You wish he were long forgotten but going stronger than ever

Posted on 12:00 am, May 5, 2018 by Steve Kates

Born 200 years ago today

Karl Marx 001.jpg

Karl Marx in 1875
Born 5 May 1818
TrierKingdom of Prussia
Died 14 March 1883 (aged 64)
LondonEnglandUK
Resting place Tomb of Karl MarxHighgate Cemetery, London, England, UK
Residence Germany, France, Belgium, UK
Nationality Stateless after 1845
Spouse(s) Jenny von Westphalen (m. 1843d. 1881)
Children 7, including JennyLaura, and Eleanor
Parents
Relatives Louise Juta (sister)
Jean Longuet (grandson)

Philosophy career
Alma mater University of Bonn
University of Berlin
University of Jena
Era 19th-century philosophy
Region Western philosophy
School Continental philosophy
Marxism
Main interests
 Politics, economics, philosophy, history
Notable ideas
 Marxist terminologysurplus value, contributions to the labour theory of valueclass strugglealienation and exploitation of the worker, materialist conception of history
Signature
Karl Marx Signature.svg

Cannot think of a thing to say. So let me instead suggest you read Lewis Feuer’s brilliant and fun, The Case of the Revolutionist’s Daughter: Sherlock Holmes Meets Karl Marx. And then when you have read that, that you read anything else you can get your hands on written by Feuer. Feuer was the most outstanding anti-Marxist of my youth and I bring him up because I would rather that his name was remembered instead of Karl Marx’s. But like hurricanes, the only ones you remember are the ones that did the most damage.

From his NYT obit:

His interest in matters philosophical was matched by a fascination with Sherlock Holmes. He condensed it in a historical whimsy of a novel, ”The Case of the Revolutionist’s Daughter: Sherlock Holmes meets Karl Marx” (Prometheus, 1983), which remains in print. In it, Holmes is hired by Marx to investigate the disappearance of his daughter, Eleanor, who actually committed suicide in 1898.

After his own break with Marx, the philosopher, Dr. Feuer, according to his family, adopted a personal mantra, ”For Hegel I would not give a bagel!”

7 Responses to You wish he were long forgotten but going stronger than ever

  1. max
    #2702690, posted on May 5, 2018 at 12:04 am

    Karl Marx was an unemployed drifter with a Ph.D. who became the beneficiary of two inheritances. He blew the money. He lived off his capitalist partner, Engels, until he died.

    Lion Philips was Marx’s uncle by marriage to his mother’s sister. Philips was a banker, who thought his nephew was a bum.

    Karl Marx is sometimes referred to as a secular prophet. He made lots of predictions. Most of them were wrong.
    His theories were wrong. His predictions were wrong.

    He died in obscurity.
    Lenin made Marx famous in retrospect. It was Lenin, not the various political parties run by MINO’s — Marxists in name only. Lenin was committed to the religion of revolution, but in agrarian Russia, not Western Europe.

    https://www.garynorth.com/public/5958.cfm

  3. Steve Kates
    #2702736, posted on May 5, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Quite right! Thank you.

  4. RobK
    #2702767, posted on May 5, 2018 at 5:17 am

    I was going to say something nice like “he meant well”, so i read the Wikipedia link but couldn’t really find anything to support such an assertion.

  6. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2702795, posted on May 5, 2018 at 6:58 am

    If someone had topped Marx before he got going someone else would have invented the same pseudoreligion. H1tler would certainly have – as it was he was forced into a different pseudoreligion since communism was his deadliest enemy in Germany.

    Both were a result of the rejection of Christianity.

    43 “When the unclean spirit has gone out of a person, it passes through waterless places seeking rest, but finds none. 44 Then it says, ‘I will return to my house from which I came.’ And when it comes, it finds the house empty, swept, and put in order. 45 Then it goes and brings with it seven other spirits more evil than itself, and they enter and dwell there, and the last state of that person is worse than the first. So also will it be with this evil generation.”Matthew 12:43-45

    Human nature abhors a spiritual vacuum.

  7. Rasputin
    #2702820, posted on May 5, 2018 at 8:11 am

    We should celebrate his death more than his birth. When one considers what a sponger he was, it is no wonder he theorised that the lifters should be compelled the share what they gain with the learners of which group he was the leading proponent. Free money anyone?

