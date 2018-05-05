You wish he were long forgotten but going stronger than ever

Born 200 years ago today
Karl Marx in 1875
|Born
|5 May 1818
Trier, Kingdom of Prussia
|Died
|14 March 1883 (aged 64)
London, England, UK
|Resting place
|Tomb of Karl Marx, Highgate Cemetery, London, England, UK
|Residence
|Germany, France, Belgium, UK
|Nationality
|Stateless after 1845
|Spouse(s)
|Jenny von Westphalen (m. 1843; d. 1881)
|Children
|7, including Jenny, Laura, and Eleanor
|Parents
|Relatives
|Louise Juta (sister)
Jean Longuet (grandson)
Philosophy career
|Alma mater
|University of Bonn
University of Berlin
University of Jena
|Era
|19th-century philosophy
|Region
|Western philosophy
|School
|Continental philosophy
Marxism
Main interests
|Politics, economics, philosophy, history
Notable ideas
|Marxist terminology, surplus value, contributions to the labour theory of value, class struggle, alienation and exploitation of the worker, materialist conception of history
|Signature
Cannot think of a thing to say. So let me instead suggest you read Lewis Feuer’s brilliant and fun, The Case of the Revolutionist’s Daughter: Sherlock Holmes Meets Karl Marx. And then when you have read that, that you read anything else you can get your hands on written by Feuer. Feuer was the most outstanding anti-Marxist of my youth and I bring him up because I would rather that his name was remembered instead of Karl Marx’s. But like hurricanes, the only ones you remember are the ones that did the most damage.
From his NYT obit:
His interest in matters philosophical was matched by a fascination with Sherlock Holmes. He condensed it in a historical whimsy of a novel, ”The Case of the Revolutionist’s Daughter: Sherlock Holmes meets Karl Marx” (Prometheus, 1983), which remains in print. In it, Holmes is hired by Marx to investigate the disappearance of his daughter, Eleanor, who actually committed suicide in 1898.
After his own break with Marx, the philosopher, Dr. Feuer, according to his family, adopted a personal mantra, ”For Hegel I would not give a bagel!”
Karl Marx was an unemployed drifter with a Ph.D. who became the beneficiary of two inheritances. He blew the money. He lived off his capitalist partner, Engels, until he died.
Lion Philips was Marx’s uncle by marriage to his mother’s sister. Philips was a banker, who thought his nephew was a bum.
Karl Marx is sometimes referred to as a secular prophet. He made lots of predictions. Most of them were wrong.
His theories were wrong. His predictions were wrong.
He died in obscurity.
Lenin made Marx famous in retrospect. It was Lenin, not the various political parties run by MINO’s — Marxists in name only. Lenin was committed to the religion of revolution, but in agrarian Russia, not Western Europe.
https://www.garynorth.com/public/5958.cfm
*hurricanes
Quite right! Thank you.
I was going to say something nice like “he meant well”, so i read the Wikipedia link but couldn’t really find anything to support such an assertion.
If someone had topped Marx before he got going someone else would have invented the same pseudoreligion. H1tler would certainly have – as it was he was forced into a different pseudoreligion since communism was his deadliest enemy in Germany.
Both were a result of the rejection of Christianity.
Human nature abhors a spiritual vacuum.
We should celebrate his death more than his birth. When one considers what a sponger he was, it is no wonder he theorised that the lifters should be compelled the share what they gain with the learners of which group he was the leading proponent. Free money anyone?