and farm animals. This is how they live.

    They send truckloads of supplies to Gaza every day. The wife of the Palli leader was receiving treatment in an Israeli hospital last week. If they wanted the inhabitants to FOAD, they’d cut off the water and power. But they don’t. The press knows this, everyone knows.

    Pathetic deception that only the terminally naive believe.

  41. Zatara
    #2702769, posted on May 5, 2018 at 5:26 am

    U.S. judge questions special counsel’s powers in Manafort case

    A federal judge on Friday sharply criticized Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s criminal case in Virginia against President Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and openly questioned whether Mueller exceeded his prosecutorial powers by bringing it.

    “I don’t see what relationship this indictment has with anything the special counsel is authorized to investigate,” U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III in the Eastern District of Virginia said.

    “It’s unlikely you’re going to persuade me the special counsel has unfettered power to do whatever he wants,” said Ellis

    As predicted.

  42. Tom
    #2702772, posted on May 5, 2018 at 5:40 am

    Hi Calli! You know, if you’re bored, you can wander down to the daily joo hate demo in Gaza and shout “Trump!”.

  43. Tom
    #2702773, posted on May 5, 2018 at 5:42 am

    Meanwhile …

    Mark Knight on this week’s 24-hour nothingburger in Melbournibad when someone tried to shop a footballer’s “sex tape” to the meeja.

  50. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2702785, posted on May 5, 2018 at 6:29 am

    I think I like Garrison’s take of the hallowed halls of learning best, especially the totem pole.

  51. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2702787, posted on May 5, 2018 at 6:35 am

    A federal judge on Friday criticized the criminal case brought against former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, asserting that special counsel Robert Mueller’s team wanted to bring down the president, according to reports.

    During a tense hearing for Manafort, U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III rebuked Mueller’s team. He questioned whether Mueller was overstepping his prosecutorial power to look into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

    “I don’t see what relationship this indictment has with anything the special counsel is authorized to investigate,” Ellis said, Reuters reported.

    He continued: “It’s unlikely you’re going to persuade me the special counsel has unfettered power to do whatever he wants.”

  52. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2702788, posted on May 5, 2018 at 6:36 am

    A federal judge on Friday harshly rebuked Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team during a hearing for ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort – suggesting they lied about the scope of the investigation, are seeking “unfettered power” and are more interested in bringing down the president.

    “You don’t really care about Mr. Manafort,” U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III told Mueller’s team. “You really care about what information Mr. Manafort can give you to lead you to Mr. Trump and an impeachment, or whatever.”

    Further, Ellis demanded to see the unredacted “scope memo,” a document outlining the scope of the special counsel’s Russia probe that congressional Republicans have also sought.

  53. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2702789, posted on May 5, 2018 at 6:39 am

    Rosenstein Memo
    Most of the three-page memo is blacked out, and Dreeben said it wasn’t necessary to share the rest of it because it didn’t relate to Manafort. But Ellis ordered that prosecutors give him the full memo within two weeks, saying he’ll determine whether the explanation of why Manafort was under investigation is adequate.

  54. RobK
    #2702790, posted on May 5, 2018 at 6:44 am

    Thanks Tom. Good crop of ‘toons.

  56. Snoopy
    #2702799, posted on May 5, 2018 at 7:20 am

    “I don’t see what relationship this indictment has with anything the special counsel is authorized to investigate,” Ellis said, Reuters reported.

    Quick Monty, loose the squirrels!

  58. Tom
    #2702801, posted on May 5, 2018 at 7:23 am

    Flashback to August 2017: Mark Steyn at his brilliant best talking about Crooked Hillary’s neverending poor-bugger-me-Gurindji routine … and “gnarled Macedonian content farmers”. Hilarious!

  60. struth
    #2702807, posted on May 5, 2018 at 7:46 am

    Good moaning.
    Every eleven or so immigrants we import is roughly a tonne of carbon.

    Stop the importing of carbon!!

  61. struth
    #2702808, posted on May 5, 2018 at 7:50 am

    Our immigration program is importing around 18 thousand tonnes of carbon a year.

    This raw tonnage must then be showered and fed and clothed, sending our carbon footprint through the roof, and into many millions of tonnes.
    Fight global warming, stop mass carbon importing.
    Stop immigration.
    You can’t have both, lefties.

  62. Gab
    #2702813, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:02 am

    Fabulous! He reads the Cat 🙂

    @realDonaldTrump
    Following Following @realDonaldTrump
    More
    Democrats and liberals in Congress want to disarm law-abiding Americans at the same time they are releasing dangerous criminal aliens and savage gang members onto our streets. Politicians who put criminal aliens before American Citizens should be voted out of office!

  63. feelthebern
    #2702814, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:03 am

    Sco Mo & Cormann should read the Cat.
    Would remind them how they have been captured by the Canberra bubble.

