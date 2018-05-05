The Green Energy transition in Germany

Emissions in Germany down 0.2% in 2017. And the price of power?
Largest falls in CO2 emissions in Finland and Denmark, highest increases in Malta and Estonia
According to Eurostat estimates, CO2 emissions rose in 2017 in a majority of EU Member States, with the highest increase being recorded in Malta (+12.8%), followed by Estonia (+11.3%), Bulgaria (+8.3%) Spain (+7.4%) and Portugal (+7.3%). Decreases were registered in seven Member States: Finland (-5.9%), Denmark (-5.8%), the United Kingdom (-3.2%), Ireland (-2.9%), Belgium (-2.4%), Latvia (-0.7%) and Germany (-0.2%).
From the press release, some background:
Methods and definitions Early estimates of CO2 emissions from energy use are computed by Eurostat based on monthly energy statistics and using a harmonised methodology. These data may slightly differ from those published nationally. More information about the methodology used by Eurostat can be found here. Data on CO2 emissions from energy use presented in this News Release do not include CO2 emissions resulting from the combustion of non-renewable waste.
And
Eurostat estimates that in 2017 carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from fossil fuel combustion increased by 1.8% in the European Union (EU), compared with the previous year. CO2 emissions are a major contributor to global warming and account for around 80% of all EU greenhouse gas emissions. They are influenced by factors such as climate conditions, economic growth, size of the population, transport and industrial activities. It should also be noted that imports and exports of energy products have an impact on CO2 emissions in the country where fossil fuels are burned: for example if coal is imported this leads to an increase in emissions, while if electricity is imported, it has no direct effect on emissions in the importing country, as these would be reported in the exporting country where it is produced.
eurostat electricity prices
Germany and Denmark have the highest prices of electricity at €30c/kWh. Surprise.
Ukraine has electricity at €0.03/kWh
Lack of carbon output here also. At Holden’s and Ford and…………………………
Hehe, they adjusted 2016 upwards. Without that adjustment Germany’s 2017 CO2e emissions number would be almost exactly square with 2016:
Adjusted Upwards…German CO2 Equivalent Emissions Rise (Again) In 2016…No Reduction Since 2009! (27 Jan)
As it is their energy generation emissions rose, so there must have been a reduction in other areas such as home heating or transport:
Germany Proves That Burning Money On Green Energies Does Not Reduce CO2 Emissions…”Bitter Result” (28 Mar)
Both sets of numbers have been nearly flat for the last 8 years despite Merkel spending trillions of euros on reducing da carbum plution.
And we are following her right down the same rabbithole. Crazy.
If your CO2 emissions are falling, you have effectively abolished capitalism and are heading for a Venezuelan future. If I was a conspiracy theorist, I would say that the junk science of CAGW was invented by communists to attack and destroy capitalism. (h/t Herodotus). That’s why it is an article of religious faith for the godless communists of the EU.
Estimates and calculations? They’ll be frantically looking at ways they can fiddle them.
Down 0.2% after billions of Euros wasted, what a bargain!
I wonder what the error range is in those measurements? I suggest that its likely to be greater than 0.2 percent.
And still the climate changes …
