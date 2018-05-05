Stephen Clively: It’s time to allow the Australian Capital Territory legislate for assisted suicide

Respected Academic David Goodall has decided to travel to Switzerland this week to end his life. The ABC reports that he resents the fact that he has been left with no other choice.
The ACT Liberal Democrats believe that adults like Dr Goodall should have the right to end their lives painlessly, at a time of their choosing, and to be legally able to obtain information and assistance to do so with dignity.
However, in the ACT, this right is hampered by federal law prohibiting the ACT from legislating to allow adults to make such choices. Moreover, when the Victorian legislation on assisted dying is implemented it would only allow residents of that state to participate in what appears to be a cumbersome and bureaucratic scheme.
The ACT Liberal Democrats have called for all Federal politicians to support Senator David Leyonhjelm’s private Member’s bill “Restoring Territory Rights (Assisted Suicide Legislation)” which is targeted at repealing the Euthanasia Laws Act 1997.
Access to voluntary assisted dying should not be hampered by compromises and bureaucracy as is inherent in the recent Victorian legislation. It must also adequately safeguard express intention and consent.
The risks of not introducing voluntary assisted dying far outweigh the possible risks of its introduction. Many people are in unnecessary pain and suffering right now.
Under current law in Australia (including the Victorian model when it comes into operation) limited options force many people in pain and suffering to take matters into their own hands – often ending their lives prematurely and in distressing ways while they can still exercise control over their own fate. In other cases, people are forced to rely on doctors or their family to either act unlawfully or in an uncertain legal environment.
Claims that allowing assisted dying is a slippery slope that will harm the vulnerable are unwarranted. Overseas models for assisted dying have not been abused – research shows that assisted dying in Switzerland, the Netherlands and Oregon has not increased risks among vulnerable groups such as older people, the uninsured, the poor, the physically disabled or chronically ill, and people with psychiatric illnesses. Other research indicates that the legal criteria that apply to an individual’s request for assisted dying are well respected, that requests for assistance are valid; and third parties who assist individuals to die do not act unlawfully.
The model used in Switzerland provides the benchmark for any voluntary assisted dying scheme as it is a patient-centred approach based on self-determination. Its system of reporting and investigation of all suicides limits the scope for abuse and enables strong enforcement if necessary.
Provided that the person assisting another to die is not motivated by selfish motives an offence has not been committed under the Swiss model. This means that assistance can be provided by friends and relatives. With no requirement that doctors be involved, the vast majority of assisted suicides are not directly supervised by doctors and assistance is often provided by voluntary organisations such as Exit.
In contrast, the Victorian scheme has many deficiencies that undermine its main purpose of meeting the needs of those making free end of life choices. In addition to the unnecessary residency requirement, its scope is too narrow by not covering the range of immense suffering possible across the human experience. And by vesting power in the State to determine what must be endured and what it is possible to endure, it is unnecessarily paternalistic and bureaucratic.
Most alarming though is that its cumbersome timeframes may prolong suffering against the patient’s wishes. It thereby runs the risk that many people will die from their medical condition before they can do so under Victoria’s process.
It is time to allow the ACT to legislate for assisted dying.
Read the ACT LDP Submission here.
Stephen Clively provided policy advice to the ACT branch of the Liberal Democratic Party’s submission on End of Life Choices.
we must cull white males by any and every means!
I am happy to assist any LDP members.
Excellent! This forum is now The Monthly!
I can’t wait for David Marr’s column…
Get rid of this Marxist trash – or are we surrendering to the filth?
I am happy to assist any LDP members.
I’m sure your rates are very competitive!
Since murder, rape, and similar laws are legislated at the state level, so too euthanasia should also be legislated at the state level and the ACT should be able to make their own decision in this regard. That’s not to say I’m enthusiastic about euthanasia, but I do support local self determination.
It occurs to me this might be a case for one of those floating libertarian ship/city/states that can make their own rules out in international waters. The cruise of a lifetime he told me!
Why the hell shpuld anyone assist anyone to top themselves and thereby turn themselves into a murderer? Attention seekers like Goodall can f****** world top himselfsand leave everybody else out of it
What sort of useless academic was he that it couldn’t even do 5 seconds of research and go and swallow a bottle of detergent. Why the f*** should we have an anti bureaucracy just sit there and monitor all these f****** idiot who can’t be bothered typing themselves but need somebody else to do it for them? And what utter hubris is this:
the liberal Democrats love to tell us that we need to have government stay away from our business and yet here they are thinking that public Servants can be thought police and monitor people’s motives. This not only shows yet again the utter stupidity and idiocy of the Liberal Democrats it also shows just how f****** evil euthanasia is. It’s just a licence for government sponsored taxoayer funded murder. You want to kill yourself, kill yourself. Go walk off a cliff and leave everybody else out of it utter frauds.
The ABC reports that he resents the fact that he has been left with no other choice.