  64. Chris
    #2702815, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Ah yes. So, speaking of GDP, when is US GDP growth going to hit 5% due to those marvellous tax cuts?

    So Monty, what was the multiplier value for the stimulus injections by Obama and Rudd respectively in the GFC?

  65. feelthebern
    #2702816, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:05 am

    Sinc, can you invite ScoMo to do a q&a session here at the Cat?
    He’s doing a Paul Murray live forum.
    Surely he could pop in here for an unfiltered session.

  66. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2702817, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Some polling fun:

    Amid London Crimewave, Concern About Crime Surges to Seven-Year High, Brexit Top National Concern

    Crime rose by eight percentage points nationwide in just one month, with 23 per cent naming it as a concern, the highest level in seven years. It surged to 36 per cent in the capital, which has experienced a crime wave under Labour Mayor Sadiq Khan.

    Stabby guys of no identifiable appearance seem to have alarmed the voters.

    But all this isn’t the fun that I had most fun about. That isn’t to be seen in the top ten. Indeed you have to go to the PDF and wade through all the graphs to find it. Yep, they did ask about the catchall “Pollution/Environment”. Presumably the Greens would be keen on that one in view of their fear of thermageddon.

    The number? Seven percent thought it one of the important issues. No number is given for those who thought it the most important issue. And who knows what the number for climate change would be. Stuff all it appears.

    And the UK is destroying itself to address this non-problem.

  67. Arky
    #2702818, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Donald J. Trump
    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    ·
    1h
    All of us here today are united by the same timeless values. We believe that our liberty is a gift from our creator, and that no Government can ever take it away. We believe in the rule of law – and we support the men and women of law enforcement. We have pride in our history

    ..
    Can you inagine any of our utterly useless politicians saying anything like that?

  68. Dianeh
    #2702819, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Signed it Gab.

    Not sure what Lifeline was thinking. Clemmy is about as appropriate as a speaker for Lifeline as Phillip Nitschke.

  69. C.L.
    #2702821, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:13 am

    Ahahahahahaha. (Somebody, above).
    So Mueller has been humiliated, called a liar by judge in Manafort case.

  71. struth
    #2702824, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:15 am

    Can you inagine any of our utterly useless politicians saying anything like that?

    Ours would be

    We believe in nothing until the U.N. tell us to.

  72. dover_beach
    #2702827, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:18 am

    Face it IT, the right is never going to be cool. You are always Dickless from Ghostbusters.

    IIRC, Dickless was a City public servant that to use environmental and safety regulations to stop a group of people from engaging in business. He was, in other words, an urban bugman. You were looking in the mirror, Monty.

  73. John Constantine
    #2702828, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:18 am

    Stabtopia.

    London will obviously require totalitarian control of the proles to reduce crime.

    Decolonisation theory includes entire sections for explaining how racism is the real crime and not living and breathing decolonisation is the real crime and that racists not progressing Stalinism wholeheartedly enough are the ones that cause crime.

    Comrades.

  74. dover_beach
    #2702829, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:19 am

    Sub ‘that to use’ for ‘using’.

  75. C.L.
    #2702830, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:19 am

    ABC lavishly farewells selfish quitter, David Goodall.

    He says old people’s lives are worthless:

    On his 104th birthday last month, Dr Goodall used the media attention to declare there was nothing to celebrate in getting older and instead used the occasion to speak out for voluntary euthanasia.

    He has belonged to nazi group for 20 years:

    He contacted euthanasia advocacy group Exit International, where he has been a member for 20 years, and with its support, work began to fast-track an application to a Swiss clinic that facilitates assisted suicide.

  76. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2702831, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:20 am

    Can you inagine any of our utterly useless politicians saying anything like that?

    No! But be aware that every tenet in that statement would invite the ridicule of the ABC and if any politician sticks to his/her guns, the pile-on will quickly follow.

  77. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2702833, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Heh, I just found the number for how many thought pollution/environment was the most important issue in Britain today. It’s in the tabulated data (PDF).

    Six.

    Not six percent. Six people. Out of 1001. Of those two were Labour and 4 “unaligned”, which I guess means Greens.

    Amazing.

  78. C.L.
    #2702834, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Poll: 73 percent of American voters couldn’t care less about Stormy Daniels.

    The Quinnipiac University poll, released on Tuesday, found that a majority of voters, 58 percent, believe the affair actually did happen, compared to 14 percent who believe it did not happen…

    But a whopping 73 percent of voters said they do not believe the affair is an “important issue.” That includes a majority of Democrats (51 percent), independents (79 percent) and Republicans (90 percent).

    Quinnipiac also asked about the $130,000 payment that Trump attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in 2016, which Daniels alleges was in exchange for her silence. A majority of voters, 59 percent, said they believe Trump knew about the payment, compared to 24 percent who said they believe Trump was not aware.

    But once again, the poll found that voters tended not to care whether or not the president knew about the payment. Fifty-nine percent of voters said whether or not Trump knew about the payment is not an important issue.

