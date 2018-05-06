How funny is this?

The ALP have been telling us all about the negative gearing rort. Well breaking news*:
The Australian Taxation Office statistics, released last week, showed that 62 per cent of people who claim an investment property as a tax break were on taxable incomes of less than $80,000.
Bill Shorten, who is campaigning on Labor’s plan to scrap negative gearing on all but new dwellings, said yesterday the move would boost housing affordability for first-home buyers. Labor says investments made before it is elected would be fully grandfathered.
The Labor leader has rejected claims that lower-income earners would be hit by scrapping negative gearing. But an analysis of the top 20 postcodes ranked by the total number of investors who claim rental losses shows more than half are in Labor seats, with many in lower-income suburbs.
The biggest number is in postcode 3030 — comprising Werribee and Point Cook, southwest of Melbourne — where almost 6500 people claimed a total of $56,351,008 in net rental losses in 2014-15. These suburbs are in the safe ALP seat of Lalor.
Of course Labor would postulate that those are reporting lower taxable income because that’s the way negative gearing works.
You discount your taxable income by loss making elsewhere.
The people of Werribee and Point Cook should not have to complicate their lives by using negative gearing and “capital-gains” discounting to escape the ridiculously high marginal rates of tax on their hard-earned wages and salaries. They should pay less tax on their wages and salaries in the first place. And free-riding on the land-price escalator should be taxed at a rate more appropriate to the nature of the activity.
But, but, Greg Jericho said, “Rather than constituting damning evidence against the ALP’s policy, the fact that those earning less than $80,000 account for only “almost two-thirds” of negative gearers actually demonstrates that negative gearing is skewed towards higher-income earners.”
Of course if you earn less than 80k and can negative gear an investment property you are suspect of tax avoidence and minimization. At best a capitalist in the making or entertaining unhealthy thoughts.
The people who hold negative geared property in Werribee and Point Cook may not necessarily live in those postcodes,
