Is Butt-squad a new reality TV show …

… or is it political elites covering their butts?
The government will be announcing a new law-enforcement program on Tuesday night.
The Turnbull government has unveiled a plan to recover billions of dollars being lost to federal coffers from a combination of undetected tobacco imports, illegal tobacco crops known as “chop chop” and a thriving black market in stolen, untaxed cigarettes.
Billions of dollars you say?
The government expects to increase revenue through a suite of new measures by $3.6 billion over four years.
Why didn’t anybody ever warn that overzealous government policy could or would result in increased criminal behaviour? Oh, wait … more … and again.
Here is the Victorian Cancer Council talking about myths:
Myth
Plain packaging will make cigarettes easier to counterfeit and will increase the trade in illicit tobacco products such as “chop chop”
Fact
There is no evidence that plain packaging will lead to an increase in illicit trade in tobacco products. Tobacco industry claims about the amount of illicit tobacco purchased in Australia have been found to be exaggerated and misleading. The plain packaging legislation will allow tobacco companies to continue to use anti-counterfeit markings on their products.
Here is the World Health Organisation:
Myth: Tobacco tax and price differences between countries create an incentive for illicit trade in tobacco products.
Not exactly: There are other more important factors that encourage illicit trade, such as weak governance/lack of high-level commitment, weak customs and excise administration, corruption and complicity of cigarette manufacturers.
The World Health Organisation thinks Australia is corrupt!
Speaking of corruption this is what our friends at the Consumer Choice Center have uncovered about the World Health Organisation.
But wait, there’s more: Noodle emails to draw my attention to this astonishing article in the Daily Telegraph.
BIG Tobacco is propping up its profits by sneakily raising cigarette prices way beyond increases in excise.
Cancer Council research reveals the pre-tax take on a pack of Winfield cigarettes has soared by nearly 150 per cent since 2010. For JPS smokes, the jump is more than 180 per cent. This compares to consumer price inflation (CPI) of just six per cent in that time.
Winnie Blues now cost $33.65 up from $12.95 at the start of the decade.
…
“It’s a dirty trick by these companies,” said Cancer Council Australia public policy director Paul Grogan. “They have been very clever at jacking up their profit margins substantially in excess of increases in excise duty.”
Yep – that’s the Cancer Council claiming that cigarettes are too expensive in Australia.
Vicious, Lawless Associations Disestablishment Act.
Now we see several arms of the State effectively operating in collusion with Organised criminal elements to create a black market producing massive profits, surely it is Time for a VLAD act to ban these orcs from clustering together, for the good of the community?.
It seems to me that it is the State that is addicted to tobacco. I don’t see why you cant grow your own. A number of people would enjoy the hobby of home manufacture of cigars, pipe tobacco or cigarettes. What’s with this protectionism of industries. Taxing and compliance are pretty much zero sum and a waste of resouces. This is a fine example of how to make work by regulations for no nett result (in fact a negative result).
Im not a smoker but think those who want to should be able to.
I love how the idea of cutting spending is not even theoretically entertained by even Coalition government.
The WHO started off well with resources from colonial powers funnelled into it and some synergies were afforded with scale and direction of replicated resources.
Continued decolonization meant increased foreign aid to prop-up the effort and things have steadily gone more bureaucratic with NGOs filling the gaps and less accountability to any particular government. I believe it does need an over-haul, as does the UN. Trump is carrying a large weight if it is up to him to fix it. He appears to be the only one with the fortitude to tackle it.
God bless him.
The Doomlord told ’em so. They never listen.
Sinclair you should be knighted for your work on the idiocy surrounding tobacco.
The LNP are scum and must be destroyed.
6 years of Shorten will be good for national character.