    “Yes he did it. No we don’t care. A big yawn from voters on Stormy Daniels, President Trump, and the payoff,” summarized Quinnipiac University poll assistant director Tim Malloy.

  79. herodotus
    #2702835, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Trump has demonstrated how to deal with the media. The swamp and deep state remain a bit of a problem, with so many leftists in so many offices. Hooray for judge Ellis.
    When will we have an Australian politician who declares themselves not hostage to the Marxist left media and commentariat generally? Will it ever happen?

  80. John Constantine
    #2702836, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:27 am

    Their shorten would retweet Trump if his focus groups reported back that it was a winning strategy with swinging voters in marginal seats.

  81. dover_beach
    #2702838, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:30 am

    The right are historical losers. That’s their role in life, to get run over by progress. You can lay down with them and burning rubber, or you can get up and maybe ride pillion.

    Or, as Chesterton said:

    A dead thing can go with the stream, but only a living thing can go against it.

    That is why you’re an urban bugman and we are not.

  82. Tintarella di Luna
    #2702839, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Just sharing

    During a dull Parliament House dinner, Chloe Shorten, the wife of the Leader of the Opposition, leaned over to chat with Governor- General Cosgrove
    “I bought Bill a parrot for his birthday. That bird is so smart, Bill has already taught him to say over two hundred words!”
    “Very impressive,” said Cosgrove, “but, you do realize he just speaks the words. He doesn’t really understand what they all mean.”
    “Yep”, replied Chloe, “but neither does the parrot.”

  83. Boambee John
    #2702840, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:33 am

    struth
    #2702746, posted on May 5, 2018 at 1:11 am
    Ah the socialist talks about GDP.

    Get tge terminoligy correct.

    The running dog lackey of the establishment, m0nty, talks about GDP, whistling in the dark as the growth rate shows that socialist theories belong in the dustbin of history.

  84. struth
    #2702841, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:34 am

    The right are historical losers.

    Until we fight back.

    WW2 was a victory for the right.

    Kind of a bit of a win there, methinks.

  85. Baldrick
    #2702842, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:37 am

    ABC lavishly farewells selfish quitter, David Goodall.

    Dying with dignity disgrace.

  86. Peter Castieau
    #2702843, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:37 am

    Assuming the next federal election has a normal half senate election, in WA, would Greens Senator Steel-John who inherited Ludlams (3rd place) quota position not be up for election? Is it just the bottom half?

  87. struth
    #2702844, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:45 am

    The right have won every time they have fought.
    If they have lost it was only through their own lethargy.

    Trump won because he fought, and the right are winning in the States today.
    Both world wars were won by the free western world against totalitarian/socialist regimes.
    We kicked the mussies out of Europe before, and although not specifically free market people at the time the Charles Martel Christians were part of the birth of the west, so winning goes back a long way.
    It’s another piece of very false propaganda by the left to try to say that “you may as well give up” because you’re going to lose anyway.
    It’s a straight out lie.
    We won the cold war, the left killed itself and millions in the process.
    Venezuela winning right now?
    We win when we don’t fight.
    We only lose when we , ourselves, decide not to, when attacked.
    The left lose by just being left wing and left alone.

  88. Boambee John
    #2702845, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:46 am

    m0nty
    #2702748, posted on May 5, 2018 at 1:30 am
    James Kallstrom

    Ah yes, he’s from that New York FBI office which Giuliani is also close to, which was the source of all those leaks against Hillary. He is a shrill partisan.

    Notice the immediate reaction of the running dog lackey of the establishment, m0nty, to someone in a position to know who expresses a different perspective to that of the left fascist hive mind. Attack the messenger, don’t respond to the argument.

    And m0nty talks about others being shrill partisans!

  89. nemkat
    #2702846, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:47 am

    But a whopping 73 percent of voters said they do not believe the affair is an “important issue.” That includes a majority of Democrats (51 percent), independents (79 percent) and Republicans (90 percent).
    Yeah, nah.
    You could ask voters if they thought the latest murder in Chicago was ”important”.
    A fair percentage of them would say ”No”.
    But, it would still be a Murder.
    Back to Trump: He’s borrowed $130 Grand off Michael Cohen to pay off Stormy Daniels and hasn’t declared it before the Election.
    That’s a Crime, no matter how many people think it ”unimportant”.

  91. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2702848, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Back to Trump: He’s borrowed $130 Grand off Michael Cohen to pay off Stormy Daniels and hasn’t declared it before the Election.
    That’s a Crime, no matter how many people think it ”unimportant”.

    bullshit

  92. struth
    #2702849, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Back to Trump: He’s borrowed $130 Grand off Michael Cohen to pay off Stormy Daniels and hasn’t declared it before the Election.
    That’s a Crime,

    The standard of troll is just pathetic these days.

    Bereft is a word that often comes to mind, when reading their TDS shit.