There are various ways to end it all. Lots of choice.
yeah this is why Irelatives hell down a lady who struggled against being euthanized until the doctor could get the poison into her veins. No no there was no problem there. This is why somebody else’s mother got euthanized without them even being told or given an opportunity to see her no no no there’s no problem there. This is why about half the deaths in the Netherlands have not been voluntary suicide but of course when these people are alone and they have no family who’s going to stand up for them. This is because despite both the Netherlands and Belgium having instances of involuntary euthanasia no f****** government has had the guts to prosecute those responsible so let’s just pretend there’s no problem there no no . This article is a pack of lies and it just shows once again the moral depravity of the Liberal Democrats.
The Liberal Democrats are incoherent fuckwits
I mean what is the sole motivation for demanding euthanasia apart from utter selfishness in perverting the healing arts and turning doctors into murderers? The only rationale they can give is oh my god I don’t want to die in pain. How fucking stupid is that? You don’t fucken well care about your life and you want the rest of us to care about your f****** pain? Well fucking well who cares about your pain, you’re not going to remember the pain when you’re dead anyway so just go f****** well top yourself and leave everybody else out of it.
Government can NOT BE ALLOWED to assist in anyone’s suicide.
If somebody wants to top themselves, so be it, but government MUST NOT BE ALLOWED TO HELP AT ALL.
Bloody David, and the LDP.
Ex lefty hippies who found a book to read, and took it verbatim .
Dangerous, insulated arseholes.
Devoid of being able to see the world for what it really is, and like lefties, try for a theorist’s utopia that can never exist.
Said as if they can’t top themselves without government help.
Here’s a hint for you, you dumb bastard, people that are about to top themselves aren’t usually concerned about an on the spot fine they may get for doing it.
And many more will die unnecessarily if you give the government one bit of power in this, you fool of a man.
David, you’re not getting any younger.
Watch what you wish for.
You just might get it.
Yup, when you allow any government any role in deciding who is better off dead you are on not so much a slippery slope as a precipice.
The ACT is the suicide capital of Australia. Even stupod public ervants can work out how to suicide and this idiot who claims to be an academic can’t. Oh my god. He’s just another self centred attention seeking moron. Cancel his passport when he leaves.
Libertarians agitating for greater state power over our lives again, proving what a bankrupt philosophy it is.
What a confused and unsound piece.
Just awful thinking.
Who fucking cares? There is no right to a pain free or suffering free existence. These people don’t care about their lives they want to die and yet they want us to care about their pain? Fuck off. You’re not going to remember your pain when you’re dead anyway so either live with it or fuck off and keep everyone else out of it.
None, we may start to believe you may be too close to this.
If you were a cop, (although I agree with you) and this was your case, I’d suspect you knew the victim.
David and the LDP are losers who are nearly done………
Don’t be too concerned.
He happened to mutter the right stuff for a while to get elected, and then showed his true colours.
The ABC reports that he resents the fact that he has been left with no other choice.
I dont think this is a sound basis for changing the law.
Suicide isn’t illegal as far as I’m aware,(too bad if it is).
Of course many people wishing to be euthanized are physically unable to do so but that didn’t appear to be the case for Mr Goodall. I think this is an intractable argument best left alone. It certainly risks bobbing up time and again like SSM.
Bloody academics.
They want the government to do everything for them.
Struth – euthanasia got legalised in Victoria. I never thought I’d live to see the day that Australia of all countries which fought so hard against the f****** Nazi e il would now legislate the very evil that Nazis promoted. I know these LDP and other assorted lefty fuckwits are just trying for the domino effect. There is no way that I will ever ever lay down and accept euthanasia or stop calling out the Nazis. But I think we agree on everything else especially David. Another aging anarchist in a suit.
Breath-taking, isn’t it? This will become a “fact.”
In case anyone hadn’t realised it, this stuff is of a piece with SSM. It is driven by same mob, but whereas SSM was a danse macabre on the grave of marriage and its former sanctity, this time the death’s heads are out to bury life itself, and its former sanctity. Not content to top themselves – because, Heaven forbid, they might get something wrong and actually suffer – they insist on having someone else murder them. But wait!
Aren’t they already suffering unbearably? Is their life not worth living because of that suffering? Is there not one of the uncountable number of ways of killing oneself, the potential suffering from which is little enough that they will embrace it to end their unbearable suffering? Apparently not.
No, for then where would be the unspeakable frisson of expressing one’s own dread of life by involving an other, or others, in one’s murder? Whence the satisfaction of casting the web of one’s own moral degradation as widely as possible? Of taking others down for company?
It might perhaps count in your favour if, when you meet your master, the actual Doom Lord, you can plead for a brief reprieve, at least to wait until the others you have purchased for him soon enough arrive.
I would not be so all alone…
What rubbish, the act of the state creating a legislation that identifies who can determine when and how people can top themselves in combination with a largely state run and funded healthcare system essentially means the state will control who lives and dies in a post euthanasia society. Worse still it gives people who previously would have been murderers a gateway to the same ends legally by coercing people they know into electing for their own death. What possible guarantee can you create that would ensure a relative would not make someone’s life such a misery that they would not want to take their own life? Any pain the Goodalls of the world may have to endure is little compared to the potential for wrongdoing here.
