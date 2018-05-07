Costing climate change. Show us your workings!

Revisited an old post on Lomborg’s economic analysis of the cost of warming.There seems to be a consensus around 3% of GDP. Is that happening at present, or is it a projection 80 to 100 years out with the assumption of more warming?
As to the impact of warming currently, accepting a rise in mean global temp of about 0.8C since the industrial revolution or 1850 I can’t see how there is any negative impact at all, given we are emerging from a little ice age and warming from that point is good not bad at all. Add to that the greening from additional CO2 which is vital plant food and sub-optimal at present by a factor of 5 or so.
Also, please provide ROI for abatement investment projects.
Pffffthahahaha!!1!
.There seems to be a consensus around 3% of GDP. Is that happening at present, or is it a projection 80 to 100 years out with the assumption of more warming?
If the UofWA hadn’t hounded Lomborg off with the student union’s “no platform”war cries, we’d all be the wiser.