  93. nemkat
    #2702850, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:53 am

    Peter Castieau
    #2702843, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:37 am
    Yeah, the last 6 only get a 3 year Term.
    Ludlam did well to place third out of 12.
    Was that a personal vote, or are there just a lot of nutcases in Western Australia?

  94. Black Ball
    #2702851, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:59 am

    I don’t post here often but all this talk about Trump. He is a winner, who despite the opposition from the Democrats, the RINOs and indeed the press has continued to lead his country with strength and vision. We in Australia can only dream of someone of his ilk to lead this country. As an awful aside, we have ‘First Lady For Life’ turkey arms Michelle Obama still trying to remain relevant.
    https://www.essence.com/news/michelle-obama-dance-college-signing-day-philadelphia

  95. Boambee John
    #2702852, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:01 am

    John Constantine
    #2702828, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:18 am
    Stabtopia.

    London will obviously require totalitarian control of the proles to reduce crime.

    Decolonisation theory includes entire sections for explaining how racism is the real crime and not living and breathing decolonisation is the real crime and that racists not progressing Stalinism wholeheartedly enough are the ones that cause crime.

    Comrades.

    Decolonialisation is essential.

    Send those Normans and Saxons back where they came from.

    Bunch of Johnnie-come-latelies stealing the land from the rightful native title holders.

    And as for those more recent arrivals, Huguenots and even later, …

  96. nemkat
    #2702853, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:01 am

    Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV) at 8:50 am

    bullshit

    Get up to speed. Trump’s new ”lawyer” Rudy Guiliani disclosed that Trump paid Cohen the money back since the Election.
    So, it was a loan. Campaign loans are reportable by Law.
    Trump’s campaign didn’t report the Loan, for obvious reasons, so the Law has beem broken.
    In other words, a Crime.

  97. Dave in Marybrook
    #2702854, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:03 am

    Ludlam clung on after, and was wholly famous for, a self-serving piece to camera in an empty senate on a Thursday night before a Saturday election re-run.
    I’d link to a Hansard vid so that you can witness his policy-free ad hominem attack on Tony and his devastatingly BBC-style riffs on fear of @nal [email protected], but it’s too early in the morning.

  98. cohenite
    #2702855, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:05 am

    Rosenstein has to go; he is the lynch-pin of all the Mueller bullshit.

  99. Boambee John
    #2702856, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:07 am

    That’s their role in life, to get run over by progress.

    I assume that this pompous claptrap came from the running dog lackey of the left fascist establishment, m0nty. He regards the destruction of a cheap, reliable, electricity system as progress! The concomitant loss of industry is no longer of concern to modern “socialists”, as the party of the rural and industrial working class is now the party of the tertiary credentialled urban bugmen.

  100. nemkat
    #2702857, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:09 am

    How many ratbags, hags, lezzos, and allround loons oozed out of the woodwork to claim Trump had pussygrabbed them years ago?
    Dozens, Trump dismissed them all as partisan, and they disappeared.
    Why did he pay Stormy Daniels $130 Grand through his lawyer, and try to keep it on the QT, then?

  101. Rae
    #2702858, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:10 am

    U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III in the Eastern District of Virginia said.

    “It’s unlikely you’re going to persuade me the special counsel has unfettered power to do whatever he wants,” said Ellis

    No surprise there. District Court Judge TS Ellis III is a Republican, appointed by Ronald Reagan.

  103. Baldrick
    #2702860, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:16 am

    In any other Leftard world this would be seen as cultural appropriation:

    Dozens of refugees in Victoria’s south-west have discovered parallels between Aboriginal culture and their own, after taking part in an ancient Indigenous ceremony.
    Refugees from South Sudan, Burma and Iran climbed up to the top of Wurdi Yawang or Big Rock in the You Yangs, south-west of Melbourne for a gathering of the elders ceremony.
    The gathering of the elders ceremony marked the start of an extreme two-day “arts walk”, which traces the songlines — or history — of the Wadawurrung people in the region.
    The ceremony was also attended by Greens leader Senator Richard Di Natale who agreed caring for country was essential.

    (via TheirABC)

  104. notafan
    #2702861, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:16 am

    Thank you all for thoughts and prayers.

    I’m very grateful, we’ll continue to need prayers for quite some time.

    It’s out of my control.

  105. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2702862, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:17 am

    Why did he pay Stormy Daniels $130 Grand through his lawyer, and try to keep it on the QT, then?

    she’s an aggressive gold digging whore

  106. John Constantine
    #2702863, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:19 am

    https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/bursting-at-the-seams-what-you-dont-know-about-melbournes-runaway-growth-20170406-gvewbk.html

    “It’s a gear change in a migration boom that has already transformed the city. In just 15 years, Melbourne’s population has grown by a third.”

  107. nemkat
    #2702864, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:20 am

    she’s an aggressive gold digging whore

    That’s not against the law. If it was, 90% of the sheilas in Australia would be in jaul.