An excellent and well written post. Dying with dignity by voluntary euthanasia, with properly legislated safeguards, should be available to every Australian. I have no difficulty whatsoever with David Goodall’s intention to do so in Switzerland. He, and his employers, and presumably also his doctors, have emphasized his diminished quality of life at the age of 104. It is entirely up to him to decide on this course and it is no-one else’s business.
They are not going to make it compulsory are they? Snuffing retiring public servants and politicians ? I know it would save lots in payouts and pensions , . but surely there is a more humane way of cutting spending still you never know with the national gangrene Lieberal gang .
It is entirely up to him to decide on this course and it is no-one else’s business.
I agree. Shame the ABC and the death industry are making a big deal of it. They could have celebrated his option quietly.
It isn’t dignified to ask others to murder you.
At 104 David Goodall could just hold his breath and that would do it.
You’re a fuckwit and extremely, extremely naïve if you trust government like that.
So again, fuck off, the adults are talking.
Has anyone noticed if the Turnbull government is in unbearable suffering yet?
I mean just how absolutely f****** stupid is David Goodall and his family? They crowdfunded so he could fly business class – he’s selfish pricked family there were plenty of them at the airport couldn’t even be asked to pay his airfare apparently but they all support him I’m killing himself full stop f****** frauds. There’s the ABC with pictures of his family chortlinv away at the airport thanking God that they didn’t have to look after him. God what selfish pricks. I hope the Australian government cancelled his passport the minute he bought at that plane.
Haha voice recognition can’t cope with the contempt in my voice.
He, and his employers, and presumably also his doctors, have emphasized his diminished quality of life at the age of 104.
It is entirely up to him to decide on this course and it is no-one else’s business.
There is a worrying inconsistency in these two statements.
Flying business class and stopping off to visit friends and family before going off to a death camp.
What a world.
That’s because Rae is a troll robK. His lost read like a slightly demented primary school teacher or public servant writing a quarterly assessment. As vacuous as it was inconsistent.
Pain and suffering. I hadn’t heard that old guy was suffering such deep pain he wanted to end it all. He is fit enough to catch a plane overseas and go visiting mates before he gets someone to help him kill himself. You would think an academic could research any number of ways to top himself here, with out a bucket list trip overseas.
No he is just old. So is being old then also a reason as well as pain and suffering to have someone help kill you? If old is a good enough reason then what next?
He is not a very good expample to make show there is no risk of slippery slope.
ACT planning on committing political suicide? Their decision, then close down all Parliaments. No Canberra, a bonus.
David Goodall is a member of Exit International has been for 20 or so years. It’s just another political stunt. He got pissed off when the university tried to take his office away when he was q02 even though they reversed that decusion and then after an unfortunate fall his mobility was impaired. Well so what -plenty of people have had to deal with all sorts of setbacks far worse than him at the age of 104. This is really just a political stunt for a selfish grumpy old man. Cancel his passport.
ACT government has been a very long suicide note.
How can anyone reference Netherlands or Belgium and deny the absence of any ‘slippery slope’? The Netherlands engages in involuntary euthanasia of children and Belgium allows voluntary euthanasia for children.
Note also, references to self-determination are a smoke screen, the only thing that does any heavy lifting for proponents of euthanasia is the claim of diminished ‘quality of life’.
The presumption is that if you are dead, then you cannot feel pain.
I admit that I can neither prove nor disprove this.
Struth, again. With feeling:
So there.
not even that, Dover. Who cares if you’re in pain or have diminish quality of life if you’re not going to remember the pain after you’re dead? Euthanasia is just evil that’s all.
you better get a move on and stop all those cremations then, Tel.
Haha Winston. Libertarians as such losers you really wonder how stupid any woman must be too let one of them get in her pants.
Struth:
…0r he could take five viagra and go to a lapdancing bar.
…the only thing that does any heavy lifting for proponents of euthanasia is the claim of diminished ‘quality of life’.
No, once you start measuring life by its “quality” you’re on the slippery slope.
The guy can end his life anytime he wants. He just wants someone else to do it for him. If someone wants to commit suicide, then they should do it themselves… not pass the responsibility on to doctors or the state..
The State must not have the power to Euthanize. They cannot even be trusted to run an electricity grid, why the hell would you want to give the permanent bureaucracy the power of life and death. ffs.
Word, J.H.
None, Most Libertarians only want a woman to get her frilly knickers off so they can try them on for size.
You got that right, Winston!
Helen. Once again you dip your toe in over your head. I didn’t say anything about “pain and suffering”, nor, as far as I am aware did anyone else. Goodall referred to his diminished quality of life, and so did his employers at the University who thought it sufficient to relieve him of the need to travel to work. He certainly looked and sounded frail in recent videos. At 104 years old, if he has decided his quality of life has diminished to the extent that he wishes it not to continue, then so be it.
Do your own research and take control of the situation yourelf. None of this is difficult and a painless departure is easily achievable with readily available items. The circus that goes on around this is a nonsense.
LMFAO!
Sure, the ACT can go top itself.
Harold Shipman
The doctor who himself voluntarily euthanised hundreds of involuntary patients, chose to hang himself in prison.
The problem with old people is that they mostly dislike communism.