The Butt Squad are the new Bullshitters:
I am informed that in psychiatric wards staff are not enforcing no smoking rules laid down by the fascist left who order a total ban , of course they never go near these places , too dangerous and frightening for them . The staff are now turning a blind eye since a number were seriously assaulted for enforcing the ban . Not content with tormenting the afflicted with no smoking , the comrades are now cutting down sugar to inmates on the grounds diabetics cost lot to treat . So these inmates are deprived of liberty given electric shock treatment ,injected and forced to take mind altering drugs ,and now no tobacco or sugar , they don’t even do that to criminals in jail ,these unfortunates have little in their lives , they certainly don’t need interfering fascists who know nothing of their suffering laying down rules that are dangerous to enforce ‘. A message to all socialist fascists keep your bloody nose out of things you know nothing about !( that would narrow their fields , they seem to know nothing about most things ).
“It’s a dirty trick by these companies,” said Cancer Council Australia public policy
FMD at least we know that their motives are malevolent.
Best to be aware that NZ has no CGT on second investment houses, it has a max personal tax rate comparable to its company rate, it pays the nation pension ( they hilariously call it “superannuation” to avoid welfare connotations) to everyone without a means test.
It has a Trust system that allows you to completely isolate your assets from your new wife forever and your old wife if you knew what you were doing……..unlike Australia where Trusts and private companies are of limited use in this matter.
It is the bludgiest socialist state this side of Sweden……and they haven’t gone broke yet.
Please explain.
Hohohoho.
There is an enterprising fellow in town who sells “imported” cigarettes for $6 a pack of 20. He drives a very nice car despite never having had a job.
The roadhouse and delis have been holding stocks of tobacco products for months. Passing tourists are the only buyers.
There is no illegal trade in “chop chop”. Repeat; Hohohohoho
Egor. Have you looked to see the proportion of government spending to GDP in NZ? We’re at Singapore levels.
Having taken the government out of nearly every possible trading area — putting the remaining ones at arm’s length and insisting on a profit — I struggle to see why you think NZ is remotely “Socialist”
It, like Sweden, is a welfare state. But government stays out of business, which is pretty much the opposite of Socialism.
Note also that almost nothing in NZ is free, even the “free” things. Not health care, not education, not most government services. Because the user pays, albeit well below its actual cost, there is an incentive not to use services you don’t need and to demand value for your money. Again, not how a Socialist would organise things.
Militant unionism and restrictive practices got squashed decades ago. Not Socialist again (note the new Government, pathetic as it is, isn’t very pro-unions in practice).
NZ has had economically “dry” parliaments for decades. The current lot only got in by promising not to run deficits. If it hadn’t been for the destructive Christchurch earthquakes NZ would have no nett government debt. Our Labour Party is more fiscally responsible than your “right wing” ones by quite a long shot. (It helps that the Greens have taken the far left out of Labour. The Greens’ economic policies are terrible as a result.)
You should not confuse economies like Sweden and NZ with being remotely Socialist — on the basis of them paying welfare more than you would like. They’re very different things. Socialism is an economic disaster. Welfare is merely an expensive cost a strong economy can afford.
In all seriousness, the prospect of basing yet another law-and-order reality show on this “crackdown”, complete with some very tasty dog-whistling opportunities (all those dodgy foreigners) will likely have been seen as icing on the politico-administrative cake. I think I have already heard one excited news report referring to the Chop-Chop Cops as a “flying squad” – but that only made me think of the Black Books homage to The Sweeney.
The current maximum jail term for possessing non-excise tobacco is 10 years and/or a $315,000 fine.
Expect this to increase under the Stupid.Fucking.Liberals.
Chinese cigarettes have been selling very well for a long time, the change in packaging took away brand preference and addicts who just want nicotine don’t cares where it comes from.
Billions of dollars of revenue lost, hilarious, where are the pranksters who all stony faced declared that because revenue was down, people are smoking less
Not very good judges of human nature!
You have to wonder what role Tanya Plibersek was playing in this and why!
Yep – that’s the Cancer Council claiming that cigarettes are too expensive in Australia.
yes…….yes……yes……..but…….but………. it’s the price signal that counts and the health benefits are in the price…….. y’a see. If…..if….if……. cancer treatment was twice as dear less people would get cancer…..you see……..you see……. that’s how it all works.