  108. Baldrick
    #2702866, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Scroll the Troll(s)👹™

  110. Nick
    #2702868, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:24 am

    she’s an aggressive gold digging whore

    Clinton sure has a lot to answer for

  111. struth
    #2702869, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:26 am

    Dozens of refugees in Victoria’s south-west have discovered parallels between Aboriginal culture and their own,

    The gathering of the elders ceremony marked the start of an extreme two-day “arts walk”,

    The walking part is the parallel.
    They all do it , don’t you know!
    They culturally appropriated cars and all went home to their western accomodations.

  112. Chris
    #2702870, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:28 am

    Socks are sad things.

  113. nemkat
    #2702871, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:31 am

    You’re up early today, Fat Tony’s sock puppet.

  114. Old School Conservative
    #2702872, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:31 am

    On the anti-Alan Jones comments here: at least he fights hard for many causes dear to the right.
    Something missing from many LNP politicians.

  115. Winston Smith
    #2702873, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:31 am

    Zippy;

    The leaked questions that special counsel Robert Mueller wants to ask Trump in a prospective deposition are, if accurate, a sign that Mueller has spun out of control on Rosenstein’s watch.

    Thanks for all this stuff, you post some damn fine – and hard to find – information.
    Appreciated.

  116. Nick
    #2702874, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:31 am

    From the SMH, isn’t this hate speech ?

    Unless we want a rich-poor apartheid, we need to stop giving the fat little piggies in private schools such a leg up.

    Lefties fail to realise that private schools save the taxpayer money as the full subsidy that would accrue to a student student in a state school is greater than the one a private school student receives.

  117. Old School Conservative
    #2702875, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Interesting development in rugby overnight.
    The “greatest try ever” film clip also showed fast set piece restarts.
    Twiggy’s first Rugby World Cup game last night (Force v Fiji) had scrums on a 1-minute timer.
    I hope it catches on.

  118. nemkat
    #2702876, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:36 am

    Faux Righties refuse to admit that people who send their kids to Private Schools will overwhelm ingly continue to do so, subsidy or no.

  119. Old School Conservative
    #2702877, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:37 am

    Nick, I think the left deliberately hide that school funding fact. They simply fail to pass the information on to their fan base.

  120. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2702878, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:40 am

    So, it was a loan. Campaign loans are reportable by Law.

    it wasn’t campaign money. you are pissing in the wind.

  121. Spider
    #2702879, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:44 am

    One week after Chris Richardson’s Newstart comment the ABC still flogging the story within an inch of its life with the “could you live on $40” meme knowing full well that asking anyone who is upper middle class the same question will cause a stir amongst the envious.

    When people talk about “fake” news most people think you are talking about telling outright lies but to my mind the most important determinant of what becomes news is the amount of attention the MSM decide to pay to a story and how much they kick the story along or not.

  122. Infidel Tiger
    #2702880, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:44 am

    On the anti-Alan Jones comments here: at least he fights hard for many causes dear to the right.
    Something missing from many LNP politicians.

    Yes. He fights very hard for the many left wing causes he supports.

  123. Percy Porcelain
    #2702881, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:44 am

    Interesting development in rugby overnight.
    The “greatest try ever” film clip also showed fast set piece restarts.

    The glacial pace of the game is why I tuned out years ago.

  124. John Constantine
    #2702882, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:45 am

    Why are their left attacking private schools that are nowadays islands of green voting lefty privilege ,indoctrinating decolonialisation theory while walled off by house price apartheid from the Diversity Decolonialisation actualisation flowing through the proles government school system?.

  125. nemkat
    #2702883, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:45 am

    Candidates have to report borrowings during the campaign.
    Trump didn’t, for obvious reasons.
    Guiliani disclosed the $130,000 Loan on Hannity the other day.
    Get up to speed, granddad.

  126. C.L.
    #2702884, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:45 am

    Bob Mueller will be lucky to escape the Manafort stormtrooper affair without being arrested on a bench warrant. The man who bungled the anthrax case has basically been called a lying lunatic by the judge hearing the case.

  127. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2702885, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:52 am

    The gathering of the elders ceremony marked the start of an extreme two-day “arts walk”, which traces the songlines — or history — of the Wadawurrung people

    These songlines are a source of endless fascination. Do they show up on Google Earth if you tick a particular box?

  128. cohenite
    #2702886, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:57 am

    A great essay by Walter Starck, sceptic and scientist, on PC and the left: a taste:

    Every day the news media spew an irrational swill of dubious opinion parading as fact. Even when directly conflicted by sound readily available evidence, it is simply ignored. Remarkably, and no matter how ill-founded it may be, much of this effluvium is swallowed by a large audience already primed for unquestioning acceptance.

    That we should prefer to believe what we find satisfying and seek comfort and support in others of similar belief is understandable. What is difficult to comprehend, however, is our willingness to lie to ourselves with irrational conviction simply because we find the indications of reason and evidence discomforting in some way. This is especially remarkable in view of the repeated and disastrous consequences of beliefs clearly not in accord with the actual world in which we exist and/or contrary to the observable nature of our own being.

    The following is an arbitrary selection of a score of examples from recent news. They range in import from the trivial to the critical, but all beg for an answer as to why:

    1 Why do we facilitate the largescale ongoing immigration of refugees from failed states with no assessment of the outcomes? In particular, it would seem worth trying to better understand the effect of a common factor for almost all of the failed states, which is the nature of the culture they share and how this may be affecting the successful assimilation of these immigrants.

    2 Why is there such a political obsession in Australia with climate change and carbon emissions when no recent extremes of climate are outside the bounds of earlier natural variability, when the claimed warming trend is less than the margin of error in measurement and when this is the only developed economy in which the level of natural uptake exceeds the emissions. As Australia is a net carbon sink, why are we not then receiving credits from other nations who are large net emitters?

  129. nemkat
    #2702887, posted on May 5, 2018 at 9:58 am

    These songlines are a source of endless fascination. Do they show up on Google Earth if you tick a particular box?
    Known as Ley Lines in the U.K..
    The phenomena is well known around the world.

  130. Roger.
    #2702889, posted on May 5, 2018 at 10:01 am

    China deploys missiles on contested Spratley Islands: “Those who do not have aggressive intentions have no need to fear” says a Chinese official.

    The US warns of consequences, but, short of a war, it’s difficult to see what could dissuade China from its intention of asserting control over the South China Sea as part of its larger strategic goal of pushing the US out of the western Pacific entirely.

    One of the first consequences we would feel would be drastic fuel rationing in the attempt to conserve our meagre reserves and consequent food shortages, leading to civil unrest. Protests by local emigrants, residents & students from the PRC attempting to sway Australians from allegiance to the USA would be expected.

    All this could have been avoidable if only our political leaders had some foresight in key policy areas like energy security and immigration.

    “Australia is a lucky country run mainly by second rate people who share its luck…most of its leaders… so lack curiosity about the events that surround them that they are often taken by surprise.”
    Donald Horne, The Lucky Country, 1964

  131. Rae
    #2702890, posted on May 5, 2018 at 10:03 am

    The Mueller appointment Order

    No chance of any bench warrant being issued against Mueller in his investigation of Manafort.
    Judge TS Ellis III is just trying to run interference for the Trump Team.

  132. Winston Smith
    #2702892, posted on May 5, 2018 at 10:07 am

    Jupes;

    Has there ever been a finer invention than the internal combustion engine?

    Of course:
    The Thermomix
    The home meat slicer;
    Now go hang your head in shame.

  133. Armadillo
    #2702893, posted on May 5, 2018 at 10:07 am

    Candidates have to report borrowings during the campaign. Trump didn’t, for obvious reasons. Guiliani disclosed the $130,000 Loan on Hannity the other day. Get up to speed, granddad.

    I’m not following your argument here, Nemkat. Can you provide a link?

    If I’m running for office whilst going through a divorce, as you saying I can’t borrow to pay out the ex-wife? Or I can’t borrow to buy a new home without declaring it? Trumps businesses would be borrowing money every day of the week. Leasing a truck or a coffee machine for example. Does he have to declare that as well?

    Trump was borrowing money to settle a PERSONAL legal matter.

  134. H B Bear
    #2702894, posted on May 5, 2018 at 10:07 am

    Do socks get time and a half on Saturdays?

  135. Winston Smith
    #2702895, posted on May 5, 2018 at 10:11 am

    OWG;

    The Japanese themselves estimated that, if World War Two had extended into 1946, somewhere between five and ten million Japanese civilians would have died from starvation or disease. That’s not counting military casualties.

    Yet a certain young lady who almost joined my family finds it deeply unpalatable that her family, Japanese Catholic Christians, were largely obliterated by the second bomb. Nagasaki had been Japan’s major centre of Christianity and the West blew the fuck out of them.
    The decision was right on balance in my opinion, but its still personal.

    Just to question a point here – by the same rationalising, should we never have bombed Berlin?
    (Yes, we should have blown the shit out of it, but putting in faith as a targeting priority is a distractor.)

  136. mh
    #2702896, posted on May 5, 2018 at 10:13 am

    The Ben Garrison cartoon would work for the public service, too.

  137. Myrddin Seren
    #2702897, posted on May 5, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Re Non-disclosure-Agreement-gate:

    Conway’s husband shares link to FEC rules on personal loans after Giuliani admits Trump paid back Cohen

    The section George Conway links to says:

    Personal gifts and loans

    If any person, including a relative or friend of the candidate, gives or loans the candidate money “for the purpose of influencing any election for federal office,” the funds are not considered personal funds of the candidate even if they are given to the candidate directly.

    Instead, the gift or loan is considered a contribution from the donor to the campaign, subject to the per-election limit and reportable by the campaign. This is true even if the candidate uses the funds for personal living expenses while campaigning.

    (Emphasis mine ).

    So Cohen writes Stormy Enterprises Inc a cheque and gets his expenses re-imbursed later. As lawyers, consultants etc are wont to do.

    No lawyer here ( where is dot by the way – we have so many who have disappeared in the last year and only Hammy ever left a bequest that we be updated by his family ? ).

    Questions then – if any service provider works for a candidate and bills them after the fact, is that not a loan under the definition being pushed ? Isn’t the DNC still paying off suppliers and contractors from ‘I’ll Drink to That’ Hillary’s 2016 effort ? Did Perkins Coie pay Fusion GPS upfront for the Steele Dossier, or did Fusion GPS subsequently bill Perkins Coie, who in turn were paid by Killary and the DNC, for the Steele Dossier – which of course was not in the slightest intended to influence the election in even the teeniest-weeniest bit.

    How broad does the Person on the Clapham Omnibus interpret settling an NDA as ‘influencing any election’ ? Did Cohen buy votes or Wussian Facebot advertising ? No.

    Anyway, if Mueller thinks this is a gotcha – get the FEC to lay charges. Just bearing in mind that if the argument is made that Cohen settling with Pay Stormy or She Blabs Enterprises is a breach of electoral laws, Killary and the DNC have some questions to answer about Fusion GPS and other aspects of the Clinton Crime family’s election funding.

    FEC Records Indicate Hillary Campaign Illegally Laundered $84 Million
    http://thefederalist.com/2018/04/24/bombshell-fec-records-indicate-hillary-campaign-illegally-laundered-84-million/

  138. Armadillo
    #2702898, posted on May 5, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Nemkat, Trump personally borrowed the money to settle a personal legal dispute. The RNC campaign didn’t borrow the money for electioneering purposes.

    To say otherwise is drawing a very long bow indeed.

  139. nemkat
    #2702899, posted on May 5, 2018 at 10:16 am

    Link
    Trump couldn’t borrow the $130K through his business, or he’d end up in trouble with the IRS.

    But, yeah, he’s got to declare giving $130,000 to a hooker in the lead up to a Presidential Election, that’s something the voters are entitled to make their own minds up about.

  140. nemkat
    #2702900, posted on May 5, 2018 at 10:20 am

    H B Bear
    #2702894, posted on May 5, 2018 at 10:07 am
    Do socks get time and a half on Saturdays?

    Asking for a friend, are we, H B?

  141. Tom
    #2702901, posted on May 5, 2018 at 10:21 am

    What Cohenite said. Rod Rosenstein is the warlord-in-chief of the DNC Deep State Resistance. He goes or nothing changes.

  142. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2702902, posted on May 5, 2018 at 10:21 am

    Ley lines – another load of old cobblers.

  143. m0nty
    #2702903, posted on May 5, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Trump was borrowing money to settle a PERSONAL legal matter.

    Yeah right Dillo. The pay-off came days before the election, but ten years after the root. You are an idiot if you think anyone with a brain is going to believe it wasn’t related to the election.

  144. Rae
    #2702904, posted on May 5, 2018 at 10:23 am

    MS.

    There is no “Person on the Clapham Omnibus” in the US of A.
    You could possibly ask instead “Will it play in Peoria?”.

    The Federalist is a Fake News site.

  145. Myrddin Seren
    #2702905, posted on May 5, 2018 at 10:27 am

    John Kerry remains Shadow Secretary of the Deep State:

    John Kerry’s bid to save one of his most significant accomplishments as secretary of state took him to New York on a Sunday afternoon two weeks ago, where, more than a year after he left office, he engaged in some unusual shadow diplomacy with a top-ranking Iranian official.

    He sat down at the United Nations with Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to discuss ways of preserving the pact limiting Iran’s nuclear weapons program.

    That John Kerry:

    REPORT: Kerry To Palestinians: ‘Hold On … Play For Time … Do Not Yield To Trump’s Demands’

    ( h/t – Drudge )

  146. nemkat
    #2702906, posted on May 5, 2018 at 10:27 am

    According to Deadline Hollywood, the ”not yet up to speed” Rudy Guiliani is ”walking back his disclosures on Hannity earlier in the week.

    As one of the commenters there said, Trump only hires idiots like Rudy Guiliani to make himself look smarter.

  147. incoherent rambler
    #2702907, posted on May 5, 2018 at 10:28 am

    Some Breitbart London highlights –

    A man was arrested in Dunfermline, Scotland, on Saturday for carrying a potato peeler in a public place “without reasonable excuse” and faces up to four years in prison.

  148. Tintarella di Luna
    #2702908, posted on May 5, 2018 at 10:30 am

    Of course:
    The Thermomix

    You got that right Winston.

  149. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2702909, posted on May 5, 2018 at 10:31 am

    A man was arrested in Dunfermline, Scotland, on Saturday for carrying a potato peeler in a public place “without reasonable excuse” and faces up to four years in prison.

    Could well be our late and lamented ‘Spud Peeler’ from days gone by. As a former contributor he should be crowd funded by loyal Cats.

  150. egg_
    #2702910, posted on May 5, 2018 at 10:31 am

    Every eleven or so immigrants we import is roughly a tonne of carbon.

    Fuel for Redbank power station?
    /NADT

  152. C.L.
    #2702912, posted on May 5, 2018 at 10:36 am

    Mueller’s “stormtrooper affair” looks set to dwarf his anthrax debacle.
    Poor old Bob.
    He’s 73 years old. Time to retire.

  153. Zatara
    #2702913, posted on May 5, 2018 at 10:37 am

    Candidates have to report borrowings during the campaign.

    No,

    every person who receives contributions for a campaign must forward them to the treasurer of the candidate’s authorized committee within 10 days of receipt.

    A person receiving contributions for a campaign must also forward the recordkeeping information along with the contributions.

    If a candidate obtains a loan for campaign purposes, the committee must report the loan…..

    Those are quotes from the FEC manual. See if you can find the common thread.

    Paying for a haircut, a new house, a pony, or a hooker (or any combination thereof) have exactly the same relationship to the campaign, which is none.

  154. Chris
    #2702914, posted on May 5, 2018 at 10:38 am

    Me:

    Yet a certain young lady who almost joined my family finds it deeply unpalatable that her family, Japanese Catholic Christians, were largely obliterated by the second bomb. Nagasaki had been Japan’s major centre of Christianity and the West blew the fuck out of them.
    The decision was right on balance in my opinion, but its still personal.

    Winston

    Just to question a point here – by the same rationalising, should we never have bombed Berlin?
    (Yes, we should have blown the shit out of it, but putting in faith as a targeting priority is a distractor.)

    Did I say we should never have bombed anything? That would be stupid, the men on the ground had to make that decision not us.
    I have read articles over the last 20 years about counterfactuals of likely deaths if the A-bombs had not been dropped. Civilians in general in the reported story, but previously articles described civilians training to resist with bamboo spears, soldiers on the homeland, and of course the projected Allied soldiers’ deaths carry a lot more weight. There was clearly a very high benefit in dropping the bombs.
    Having reached that conclusion, I was a bit shaken up to find I knew someone personally affected by the second bomb. I still think that it was right to drop it, but I accept that the human cost was high and personal even if the benefits were far higher.

  155. John Constantine
    #2702915, posted on May 5, 2018 at 10:38 am

    Their bobby hawke had forsight in key areas regarding China.

    The Convoy of chinese Students given citizenship by hawkie were all approved by the Chinese communist party to be in Australia in the first place.

    Given family reunion and the range of possibilities open to the diligent, the demographic pulse effect on Ahstralia by this one unilateral Captains pick from hawke would be over a hundred thousand people, but we will never know the impact because we are forbidden to ask.

    The influence of the chinese communist party, seen in the way they could organise a convoy to rush Canberra to protest the Dali Llama was significantly accelerated by this one hawke extravaganza.

    We now see hawkie, after years on a prime ministers salary, and more years on a politicians pension, occupying a gold plated mansion, with wealth accumulated rapidly and without massive effort.

    Who paid for the mansion?.

    When their Hussein Obama and their Clinton crime family gives million dollar speeches and do million dollar book deals, we understand that the payments are not for the actual items and services, the payments are for friendships already proved and bastardry that cannot be named.

    Comrades.

  156. cohenite
    #2702916, posted on May 5, 2018 at 10:38 am

    I’ve looked at Rosenstein’s appointment document of Mueller. The Cohen raid is not within its parameters (sub-clause ii) even if client privilege which the trolls here and every leftie in the world do not understand is ignored, nor are prosecutions of people like Manafort on unrelated charges such as being an unregistered agent (part c).

    Not withstanding the above Judge Ellis’s comment that Mueller should not have unfettered power is correct. Special Counsel engagements just like Royal Commissions must have precise terms. When general powers are included there is a long and established judicial criteria to interpret such terms narrowly.

    The point about accountability is also important. When the POTUS is being investigated, since he would normally be the source of authority, it then becomes a default placement to congress. That being the case the proposal to demand all instructing memos of Rosenstein by congress and their threat to impeach him for his refusal to provide them is perfectly reasonable. This is not a process which should be secretive since it concerns the public process of election.

  157. incoherent rambler
    #2702917, posted on May 5, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Speaking of too much Carbon.

    This is what humans produce:

    C4H12N2 – Putrescine
    NH2(CH2)5NH2 – Cadaverine

    End rotting animal tissue NOW!

  158. egg_
    #2702918, posted on May 5, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Stop truncating

    M0nster is into Trumpcating.
    Leftism 101.

